DJ Moore Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Oct 12, 2026, 7:01 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for the Monday night game against the hosting Los Angeles Rams, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Moore did not do enough in practice this past week to be cleared to play on Monday night after originally suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. In addition to Moore, the Bills will be without receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder), which means that Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir will operate as quarterback Josh Allen's top two wideouts, alongside tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in what could quickly turn into a shootout in Hollywood. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 29-year-old Moore can do more in practice on a short week and return to the field to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 6 action. The former first-rounder looked good in his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but in the last three games, he has just seven catches for 78 scoreless yards after his shoulder injury in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
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Ladd McConkey Will "Continue to Work Into Practice"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) will "continue to work into practice" this week, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for Sunday's divisional clash against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 after receiving a questionable tag, but the 24-year-old did not play a single snap on offense in the 23-17 loss at SoFi Stadium. Quentin Johnson and Brenen Thompson were ruled out, and Tre' Harris injured his hamstring in the second half, leading to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. playing the most snaps of any of the team's pass-catchers on Sunday. McConkey will be out at practice again this week, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week to avoid another questionable tag going into the Week 6 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, McConkey got started strong with five catches, 82 yards, and a touchdown, but he has caught just seven passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in his last four games, including putting up donuts in each of the last two weeks. It is becoming very hard to trust anyone in the Chargers' offense right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Quentin Johnston to Be Limited in Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) will be limited in practice this week, according to Alex Insdorf. Johnston was inactive in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday and is up in the air to return for the Week 6 contest this Sunday, Oct. 18, against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Like most of the rest of L.A.'s banged-up offense, the 25-year-old Johnston has gotten off to a slow start for the winless Chargers in his fourth season in the NFL. The former first-rounder from TCU has caught only seven of his 19 targets for 108 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown of the year after scoring a combined 16 times in 2024 and 2025. Fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) was active against Denver, but he did not play a single snap, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. playing the most snaps among the team's wideouts. Tre' Harris (hamstring) was also injured in Week 5, so the Chargers' WR corps is a mess right now. Even if Johnston is active against the Chiefs, fantasy managers should have better WR4/flex options to choose from.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Cardinals Not Discussing Moving Carson Beck to Backup Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was asked on Monday if rookie quarterback Carson Beck could be moved to the backup role, which would make him eligible to play on Sunday in the Week 6 game against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. According to Darren Urban of the team's official website, LaFleur said the Cardinals have not had those discussions yet. The 24-year-old Beck, a third-rounder back in April from Miami, has been the Cardinals' QB3 for the first five weeks of the season behind starter Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. It remains to be seen if Beck will get any action for the Cardinals in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. That discussion could become more relevant later in the year if the Cardinals continue to lose. Right now, Beck is merely a dynasty/keeper league stash in fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Zach Charbonnet in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 6:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reiterated that the Seahawks do not expect running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) to play in Denver against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, but that is "subject to change," according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. The 25-year-old has yet to play in 2026 after suffering a torn ACL in the postseason back in January, but the Seahawks opened his 21-day practice window last week to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Charbonnet was limited all of last week and was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report. Plans could change, but Charbonnet will most likely need to upgrade to a full participant on Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance to be activated and make his season debut on Thursday night in the Mile High City. If Charbonnet is surprisingly activated for this week, he would not be recommended as a fantasy starter in what would likely be a smaller workload alongside Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Charbonnet should eventually lead Seattle's backfield by the end of this year, though, making him a must-add off the waiver wire if he is still available in your league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Vikings Work Out Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 5:56 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings worked out veteran free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Smith-Schuster has not signed with an NFL team for the 2026 season despite also working out for the New York Jets in the middle of September. The 29-year-old could be brought in by the Vikings for extra receiver depth if Jordan Addison (hamstring) is forced to miss more time after the team's bye in Week 6. The 29-year-old Smith-Schuster was released by the New York Giants on Aug. 18 after he suffered a knee injury in training camp, but he has recovered from his knee injury and is still seeking an NFL job for the remainder of the season. The former Pro Bowler played in 17 games (12 starts) for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and hauled in 33 of his 45 targets for 345 yards and a touchdown in his ninth year in the league. Smith-Schuster is a long shot to become fantasy-relevant again in Minnesota or anywhere else.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Zach Charbonnet Listed as Limited in Monday's Estimated Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 5:19 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was estimated as limited on the team's Monday practice report, according to The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. Charbonnet had his 21-day practice window opened last week to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list following a torn ACL in the postseason in January, but he did not return for the Week 5 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and he is not expected to make his 2026 debut this Thursday night in Denver against the Broncos. Seattle will most likely want to see Charbonnet practice in full for an entire week before bringing him back. His next chance to return will come in a Week 7 tilt on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 25 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks could ease Charbonnet back into the backfield when he returns, but eventually, he is expected to be the primary ball-carrier in a RB room that also includes Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest). Charbonnet should be stashed in most fantasy football leagues with his return on the horizon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Seattle Times - Bob Condotta
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 5:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in practice on Monday due to an ankle injury, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Smith-Njigba had his ankle wrapped up during the Week 5 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but he remained in the game and had his fourth 100-yard game in the first five weeks of the 2026 season and added his seventh touchdown reception on five catches. The 24-year-old's ankle injury did not really slow him down in the 32-29 loss in Seattle, and we would be surprised if it kept him from playing on a short week this Thursday night in Denver against the Broncos. Through five games in his fourth season in the NFL, the two-time Pro Bowl and last Year's Offensive Player of the Year leads the league in receiving yards (583), touchdowns (seven), and yards per game (116.6) on 37 receptions (50 targets). Even if All-Pro Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II returns from his ankle injury in Week 6, JSN should be started with confidence in all fantasy football leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Seattle Times - Bob Condotta
Germie Bernard a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amid Wide Receiver Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:57 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had the best game of his young career in Week 5, recording six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in his team's 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Heading into Week 5, Bernard had recorded just seven catches across the Steelers' first four games. However, Bernard's Week 5 workload increase may be more than just a one-week blip. Pittsburgh wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is currently on Injured Reserve, and wideout Roman Wilson (finger) has already been ruled out for Week 6 after suffering a finger injury in Week 5. As a result, Bernard could profile as the number two option in the Steelers' passing game behind WR1 DK Metcalf for at least one week. If the young wideout can take advantage of the opportunity, he could establish himself as a season-long contributor in Pittsburgh. Particularly in deeper leagues, Bernard profiles as an intriguing waiver wire candidate for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine a Deep League Waiver-Wire Target Following Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has recorded 171 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 34 touches. The veteran back has largely operated as the clear RB2 in Cincinnati behind Bengals RB1 Chase Brown. However, Perine played a much larger role in the Cincinnati offense in Week 4, logging 78 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches. At 31 years old and now in his 10th NFL season, Perine may not offer fantasy managers much high-end upside. Still, Brown is currently averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has logged just one touchdown through five games. If the Bengals start to shift more work onto Perine's plate, he could have some standalone appeal in the right matchups while playing within Cincinnati's explosive offense. In deeper fantasy league formats, Perine could be worth targeting on the waiver wire coming out of Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bears Not Committing to a Starting QB for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:43 PM ETChicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is not committing to any quarterback for the Week 6 contest this Sunday on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. When asked who would take starting reps in practice this week if Caleb Williams (hamstring) is not available, Johnson did not commit to either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum. Williams suffered a Grade 2 right-hamstring strain in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and has missed the last three games as a result. Keenum earned the start in the surprising Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and went 24-for-34 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Bagent has started under center for the Bears in each of the last two weeks. He threw for 268 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in the Week 4 win over the New York Jets but struggled in Sunday's blowout loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers, throwing for only 87 yards and two touchdowns. All signs are pointing to Williams returning in Week 6 after returning to practice late last week. If Williams needs one more week to recover, Keenum could make his second start of 2026 after Bagent's ugly performance at Lambeau Field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Emmett Johnson Still Carries High-End Handcuff Appeal
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording 130 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches across four games. Johnson is stuck on the Chiefs' running back depth chart behind superstar back Kenneth Walker, who is currently averaging a ridiculous 134.3 rushing yards per game. As long as Walker remains healthy, Johnson is unlikely to see enough work to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, Walker is also currently on pace to log 420 touches this season, which would blow past his previous career high of 255. If Walker were to get hurt at any point this year, Johnson would immediately vault into the top-24 conversation at the running back position for fantasy managers. With the Chiefs' Week 4 bye now behind them, Johnson profiles as a priority handcuff option to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Still the Raiders' Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that veteran Kirk Cousins is still the starting quarterback, but if Fernando Mendoza's number is called, "we have confidence in him," according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Cousins went 19-for-28 for 243 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 45-17 blowout loss to the New England Patriots and gave way to the first overall pick out of Indiana late in the second half. In Mendoza's first regular-season game action in the NFL, he went 6-for-8 passing for 48 yards and also ran the ball once for three yards. The 38-year-old Cousins did not have a terrible performance by any means in Week 5, and although he is just keeping the seat warm for Mendoza, he has earned a longer leash as Vegas' starter due to the team's 3-2 record to open the 2026 campaign. The Raiders will be looking to avoid a third straight loss in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills in a game in which Cousins could be forced to throw the ball often to keep up with Buffalo's high-octane offense. Cousins has surprisingly been the QB7 overall in fantasy with 1,269 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions through five games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Mike Washington Jr. Worth Stashing Amid Potential Workload Increase
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. had a very quiet game in his team's blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5, recording just 10 yards from scrimmage on two carries. The 23-year-old is currently averaging five yards per carry this season, but he's seen limited usage while playing a reserve role behind Raiders workhorse back Ashton Jeanty (foot/ankle). However, Jeanty is currently battling a foot/ankle issue that may be limiting his effectiveness, as he's averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 88 attempts so far this season. While Jeanty has not yet missed any time, the Raiders could eventually scale back his workload if he continues to be this inefficient. In leagues where he remains available, Washington Jr. profiles as an appealing handcuff option with some standalone upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said on Monday that he expects running back Rico Dowdle (toe) to return in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Head coach Mike McCarthy continues to say that Dowdle is close after missing each of the last three games due to a dislocated toe. Warren has taken advantage of his increased opportunity over that span with Dowdle sidelined, carrying the ball 49 times for 321 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown while adding 12 catches on 16 targets for 169 yards and another score through the air. McCarthy had visions of a split backfield with Dowdle and Warren going into the 2026 season, but upon Dowdle's return, fantasy managers should expect a smaller role given Warren's dominance and a bigger workload. The 28-year-old struggled in his first two games for the Steelers before getting hurt, rushing the ball 15 times for only 37 yards while catching four passes for 28 yards. If Dowdle is officially cleared for Week 6, he will be a tough sell as an RB3/flex.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Raiders Expect Jalen Nailor to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that he expects wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) to practice this week after missing the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday while being in the league's concussion protocol, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Raiders are also expecting receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) to "take another jump" as he enters Week 2 of his practice window to return from Injured Reserve. Reinforcements at the receiver position are on their way for the Raiders after back-to-back losses following a surprising 3-0 start to the season. The 27-year-old Nailor had not been a very big part of Kubiak's passing offense in four games before suffering a concussion, catching five of 11 targets for 52 yards and no touchdowns. He will be another option for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, potentially in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but fantasy managers are going to want to see something change to consider adding him off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Kendrick Bourne Emerging as a Waiver-Wire Target Following Role Shift
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:17 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has recorded 17 catches for 178 yards on 22 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't leap off the page, he could be in line for a significantly larger role in his team's offense following Arizona's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the Cardinals' first game without Harrison Jr. on Sunday, Bourne recorded five catches for 70 yards on eight targets. Arizona still has a pair of high-volume target earners in wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, which limits Bourne's upside. Still, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging just under 40 pass attempts per game. In deeper fantasy league formats, Bourne could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a high-floor flex option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said there is no thought of benching quarterback Malik Willis at this point, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We've played five games, and Malik is our quarterback," Hafley said on Monday. With that said, Hafley is not ruling out the possibility of other major, wholesale changes while the team goes on bye in Week 6. Willis should be the Dolphins' starting signal-caller coming out of the bye to face the division-rival New York Jets on the road on Sunday, Oct. 25. Growing pains were expected of the 27-year-old former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans as he entered his first full season as a starting QB in the NFL in South Beach in 2026. Through five games, Willis has completed only 56.2% of his pass attempts for 849 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. It has not helped that the Dolphins have lost star running back De'Von Achane, who was by far the team's most dynamic offensive weapon. Willis will continue to be an unappealing QB2 option in superflex leagues in Week 7 against an improved Jets defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Tyjae Spears a Deep-League Stash Candidate as Trade Deadline Nears
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:06 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has recorded 133 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 31 touches. The 25-year-old has seen little usage as a rusher (17 carries), instead serving as the passing-downs complement to lead Titans back Tony Pollard. However, there's a chance that Spears works his way into a larger role in Tennessee. Pollard is currently in his age-29 season and his final year under contract with the Titans. Given their 0-5 record and their need for young talent all over their roster, the Titans looking to move Pollard to a contender ahead of the trade deadline would be a logical decision. If that happens, Spears could emerge as the featured back in Tennessee. In deeper leagues, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Spears off the waiver wire ahead of a potential Pollard trade.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 4:03 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could return for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley suffered the injury early in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed Sunday's 19-17 defeat against Jacksonville. His availability will depend on how he progresses through practice this week, although there is some optimism that he could be ready to return. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances this season, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without finding the end zone. Philadelphia's backfield has become increasingly depleted in his absence. Tank Bigsby (core muscle) remains on injured reserve, while Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville that could sideline him for multiple weeks. Dameon Pierce took over after Shipley's departure but managed just 14 yards on 11 carries as the Eagles finished with 22 rushing yards. Barkley would reclaim the lead role if healthy enough to play, making his practice participation especially important for fantasy managers preparing their Week 6 lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Saints Won't Say if Tyler Shough's Hand is Broken
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:00 PM ETWhen asked if quarterback Tyler Shough's left (non-throwing) hand is broken, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore was non-committal on Monday, according to Saints sideline reporter Jeff Nowak. "It got banged two weeks ago, and he's just wearing some protective layers there," Moore said. Shough got his second NFL season started out with a bang, but he has underwhelmed in each of the last two weeks in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. Facing one of the best defenses in the league in Minnesota on Sunday, Shough had his worst day at the offense through five games, going 16-for-25 passing for only 96 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss. He threw for 286 yards and one touchdown in the Week 4 loss to Atlanta after throwing for eight TDs and three interceptions in the first three games of 2026. Shough did not look right against Minnesota and could be playing through a broken hand, but that should not stop him from having bounce-back potential on the QB1/2 radar in Week 6 against the New York Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak