Jordan Addison Inactive Against Saints
Oct 11, 2026, 11:48 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Addison missed Wednesday's practice before returning for limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but he won't be able to play. He had been getting more involved in Minnesota's passing game, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown over the previous two weeks. Five of those receptions came against Tampa Bay in Week 3, when he finished with 90 yards and a score. Justin Jefferson (ankle) is back after missing last week's game, while the Vikings elevated Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Rhamondre Stevenson Active in Week 5 Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), who was questionable to play this week due to a knee injury, is officially active on Sunday in the Week 5 matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Stevenson was limited in practice all week and will give it a go as the Patriots look to win back-to-back games after a slow start to the 2026 season. The 28-year-old comes into Sunday's game with 44 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the ground while adding 12 receptions on 16 targets for 90 yards through the air in four games. He handled 13 carries for 47 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills, adding three catches for 27 yards. Stevenson being active is certainly bad news for TreVeyon Henderson's managers, but the two backs should continue to share the backfield pretty evenly against an exploitable Raiders run defense. Now that he is officially active, Stevenson should be considered a low-end RB2 option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Ashton Jeanty Officially Active Versus Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:41 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) is officially active for the Week 5 game in New England against the Patriots, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jeanty came in with a questionable tag this week after missing practice late in the week due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis, along with an ankle injury. The second-year back came into Sunday's contest hopeful to play, and he was able to do enough during pre-game warmups to convince the coaching staff. Jeanty will be active, but he will be a much riskier RB2 for fantasy managers, with the potential to see fewer snaps on offense if he is not 100 percent. Mike Washington Jr. would benefit from more touches if the Raiders take it easy on Jeanty, but he will not be a recommended fantasy starter now that Jeanty is active. The 22-year-old Jeanty has averaged only 3.4 yards per carry through four games so far in 2026, but he has seen plenty of volume as the Raiders' top back, carrying the ball 78 times for 264 yards. He is still searching for his first rushing touchdown, but he has added 19 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson Active Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:40 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jefferson missed last week's win over Miami after injuring his ankle against Tampa Bay in Week 3. He was limited in all three practices leading up to Sunday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Jefferson had 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games, with both scores coming in the season opener against Green Bay. He returns with Jordan Addison (hamstring) inactive, leaving Minnesota without its usual starting receiver combination.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Terry McLaurin Will be Active But Could Be Limited
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:28 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) will be active Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Mike Garafolo, who reported the news on ESPN's NFL Countdown. A full workload isn't guaranteed, however, with Garafolo suggesting McLaurin may be limited in his first game back. He missed last week's loss to Indianapolis and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday. McLaurin has 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown through three games. Washington will also be without Stefon Diggs (hamstring), while Jayden Daniels (elbow) returns as the starting quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jayden Daniels Facing Elevated Elbow Reinjury Risk
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:08 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) will return Sunday against the New York Giants, but there remains concern about the possibility of another dislocation. According to ESPN, some doctors around the NFL believe Daniels is at higher risk after dislocating the same elbow twice in roughly 11 months. Some of those doctors have not examined him. Daniels did visit specialists in New York and Los Angeles, however, with the overwhelming opinion being that playing with a brace was a viable option. He practiced fully all week and has been cleared to start after missing two games. Daniels will wear the brace for the remainder of the season, and offensive coordinator David Blough said there will be no limitations in the game plan. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis will serve as the backup with Marcus Mariota (knee) ruled out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Carnell Tate "Definitely Moving" Toward Playing on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:04 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is "definitely moving" toward playing in Week 5 against the division-rival Houston Texans on Sunday, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tate was listed as questionable for this weekend's game due to a back injury that cropped up on him during Thursday's practice, but he should be active as the Titans search for their first victory of the 2026 season. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State had a breakout performance in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching nine of his 12 targets for 145 yards. Tate is now trending up ahead of Week 5 despite his back injury this week. Fantasy managers will want to check for confirmation soon that Tate is officially active, but if he is, he could have a second straight big game as an emerging receiving weapon for second-year quarterback Cam Ward in Tennessee. The Texans' defense has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (260) through the first four weeks of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Will Shipley Questionable to Return in Week 5 with Foot Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:03 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) exited during the first half of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is officially questionable to return, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Shipley left midway through the second quarter, but not before scoring the first touchdown of his young career. At the time of his departure, he had five carries, six rushing yards, one catch, seven receiving yards, and the score. Shipley earned the start this week and had been handling a substantially larger workload with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) inactive and Tank Bigsby (core) landing on injured reserve. Injury issues were already plaguing Philadelphia on both sides of the ball, and Shipley's foot ailment certainly won't help. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now the Eagles' only healthy running backs, and neither of them was even on the active roster at this time last week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zach Berman
Keenan Allen Expected to Play Against Steelers in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Allen was listed as questionable entering the weekend. He opened the practice week with two limited sessions, but once he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, it was clear that he was on track to suit up against the Steelers. Getting Allen back is a huge boost for the Colts' passing game, which relied on Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell as its leading receivers last week. This week, Allen should step up as Daniel Jones' favorite target while Josh Downs enjoys a similarly productive week alongside him. Given that Allen had six catches, 63 yards, and one touchdown in his last game, he should be able to rank as a high-end WR3/flex going forward, despite facing a Steelers defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Tee Higgins Will Play Against the Dolphins on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin, neck) is active for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Higgins opened the week trending in the wrong direction, as he missed back-to-back practices. However, he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, allowing him to enter the weekend listed as questionable. In the end, he will play against a very weak Dolphins team. The 27-year-old has been highly productive so far this season, ranking as the overall WR7 in PPR leagues with 25 catches, 401 yards, and one touchdown. Just last week, with teammate Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) exiting early, Higgins saw a whopping 16 targets. Much like Higgins, Chase has been cleared to play this week, leaving him as a WR1 while Higgins falls in the WR2 range for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ja'Marr Chase Active for Week 5 Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) will play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Chase left last Sunday's game early, and although he was officially listed as questionable heading into Week 5, he's going to suit up after clearing the multi-stage concussion protocol in just seven days. Chase will now look to capitalize on a highly enticing matchup against a very weak Dolphins team. The game script could end up becoming too positive for Chase to handle consistent playing time in the second half, but he should still have more than enough time to put up WR1-caliber numbers throughout the first couple of quarters.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Justin Jefferson Expected to Play Against the Saints in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:21 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Jefferson entered the weekend listed as questionable, but he plans to suit up against New Orleans, barring a setback during pregame warmups. Jefferson's availability for Week 5 shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as he previously said he'd do whatever was necessary to play in Louisiana, where he went to college. Jefferson is on track to play his first full game since Week 2. Through the first two weeks of the season, he caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He briefly caught passes from Kyler Murray in Week 1 before the quarterback suffered a concussion, but barring an injury, Sunday's game will represent the first time the quarterback and receiver play a full 60 minutes together. With that being said, fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison won't be along for the ride, as Darlington reports that Addison will be inactive for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff Darlington
Jordan Addison Not Expected to Play in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:16 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Addison entered the weekend listed as questionable. While he'll undergo a pregame workout to confirm his availability, all signs point to him being sidelined on Sunday. That's a rough loss for the Vikings as they take on a high-scoring team like the Saints. After all, Addison had racked up nine catches, 142 yards, and one touchdown over the last two weeks, albeit with Jefferson injured for both games. The good news for the Vikings is that Justin Jefferson (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday, keeping this Kyler Murray-led offense viable while the defense works hard to slow down New Orleans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff Darlington
Lamar Jackson Expected to Play in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:08 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport pointed out that some of Jackson's injuries in years past have sidelined him for extended periods of time, but this latest ailment is expected to be different. All signs point to Jackson missing just Week 5 before returning next Sunday. Rapoport noted that "he has been in early, working crazy to get himself back on the field." Managers love to hear that update, as Jackson has high-end QB1 potential when healthy, so losing him for any amount of time can be costly. So far this year, he ranks as the QB9 in total fantasy scoring with 967 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns, and two turnovers. Tyler Huntley will start in his absence for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Caleb Williams Pushing to Play in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:05 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) recently returned to practice and is "pushing to play" next week against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Williams has been sidelined since the middle of the Bears' Week 2 contest, when he initially injured his hamstring. He's now headed for his third consecutive game missed, but it sounds like he's optimistic that his streak of absences will end there. Williams has top-eight fantasy quarterback potential when healthy, largely thanks to his impressive mobility and a strong, accurate arm. Although the former No. 1 pick is working his way back to 100%, he won't quite be ready in time for Week 5, leaving Tyson Bagent in line for one more start.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Cam Skattebo Headed for an "Extremely Heavy Workload" in Rain
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is expected to handle an "extremely heavy workload" in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo noted that heavy rain is expected to fall throughout this game, prompting the Giants to place more emphasis on their rushing attack, led by Skattebo. We're confident that the young, physical running back can handle the large role, as he has emerged as a potential every-down weapon for the Giants. After all, he logged 23 touches back in Week 3 and another 19 touches last Sunday. His average of 3.5 yards per carry isn't great, but if he can find the end zone or continue to carve out a sizable receiving role, he'll be able to contribute as a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Will Shipley to Start Sunday, Will Handle the Bulk of the Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:13 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley is expected to earn the start on Sunday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The third-year back will occupy an expanded role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) both sidelined for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only is Shipley earning the start, but he is also in line to handle the bulk of the workload, leaving fewer opportunities for players like Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele. While fantasy managers remain disappointed that Barkley and Bigsby are unavailable, Shipley should still emerge as a high-end RB3 or low-end RB2. After all, he looked solid in the aftermath of injuries to Barkley and Bigsby last Sunday, rushing for 23 yards on six carries while handling a 48% snap share. The game script for Sunday against Jacksonville isn't great, but we still expect Shipley to carve out a sizable role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dave Zangaro
NFL Executives Wondering if Eagles Could Trade Away Saquon Barkley
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:08 AM ETRival executives have wondered if the Philadelphia Eagles might trade away running back Saquon Barkley before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The Eagles are off to a disappointing start with injuries on both sides of the ball, but it's also worth noting that overcoming a 2-2 start is definitely possible, so we'd be surprised to see the Eagles wave the white flag already. With that being said, their offensive line took a major hit earlier this month as the team traded Cam Jurgens to Baltimore and watched Lane Johnson retire out of the blue. Barkley (hamstring) is certainly an appealing trade target for most contending teams, but his injury, his recent track record, and the Eagles' No. 2 spot in the standings are three factors that could make a trade less likely.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Addison Will Work Out Pregame to Determine His Status
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:03 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) will work out prior to Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Addison is listed as questionable, and the workout will determine whether he's able to suit up on Sunday against the Saints. The 24-year-old has taken on a larger role lately with Justin Jefferson (ankle) sidelined, catching nine passes for 142 yards and one touchdown across two games. Jefferson is also questionable and will undergo pregame testing, but he has previously said that he'll do whatever he can to play in Louisiana, where he went to college. It's worth noting that if Jefferson plays, Addison's fantasy value would drop to the fringe low-end WR3 range for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson Remains a Game-Time Decision Against New Orleans
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) will work out ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints to determine whether he's able to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 27-year-old receiver is listed as questionable, and he previously said that he'll do whatever he can to play in Louisiana, where he played college football. Jefferson had 92 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 1, but he followed that up with a modest 8.5-point showing in PPR leagues. Then, he exited early in Week 3 and was inactive for Week 4. If Jefferson does play on Sunday, it'll be his first full game with quarterback Kyler Murray. The jury is still out on whether Murray can support consistent WR1 production from Jefferson in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Alvin Kamara Expected to Play in Week 5 Against the Vikings
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The veteran ball-carrier is listed as questionable but continues to trend in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game. Kamara has played fewer than 40% of the snaps in each of his last three games, but he has been able to maintain his fantasy relevance with 11 catches over these contests. Kamara's fantasy value in Week 5 will likely continue to be driven by how well he performs when Tyler Shough throws him the football. As it stands, the Vikings have allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards and seventh-fewest receiving yards to running backs in 2026, leaving Kamara in the high-end RB3 tier for Sunday's game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport