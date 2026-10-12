Xavier Worthy Gains Week 6 Waiver Appeal Amid Receiver Injuries
Oct 12, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is worth targeting on waivers ahead of Week 6, with injuries potentially opening a larger role in the passing game. Kansas City returns from its bye with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) expected to land on injured reserve, while Rashee Rice (hamstring) remains day-to-day after exiting the Week 4 victory over Las Vegas. Worthy caught four of seven targets for a season-high 70 yards in that game, including a 41-yard reception, after totaling just 63 receiving yards over his first three contests. The third-year receiver has managed only 14 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown through four games, so there are still legitimate concerns about his weekly consistency. Rice could also return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Travis Kelce remains a significant part of the passing attack. However, Thornton's extended absence creates an opportunity for Worthy to become more involved downfield. Rostered in 58% of leagues and ranked sixth overall on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Worthy warrants an add in leagues with 10 or more teams and carries WR3/FLEX upside if his opportunities increase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Deebo Samuel Sr. "Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is "going to miss" a couple of weeks with the strained hamstring that he suffered in Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Fantasy managers should expect Samuel to miss the next two games against the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco then has their bye in Week 8, so the earliest that Samuel might return could be Nov. 8 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is yet another injury to a key receiver for the 49ers, leaving veterans Mike Evans and Brandin Cooks, who both scored touchdowns on Sunday, and Jacob Cowing as the 49ers' starting receivers going into a Week 6 matchup next Monday night against Washington. The 30-year-old Samuel caught just two passes for 21 yards and carried the ball two times for four yards in Week 5 before leaving in the third quarter and never returning. Samuel has taken on a big role so far in 2025 in his return to the Niners, with their receiving corps so banged up, and he has produced a nice 16-206-3 line for his fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Michael Penix Jr. Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:34 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) injured his ribs late in the fourth quarter of the Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to take the field in overtime. The Athletic's Andy Behrens writes that Penix seemed optimistic about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 6. But for now, his status for Week 6 is in doubt as he heads for imaging on his ribs this week. If Penix is not cleared to face the Bears this weekend, Tua Tagovailoa, who threw an interception to seal the loss in overtime, could make his first start of the 2026 season. The Falcons also have Cooper Rush and Jack Strand in their QB room, so they have options if they want to avoid starting Tagovailoa. Falcons top receiver Drake London has caught 65 passes for 1,059 yards over his last nine games with Penix at QB, but he has struggled with anyone else under center, so his fantasy managers are surely hoping that Penix can play against the Bears. Until we have more details on Penix, he should be considered up in the air to play in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Andy Behrens
Ja'Kobi Lane has a Chance to Return in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has put himself in position to have a chance to come off Injured Reserve and return for the team's Week 6 tilt against the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. This news should make fantasy managers run to the waiver wire to check on the 22-year-old third-rounder's availability. Lane caught just one of three passes for 11 yards in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts before fracturing his wrist. He also had a short touchdown reception called back due to a penalty. Lane was the buzz of Baltimore's training camp and preseason as a fast-rising rookie receiver who was quickly gaining chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson as a legitimate threat behind WR1 Zay Flowers. Lane's first year in the NFL hit an early roadblock, but he appears to be on the verge of a return and could quickly take over WR2 duties from veteran Rashod Bateman. Lane is only rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available to be picked up by fantasy managers searching for WR depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Jordyn Tyson Making Progress, but Practice Return Remains Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is progressing in his recovery, but a return to practice has not been confirmed. Asked Monday whether the rookie could begin practicing this week, head coach Kellen Moore responded, "Not right now," according to Mike Triplett, who added that Tyson is expected back on the practice field soon. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring during an August 13 joint practice with Jacksonville. Tyson also dealt with hamstring issues before entering the NFL, which helps explain the team's cautious approach. He has been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 5 but has yet to make his regular-season debut. Chris Olave has established himself as New Orleans' leading receiver with 39 catches for 537 yards through five games, while Devaughn Vele has added 25 receptions for 252 yards. Tyson remains an intriguing stash in deeper fantasy leagues, although his availability for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants is uncertain, and his eventual role in the passing game has yet to be established.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Triplett
Lamar Jackson Improving, Practice Status Undetermined
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:26 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is definitely doing better, but he is unsure about whether Jackson will be able to practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparing for their Week 6 divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "To his credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. What a wonderful teammate and leader he was even when he's not playing," Minter said. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play on Sunday night in the team's road victory over the Atlanta Falcons, with backup QB Tyler Huntley running the offense. The 29-year-old is dealing with a unique ankle sprain, but there remains hope from the team that he will only have to miss one game. Jackson gives Baltimore's offense much more upside when he is under center, but perhaps Huntley's inspired play in primetime on Sunday night will give the Ravens more reason to slow-play Jackson's return. The former MVP will be a must-start against Cleveland this weekend if he returns to practice this week and is cleared to play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Pat Freiermuth Gains Week 6 Waiver Appeal After Two-Touchdown Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:14 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has put himself back in the waiver-wire conversation after catching five of seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He scored from one yard out in the second quarter before adding a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth, giving him four receiving scores through five games. Sunday's seven targets were a season high, and Freiermuth has now found the end zone three times over his past two contests. The touchdowns have helped offset some modest receiving totals, as he has just 19 catches for 169 yards and hasn't exceeded 46 yards in a game this season. Darnell Washington continues to compete for opportunities at tight end, although Freiermuth has drawn more targets so far. Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay gives him another opportunity to produce, particularly for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks. Rostered in just 15% of leagues, Freiermuth is worth considering in 14-team formats and offers touchdown-dependent streaming value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren has Earned a Bigger Role in Pittsburgh
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a statement in the last three weeks as the workhorse RB1 for Pittsburgh with Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury. Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown catch in the same game in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. He had 15 carries for 101 rushing yards and added six catches on six targets for 87 receiving yards and the two touchdowns. It was the third straight week (with Dowdle out) that Warren has had at least 125 all-purpose yards. No Steelers player has done that since James Conner did it four weeks in a row in 2018. Since Week 3, Warren has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Steelers hope to get Dowdle back in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also admitted that Warren has been thriving with a heavier workload. "He's hauling it right now for us. There's a number you'd like to continue to give him. He's produced, so it's been heavy. It'd be great to get Rico back this week, too," McCarthy said. Dowdle's eventual return will hurt Warren's overall fantasy ceiling, but he has earned more touches in the Steelers' backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Dre Greenlaw Suspended One Game for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Greenlaw could appeal the suspension, which could allow him to play next Monday night to close out Week 6 action at home against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old made a poor decision to headbutt Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who was not wearing a helmet, on the sidelines in Sunday's 32-29 win. Greenlaw was also suspended last year while with the Denver Broncos for unsportsmanlike conduct, so he will most likely lose his appeal. The former fifth-rounder by the Niners in 2019 from Arkansas has looked good so far in his return to the Bay Area, recording 37 tackles (18 solo) and a forced fumble in his five games played. If he is suspended for Week 6, Greenlaw's next chance to return will come on Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Falcons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:51 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers are not expecting standout pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to return to practice this week as the team prepares for a big Sunday night game in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. There is still uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from the torn ACL that he suffered in late December last year, but the hope still remains that he will make his 2026 debut in October. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro was hoping he could make his return against his old team this weekend, but it looks like that will not happen after all. The following week -- a Week 7 date with the division-rival Detroit Lions -- could also be a long shot for Parsons, who will not necessarily return right away from the Physically Unable to Perform list once he begins practicing with the rest of the team. Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew when he is 100%, and the Packers are hoping that they can use him again sooner rather than later. In 14 games in 2025 after being acquired from Dallas, Parsons was on pace to shatter his career highs, recording 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Browns Could Open Dylan Sampson's Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:45 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that there is a "possibility" that the team opens running back Dylan Sampson's (knee) 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Sampson has missed the last four games with a knee injury. Cleveland's backfield depth is being tested with Sampson out and lead back Quinshon Judkins is now day-to-day after tweaking his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Judkins was seen wearing a walking boot after the game on Sunday, and Raheim Sanders (hip) is also questionable for Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after he was injured against the Jets. The only other RB currently on the active roster is Jaleel McLaughlin, so at the very least, McLaughlin could be bumped up to the RB2 role this weekend. If Sampson returns to practice this week, it does not guarantee he will officially be activated from IR and play on Sunday against Baltimore. Sampson did not have a single touch in the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Quinshon Judkins Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:37 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is not ruling anyone out for Sunday's divisional clash in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Monken added that Judkins is day-to-day after tweaking his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The 22-year-old second-year back played only 52.9% of the offensive snaps in the 17-12 loss in New York and handled 14 carries for 44 yards (3.1 yards per attempt) while catching three of his four targets for six yards. Judkins was seen in a walking boot after the game. Backfield mate Raheim Sanders (hip) was also injured in the same contest and left the game, so Cleveland's backfield depth could be tested at a bad time against the Ravens' defense this weekend. Judkins has underwhelmed so far as an RB in fantasy so far in 2026 in his second year in the league, averaging 3.0 yards per carry for 221 yards and one touchdown in four games, adding 18 receptions for 102 yards as a receiver. The only other RB on the Browns' current roster is Jaleel McLaughlin. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Judkins' status from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Jordyn Tyson Remains a Critical Stash Despite No Signs of Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAs NFL bye weeks continue to roll in and injuries pile up around the league, fantasy bench space becomes all the more critical, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains one of fantasy's most valuable stashes, despite no clear indication of a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the year. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tyson was a training camp standout, and he has the potential to form one of the league's most productive tandems with Chris Olave upon his eventual return. Even after a poor Week 5 showing, Olave is the WR5 through five weeks, while quarterback Tyler Shough remains in the top 10, with Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense helping to create a rich fantasy environment in which Tyson is projected to thrive.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker "On Track" to Return in Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:49 PM ETFollowing the team's Week 5 bye, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) is on track to return for a Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, according to head coach Dave Canales and The Athletic's Joe Person. Coker has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed the team's Week 4 win over the Lions, but Canales told the media on Monday that he has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him. Coker led the team in receptions and yards through the first three games, but in his absence, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan exploded for career highs of 14 catches and 192 yards, adding two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. The potential return of Coker likely hurts McMillan's overall ceiling, but if both receivers can stay involved, Carolina's surprising offense should remain one of the league's most fantasy-friendly moving forward.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joe Person
Brian Robinson Remains One of Fantasy's Most Valuable Insurance Backs
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAfter recording a career-high three rushing touchdowns in a Week 4 win over the Saints, Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson became one of the most popular waiver pickups of the week, but he was unable to make a second straight fantasy contribution, rushing for only 16 yards in Sunday night's loss to the Ravens. As one of fantasy's premier handcuffs behind All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, the former Robinson remains roster-worthy in almost all formats and is a player managers should be on the watch for after the week's first wave of drops. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) was injured late in the loss to the Ravens, and if veteran Tua Tagovailoa is forced into the starting role, the Falcons' entire offensive ceiling takes a hit, but in a Week 6 matchup with the Bears, both Robinsons should be able to find more open running lanes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet a Must-Add Wherever Still Available
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened on October 1, and while he is not expected to be activated ahead of the team's Week 6 Thursday night tilt with the Broncos, he still needs to be rostered in all league formats. First-round rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is on injured reserve with a chest injury, leaving the Seahawks to piece together the position with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. As a result, running back has become an obvious weak spot on an otherwise championship-caliber roster, particularly as ball-security issues continue to pop up. Price, Wilson, and Holani have combined for six fumbles through five games, and while Charbonnet has had his detractors, he has never fumbled on 432 professional carries, and he figures to earn a sizable role as soon as he is made active.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce a Worthwhile Waiver Pickup in Eagles' Thinning RB Room
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce led the team with a 61.1% running back rush share in a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars, and although he was only able to rack up 12 total yards on his 15 opportunities, he is a player who should be rostered ahead of the Eagles' Week 6 matchup against a more forgiving Panthers defense. With All-Pro Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pierce was elevated from the practice squad and more than doubled Will Shipley's opportunities and touches in what remained a relatively neutral game script. While the results were not there against a formidable Jaguars front, the Panthers have been the third-best fantasy matchup for running backs, and if Barkley misses another week, Pierce can be considered as a flex play in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Javon Hargrave Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:47 PM ETTests on Monday confirmed that Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Achilles) suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the Week 5 blowout win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is another blow for the Packers' defense, which already lost star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the same injury earlier this season. Hargrave will now miss the rest of the season and could be delayed to begin the 2027 campaign, depending on how he does with his rehab in the offseason. The 33-year-old veteran interior defensive lineman will finish his 11th year in the league and his first with the Packers with only six tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in four games played. The Packers are suddenly thin on the interior of their D-line, with Jordon Riley (Achilles) also out for the season. It means that they will be asking Jonathan Ford to play more snaps on defense at defensive tackle going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter
David Montgomery Considered "Week-to-Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:41 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that running back David Montgomery (groin) is considered "week-to-week" with the groin injury that knocked him out of the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Before injuring his groin in the 26-3 blowout victory, Montgomery handled a season-low five carries for just 11 yards on the ground, and he was not targeted in the passing game at all for the second straight week. With Monty getting hurt, second-year back Woody Marks took advantage of the extra opportunities to carry the football a season-high 15 times for 62 yards while catching all four of his targets for 23 yards through the air. However, he was unable to find the end zone on the ground for a third straight week. With Montgomery's status up in the air for the Week 6 contest this Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, Marks should be one of the most popular waiver-wire options this week. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson Undergoing an MRI Exam on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) will have an MRI exam on Monday to determine if/how much time he will miss with an ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson was questionable going into the game against the Raiders on Sunday due to a knee injury, but he managed to suit up and took over the backfield duties once Henderson was injured. The 23-year-old Henderson had a season-low four carries for 22 yards and caught his lone target for a gain of 16 yards before leaving with injury and not returning. Henderson also dealt with an ankle injury at the end of the preseason that caused him to sit out the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His status is worth watching closely this week. If Henderson cannot gain clearance to face the division-rival New York Jets in Week 6, Stevenson should handle the lion's share of backfield work for the Pats this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
A.J. Brown Could Return to Action in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:28 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that there is "a chance" that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returns off Injured Reserve to play in Week 6 against the division-rival New York Jets, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Brown is very close to returning from the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It is excellent news for a Patriots offense that has come alive in back-to-back wins over the division-rival Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. When he comes off IR, Brown should go back to being the top aerial target for young quarterback Drake Maye. Before leaving Week 1 against Seattle, Brown caught three passes for 26 yards. He was acquired in an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as Maye's go-to downfield target in 2026. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Brown's status this week during practice from Monday through Friday. If he is activated and makes the start on Sunday versus the Jets, he should be returned to most starting fantasy football lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe