Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Oct 14, 2026, 12:29 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that the team plans on starting rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels again in Week 6 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Daniels is not officially locked in as the starter this weekend, but all signs are pointing towards him making a third straight start as Baker Mayfield continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb. For what it is worth, Mayfield is not practicing on Wednesday. Daniels, a 23-year-old undrafted free agent from Kansas, has handled himself quite well in his first two career starts under center against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He has gone 38-for-52 passing for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels led the Bucs to an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night and will try to make it two straight wins this Sunday against the Steelers if he gets the nod to start this weekend. If Daniels makes another start, he will continue to be in play as a short-term low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
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Eli Raridon's Five-Catch Outing Raises Fantasy Intrigue
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 12:27 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon enjoyed the most productive game of his young career in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, catching all five of his targets for 57 yards. The third-round rookie entered Week 5 with just three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown across his first three appearances, making the increased receiving involvement particularly encouraging. Raridon played 43 offensive snaps (57%) against Las Vegas after logging 44 snaps (58%) in Week 4, indicating that his larger receiving workload came without a significant change in playing time. Veteran Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end, playing 48 snaps against the Raiders while catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Raridon now has eight receptions for 101 yards and one score in four games, and his latest performance provides some reason to believe he could become a more consistent part of the Patriots' passing attack. With Henry still commanding a prominent role, Raridon is better suited to a speculative bench spot than a Week 6 starting lineup. He is worth considering in leagues with deeper benches or tight-end-premium scoring, particularly if his five-target performance proves to be the beginning of a larger receiving role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Set to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:22 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is set to practice on Wednesday despite suffering a rib injury late in Sunday night's loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It is a good sign for Penix's availability in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, but he should not be considered a lock to play just yet. The 26-year-old went 18-for-25 passing for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday night's loss to Baltimore before taking a shot to his ribs late in the fourth quarter. He was unable to get back on the field in overtime, with backup Tua Tagovailoa taking over and throwing a game-ending interception. Penix got a late start to the 2026 season as he continued his recovery from a partially torn ACL suffered late last year, but once he was cleared, he was Atlanta's clear choice as the starter over Tagovailoa. The former first-rounder has completed 67.5% of his pass attempts for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in his first three starts in 2026. If he is cleared to face Chicago, Penix will be in play this weekend in fantasy as a midrange QB2 in superflex formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chris Godwin Jr. Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Pewter Report, although the reason for his absence remains unclear. Godwin dealt with an ankle issue leading up to Week 4 but subsequently returned to full participation and has appeared in both games since. The veteran caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 24-16 victory over Dallas, bringing his season totals to 19 receptions for 179 yards without a touchdown through five games. His production has been disappointing, particularly with Tampa Bay already missing Jalen McMillan (knee), who remains on injured reserve. Emeka Egbuka has handled a larger share of the receiving work, catching 21 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. The Buccaneers have also been operating with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels while Baker Mayfield (thumb) recovers. Godwin has previously received veteran rest days, so Wednesday's absence shouldn't automatically be viewed as an injury setback. His official practice designation will provide a better indication of his availability against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
KC Concepcion Jr. in Concussion Protocol, Will Practice Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:14 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head), who suffered a concussion early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, is in the league's concussion protocol, but he will practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. It is an encouraging sign that Concepcion is practicing early in the week, but he is not out of the woods yet and should still be considered questionable to play against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in Week 6. The 22-year-old from Texas A&M will likely need to upgrade to a full practice at some point by Friday in order to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol. Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards on 29 targets through his first five NFL games, and he is still searching for his first career trip to paydirt. Despite the inconsistent production early on, it is clear that the Browns have made both Concepcion and fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston a priority in the passing attack, leaving Jerry Jeudy out in the cold so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Dylan Sampson Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:09 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve and will practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Sampson will return to practice this week, but that does not mean he will be officially activated from IR to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Starting RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) tweaked his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets and is up in the air to play against Baltimore, and Raheim Sanders (hip) landed on IR on Tuesday. If Judkins cannot play and the Browns are not ready to activate Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would be the next men up in the Browns' backfield against Baltimore. The 22-year-old Sampson is merely a deep-league bench stash for RB depth. He did not have a single touch on offense in the 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting hurt and landing on IR. UPDATE: Scott Petrak reports that head coach Todd Monken said that Sampson could play on Sunday versus the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Baker Mayfield Still Absent From Practice Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 12:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Pewter Report, leaving his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in question. Mayfield has missed the past two games after dislocating his right thumb during Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to Minnesota. The initial expectation was that he would miss at least three weeks, although the veteran has been working toward an earlier return. The 31-year-old completed 61 of 96 passes for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before getting hurt. Rookie Jalon Daniels has started both games in his absence, most recently completing 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-16 victory over Dallas. Daniels appears positioned for another start if Mayfield remains unavailable, although the Buccaneers have not made a definitive announcement regarding Sunday's quarterback situation. Fantasy managers should continue preparing for the possibility of another missed game until Mayfield returns to practice and receives clearance.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Quinshon Judkins Walking Without a Boot on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:04 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is walking around the locker room without a walking boot on Wednesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken said on Monday that Judkins is day-to-day after tweaking his ankle on Sunday in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. Backfield mate Raheim Sanders (hip) was also injured on Sunday and landed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, so Cleveland's backfield could be thinned out in Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens if Judkins is unable to play. Remember, Dylan Sampson (knee) is also on IR, although he has been designated to return to practice this week. If Judkins is not cleared to play this weekend, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would split the backfield work for the Browns against the Ravens. Through the first five weeks of his second season in the NFL, Judkins ranks as the RB24 in half-PPR scoring, rushing for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries while catching 18 passes for 102 yards through the air. Keep a close eye on his practice status this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Ashton Jeanty Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:55 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) could be given a game off to recover from his lingering injuries, according to ESPN. The team has reportedly discussed the possibility internally, although Jeanty has pushed to continue playing despite dealing with an ankle injury since August and a more recent foot issue. The 22-year-old was questionable for Sunday's 45-17 loss to New England and needed a pregame workout before being cleared. He finished with just 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for 50 yards. Jeanty has struggled on the ground through five games, rushing for 291 yards on 88 attempts without a touchdown, although his 22 receptions for 215 yards and two receiving scores have helped his fantasy production. With Las Vegas' bye not arriving until Week 13, the team could decide to rest him before then. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and would likely handle a larger workload if Jeanty sits, with Dylan Laube providing additional depth. Nothing has been decided yet, making Jeanty's practice participation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Buffalo particularly important for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Nicholas Singleton's Healthy Scratch Highlights Limited Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:45 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton remains a speculative stash in deeper fantasy leagues, although his limited involvement through five weeks offers little reason for optimism in the short term. The fifth-round rookie has carried the ball just seven times for 12 yards across three appearances and was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Tony Pollard continues to lead Tennessee's backfield, while Tyjae Spears has maintained a significant role in the passing game, catching nine passes for 28 yards against Houston. Singleton has struggled to earn opportunities even with the Titans sitting at 0-5, and his absence from the Week 5 lineup raises further questions about when he might become part of the regular rotation. There is some longer-term intrigue surrounding Pollard's future, with speculation that Tennessee could consider moving the veteran ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Such a move could eventually create additional opportunities for Singleton, although Spears would likely remain ahead of him. The 6-foot, 219-pound rookie is worth stashing in exceptionally deep leagues and dynasty formats, but he doesn't warrant a roster spot in most standard redraft leagues without a significant change in Tennessee's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler's Waiver Appeal Fades After Reduced Week 5 Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:33 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has struggled to carve out a meaningful role since returning from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2025, making him a low-priority waiver option heading into Week 6. The 31-year-old veteran rejoined Washington on September 29 and recorded 40 scrimmage yards on five touches against Indianapolis in his first game back. However, his involvement dropped sharply in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the New York Giants, as he managed minus-one rushing yard on three carries and caught his only target for 15 yards. Ekeler played just six offensive snaps (10%), down from 27% in Week 4, with Rachaad White returning from a shoulder injury. White handled 60% of the snaps, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt played 35%, leaving Ekeler firmly behind both backs in the rotation. His receiving experience could eventually earn him more playing time, but two receptions across his first two appearances offer little encouragement for fantasy managers. Washington faces San Francisco in Week 6 before entering its bye, further limiting his short-term appeal. Ekeler is worth monitoring in deeper PPR leagues, though his current workload doesn't justify a roster spot in most standard-sized formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:21 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has a legitimate chance to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who cited multiple sources. Charbonnet tore his ACL during Seattle's divisional-round playoff win over San Francisco in January and opened his 21-day practice window on October 1. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the 25-year-old is unlikely to play Thursday against Denver, but the extra time before the October 25 matchup with Kansas City could give him a better opportunity to be ready. Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 16 games last season, adding 20 receptions for 144 yards. Kenneth Walker III departed for Kansas City in free agency, while rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is on injured reserve. Emanuel Wilson has handled 73 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns through five games, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt. Charbonnet's return could give Seattle a much-needed option near the goal line, although it remains to be seen how quickly he'll take on a significant workload following his ACL recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Josh Cameron Showing Promise as a Deep-League Waiver Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:08 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron is making a case for a roster spot in deeper fantasy leagues after another encouraging performance in Week 5. The rookie caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, setting a career high in targets after drawing just six combined through his first four games. Cameron has eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns on the season, despite playing a relatively limited role in Jacksonville's offense. He was on the field for just 22 offensive snaps (31%) against Philadelphia but drew twice as many targets as Brian Thomas Jr., who played 37 snaps. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers remain firmly ahead of Cameron in the receiving rotation, while Thomas continues to command more playing time. Still, Cameron's ability to earn opportunities without a full-time role makes him an interesting name to watch. Jacksonville faces Houston in Week 6 before heading into its bye, limiting his immediate appeal. Fantasy managers in leagues with 14 or more teams and sufficient bench space can justify stashing Cameron, particularly if his involvement continues to increase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cody White Remains a Deep-League Waiver Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White has earned additional playing time amid injuries to the team's receiving corps, but his limited target volume makes him a speculative waiver addition heading into Week 6. White caught two of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. He has seven receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns through five games, with all three scores coming on his first three catches of the season. His increased involvement hasn't translated into consistent fantasy production, especially with Tre Tucker and tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer occupying significant roles in the passing attack. Jack Bech (forearm) remains on injured reserve, while Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to return to practice this week, although his availability against Buffalo remains uncertain. Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) has also resumed practicing but has yet to be activated from injured reserve. White could continue seeing meaningful snaps if the Raiders remain shorthanded, though he needs a larger target share to become a dependable fantasy contributor. He's worth considering in leagues with 14 or more teams, but fantasy managers in standard-sized formats can leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Among the Top Handcuffs to Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has emerged as one of the more appealing handcuff stashes in fantasy football, with a clear path to increased opportunities if Jonathan Taylor misses time. The 6-foot, 223-pound rookie has established himself as Indianapolis' primary backup, while DJ Giddens has yet to play an offensive snap this season. McGowan has recorded 17 carries for 61 yards and three receptions for 10 yards through five games, including five rushes for 16 yards and one catch for three yards in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 26.1% of the offensive snaps in that contest after reaching a season-high 29% in Week 4. Taylor continues to dominate the backfield, playing 82.2% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps through five games, leaving McGowan with little standalone fantasy value. However, the rookie's size, established position on the depth chart, and limited competition behind him make him an attractive insurance option. Taylor managers should strongly consider rostering McGowan, while those in deeper leagues can justify stashing him before an injury potentially sends his waiver value soaring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Could Face Benching Later This Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett could eventually lose his starting job if the team's struggles continue, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Arizona has dropped four straight games to fall to 1-4, although Brissett's individual production hasn't been nearly as poor as the record suggests. The 33-year-old has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through five games, including 292 yards and three scores in Sunday's 45-21 loss to Detroit. Fowler believes the Cardinals could eventually turn to third-round rookie Carson Beck to evaluate their younger quarterback, particularly if Arizona continues losing. He also mentioned Brissett as a potential trade candidate if injuries create opportunities elsewhere around the league. Head coach Mike LaFleur has publicly backed Brissett as his starter, however, and the team is only considering making Beck active on game days after previously designating him as its emergency third quarterback. Brissett remains a viable option in two-QB and superflex leagues, but fantasy managers should recognize the risk of a quarterback change later in the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Offers Limited Waiver Appeal Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is worth rostering as depth in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he is difficult to justify as a Week 6 pickup in standard one-QB formats. Smith completed 17 of 30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over Cleveland, marking his second consecutive outing below 200 passing yards. He has totaled just 301 yards and two touchdowns over those two games after throwing for 321 yards and three scores against Detroit in Week 3. Through five starts, the 36-year-old has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,084 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, he has also taken 16 sacks while contributing only 43 rushing yards, leaving him heavily dependent on passing production. The Jets travel to New England in Week 6 to face a Patriots defense ranked fifth in total yards allowed and 10th against the pass. With New York averaging just 18.6 points per game and Smith exceeding 250 passing yards only once this season, fantasy managers in traditional one-quarterback leagues should leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Named as a Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:03 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was named a potential trade candidate to watch, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler cited Bateman's contract as a primary reason, noting that he is due $6.5 million in 2026 and $8.25 million in 2027. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations, totaling over 550 yards just once in his six-year career. While he has produced to start the 2026 season, the return of rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could diminish that. There's no clear destination for Bateman, and with Baltimore firmly in the mix, it's hard to fathom him being dealt for cheap. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation and his role as Lane gears up for a return.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Ja'Kobi Lane Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:56 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. Lane suffered a fractured wrist in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. This week marks his first return to practice, and he appears to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Although Lane left the opening game early, he appeared to have a significant role early in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was the talk of Ravens' training camp, emerging as one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets, and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in two preseason appearances. With Zay Flowers cemented as Baltimore's lead receiver, Lane still has a chance to produce fantasy-relevant numbers. He should be rostered in most fantasy leagues, as he's expected to return from injured reserve in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jerry Jeudy Named as Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:48 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a name to watch as a potential trade candidate, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Jeudy has caught just eight of 15 targets for 81 yards in five games this season, ranking sixth among Browns players. With the emergence of rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, Jeudy's usage has decreased in 2026, except in Week 5, when Concepcion left early with a concussion. The former first-round pick has totaled over 800 yards in three of his first six years, including a 1,229-yard season in 2024 with the Browns. While it's unclear whether Jeudy will be traded or which landing spots to watch, fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Cardinals Expected to Consider Carson Beck in Late November
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:42 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are expected to take a look at rookie quarterback Carson Beck at some point during the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano cited late November as a possible date for Beck to enter the lineup, as the Cardinals face a tough six-game stretch. Current starter Jacoby Brissett has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games, but the Cardinals are reeling after four straight losses. The team drafted Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he played well in his only preseason appearance. Fantasy managers of Brissett, Beck, or the Cardinals' playmakers should watch this situation, as any quarterback change would affect their outlooks moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN