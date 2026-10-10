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Geno Smith Faces Another Difficult Matchup in Week 5

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Oct 10, 2026, 11:02 AM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is coming off a miserable afternoon against Chicago, completing eight of 15 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a game where the offense ran only 32 plays. Nearly half of his passing production came on a 58-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams, and the Jets managed just 157 total yards. Things don't get much easier Sunday against Cleveland. The Browns have recorded at least three sacks in three straight games, including five against Pittsburgh last week, while Smith has been sacked 12 times over his last three appearances. New York will also be without Breece Hall and Adonai Mitchell again, further limiting its offensive options. Smith is QB26 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings. He's difficult to trust outside deeper two-quarterback and Superflex formats until the Jets show they can sustain drives consistently.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 11:02 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is liking having Michael Penix Jr. back under center, totaling 290 yards on 14 catches and 16 targets over the last two weeks compared to 80 yards on six catches and 10 targets in the first two weeks of the season without Penix. The former first-rounder saw similar production with the lefty QB under center last year, averaging over 10 targets, more than six receptions, and 86 yards per game in the eight full contests Penix and London played together in 2025. The 6-foot-4 wideout takes on Baltimore on Sunday night in Atlanta, a defense that has been much more vulnerable to the pass than the run, yielding 734 yards through the air over the season's first four weeks, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. The defense will also be without pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and could potentially be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well, which could really open things up for the passing game. In what should be a tightly contested contest and with the Falcons having an implied point total of 23.5, the 25-year-old sets up as a low-end WR1 this week, with upside potential if he can finally find the end zone.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:59 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded just one sack and allowed 45 points in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Atlanta's committee of running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Bijan Robinson, had their way with the Saints, combining for five rushing touchdowns and 207 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The New Orleans D/ST has recorded eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and just one interception through the first four weeks. Their Week 5 matchup against the Vikings could present an opportunity to apply more pressure, as Minnesota has allowed 13 sacks, tied for the second-most in the league. New Orleans is missing linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf), while Julian Blackmon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the matchup. The Saints D/ST comes in at 18th in RotoBaller's defensive rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:58 AM ET

New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson connected on one of two field-goal attempts and added three extra points in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. His lone miss came on a 52-yard attempt midway through the first quarter. He is now 5-for-7 on field goals and 10-for-11 on PATs this season, and will face a Vikings defense that has allowed opposing kickers to make three field goals in two of the first four weeks. The Saints have been able to move the ball well, but Minnesota has allowed opponents to find the end zone on just 18.18% of red-zone trips, the best mark in the league. If that trend continues, Carlson could see several opportunities to score on field goals rather than extra points. He sits at K16 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:56 AM ET

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant has been a reliable option for the Broncos' passing game this season. Bryant is averaging 14.8 yards per reception, the 27th-best mark in the NFL among qualified receivers, and has hauled in all but three of his 12 targets. However, he has lacked adequate opportunity, averaging just three targets per game over the first four weeks of the year, and just two targets over his last three games. For Bryant to crack RotoBaller's rankings, he will need to see more balls thrown his way, but that might be tough this week as he goes up against a Los Angeles Chargers pass defense that has performed well in recent weeks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:55 AM ET

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick and possibly an additional mid-round pick to consider trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to another team, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Harrison, whom the Cardinals selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is following up an underwhelming 2025 campaign with limited production in 2026. So far this season, Harrison has caught just five passes for 85 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and one touchdown. It is a high asking price for a wide receiver who has struggled, but Harrison's talent could remain appealing for interested teams. Pelissero also added that Harrison recently hired representation for the first time in his NFL career, which might mean he is expecting the possibility of a trade in the future.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:54 AM ET

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded six receptions for 59 yards on eight targets in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Johnson now has 22 receptions, (6th among tight ends), for 232 yards, (5th), and currently sits as the overall fantasy TE3. He should continue to see a healthy volume of targets, though it will be interesting to see how his role is impacted by the eventual debut of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is still weeks away from seeing game action. For now, Johnson's three receiving touchdowns are tied with fellow tight end Noah Fant for the team lead, and he has established himself as a solid-floor weekly starter. He faces a difficult matchup against a Vikings defense allowing a league-best 12.8 points per game and comes in as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:50 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off two consecutive monster performances, rushing for 339 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. The former first-round draft pick is averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the season through four games, good for third-best among running backs. One drawback has been his involvement, or lack thereof, in the passing attack, earning just 30 yards on six catches and eight targets over the last three contests after racking up 90 yards on eight catches and 10 targets in the Falcons' season opener. The fourth-year pro will take on the Ravens at home in Week 5, a defense that is near the top third in the NFL in terms of limiting yards per carry thus far to opposing running backs (3.9). Even so, Robinson has proven that he is capable of breaking out against any run defense, and this week should be no different. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 2 overall running back at RotoBaller this week, making him a worthy play in both season-long and DFS formats.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:48 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele continued his breakout season against the Falcons, recording six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 4's loss. The third-year receiver leads all Saints skill-position players in snap percentage, playing 278 of the team's 306 offensive snaps (91%). Vele has been especially effective on third down, recording 109 receiving yards on third-down situations, the sixth-highest total in the league and ahead of teammate Chris Olave (98 yards). Vele no doubt will continue to see consistent opportunities in the Saints' pass-heavy offense, but questions remain about his ability to score regularly. He has established a solid floor as a weekly WR3/FLEX option and ranks as WR33 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

The Denver Broncos' defense is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked defense and is projected to score nine fantasy points against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 5. The Chargers are averaging just 16.8 points per game this season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL, while they're averaging just 306.8 total yards of offense per contest, which is 12th-worst in the league. Denver didn't put forth its most productive performance during a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, failing to sack 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a single time and failing to record a takeaway. They allowed Purdy to find the end zone twice through the air, while San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey also recorded a rushing touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in eight receptions for 116 yards on 12 targets in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. He got off to a slow start, recording no catches through most of the first quarter, before quarterback Tyler Shough connected with him on a 44-yard deep ball to get him going. Olave now ranks second in the league in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (491). He also appeared on the injury report this week with a foot issue, but practiced in full on Friday and is officially good to go against Minnesota. Olave remains the focal point of the Saints' offense, and despite a tough matchup against the Vikings, he remains a weekly must-start WR1. He ranks as WR7 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:33 AM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller rushed six times for nine yards and added two receptions for 10 yards in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. The TCU product has been very inefficient with the ball, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry and 3.75 yards per reception while also recording one lost fumble and only one touchdown. It was thought that Miller could have some standalone value with fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. on IR, but he simply has not done enough with his touches to warrant much excitement from fantasy managers. Despite this, he should still be rostered as a handcuff for now, as starter Alvin Kamara is questionable for Week 5 with a back issue. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller would step into the RB1 role, but faces a difficult matchup against a Vikings defense allowing the fewest PPR points to running backs. He is ranked as RB43 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. enters a Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in London still listed as a co-starter on the team's depth chart, but he operates clearly behind Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez will continue to play a role, however, as he is coming off of a performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he recorded six carries for 35 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Rodriguez has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. However, he has yet to record a reception (or a target in the passing game). Through four games in 2026, Rodriguez has recorded 26 carries for 108 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Rodriguez has received six red-zone carries and scored a touchdown in the red zone. Meanwhile, Tuten leads the team with 60 carries for 277 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Tuten has received nine red-zone carries and caught one red-zone target, while scoring one touchdown in the red zone. Rodriguez ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 5, and he is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points. He does not need to be in your lineup for Week 5 if you have other options available.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:25 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) caught both targets for 46 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and is primed to resume his role as the team's WR2 behind Zay Flowers (foot) in Atlanta. However, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start against the Falcons Sunday night with Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out. Last week, Bateman saw a season-low 47% of the Ravens' offensive snaps, a sharp decline from his 93% and 88% snap share in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. He also ran fewer routes (17) than fellow wideout Devontez Walker (23), who benefited from a higher 69% snap share. Bateman did not officially miss any plays against the Titans due to injury, so his presence on Wednesday's injury report with a limited practice was somewhat unexpected. Bateman wore a red no-contact jersey Thursday, according to local press, but officially logged full practices Thursday and Friday. He has no injury designation heading into the weekend. Although Bateman may face more competition from Walker, he has been familiar with Huntley since 2021, and the two connected for an 18-yard reception in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter last week. Bateman will face the Falcons' defense in Week 5, which ranks 30th against the pass, giving up 264.8 yards per game, and is the fifth-best fantasy matchup for opposing wide receivers. The Ravens are a road underdog Sunday night in Atlanta, so Bateman should get opportunities as Baltimore tries to keep pace with the Falcons. Bateman is solidly in WR4/Flex territory for deep leagues and could rise to low-end WR2 consideration in the off-chance Zay Flowers, who is currently questionable, misses Sunday night's game.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:23 AM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) rushed seven times for 23 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 35 yards in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Kamara has been on the injury report all week with a lingering back issue, missing Wednesday's practice while participating in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, and he is questionable to play this weekend. The 31-year-old has not been particularly efficient with his touches, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and 4.3 yards per reception while scoring only two touchdowns on the year. If he does suit up, his upside will be limited against a Vikings defense allowing just 94.5 rushing yards per game. If he does not play, expect Kendre Miller and C.J. Donaldson to absorb the carries. Kamara comes in at RB28 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 30-of-48 pass attempts for 286 yards and a touchdown in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Shough was uncomfortable in the pocket for much of the game, facing pressure on 49% of his dropbacks and getting sacked twice. The second-year quarterback also popped up on this week's injury report with a left-hand issue, though he practiced in full on both Thursday and Friday and is good to go for Week 5's game against Minnesota. He faces a Vikings defense allowing just 194.8 passing yards per game while recording a league-high 16 sacks through the first four weeks. With the tough matchup and the Saints' ongoing offensive line issues, Shough has slid down to QB18 in RotoBaller's rankings for this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp continues to trend in the wrong direction rather quickly. Kupp went from being the WR1 in 2021 to fighting for targets and a roster spot over the last couple of years, especially after leaving the Rams for the Seahawks. This year, Kupp has mustered just nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, and last week, he was held to a measly one catch for 13 yards. Last Sunday marked the third time this season he has produced six or fewer fantasy points in PPR leagues. He is clearly overshadowed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game, but he also found himself behind AJ Barner and Rashid Shaheed in the pecking order more often than not this year. After all, those young players are trending up while he's trending down. Kupp can be benched or left on waivers in all leagues ahead of Week 5 against the 49ers, who have limited opposing receivers to the sixth-fewest fantasy points this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani has emerged as the team's undisputed No. 2 ball carrier, but that has yet to result in consistent production across fantasy football leagues. Holani continues to operate behind Emanuel Wilson, even after Jadarian Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve. He did catch five passes back in Week 3, but that number dropped back down to one last Sunday. Holani's outlook continues to depend quite heavily on his role in the passing game. As long as he's posting games like last week where he caught just one pass, he's completely avoidable in fantasy leagues while Wilson handles an every-down role. It's also worth noting that the Seahawks have a very tough matchup against the 49ers, who are 4-0 and could make positive game-script scenarios harder to come by. Until he shows that he can contribute more consistently, Holani ranks as a low-end RB4 in fantasy football, and so he belongs on the bench in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

After a promising Week 1, Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has recorded just two receptions for 23 yards over his last three games, receiving just eight targets along the way. His Week 4 performance was his most disappointing of the season for fantasy managers, as he equaled his season-high in targets with five, but came away with just one reception for six yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Engram is RotoBaller's 30th-ranked tight end entering Week 5, and for good reason. He is projected to score just five fantasy points against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed opposing tight ends to record just four receptions for 55 yards combined over the past two weeks. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis had a rough game last week in Minnesota, completing only nine of his 17 pass attempts for a season-low 85 passing yards. He lost a fumble and added just 11 rushing yards, posting his lowest fantasy output of the season in the team's 15-10 road loss. Willis has only produced two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in four starts and has four turnovers with a 56.3% completion rate and an average of 178 passing yards per game. He did look much better in Week 3 in his only home game of the season, throwing for 210 passing yards and running for 56 more yards against the Chiefs. He'll hope that coming home to take on the Bengals can help him get back to that kind of production, but with more touchdowns in the mix as well. Willis is only the QB28 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, making him a desperation start even in two-QB leagues this week. His rushing potential makes him intriguing long-term, but the team's overall offensive struggles make him a high-risk play until he finds a better rhythm.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

The Los Angeles Chargers might be 0-4, but their pass defense has come alive in recent weeks and could present some issues for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 5. Nix recorded a modest performance of 214 yards passing and a touchdown but completed just 59.5% of his passes during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Now, Nix faces a Chargers pass defense that is on the rise. In Week 3, Los Angeles intercepted former MVP Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice while sacking him four times, followed by limiting Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion quarterback Sam Darnold to just 168 yards passing while sacking him three times and intercepting him once this past week. Nix is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 17 fantasy points against the Chargers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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