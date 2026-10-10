George Holani Still a Riskier Play Despite Climbing the Depth Chart
Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani has emerged as the team's undisputed No. 2 ball carrier, but that has yet to result in consistent production across fantasy football leagues. Holani continues to operate behind Emanuel Wilson, even after Jadarian Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve. He did catch five passes back in Week 3, but that number dropped back down to one last Sunday. Holani's outlook continues to depend quite heavily on his role in the passing game. As long as he's posting games like last week where he caught just one pass, he's completely avoidable in fantasy leagues while Wilson handles an every-down role. It's also worth noting that the Seahawks have a very tough matchup against the 49ers, who are 4-0 and could make positive game-script scenarios harder to come by. Until he shows that he can contribute more consistently, Holani ranks as a low-end RB4 in fantasy football, and so he belongs on the bench in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Keep Evan Engram on the Bench
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:59 AM ETAfter a promising Week 1, Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has recorded just two receptions for 23 yards over his last three games, receiving just eight targets along the way. His Week 4 performance was his most disappointing of the season for fantasy managers, as he equaled his season-high in targets with five, but came away with just one reception for six yards during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Engram is RotoBaller's 30th-ranked tight end entering Week 5, and for good reason. He is projected to score just five fantasy points against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed opposing tight ends to record just four receptions for 55 yards combined over the past two weeks. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Needs a Bouce-Back Game Against Cincinnati
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis had a rough game last week in Minnesota, completing only nine of his 17 pass attempts for a season-low 85 passing yards. He lost a fumble and added just 11 rushing yards, posting his lowest fantasy output of the season in the team's 15-10 road loss. Willis has only produced two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in four starts and has four turnovers with a 56.3% completion rate and an average of 178 passing yards per game. He did look much better in Week 3 in his only home game of the season, throwing for 210 passing yards and running for 56 more yards against the Chiefs. He'll hope that coming home to take on the Bengals can help him get back to that kind of production, but with more touchdowns in the mix as well. Willis is only the QB28 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, making him a desperation start even in two-QB leagues this week. His rushing potential makes him intriguing long-term, but the team's overall offensive struggles make him a high-risk play until he finds a better rhythm.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Takes on Tall Task in Week 5
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers might be 0-4, but their pass defense has come alive in recent weeks and could present some issues for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 5. Nix recorded a modest performance of 214 yards passing and a touchdown but completed just 59.5% of his passes during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Now, Nix faces a Chargers pass defense that is on the rise. In Week 3, Los Angeles intercepted former MVP Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice while sacking him four times, followed by limiting Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion quarterback Sam Darnold to just 168 yards passing while sacking him three times and intercepting him once this past week. Nix is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 17 fantasy points against the Chargers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Still a Locked-in Start Despite Missing His Quarterback
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 9:49 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) set a franchise record with his 11th career game with at least 100 receiving yards against the Titans in Week 4. Flowers led the team with 118 receiving yards, eight receptions, ten targets, and a touchdown, but nearly all of that production came in the first half. After Tyler Huntley took over for Lamar Jackson (ankle) in the second half, Flowers caught 2 of his 3 targets for -1 yards, and the offense struggled to sustain drives. Jackson was ruled out Friday afternoon, but things should improve in Week 5, with Huntley taking first-team reps in practice all week. According to NextGen Stats, with quarterbacks other than Jackson, Flowers has earned a higher target rate (31.3% vs 26.4% with Jackson) and catch rate (77.5% vs 69.1% with Jackson). In addition, the Falcons' defense ranks 30th against the pass, giving up 264.8 yards per game, and is the fifth-best fantasy matchup for opposing wide receivers. The Ravens are a road underdog Sunday night in Atlanta, so Flowers should keep seeing looks in all four quarters as Baltimore tries to keep pace with the Falcons. The fourth-year receiver was limited all week with a foot injury, a different ailment than the hamstring injury that kept him out for three halves between Weeks 1 and 2. Even though Flowers carries a questionable designation into the weekend, optimism suggests he should suit up Sunday night. If he is active, Flowers is a low-end WR1, but his injuries and the uncertainty around the effectiveness of a Huntley-led offense add more risk than usual.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Wright a Shaky Play in Week 5
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:47 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) has a big potential opportunity in front of him after De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. However, Wright has been dealing with an injury of his own and is questionable for Week 5's matchup with the Bengals. He missed Week 3 with a foot and stinger injury and played limited snaps in Week 4, managing just seven rushing yards on five carries. Wright was limited in practice this week, and even if he plays, he will likely give plenty of work to Ollie Gordon II, who has looked very effective the last two weeks. When asked about Wright earlier this week, Coach Jeff Hafley said, "He didn't have many attempts, but he's going to." It isn't clear if he's ready for that workload this week, though, so it may be further down the road before he gets enough work to be a fantasy factor. For this week, he's RotoBaller's No. 53 RB, leaving him on the bench or waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Mitch Tinsley Could See an Immediate Spike in Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 9:45 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitch Tinsley could take on a significantly larger role in Week 5, putting him on the WR3/flex radar for fantasy football. The Bengals have plenty of injury question marks right now, with the two biggest being Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin, neck). Receiver Colbie Young (knee) is also questionable. As it stands, Higgins seems to have a better chance to play than Chase , and losing both would be devastating for Cincinnati. The good news is that the Bengals likely have some wiggle room to work with as they take on the Miami Dolphins. If one of Chase or Higgins plays, Tinsley may have trouble carving out a substantial role. However, if they're both out, Tinsley would look to replicate last week's seven-target outing, putting him on the WR3/flex radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Facing Hot Chargers Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:43 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's up-and-down season continued in Week 4, when he finished a loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a solid day consisting of five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. It was nowhere near his breakout Week 2 performance. Still, it was a solid bounce-back effort after a slow Week 3. Now, Waddle will go up against a hot Los Angeles Chargers pass defense, which did a nice job limiting 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, to just five receptions for 76 yards while holding him out of the end zone this past week. Waddle is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 5.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Remains Off the Radar for Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 9:39 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has handled a sizable snap share throughout the last two weeks, peaking with a 95% snap share in Week 4. Yet, he has continued to underperform on offense, catching just two passes across those two games. It has been disappointing to see him have so much trouble producing, especially given how much the Raiders are actively in search of an upgrade at the position. In other words, there was a direct path to production for Jennings, and he failed to seize it. With that being said, we don't expect much to change in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. The 29-year-old can be avoided in most fantasy leagues this week, due to both his season stats so far and the fact that New Orleans has ranked slightly stronger than league average in terms of receiving production allowed.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II a Strong RB3 in Week 5
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:37 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped up the last two weeks after a season-ending injury to De'Von Achane (knee), and the second-year running back has emerged as a starting option in most leagues. He ran for his team's only touchdown in each of the last two weeks, totaling 41 yards on 17 carries against the Chiefs, followed by a 100-yard performance on nine carries against the Vikings last week. Gordon has also caught multiple passes in each of those two games, despite the passing game struggling under QB Malik Willis. Gordon has played the majority of snaps the last two weeks even though he didn't start, and Jaylen Wright (foot) could be ready for a larger part of the workload if he can play through his questionable tag. Gordon has been much more productive than Wright this season, and he should continue to get enough work to be worth considering as a starter this week at home against Cincinnati. RotoBaller ranks Gordon as the No. 23 RB this week, making him a low-end RB2 option or a very strong RB3 to consider in a FLEX spot. If Wright is ruled out, it would make Gordon an even stronger option in Week 5.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Coming Off Productive Effort
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:33 AM ETHe hasn't been used much in the running game, but Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has been a significant factor in the passing game to start the year. Harvey is coming off his most productive performance of the season, finishing a loss to the San Francisco 49ers with 10 receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards. He now has 20 receptions for 132 yards on the season, along with 49 yards rushing on 12 carries, an average of 4.1 yards per carry. As a result, Harvey is ranked two spots ahead of his backfield mate, J.K. Dobbins, as RotoBaller's RB25 entering Week 5. Harvey is projected to score 10 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson to finish a Week 4 Seattle win with three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Playing as Dolphins' Third Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:32 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has established himself as the team's third receiver for as long as Caleb Douglas (ankle) is sidelined. Last week, Coleman played 51% of snaps against the Vikings, more than double the combined total of veterans Ryan Miller and Jalen Tolbert. Coleman only caught one pass for three yards, but he did rank second on the team in targets with four. The rookie from Missouri will likely remain in the role behind Malik Washington and Chris Bell, and he does bring some flier upside since he's getting playing time. Last week, QB Malik Willis only managed nine complete passes and 85 passing yards, so there hasn't been much production to go around. In Week 5's home matchup against the Bengals, Coleman is the No. 95 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, leaving him in waiver wire territory in most leagues despite his regular role in Miami's offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell a High-Risk Play in Week 5
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell was limited in practice again this week as he continues to have his reps managed after last season's torn ACL. The third-round pick from Louisville had a promising showing in Week 3 against the Chiefs, catching four of his eight targets for 67 yards. He came crashing to earth in Week 4, though, failing to catch any of his three targets against the Vikings and turning in his second game of the season without any statistical production. Bell remained the team's second receiver in terms of snaps, playing 82% of snaps, behind only Malik Washington at the position. Bell has flashed upside, but the Dolphins' passing game is hard to trust in any matchup after Malik Willis threw for just 85 yards last week. Even though they'll be home against Cincinnati this week, Bell is only RotoBaller's WR63 this week, meaning he should be left on the bench or waiver wire in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Experiencing Slow Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 9:23 AM ETIt's been a slog for Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins to start the year. Dobbins is coming off an 11-carry, 40-yard performance during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which was his third straight game averaging 3.6 yards per carry or fewer. He's also been a non-factor in the passing game, recording just three receptions for 16 yards through his team's first four matchups. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 27th-ranked running back in Week 5 and is projected to score nine points against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed 121.8 yards rushing per game, 11th-most in the NFL. This past week against the Seattle Seahawks, the Chargers allowed Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson to finish with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown, but he did so on 21 carries, averaging a limited 3.9 yards per carry.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington a Fringe FLEX Play vs. Bengals
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 9:21 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has been one of the few viable fantasy options from the Dolphins' offense, and he's lined up for a big workload in Week 5 at home against the Bengals. Promising rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for a third straight week, leaving Washington the clear No. 1 option in the team's passing game. Last week, QB Malik Willis only managed 85 passing yards, and Washington accounted for 67 of those passing yards by catching all five of his targets. He was the only wide receiver with multiple catches, and he led the team in targets. Washington is the No. 31 wide receiver in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 5, making him a WR3 in deep leagues and a FLEX play in many leagues, where his volume makes him startable despite his team's offensive struggles--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Has Slight Pass-Catching Appeal in Potential Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 9:20 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was relatively quiet on offense through the first two weeks of the season, logging just 15 carries and 2.5 yards per carry. On the bright side, he logged five targets in Week 1 and has two catches in each of his two games so far. Dowdle's rushing upside has taken a massive step backward compared to last year, but it was still intriguing to see him remain involved as a receiver when he was healthy and sharing volume with Jaylen Warren. It remains to be seen exactly how much the Steelers will use Dowdle, who is questionable, in his potential return to action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Warren has made a case for the offense to feed him nonstop, as he has posted 302 scrimmage yards in two games without Dowdle. With that being said, Dowdle could produce if he gets decent volume, as the Colts have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews is a Fringe Starter With a Steady Role in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 9:14 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews is coming off his season-high fantasy performance in Week 4 against the Titans, but will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Once again, the veteran tight end saw six targets, in line with his season average, and logged five receptions for 27 yards against the Titans. His three-yard touchdown reception, Andrews' first of the season, propelled him to TE9 for the week. Although Andrews has seen a somewhat reduced snap share since Week 1, his tight end target percentage has remained a consistent 75%. There is concern that the entire offense will take a hit with Lamar out, but Andrews and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley are no strangers. Over the 13 games Andrews has played with Huntley as the starting quarterback since 2021, he averaged 5.2 receptions, 7.8 targets, and 60 yards per game. In 2021, Andrews logged five top-six tight end finishes with Huntley at the helm in Weeks 11, 12, 15, 17, and 18, and the two also connected for touchdowns three times over that same span, showing their rapport in the red zone. However, the Falcons' defense this season has stiffened against tight ends over the past two weeks, holding Tucker Kraft and Juwan Johnson to 6.6 and 11.9 PPR points, respectively. The veteran tight end has had a modest floor this season and should keep getting his usual targets even with Huntley subbing in, but he'll probably need to see the end zone again to crack the top 12 this weekend. As such, Andrews is Rotoballer's 16th-ranked tight end heading into the weekend and is a borderline start in most league formats.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Will Kacmarek Worth a Deep-League Look
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Will Kacmarek played more snaps last week against the Vikings than veteran tight end Greg Dulcich. Kacmarek got two targets and caught one for 15 yards, which was actually the second-highest total of receiving yards on the team in Miami's 15-10 loss to the Vikings. QB Malik Willis threw for just 85 yards in the loss, and the passing offense has been anemic all season. The third-round rookie out of Ohio State could continue to grow as an option, though, and has also been effective as a blocker in the team's run-heavy scheme. Against the Bengals this week, Kacmarek is only the No. 57 TE in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, but it is worth watching if he can seize the starting job and find enough opportunities to make an impact in a Miami offense searching for playmakers. He's a Dynasty stash worth considering in extremely deep leagues, but for now, he's just a rookie option to watch in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Not a Strong Option in Shrinking Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:32 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich appeared to be trending up a little bit before last week, but the veteran tight end didn't have a single target in the Dolphins' 15-10 loss to the Vikings, and he played fewer offensive snaps than rookie third-round tight end Will Kacmarek. Dulcich did have multiple catches in each of the first three games of the season, including five catches for 55 yards against the Chiefs just two weeks ago. QB Malik Willis hasn't gotten much going in the passing game, so the Dolphins don't have many fantasy options worth considering against the Bengals. Dulcich is the No. 31 TE in RotoBaller's rankings, making him a desperation play only in the deepest of two-TE formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST a Must-Start vs. the Titans
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:27 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST has been a disappointment in some ways this season, allowing 30+ points to the Bills in Week 1 and the Cowboys last week. The D/ST did get three sacks and a blocked kick last week, but has forced zero turnovers in three of Houston's four games this year. The pass rush has been effective with multiple sacks each week and a total of 14 sacks in four games, and they have faced a tough slate of matchups. This week, they get a much more favorable matchup on the road in Tennessee against the Titans. Houston's defense is the No. 2 DEF in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making it a strong option to use with confidence in all formats. The 0-4 team will be desperate to get its first win of the season and will look to lock down Cam Ward and the Titans to secure that victory.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains a Strong Starter
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 10, 2026, 8:21 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has continued to be a top kicker for fantasy football despite his team's 0-4 start to the season, and he will be a top option again this week in Tennessee. Fairbairn has made seven of his eight field goal attempts and all nine extra points this season, and he's coming off his best game of the year in Week 4, when he converted all three field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries. One of those field goals was from beyond 50 yards, and he remains an extremely reliable option for both consistency and upside due to his ability from long range. The weather could be a factor in Tennessee, so check the forecast before kickoff, but coming into the matchup, Fairbairn is the No. 4 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings, so he can be started with confidence this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller