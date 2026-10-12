Browns Could Open Dylan Sampson's Practice Window This Week
Oct 12, 2026, 2:45 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that there is a "possibility" that the team opens running back Dylan Sampson's (knee) 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Sampson has missed the last four games with a knee injury. Cleveland's backfield depth is being tested with Sampson out and lead back Quinshon Judkins is now day-to-day after tweaking his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Judkins was seen wearing a walking boot after the game on Sunday, and Raheim Sanders (hip) is also questionable for Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after he was injured against the Jets. The only other RB currently on the active roster is Jaleel McLaughlin, so at the very least, McLaughlin could be bumped up to the RB2 role this weekend. If Sampson returns to practice this week, it does not guarantee he will officially be activated from IR and play on Sunday against Baltimore. Sampson did not have a single touch in the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
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Quinshon Judkins Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:37 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is not ruling anyone out for Sunday's divisional clash in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Monken added that Judkins is day-to-day after tweaking his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The 22-year-old second-year back played only 52.9% of the offensive snaps in the 17-12 loss in New York and handled 14 carries for 44 yards (3.1 yards per attempt) while catching three of his four targets for six yards. Judkins was seen in a walking boot after the game. Backfield mate Raheim Sanders (hip) was also injured in the same contest and left the game, so Cleveland's backfield depth could be tested at a bad time against the Ravens' defense this weekend. Judkins has underwhelmed so far as an RB in fantasy so far in 2026 in his second year in the league, averaging 3.0 yards per carry for 221 yards and one touchdown in four games, adding 18 receptions for 102 yards as a receiver. The only other RB on the Browns' current roster is Jaleel McLaughlin. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Judkins' status from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Jordyn Tyson Remains a Critical Stash Despite No Signs of Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAs NFL bye weeks continue to roll in and injuries pile up around the league, fantasy bench space becomes all the more critical, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remains one of fantasy's most valuable stashes, despite no clear indication of a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the year. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tyson was a training camp standout, and he has the potential to form one of the league's most productive tandems with Chris Olave upon his eventual return. Even after a poor Week 5 showing, Olave is the WR5 through five weeks, while quarterback Tyler Shough remains in the top 10, with Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense helping to create a rich fantasy environment in which Tyson is projected to thrive.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker "On Track" to Return in Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:49 PM ETFollowing the team's Week 5 bye, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) is on track to return for a Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, according to head coach Dave Canales and The Athletic's Joe Person. Coker has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed the team's Week 4 win over the Lions, but Canales told the media on Monday that he has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him. Coker led the team in receptions and yards through the first three games, but in his absence, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan exploded for career highs of 14 catches and 192 yards, adding two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. The potential return of Coker likely hurts McMillan's overall ceiling, but if both receivers can stay involved, Carolina's surprising offense should remain one of the league's most fantasy-friendly moving forward.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joe Person
Brian Robinson Remains One of Fantasy's Most Valuable Insurance Backs
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAfter recording a career-high three rushing touchdowns in a Week 4 win over the Saints, Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson became one of the most popular waiver pickups of the week, but he was unable to make a second straight fantasy contribution, rushing for only 16 yards in Sunday night's loss to the Ravens. As one of fantasy's premier handcuffs behind All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, the former Robinson remains roster-worthy in almost all formats and is a player managers should be on the watch for after the week's first wave of drops. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) was injured late in the loss to the Ravens, and if veteran Tua Tagovailoa is forced into the starting role, the Falcons' entire offensive ceiling takes a hit, but in a Week 6 matchup with the Bears, both Robinsons should be able to find more open running lanes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet a Must-Add Wherever Still Available
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened on October 1, and while he is not expected to be activated ahead of the team's Week 6 Thursday night tilt with the Broncos, he still needs to be rostered in all league formats. First-round rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is on injured reserve with a chest injury, leaving the Seahawks to piece together the position with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. As a result, running back has become an obvious weak spot on an otherwise championship-caliber roster, particularly as ball-security issues continue to pop up. Price, Wilson, and Holani have combined for six fumbles through five games, and while Charbonnet has had his detractors, he has never fumbled on 432 professional carries, and he figures to earn a sizable role as soon as he is made active.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce a Worthwhile Waiver Pickup in Eagles' Thinning RB Room
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 12, 2026, 1:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce led the team with a 61.1% running back rush share in a Week 5 loss to the Jaguars, and although he was only able to rack up 12 total yards on his 15 opportunities, he is a player who should be rostered ahead of the Eagles' Week 6 matchup against a more forgiving Panthers defense. With All-Pro Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pierce was elevated from the practice squad and more than doubled Will Shipley's opportunities and touches in what remained a relatively neutral game script. While the results were not there against a formidable Jaguars front, the Panthers have been the third-best fantasy matchup for running backs, and if Barkley misses another week, Pierce can be considered as a flex play in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Javon Hargrave Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:47 PM ETTests on Monday confirmed that Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Achilles) suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the Week 5 blowout win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is another blow for the Packers' defense, which already lost star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the same injury earlier this season. Hargrave will now miss the rest of the season and could be delayed to begin the 2027 campaign, depending on how he does with his rehab in the offseason. The 33-year-old veteran interior defensive lineman will finish his 11th year in the league and his first with the Packers with only six tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in four games played. The Packers are suddenly thin on the interior of their D-line, with Jordon Riley (Achilles) also out for the season. It means that they will be asking Jonathan Ford to play more snaps on defense at defensive tackle going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter
David Montgomery Considered "Week-to-Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:41 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that running back David Montgomery (groin) is considered "week-to-week" with the groin injury that knocked him out of the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Before injuring his groin in the 26-3 blowout victory, Montgomery handled a season-low five carries for just 11 yards on the ground, and he was not targeted in the passing game at all for the second straight week. With Monty getting hurt, second-year back Woody Marks took advantage of the extra opportunities to carry the football a season-high 15 times for 62 yards while catching all four of his targets for 23 yards through the air. However, he was unable to find the end zone on the ground for a third straight week. With Montgomery's status up in the air for the Week 6 contest this Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, Marks should be one of the most popular waiver-wire options this week. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson Undergoing an MRI Exam on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) will have an MRI exam on Monday to determine if/how much time he will miss with an ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson was questionable going into the game against the Raiders on Sunday due to a knee injury, but he managed to suit up and took over the backfield duties once Henderson was injured. The 23-year-old Henderson had a season-low four carries for 22 yards and caught his lone target for a gain of 16 yards before leaving with injury and not returning. Henderson also dealt with an ankle injury at the end of the preseason that caused him to sit out the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His status is worth watching closely this week. If Henderson cannot gain clearance to face the division-rival New York Jets in Week 6, Stevenson should handle the lion's share of backfield work for the Pats this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
A.J. Brown Could Return to Action in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 12:28 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that there is "a chance" that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returns off Injured Reserve to play in Week 6 against the division-rival New York Jets, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Brown is very close to returning from the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It is excellent news for a Patriots offense that has come alive in back-to-back wins over the division-rival Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. When he comes off IR, Brown should go back to being the top aerial target for young quarterback Drake Maye. Before leaving Week 1 against Seattle, Brown caught three passes for 26 yards. He was acquired in an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as Maye's go-to downfield target in 2026. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Brown's status this week during practice from Monday through Friday. If he is activated and makes the start on Sunday versus the Jets, he should be returned to most starting fantasy football lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
MarShawn Lloyd Remains a Priority Week 6 Waiver-Wire Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 12:06 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is a priority waiver-wire target entering Week 6 after finding the end zone twice in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Lloyd gained just 31 yards on 10 carries, but scored on runs of 10 and four yards while adding one reception for six yards. His opportunity has improved with Chris Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve and Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Lloyd led Green Bay's backfield with a 44.1% offensive snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 40.7%, and Kaleb Johnson also handled seven carries. Strong ran more routes than Lloyd (16 to 10), so the passing-game work isn't guaranteed, either. Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, making continued touchdown production difficult to count on. Still, his increased involvement and goal-line opportunities give him the strongest waiver appeal in Green Bay's backfield. Rostered in 60% of leagues and ranked second on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Lloyd warrants an add in all formats, with FLEX potential against Dallas.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 11:52 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) could return to practice this week, according to Evan Lazar. Asked Monday about the possibility, head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged that there is a chance, although he stopped short of confirming a return. Brown has been on injured reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain during New England's September 9 season opener against Seattle, when he caught three of four targets for 26 yards before exiting. Having missed four games, the 29-year-old is eligible to be activated ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. The Patriots are also without Mack Hollins (calf), who recently landed on injured reserve, although their remaining receivers performed well in Sunday's 45-17 win over Las Vegas. Kyle Williams caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, while DeMario Douglas added four receptions for 65 yards and two scores. Brown recorded 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. His return would provide another established target for Drake Maye, but his practice participation and activation status will determine whether he's a realistic fantasy option for Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
Will Shipley Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 11:40 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss multiple weeks, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Making his first start of 2026 with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve, Shipley gained six yards and scored a two-yard touchdown on five carries before leaving in the second quarter. He also caught one of two targets for seven yards. The injury adds another complication to Philadelphia's backfield ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Dameon Pierce handled most of the rushing work following Shipley's departure, finishing with just 14 yards on 11 carries, while Carson Steele did not record an offensive touch. Pierce could see another substantial workload if Barkley remains sidelined, although the Eagles managed only 22 rushing yards against Jacksonville. Shipley's potential multiweek absence leaves his short-term fantasy value in doubt, while Pierce's relevance will depend largely on Barkley's recovery and whether Philadelphia adds further backfield depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Woody Marks Becomes a Must-Add Following Week 5 Backfield Takeover
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 11:27 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks should be one of the top waiver-wire priorities heading into Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) exited Sunday's 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter and did not return. Marks took advantage of the increased workload, carrying 15 times for 62 yards and catching all four of his targets for another 23 yards. His 19 touches marked a substantial increase after he had failed to reach double-digit carries in any of his first four games. The second-year back also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4, and he handled 196 carries during his rookie campaign in 2025. Head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated Montgomery could miss some time, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Marks has the experience and receiving ability to provide meaningful fantasy production if given the lead role. Ranked first on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board and rostered in 53% of leagues, he warrants a claim in all formats and could offer RB2 value against Jacksonville if Montgomery remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange Emerging as a Strong Week 6 Waiver-Wire Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 11:12 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is becoming one of the more appealing waiver-wire options ahead of Week 6 after catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Strange has now drawn eight targets in consecutive games, following his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 4. That's a noticeable change from his first three games, when he managed just seven receptions for 72 yards on 10 targets. The increased involvement has given Strange a more dependable source of fantasy production, particularly in PPR formats, where he doesn't necessarily need a touchdown to deliver a useful week. He has scored just once through five games, however, and Jacksonville's passing attack has several players competing for opportunities. Strange is rostered in only 32% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, making him a worthwhile addition in 12-team formats. He offers high-end TE2 value with matchup-dependent TE1 upside, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye should factor into waiver decisions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Still Worth Stashing in 12-Team Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:57 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier remains worth stashing ahead of Week 6, although his limited workload makes him difficult to trust as an immediate fantasy starter. Allgeier managed just seven yards on three carries in Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, adding two receptions for nine yards. Rookie Jeremiyah Love handled 12 rushing attempts for 22 yards, continuing to operate as Arizona's primary ball carrier. Allgeier still played 45.1% of the offensive snaps and ran 24 routes compared to Love's 15, but that playing time hasn't translated into consistent touches. He has reached double-digit carries just once this season, and his eight-carry, 42-yard performance with a touchdown against the Giants in Week 4 remains his only trip to the end zone. James Conner also remains eligible to return from injured reserve, potentially adding another complication to the backfield. Allgeier offers considerable insurance value if Love misses time, but fantasy managers should view him as a bench stash rather than a Week 6 streamer against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Sees Heavy Volume Despite Limited Yardage in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:41 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught eight of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, adding another 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Flowers led Baltimore in catches and targets despite playing with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle), although the explosive plays that have fueled his strong start to the season were missing. His longest reception went for just 12 yards, a considerable drop from his eight-catch, 118-yard performance against Tennessee last week. Flowers also had a 26-yard reception wiped out on Baltimore's late game-tying drive when the Ravens accepted a 29-yard defensive pass-interference penalty he drew. The fourth-year receiver entered Sunday questionable with a foot injury, making his continued involvement encouraging. He has now caught 16 of 19 targets over his last two games, providing a reliable foundation for PPR production even when the yardage isn't there. Flowers remains a WR2 option heading into Week 6 against Cleveland, with Jackson's availability worth monitoring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Finds End Zone for First Time in 2026
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:28 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. turned in his best fantasy performance of the season Sunday night, catching five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts scored on a five-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter, giving Atlanta its only offensive touchdown of the game. His five receptions matched his total from the first four weeks combined, while the six targets represented a season high. It's a welcome development for a player who caught 88 passes for 928 yards in 2025 but had managed just five receptions for 67 yards entering Sunday. The touchdown helped make up for another modest yardage total, although his increased involvement was encouraging. Penix also suffered a rib injury late in regulation and missed overtime, leaving his status worth monitoring ahead of Week 6 against Chicago. Pitts remains a risky fantasy starter until he can establish more consistent weekly volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Tops 100 Rushing Yards, Scores Through Air in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:15 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry delivered another strong fantasy performance Sunday night, rushing 24 times for 102 yards and catching one of two targets for an 18-yard touchdown in a 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. Henry faced a defense that entered the game allowing an NFL-best 48.3 rushing yards per contest, but Baltimore continued feeding him the ball with Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined. His touchdown came on a third-quarter screen from Tyler Huntley, marking his first receiving score since October 2024. Henry later took a direct snap for the game-tying two-point conversion with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. He wasn't finished, either. The veteran handled seven carries for 32 yards on Baltimore's opening overtime possession, helping set up Huntley's game-winning touchdown run. That helped push Henry over 100 rushing yards, but his workload against a formidable run defense was encouraging regardless. He remains a strong fantasy RB1 heading into Week 6 against Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Williams completed a strenuous pregame workout and returned to practice on Friday, all signs pointing to his return next week. The star quarterback suffered a hamstring strain in Week 2 and was expected to miss three to four weeks, placing Week 6 at the four-week mark. The Bears' offense struggled mightily in Week 5 against their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, totaling just seven points, 246 yards, and five turnovers in the 31-7 loss. With Williams likely to return in Week 6, fantasy managers should start him as a QB1, and his return should also benefit the other playmakers in this offense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network