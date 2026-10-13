Charlie Kolar Isn't a Priority Add Despite Leading Chargers in Receiving
Oct 13, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar returned from a fractured forearm to lead the team with 37 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, although his performance wasn't without problems. Kolar caught three of four targets, but lost a fumble following a 19-yard reception on Los Angeles' opening possession that helped set up Denver's first touchdown. The veteran has now caught six passes for 58 yards without a touchdown across three appearances this season. His increased involvement came with Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sidelined, leaving the Chargers short on receiving options. David Njoku remains on injured reserve, although Oronde Gadsden II continues to compete for playing time, and Hayden Rucci caught the team's lone passing touchdown against Denver. Kolar has an opportunity to build on Sunday's production against Kansas City in Week 6, but his limited receiving history makes him difficult to trust. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, he's an emergency streaming consideration in 14-team formats, particularly with the Chargers heading into their Week 7 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Jerry Jeudy Available With Trade Deadline Approaching
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:41 PM ETCleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is available with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, according to Jordan Schultz, with the Browns looking for something in the early third- to fourth-round range in return. It is unclear if the Browns will be able to get that in return for a declining pass-catcher, but what is clear is that Cleveland is excited about their young receiver group of KC Concepcion Jr., Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond. The 27-year-old Jeudy, the former 15th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020 from Alabama, has caught only eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no touchdowns through five games in 2026 in his third year in Cleveland. Jeudy played a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but that was likely only because Concepcion left the game early with a concussion. He played only 38% of the offensive snaps the week prior in the Thursday night win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. A trade out of town might be the only thing that makes fantasy managers consider adding Jeudy to their rosters off the waiver wire again this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jalen Coker at Practice on Tuesday, "On Track" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was seen on the practice field on Tuesday, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. Head coach Dave Canales said that Coker is "on track" to play in Week 6 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the team coming off their bye week. The 24-year-old missed the Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, but the week off has treated him well, and he looks ready to return against Philly this weekend. Coker could be limited in practice early in the week, but the expectation is that he will suit up against the Eagles, where he should at least be in the flex conversation for fantasy managers. The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross has had a tough time staying healthy early in his NFL career, but he is the Panthers' clear WR2 when healthy, which gives him plenty of fantasy upside. Through three games so far in 2026, Coker has caught 18 of his 22 targets for 222 yards and three touchdowns. We will be closely following Coker's practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Will Campbell Avoids Major Knee Injury, Considered Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:24 PM ETNew England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell (knee) avoided a major knee injury on Sunday in the Week 5 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Campbell is considered week-to-week and will likely be questionable to play this weekend at home against the division-rival New York Jets as the team looks for a third straight win. The 22-year-old is believed to be dealing with a sprained knee that he suffered in Sunday's 45-17 win. Campbell could very well miss time going forward, but the good news is that it does not look to be an injury that will force him to the Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. If Campbell misses any time for the Pats, Caleb Lomu will be the top option to replace him as the starting left tackle. The Patriots selected Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Caleb Williams Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:19 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that it looks "pretty good" for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Head coach Ben Johnson has been non-committal on when the starting signal-caller will be able to return after he suffered a Grade 2 strained right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old former first overall pick from USC returned to practice last week and was listed as questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he was ultimately held out on Sunday. If he can get in a full practice this week, it will look even better for Williams to make his return this weekend, when he would be back on the fantasy radar as a QB1. Third-stringer Case Keenum beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, and backup Tyson Bagent won a start as well for the Bears with Williams out, but Chicago's offense will be in much better shape when Williams returns to the field. Keep a close eye on Williams' practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jauan Jennings Could be Hot Name on the Trade Market
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:12 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that there are a lot of trade conversations going on around the NFL right now, and a name that he has been wondering about is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Rapoport expects Jennings' name to heat up over the next couple of days and weeks, especially after the San Francisco 49ers lost another receiver in veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Niners let the 29-year-old Jennings walk in free agency last offseason, but they could be interested in a reunion with the former seventh-rounder because of all of the injuries to their WR corps early in the 2026 season. Even with star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missing Week 4 due to an ankle injury, Jennings has had a very minimal impact with the Vikes through four contests, catching two of five targets for only nine yards. A move back to the Bay Area might be the only thing that will get Jennings back on the fantasy football radar this year. Stay tuned. He had a career year in 2024 with San Francisco, posting a 77-975-6 line in 15 regular-season games, and he followed that up with a career-best nine touchdowns in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Michael Mayer Remains in the Streaming Conversation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 2:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer caught only one pass for two yards in the team's Week 5 blowout loss to the Patriots, and he could hit waiver wires in Week 6 as a reactionary drop. While by no means an every-week starter, Mayer remains fantasy viable while still holding rare insurance value at the position. The Patriots came into the week as one of the most difficult fantasy matchups for tight ends and were able to limit Mayer more than All-Pro Brock Bowers, who has been used more as a large wide receiver through his three healthy games. That said, Mayer is still in the top 20 in targets and receiving yards among tight ends and will remain a streaming option against more favorable opponents. He is RotoBaller's TE23 ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Bills.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal a Stash-Worthy Waiver Target Whose Role Continues to Expand
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:49 PM ETAfter a Week 4 touchdown reception against the Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal recorded his first score on the ground in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, and he has legitimate stash appeal on this week's waiver wire. For the second week in a row, the Chargers deployed a near-even three-way split between Vidal, Omarion Hampton, and Keaton Mitchell, with Vidal actually leading the group with 28 offensive snaps. His 42-yard touchdown run helped him to finish with 57 rushing yards and a 7.1-yard-per-carry average on his eight attempts. While he still isn't seeing enough work to be a reliable weekly start, Vidal has been the team's most efficient runner on a limited sample size, racking up yards after contact. With Hampton disappointing through five weeks, and Vidal possessing multiple potential paths to an expanded workload, he's become a player worthy of an end-of-bench stash in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:37 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are moving on from kicker Harrison Mevis, according to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Mevis missed both of his field goal attempts in Monday night's overtime loss to the Bills, including a potential game-winner that was blocked by Greg Rousseau. Mevis has now missed four of nine field goal attempts, and with the Rams falling to 2-3, the team is signing fourth-year veteran Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad. Splitting time between the Saints and Colts in 2025, Grupe was perfect on nine field goal attempts and 25 extra points.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keaton Mitchell Remains a Long-term Stash Despite a Quiet Week
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:26 PM ETDespite modest results in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell remains heavily involved in what has been arguably the league's most disappointing offense, pointing to potentially brighter days ahead. For the second week in a row, the Chargers leaned on a three-way backfield split, with Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal all seeing the field for at least 20 snaps, and each seeing at least nine opportunities. Vidal, while still the least utilized, has been the team's most efficient runner, but Mitchell remains the designated passing back, with his 14 targets through five weeks more than doubling the combined total of the other two. While the current split makes none of the Chargers' backs a reliable weekly start, Mitchell's big-play ability, coupled with multiple paths to an expanded workload, makes him a must-roster player and a waiver stash to target wherever he's still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Potentially in Line for an Expanded Role
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAs injuries continue to mount for the San Francisco 49ers, rookie running back Kaelon Black could soon be tasked with handling a heavier workload, adding modest flex appeal to his potentially week-winning insurance value. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), who has carried the ball nine times on the year, is the latest Niners player to succumb to injury, now expected to miss a handful of games with a hamstring injury. Through five weeks, Black has handled a 36.2% running back rush share, but with San Francisco's receiver room stretched so thin by injury, there is added potential for Black and Christian McCaffrey to share the field more frequently, with the latter split out wide. With four NFL teams on bye in Week 6, Black becomes a desperation flex option in deeper leagues and needs to be rostered in all formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Waiver Target at TE Now That He's Healthy
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:01 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo was injured in his debut with the team in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and missed the next two weeks, but now that he is back and healthy, the 27-year-old is in play as a waiver-wire pickup at the TE position as bye weeks begin to thin out fantasy managers' options. Okonkwo had his best game in the Week 5 overtime tie versus the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, catching four of his six targets for 60 yards. He is even more appealing as a streamer at the position going into a Week 6 contest on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers with receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) banged up. The matchup against the undefeated 49ers on the road is not ideal, but Okonkwo will have sleeper appeal going into that game if Diggs misses a second straight contest. Before Okonkwo's early-season injury, he was considered a potential breakout at the TE position heading into his first year in D.C. The 49ers' defense has allowed only 6.0 half-PPR points to the position through five weeks, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers have never discussed the idea of potentially trading quarterback Justin Herbert, a team source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter admitted that the idea of the Chargers trading Herbert for three first-round picks would be intriguing and would allow the 0-5 team to rebuild for the future, but it sounds as though the Bolts have no interest in trading away their franchise signal-caller despite the bad start and injuries piling up around him on offense. Things could change if the Chargers continue to lose -- they face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 -- but as of now, it is a non-starter for the organization, and it does not even sound like they are willing to listen to trade offers for Herbert. The 28-year-old has struggled in new coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme through five weeks, but L.A.'s grinder of a schedule has not made it any easier. Herbert is completing 59.4% of his passes for 937 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and is already working with a patchwork offensive line in front of him. He has quickly fallen down to low-end QB2 status, and it is going to be difficult for him to bounce back this weekend against KC given all the injuries to the Chargers' WR corps.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tanner Hudson Expected to Miss Entire Season With Torn Pec
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 12:22 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (pectoral) suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season, his agent told WLWT's Charlie Clifford. Hudson only had seven receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown in four games played this year with the Bengals, but it is a big loss in the team's TE corps behind starter Mike Gesicki. The good news for the Bengals is that they have a deep group of tight ends behind Gesicki, which also includes Drew Sample and Erick All Jr. Hudson had the best season of his career in 2023 in his first year with the Bengals, catching 39 of his 50 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played. He has never scored more than two touchdowns in any of his eight seasons in the league, but he is a well-respected pass-catching backup TE when he is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WLWT - Charlie Clifford
Brandin Cooks the Next Man Up in San Fran's Banged-Up WR Corps
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 12:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) suffered a significant hamstring strain in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and will miss "some time." It points to a bigger role for veteran Brandin Cooks, who played almost every snap after Samuel left, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The 33-year-old Cooks caught one of his two targets for a seven-yard touchdown after not catching his only target in the Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos in his debut with the 49ers. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) all remain on Injured Reserve, so the 49ers' receiving corps is among the most banged-up units around the league. Veteran Mike Evans continues to battle injuries as well, so Cooks should become a much bigger part of the team's passing attack now that Samuel will also miss a couple of weeks. Cooks has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons and caught 24 passes for 279 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games last year with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues, but Cooks is worth a look for WR depth in deeper formats, with his role set to grow, starting in Week 6 on Monday night versus the Washington Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Caleb Douglas Working on the Side on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 12:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was seen working off to the side during the team's unofficial practice on Tuesday as they head into their bye week, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. Douglas injured his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and has not played since, missing the team's last three games. The Dolphins are bringing the third-rounder out of Texas Tech along slowly, but hopefully the 23-year-old will be ready to play when the Dolphins return to action in Week 7 against the division-rival New York Jets. Fellow rookie Chris Bell has seen more playing time with Douglas banged up, although it has not led to him being a realistic standalone starting option in fantasy football in Miami's lackluster offense. Douglas will have an opportunity to become a key member of the passing attack when he returns, but he is mostly just a stash option in dynasty/keeper leagues in 2026. In his first two NFL games to begin the season, Douglas caught seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards (16.1 yards per catch).--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Darren Waller Carries Limited Week 6 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 12:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller returns from his Week 5 bye having drawn 14 targets over his last two games, but a difficult matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles makes him a risky fantasy option. Waller has caught 13 of 19 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement increased against Cleveland and Detroit, although those 14 targets produced only eight receptions for 87 yards. Waller also played just 53% of Carolina's offensive snaps against the Lions, with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans continuing to see substantial playing time. The Panthers could also welcome back Jalen Coker (quadriceps), who is reportedly on track to return after missing Week 4. Philadelphia has generally defended opposing tight ends well, adding another obstacle for a player whose fantasy production has been inconsistent outside his two-touchdown outing. Rostered in just 16% of leagues, Waller remains worth considering in 14-team formats, but his uncertain workload makes him a touchdown-dependent streaming option rather than a priority waiver addition.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Best Viewed as an IR Stash Entering Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 11:44 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has yet to make his 2026 debut, and his continued absence is becoming particularly frustrating given the team's mounting injuries at the position. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday that Kirk is unlikely to return to practice this week after suffering a calf injury during training camp. Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and both Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) remain on injured reserve. The depleted receiving corps could eventually provide Kirk with a meaningful opportunity, although Mike Evans remains San Francisco's primary receiving option. Kirk also struggled to make an impact with Houston in 2025, catching just 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown across 13 games. There is no established timetable for his return, and the 49ers have a Week 8 bye approaching. Kirk is worth considering for an available injured-reserve spot in deeper PPR leagues, but managers without that flexibility have little reason to prioritize him over healthy waiver-wire options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Remains a Deep-League Waiver Stash Entering Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields remains a speculative waiver-wire stash heading into Week 6, although his limited involvement makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. The rookie caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders, bringing his season totals to 10 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets. Fields has caught exactly two passes in each of his five games, and his target totals have dropped from four and six in Weeks 1 and 2 to just seven combined over the past three contests. Even with Jameis Winston attempting 54 passes against Washington, Fields saw only two targets while Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely combined for 33. The third-round pick showed some big-play potential with a 52-yard, one-touchdown performance against Arizona in Week 4, but his opportunities remain too limited for reliable fantasy production. Rostered in just 7% of leagues, Fields is worth stashing in 12-team PPR formats with deeper benches, though he isn't a viable Week 6 streamer against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Neal Joining Commanders' Practice Squad
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 11:20 AM ETThe Washington Commanders are signing former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. A sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Neal appeared in 10 games with three starts as a rookie, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries while adding 17 receptions for 104 yards. His season ended in December after he suffered a hamstring injury, and he eventually reached an injury settlement with New Orleans in September. The 23-year-old briefly joined Minnesota's practice squad before being released on October 6. Neal now lands in a Washington backfield featuring Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler, leaving him with no immediate path to meaningful offensive touches. He showed some ability to handle a larger workload when injuries created opportunities with the Saints last season, but he'll need to earn a promotion from the practice squad before competing for playing time. Neal has no immediate redraft appeal, although he's worth monitoring if Washington's backfield situation changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Schultz
Sam Darnold a Risky Week 6 Streaming Option Against Denver
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 11:10 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold offers limited waiver-wire appeal heading into Thursday night's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was also sacked five times, continuing an inconsistent stretch since his four-touchdown, 379-yard performance against Washington in Week 3. Over his past two games, Darnold has thrown for just 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while offering little production as a runner. The matchup isn't particularly inviting, either. Denver held Justin Herbert to 121 passing yards and forced an interception in its Week 5 victory over the Chargers. Darnold still has enough receiving talent around him to deliver an occasional strong fantasy performance, but his turnover issues and limited rushing contributions make him difficult to trust on a short week. Rostered in 50% of leagues, he is best viewed as a streaming option in 14-team formats or a depth quarterback in two-QB and superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller