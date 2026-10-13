Luke Evangelista Out Against Red Wings

Oct 12, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) missed Monday's morning skate but looks set to play against the Ottawa Senators. The former Predator is feeling under the weather, but Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe was optimistic after the morning skate that Evangelista would be available. In his first four outings with the Devils, Evangelista has contributed two goals and one assist. He has logged time on the second line and the first power-play unit. Compared with his final season in Nashville, Evangelista's average ice time has increased by nearly two minutes. The Devils have Stefan Noesen ready to step in for Evangelista if he doesn't feel well enough to play.