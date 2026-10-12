Mike Washington Jr. Worth Stashing Amid Potential Workload Increase in Las Vegas?
Oct 12, 2026, 4:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. had a very quiet game in his team's blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5, recording just 10 yards from scrimmage on two carries. The 23-year-old is currently averaging five yards per carry this season, but he's seen limited usage while playing a reserve role behind Raiders workhorse back Ashton Jeanty (foot/ankle). However, Jeanty is currently battling a foot/ankle issue that may be limiting his effectiveness, as he's averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 88 attempts so far this season. While Jeanty has not yet missed any time, the Raiders could eventually scale back his workload if he continues to be this inefficient. In leagues where he remains available, Washington Jr. profiles as an appealing handcuff option with some standalone upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said on Monday that he expects running back Rico Dowdle (toe) to return in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Head coach Mike McCarthy continues to say that Dowdle is close after missing each of the last three games due to a dislocated toe. Warren has taken advantage of his increased opportunity over that span with Warren sidelined, carrying the ball 49 times for 321 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown while adding 12 catches on 16 targets for 169 yards and another score through the air. McCarthy had visions of a split backfield with Dowdle and Warren going into the 2026 season, but upon Dowdle's return, fantasy managers should expect a smaller role given Warren's dominance and a bigger workload. The 28-year-old struggled in his first two games for the Steelers before getting hurt, rushing the ball 15 times for only 37 yards while catching four passes for 28 yards. If Dowdle is officially cleared for Week 6, he will be a tough sell as an RB3/flex.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Raiders Expect Jalen Nailor to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that he expects wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) to practice this week after missing the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday while being in the league's concussion protocol, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Raiders are also expecting receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) to "take another jump" as he enters Week 2 of his practice window to return from Injured Reserve. Reinforcements at the receiver position are on their way for the Raiders after back-to-back losses following a surprising 3-0 start to the season. The 27-year-old Nailor had not been a very big part of Kubiak's passing offense in four games before suffering a concussion, catching five of 11 targets for 52 yards and no touchdowns. He will be another option for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, potentially in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but fantasy managers are going to want to see something change to consider adding him off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Kendrick Bourne Emerging as a Waiver-Wire Target Following Role Shift
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:17 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has recorded 17 catches for 178 yards on 22 targets. While the veteran wideout's numbers don't leap off the page, he could be in line for a significantly larger role in his team's offense following Arizona's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans on Sunday. In the Cardinals' first game without Harrison Jr. on Sunday, Bourne recorded five catches for 70 yards on eight targets. Arizona still has a pair of high-volume target earners in wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, which limits Bourne's upside. Still, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently averaging just under 40 pass attempts per game. In deeper fantasy league formats, Bourne could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a high-floor flex option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said there is no thought of benching quarterback Malik Willis at this point, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "We've played five games, and Malik is our quarterback," Hafley said on Monday. With that said, Hafley is not ruling out the possibility of other major, wholesale changes while the team goes on bye in Week 6. Willis should be the Dolphins' starting signal-caller coming out of the bye to face the division-rival New York Jets on the road on Sunday, Oct. 25. Growing pains were expected of the 27-year-old former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans as he entered his first full season as a starting QB in the NFL in South Beach in 2026. Through five games, Willis has completed only 56.2% of his pass attempts for 849 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. It has not helped that the Dolphins have lost star running back De'Von Achane, who was by far the team's most dynamic offensive weapon. Willis will continue to be an unappealing QB2 option in superflex leagues in Week 7 against an improved Jets defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel - David Furones
Tyjae Spears a Deep-League Stash Candidate as Trade Deadline Nears
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 12, 2026, 4:06 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has recorded 133 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 31 touches. The 25-year-old has seen little usage as a rusher (17 carries), instead serving as the passing-downs complement to lead Titans back Tony Pollard. However, there's a chance that Spears works his way into a larger role in Tennessee. Pollard is currently in his age-29 season and his final year under contract with the Titans. Given their 0-5 record and their need for young talent all over their roster, the Titans looking to move Pollard to a contender ahead of the trade deadline would be a logical decision. If that happens, Spears could emerge as the featured back in Tennessee. In deeper leagues, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Spears off the waiver wire ahead of a potential Pollard trade.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 4:03 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could return for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley suffered the injury early in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed Sunday's 19-17 defeat against Jacksonville. His availability will depend on how he progresses through practice this week, although there is some optimism that he could be ready to return. The 29-year-old has rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries through four appearances this season, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt without finding the end zone. Philadelphia's backfield has become increasingly depleted in his absence. Tank Bigsby (core muscle) remains on injured reserve, while Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia against Jacksonville that could sideline him for multiple weeks. Dameon Pierce took over after Shipley's departure but managed just 14 yards on 11 carries as the Eagles finished with 22 rushing yards. Barkley would reclaim the lead role if healthy enough to play, making his practice participation especially important for fantasy managers preparing their Week 6 lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Saints Won't Say if Tyler Shough's Hand is Broken
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 4:00 PM ETWhen asked if quarterback Tyler Shough's left (non-throwing) hand is broken, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore was non-committal on Monday, according to Saints sideline reporter Jeff Nowak. "It got banged two weeks ago, and he's just wearing some protective layers there," Moore said. Shough got his second NFL season started out with a bang, but he has underwhelmed in each of the last two weeks in losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. Facing one of the best defenses in the league in Minnesota on Sunday, Shough had his worst day at the offense through five games, going 16-for-25 passing for only 96 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss. He threw for 286 yards and one touchdown in the Week 4 loss to Atlanta after throwing for eight TDs and three interceptions in the first three games of 2026. Shough did not look right against Minnesota and could be playing through a broken hand, but that should not stop him from having bounce-back potential on the QB1/2 radar in Week 6 against the New York Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
DeVonta Smith Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has a chance to return for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Smith has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but there are indications he could be available this weekend depending on how he progresses through practice. The 27-year-old was off to a productive start before getting hurt, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown through three appearances. He was particularly effective against Tennessee in Week 2, hauling in 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a score. Smith entered the season as Philadelphia's clear No. 1 receiver following the departure of A.J. Brown and recorded 77 receptions for 1,008 yards in 2025. Rookie Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper have seen increased opportunities during his absence, with Cooper catching a 62-yard touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday. Smith would immediately regain considerable fantasy appeal if he's cleared to play, although his practice participation will determine how realistic a Week 6 return becomes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Roman Wilson Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:52 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) will not play in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Wilson was worth a look off the waiver wire going into the Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday after the Steelers placed receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Injured Reserve. The 25-year-old was not able to take advantage of Pittman's injury, failing to haul in his only target against the Colts before leaving the game with a finger injury and never returning. In the first four games of the 2026 campaign, Wilson caught 26 of his 45 targets for 354 yards and two touchdowns while displaying clear chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson is now in danger of missing the next couple of weeks due to his finger injury, so he will most likely head right back to the waiver wire in many fantasy leagues. With Wilson already out this week, rookie Germie Bernard is the waiver-wire name to target in Pittsburgh at the WR position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Xavier Worthy Gains Week 6 Waiver Appeal Amid Receiver Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is worth targeting on waivers ahead of Week 6, with injuries potentially opening a larger role in the passing game. Kansas City returns from its bye with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) expected to land on injured reserve, while Rashee Rice (hamstring) remains day-to-day after exiting the Week 4 victory over Las Vegas. Worthy caught four of seven targets for a season-high 70 yards in that game, including a 41-yard reception, after totaling just 63 receiving yards over his first three contests. The third-year receiver has managed only 14 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown through four games, so there are still legitimate concerns about his weekly consistency. Rice could also return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Travis Kelce remains a significant part of the passing attack. However, Thornton's extended absence creates an opportunity for Worthy to become more involved downfield. Rostered in 58% of leagues and ranked sixth overall on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Worthy warrants an add in leagues with 10 or more teams and carries WR3/FLEX upside if his opportunities increase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. "Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:43 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is "going to miss" a couple of weeks with the strained hamstring that he suffered in Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Fantasy managers should expect Samuel to miss the next two games against the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco then has their bye in Week 8, so the earliest that Samuel might return could be Nov. 8 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is yet another injury to a key receiver for the 49ers, leaving veterans Mike Evans and Brandin Cooks, who both scored touchdowns on Sunday, and Jacob Cowing as the 49ers' starting receivers going into a Week 6 matchup next Monday night against Washington. The 30-year-old Samuel caught just two passes for 21 yards and carried the ball two times for four yards in Week 5 before leaving in the third quarter and never returning. Samuel has taken on a big role so far in 2025 in his return to the Niners, with their receiving corps so banged up, and he has produced a nice 16-206-3 line for his fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Michael Penix Jr. Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:34 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) injured his ribs late in the fourth quarter of the Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to take the field in overtime. The Athletic's Andy Behrens writes that Penix seemed optimistic about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 6. But for now, his status for Week 6 is in doubt as he heads for imaging on his ribs this week. If Penix is not cleared to face the Bears this weekend, Tua Tagovailoa, who threw an interception to seal the loss in overtime, could make his first start of the 2026 season. The Falcons also have Cooper Rush and Jack Strand in their QB room, so they have options if they want to avoid starting Tagovailoa. Falcons top receiver Drake London has caught 65 passes for 1,059 yards over his last nine games with Penix at QB, but he has struggled with anyone else under center, so his fantasy managers are surely hoping that Penix can play against the Bears. Until we have more details on Penix, he should be considered up in the air to play in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Andy Behrens
Ja'Kobi Lane has a Chance to Return in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has put himself in position to have a chance to come off Injured Reserve and return for the team's Week 6 tilt against the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. This news should make fantasy managers run to the waiver wire to check on the 22-year-old third-rounder's availability. Lane caught just one of three passes for 11 yards in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts before fracturing his wrist. He also had a short touchdown reception called back due to a penalty. Lane was the buzz of Baltimore's training camp and preseason as a fast-rising rookie receiver who was quickly gaining chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson as a legitimate threat behind WR1 Zay Flowers. Lane's first year in the NFL hit an early roadblock, but he appears to be on the verge of a return and could quickly take over WR2 duties from veteran Rashod Bateman. Lane is only rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available to be picked up by fantasy managers searching for WR depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Jordyn Tyson Making Progress, but Practice Return Remains Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is progressing in his recovery, but a return to practice has not been confirmed. Asked Monday whether the rookie could begin practicing this week, head coach Kellen Moore responded, "Not right now," according to Mike Triplett, who added that Tyson is expected back on the practice field soon. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring during an August 13 joint practice with Jacksonville. Tyson also dealt with hamstring issues before entering the NFL, which helps explain the team's cautious approach. He has been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 5 but has yet to make his regular-season debut. Chris Olave has established himself as New Orleans' leading receiver with 39 catches for 537 yards through five games, while Devaughn Vele has added 25 receptions for 252 yards. Tyson remains an intriguing stash in deeper fantasy leagues, although his availability for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants is uncertain, and his eventual role in the passing game has yet to be established.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Triplett
Lamar Jackson Improving, Practice Status Undetermined
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:26 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is definitely doing better, but he is unsure about whether Jackson will be able to practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparing for their Week 6 divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "To his credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. What a wonderful teammate and leader he was even when he's not playing," Minter said. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play on Sunday night in the team's road victory over the Atlanta Falcons, with backup QB Tyler Huntley running the offense. The 29-year-old is dealing with a unique ankle sprain, but there remains hope from the team that he will only have to miss one game. Jackson gives Baltimore's offense much more upside when he is under center, but perhaps Huntley's inspired play in primetime on Sunday night will give the Ravens more reason to slow-play Jackson's return. The former MVP will be a must-start against Cleveland this weekend if he returns to practice this week and is cleared to play on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Pat Freiermuth Gains Week 6 Waiver Appeal After Two-Touchdown Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 3:14 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has put himself back in the waiver-wire conversation after catching five of seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He scored from one yard out in the second quarter before adding a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth, giving him four receiving scores through five games. Sunday's seven targets were a season high, and Freiermuth has now found the end zone three times over his past two contests. The touchdowns have helped offset some modest receiving totals, as he has just 19 catches for 169 yards and hasn't exceeded 46 yards in a game this season. Darnell Washington continues to compete for opportunities at tight end, although Freiermuth has drawn more targets so far. Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay gives him another opportunity to produce, particularly for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks. Rostered in just 15% of leagues, Freiermuth is worth considering in 14-team formats and offers touchdown-dependent streaming value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren has Earned a Bigger Role in Pittsburgh
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 3:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a statement in the last three weeks as the workhorse RB1 for Pittsburgh with Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury. Warren became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to record a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown catch in the same game in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. He had 15 carries for 101 rushing yards and added six catches on six targets for 87 receiving yards and the two touchdowns. It was the third straight week (with Dowdle out) that Warren has had at least 125 all-purpose yards. No Steelers player has done that since James Conner did it four weeks in a row in 2018. Since Week 3, Warren has played at least 85% of the offensive snaps. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Steelers hope to get Dowdle back in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also admitted that Warren has been thriving with a heavier workload. "He's hauling it right now for us. There's a number you'd like to continue to give him. He's produced, so it's been heavy. It'd be great to get Rico back this week, too," McCarthy said. Dowdle's eventual return will hurt Warren's overall fantasy ceiling, but he has earned more touches in the Steelers' backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Dre Greenlaw Suspended One Game for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Greenlaw could appeal the suspension, which could allow him to play next Monday night to close out Week 6 action at home against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old made a poor decision to headbutt Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, who was not wearing a helmet, on the sidelines in Sunday's 32-29 win. Greenlaw was also suspended last year while with the Denver Broncos for unsportsmanlike conduct, so he will most likely lose his appeal. The former fifth-rounder by the Niners in 2019 from Arkansas has looked good so far in his return to the Bay Area, recording 37 tackles (18 solo) and a forced fumble in his five games played. If he is suspended for Week 6, Greenlaw's next chance to return will come on Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Falcons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:51 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers are not expecting standout pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to return to practice this week as the team prepares for a big Sunday night game in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. There is still uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from the torn ACL that he suffered in late December last year, but the hope still remains that he will make his 2026 debut in October. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro was hoping he could make his return against his old team this weekend, but it looks like that will not happen after all. The following week -- a Week 7 date with the division-rival Detroit Lions -- could also be a long shot for Parsons, who will not necessarily return right away from the Physically Unable to Perform list once he begins practicing with the rest of the team. Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew when he is 100%, and the Packers are hoping that they can use him again sooner rather than later. In 14 games in 2025 after being acquired from Dallas, Parsons was on pace to shatter his career highs, recording 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Browns Could Open Dylan Sampson's Practice Window This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 12, 2026, 2:45 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that there is a "possibility" that the team opens running back Dylan Sampson's (knee) 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Sampson has missed the last four games with a knee injury. Cleveland's backfield depth is being tested with Sampson out and lead back Quinshon Judkins is now day-to-day after tweaking his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Judkins was seen wearing a walking boot after the game on Sunday, and Raheim Sanders (hip) is also questionable for Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after he was injured against the Jets. The only other RB currently on the active roster is Jaleel McLaughlin, so at the very least, McLaughlin could be bumped up to the RB2 role this weekend. If Sampson returns to practice this week, it does not guarantee he will officially be activated from IR and play on Sunday against Baltimore. Sampson did not have a single touch in the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi