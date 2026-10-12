Sam LaPorta Leads the Lions' Receiving Corps in Week 5
Oct 12, 2026, 1:08 AM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught all five of his targets for 88 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The headline of his big outing was a 38-yard touchdown reception that gave Detroit a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The 25-year-old is off to a fantastic start this season, catching a touchdown pass in three of his five games so far. He also has five-plus catches in four of his five games. LaPorta has shown that he can operate as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football despite sharing volume with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams. There is plenty of production to go around in this offense, especially in a game like Sunday's, where the Lions racked up 45 points and 412 yards of total offense. LaPorta should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues on the other side of Detroit's Week 6 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Trevor Lawrence Fuels an Improbable Victory in London
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:59 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 331 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also rushed for 23 yards and took two sacks. The 27-year-old has demonstrated lower rushing upside this year compared to last, but he hasn't missed a beat in terms of passing productivity. Through five games, he has 1,174 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, establishing himself as a strong low-end QB1 in fantasy football. He has also shown off a clutch factor, leading a comeback drive in the waning minutes of Sunday's game in London. While the Eagles did briefly pull back ahead after Lawrence's late touchdown drive, Jacksonville put the nail in the coffin with an improbable kick return and a long field goal. The 4-1 Jaguars operate a pass-heavy offense, and Lawrence should continue to benefit as a result. He should be started in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6 against the one-win Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught six of his 10 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. Chase suffered a concussion in Week 4, but he managed to clear protocol in seven days and was able to continue producing as a strong WR1 this Sunday. The 26-year-old is now up to 27 catches, 289 yards, and two touchdowns through five games this season. He's headed for a bye in Week 6, but he'll return on the other side of the off week as a high-end WR1 who should be started in all fantasy leagues. As long as quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy, Chase will continue to be a top fantasy weapon while proving that he can coexist alongside another high-scoring receiver, Tee Higgins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Unlikely to Return in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:40 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) will likely remain on injured reserve even after he's eligible to be activated in Week 6, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Following Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner that he hasn't officially decided whether Kirk will be activated next week, but the answer would be no right now. That's not exactly the news that 49ers fans wanted to hear, as their team's wide receiver room has been absolutely decimated by injuries. In addition to Kirk, the 49ers are without De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (right knee), and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring). Pearsall is on season-ending IR, but assuming the other three players don't suit up in Week 6, we can expect Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks to occupy complementary roles behind Mike Evans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (rib) exited late in the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. He actually returned for one play before the end of regulation, but then he spent the entire overtime period on the sideline. Officially, the Falcons designated him as questionable to return. Penix had led the Falcons to three different eight-point leads, but a late Baltimore comeback, coupled with a costly Tua Tagovailoa interception, gave the Ravens a road victory and snapped Atlanta's two-game winning streak. Penix will surely undergo additional testing to diagnose his injury and estimate a timetable for his return. If the 26-year-old has to miss any time, Tagovailoa would start at quarterback in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tori McElhaney
Emanuel Wilson Continues Lead-Back Role, Scores Again in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:30 PM ETIt was not a perfect day for Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson by any means in Sunday's 32-29 loss at home to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he did have a workhorse role once again in Seattle's backfield. Wilson handled 20 carries on the day for 61 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and another touchdown. He caught both of his targets in the passing game for 11 yards. Wilson also lost a fumble on a day in which the Seahawks' offense turned the ball over four total times. Backup George Holani only had four carries for seven yards and also lost a fumble. The 27-year-old now has three 20-plus-carry games in 2026 after producing 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not make his 2026 debut in next Thursday night's road contest in Denver against the Broncos, so Wilson is primed to take on the lead-back role once again for Seattle in Week 6. He should be considered an RB2 against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable to the rushing attack so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Matthew Golden Continues to Ascend With 100-Yard Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden could not find the end zone in the team's Week 5 blowout win over the division-rival Chicago Bears, but he had a 100-yard performance for the second time in the last three weeks. In the 31-7 win on Sunday, Golden caught six of his seven targets for a season-high 123 yards. He tied Christian Watson for the team lead in catches and was one shy of Watson in targets. Golden averaged a healthy 20.5 yards per catch, but Watson had 23.8 yards per catch and both of quarterback Jordan Love's passing touchdowns. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town, Golden is seeing the breakout that many projected in his second season in the NFL. There is enough volume to go around in this Green Bay Offense (still without starting RB Josh Jacobs) for both Watson and Golden to be every-week starters in fantasy football lineups. Golden has a great matchup to go over the 100-yard mark for the second straight week in next Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Aaron Rodgers Remains Red-Hot with Three Touchdowns
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:06 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also rushed for six yards and took just one sack. Rodgers has absolutely racked up fantasy points lately, tallying nine passing touchdowns through the last three weeks. Some turnovers and sacks left a bitter taste after Rodgers' previous explosive performances, but that wasn't the case on Sunday, as the veteran quarterback played turnover-free football. The 42-year-old passer lacks the mobility needed to be a high-end fantasy quarterback, but his latest track record could put him back on the fantasy radar as a potential midseason pick-up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Huge Touchdown Catch Fuels 100-Yard Showing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:02 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught seven of his 11 targets for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns. After a disappointing outing in Week 4, Wilson got back on track this weekend with his second-best fantasy performance of the season. The 26-year-old has solidified himself as a WR1 in fantasy football, and he has fared better with Geno Smith at quarterback than he did with a combination of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook in 2025. Although we can't guarantee that Smith will be able to support top-tier production from Wilson every week, the duo has certainly looked solid so far. Wilson is a potential WR1 option for Week 6 against New England, but his exact outlook will depend on whether Patriots cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck) play next Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs the Odd Man Out in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:57 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught just one of his three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Doubs spent the previous three weeks ascending into the de facto No. 1 receiver role with A.J. Brown (ankle) sidelined. Over his last two games, he had nine catches, 107 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. However, he relinquished all of his momentum in Week 5, serving as a major letdown to his fantasy managers. Even in a wide receiver room featuring just four players, Doubs finished last in terms of targets, catches, and yardage. Brown is eligible to be activated from injured reserve before next week's game against the New York Jets, which would completely eliminate Doubs' WR3/flex appeal in leagues with 10 or fewer teams. If Brown remains sidelined, Doubs will be a WR3/flex with a very low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard has Breakout Game in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:52 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard stepped up and made the most of his chances during Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie wideout hauled in six of his nine targets for 80 yards in the win over the Colts. He led the team in targets and made the most of his chances on Sunday. The Steelers are without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), who exited early during this game. Bernard stepped up and posted a breakout game in the absence of his two fellow wideouts. If Wilson is forced to miss time, Bernard could once again be heavily involved against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
MarShawn Lloyd Finds the End Zone Twice in Blowout Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has struggled to make an impact on the ground this season. Despite his struggles, the Packers continue to give him opportunities, and it paid off on Sunday. Lloyd carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and scored two touchdowns in the blowout win over the Chicago Bears. The two scores are great for fantasy managers, but being held to under 40 rushing yards in every game is not something you want to see from your lead back. The Packers don't really have any better options, so expect Lloyd to remain significantly involved during the Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Plays Well with Increased Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:31 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks was able to capitalize on his extra snaps during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lead back David Montgomery (groin) was forced to exit in the second quarter and didn't return to the game. His absence gave Marks an opportunity, and he ran with it. Marks rushed the ball 15 times for 62 yards, while hauling in all four of his targets for 23 yards in the Week 5 victory. It's unclear at the moment if Montgomery is going to miss any time because of this injury. When healthy, Montgomery has been struggling to make an impact this season. Marks could see his role grow on the ground ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tyler Shough Dismantled by the Vikings' Defense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:30 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for just 96 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 5 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He also took a sack and was held without a rushing attempt for the first time in his career. Shough was the QB5 in fantasy football entering Sunday, so his fantasy managers were certainly disappointed to see a dud in Week 5. With that being said, a performance like this is within the range of outcomes when your team is facing the Vikings' defense. Minnesota's defensive unit is incredibly talented and well-coached, leading to results like this one. Week 5 is a huge blemish on Shough's track record, but he has his toughest matchup of the season behind him and should bounce back in Week 6 against a very uninspiring Giants squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Finds the End Zone in First Game Back
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:26 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six of his seven targets for 79 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also had a rushing attempt for a loss of 11 yards. Jefferson returned from a one-week absence caused by an ankle sprain, and he wasted no time making an impact in his first game back. The 27-year-old now has 19 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns through parts of four games this season. He's still not quite back at his overall WR1 form from 2022, but his impressive performance on Sunday is absolutely a step in the right direction. The Vikings have a Week 6 bye, but Jefferson will look to build on this momentum when he returns to the field in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, who just held DK Metcalf to a mere 12 yards.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams has Breakout Performance in Win Over Raiders
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was finally able to break free and made some noise during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming into this game, Williams had been held to two receptions for 44 receiving yards on the season. Williams was able to break out on Sunday when he hauled in all three of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. His most notable play came as a 34-yard touchdown grab from Drake Maye in the second quarter. Finally, Williams is making an impact, but his role will likely be reduced once A.J. Brown (ankle) returns to the field. Brown is eligible to return from the Injured Reserve next week. Williams might not be an attractive streaming option if Brown is back for next week's matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Tops 200 Scrimmage Yards in Win Over Arizona
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:19 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 25 carries, 151 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also caught five of his six targets for an additional 56 receiving yards. Gibbs tallied over 200 scrimmage yards in the effort, solidifying his status as the overall RB1 in PPR leagues. In total, he is up to 747 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns through just five games this season. The 24-year-old was a popular No. 1 pick in 2026 redraft leagues, and he's absolutely living up to the hype. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Gibbs is heading into a bye week, but he'll return to action in Week 7 as a must-start RB1 against the Green Bay Packers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. is Blanked in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:15 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was unable to make an impact during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into this game, Thomas hasn't made much of an impact, but the 24-year-old was completely shut out in this one. Thomas failed to haul in any of his three targets during the victory over Philly. His role in the passing game is quickly being reduced, with only six combined targets over the last three games. This season, Thomas has recorded nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in five games. The third-year wideout desperately needs a bounce-back game against the Houston Texans in Week 6.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Leads Denver's Backfield in Win Over Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 10:09 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins recorded 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for six yards in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Dobbins led the Broncos in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and was the only running back to find the end zone against L.A. Dobbins played 32 offensive snaps, compared to fellow running back RJ Harvey's 23 snaps. Harvey logged just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry), and one week after Harvey recorded 10 receptions in the passing game, Dobbins out-touched Harvey 20 to 3. Both Dobbins and Harvey are likely to remain heavily involved in Denver's offense, but it could vary week-to-week. As of now, Dobbins is the more sure option when it comes to the ground game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Has a Vintage Performance in win over Seahawks
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) helped lift his team to a 32-29 win over the rival Seattle Seahawks. In a vintage performance, the 33-year-old Evans recorded season highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (113), while scoring a touchdown. Evans led the 49ers in all receiving categories. Evans is dealing with an injury to his ribs and did not practice on Thursday, while logging two limited sessions during the week. He was able to play 38 snaps against the Seahawks and was not slowed down by his injury in any way. Evans leads the 49ers in receptions with 24 and receiving yards with 326 in 2026. He has also scored three touchdowns. Evans continues to be a must-start player in a San Francisco wide receiver room that is dealing with multiple injuries.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Held in Check in Win Over Dolphins
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin/neck) was held to just two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch) on four targets in a 31-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. The receptions and yardage totals were both season lows for Higgins, but quarterback Joe Burrow also threw for a season-low 190 yards. Higgins is dealing with injuries to his groin and neck, and entered the game with a questionable tag after missing practice on Thursday and Friday before logging a full session on Friday. There were questions regarding whether or not Higgins would be on a snap count against the Dolphins, but he played 45 out of 64 offensive snaps for the Bengals (70.3%). Higgins was behind fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (77) and tight end Erick All Jr. (25) in receiving yards on Sunday. However, Higgins leads Cincinnati in receiving yards with 423 and has recorded a touchdown in 2026. He will remain a must-start fantasy football wide receiver following the Bengals' Week 6 bye week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller