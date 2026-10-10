Oct 10, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

With the Los Angeles Chargers beginning the 2026 season with an 0-4 record, multiple league sources have told The Athletic's Jonathan Jones that the Chicago Bears make sense as a potential landing spot for Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack in a trade. Sources have told Jones that Mack's trade value is likely a fifth-round pick. Mack signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Chargers, which includes $8 million in base salary. With Mack on an expiring contract, and the Bears in need of pass-rushing help and with the necessary cap space available, it appears a reunion between the 35-year-old Mack and the Bears is something to watch. Mack played for the Bears from 2018 through 2021, with Chicago trading for him in 2018. Mack leads the Chargers with three sacks this season, and he also recorded 14 total tackles.