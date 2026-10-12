Oct 12, 2026, 2:58 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Greenlaw could appeal the suspension, which could allow him to play next Monday night to close out Week 6 action at home against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old made a poor decision to headbutt Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who was not wearing a helmet, on the sidelines in Sunday's 32-29 win. Greenlaw was also suspended last year while with the Denver Broncos for unsportsmanlike conduct, so he will most likely lose his appeal. The former fifth-rounder by the Niners in 2019 from Arkansas has looked good so far in his return to the Bay Area, recording 37 tackles (18 solo) and a forced fumble in his five games played. If he is suspended for Week 6, Greenlaw's next chance to return will come on Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Falcons.