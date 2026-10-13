Oct 13, 2026, 2:24 PM ET

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell (knee) avoided a major knee injury on Sunday in the Week 5 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Campbell is considered week-to-week and will likely be questionable to play this weekend at home against the division-rival New York Jets as the team looks for a third straight win. The 22-year-old is believed to be dealing with a sprained knee that he suffered in Sunday's 45-17 win. Campbell could very well miss time going forward, but the good news is that it does not look to be an injury that will force him to the Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. If Campbell misses any time for the Pats, Caleb Lomu will be the top option to replace him as the starting left tackle. The Patriots selected Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU.