Cody White Remains a Deep-League Waiver Option
Oct 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White has earned additional playing time amid injuries to the team's receiving corps, but his limited target volume makes him a speculative waiver addition heading into Week 6. White caught two of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. He has seven receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns through five games, with all three scores coming on his first three catches of the season. His increased involvement hasn't translated into consistent fantasy production, especially with Tre Tucker and tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer occupying significant roles in the passing attack. Jack Bech (forearm) remains on injured reserve, while Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to return to practice this week, although his availability against Buffalo remains uncertain. Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) has also resumed practicing but has yet to be activated from injured reserve. White could continue seeing meaningful snaps if the Raiders remain shorthanded, though he needs a larger target share to become a dependable fantasy contributor. He's worth considering in leagues with 14 or more teams, but fantasy managers in standard-sized formats can leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Seth McGowan Among the Top Handcuffs to Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has emerged as one of the more appealing handcuff stashes in fantasy football, with a clear path to increased opportunities if Jonathan Taylor misses time. The 6-foot, 223-pound rookie has established himself as Indianapolis' primary backup, while DJ Giddens has yet to play an offensive snap this season. McGowan has recorded 17 carries for 61 yards and three receptions for 10 yards through five games, including five rushes for 16 yards and one catch for three yards in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 26.1% of the offensive snaps in that contest after reaching a season-high 29% in Week 4. Taylor continues to dominate the backfield, playing 82.2% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps through five games, leaving McGowan with little standalone fantasy value. However, the rookie's size, established position on the depth chart, and limited competition behind him make him an attractive insurance option. Taylor managers should strongly consider rostering McGowan, while those in deeper leagues can justify stashing him before an injury potentially sends his waiver value soaring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Could Face Benching Later This Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett could eventually lose his starting job if the team's struggles continue, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Arizona has dropped four straight games to fall to 1-4, although Brissett's individual production hasn't been nearly as poor as the record suggests. The 33-year-old has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through five games, including 292 yards and three scores in Sunday's 45-21 loss to Detroit. Fowler believes the Cardinals could eventually turn to third-round rookie Carson Beck to evaluate their younger quarterback, particularly if Arizona continues losing. He also mentioned Brissett as a potential trade candidate if injuries create opportunities elsewhere around the league. Head coach Mike LaFleur has publicly backed Brissett as his starter, however, and the team is only considering making Beck active on game days after previously designating him as its emergency third quarterback. Brissett remains a viable option in two-QB and superflex leagues, but fantasy managers should recognize the risk of a quarterback change later in the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Offers Limited Waiver Appeal Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is worth rostering as depth in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he is difficult to justify as a Week 6 pickup in standard one-QB formats. Smith completed 17 of 30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over Cleveland, marking his second consecutive outing below 200 passing yards. He has totaled just 301 yards and two touchdowns over those two games after throwing for 321 yards and three scores against Detroit in Week 3. Through five starts, the 36-year-old has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,084 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, he has also taken 16 sacks while contributing only 43 rushing yards, leaving him heavily dependent on passing production. The Jets travel to New England in Week 6 to face a Patriots defense ranked fifth in total yards allowed and 10th against the pass. With New York averaging just 18.6 points per game and Smith exceeding 250 passing yards only once this season, fantasy managers in traditional one-quarterback leagues should leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Named as a Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:03 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was named a potential trade candidate to watch, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler cited Bateman's contract as a primary reason, noting that he is due $6.5 million in 2026 and $8.25 million in 2027. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations, totaling over 550 yards just once in his six-year career. While he has produced to start the 2026 season, the return of rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could diminish that. There's no clear destination for Bateman, and with Baltimore firmly in the mix, it's hard to fathom him being dealt for cheap. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation and his role as Lane gears up for a return.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Ja'Kobi Lane Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:56 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. Lane suffered a fractured wrist in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. This week marks his first return to practice, and he appears to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Although Lane left the opening game early, he appeared to have a significant role early in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was the talk of Ravens' training camp, emerging as one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets, and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in two preseason appearances. With Zay Flowers cemented as Baltimore's lead receiver, Lane still has a chance to produce fantasy-relevant numbers. He should be rostered in most fantasy leagues, as he's expected to return from injured reserve in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jerry Jeudy Named as Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:48 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a name to watch as a potential trade candidate, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Jeudy has caught just eight of 15 targets for 81 yards in five games this season, ranking sixth among Browns players. With the emergence of rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, Jeudy's usage has decreased in 2026, except in Week 5, when Concepcion left early with a concussion. The former first-round pick has totaled over 800 yards in three of his first six years, including a 1,229-yard season in 2024 with the Browns. While it's unclear whether Jeudy will be traded or which landing spots to watch, fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Cardinals Expected to Consider Carson Beck in Late November
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:42 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are expected to take a look at rookie quarterback Carson Beck at some point during the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano cited late November as a possible date for Beck to enter the lineup, as the Cardinals face a tough six-game stretch. Current starter Jacoby Brissett has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games, but the Cardinals are reeling after four straight losses. The team drafted Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he played well in his only preseason appearance. Fantasy managers of Brissett, Beck, or the Cardinals' playmakers should watch this situation, as any quarterback change would affect their outlooks moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Lamar Jackson Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:36 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has a realistic chance to return in Week 6, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered an ankle sprain that cost him one game, but he appears on track to play against the Cleveland Browns. In four games, Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, and has added 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the star quarterback has been doing much better, but it was unclear whether he would be able to return to practice this week. Based on Schefter's report, signs point to Jackson returning on Sunday as the Ravens try to move to 5-1. If Jackson is healthy, fantasy managers can start him as a high-end QB1 in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Quentin Johnston a Possible Trade Candidate to Watch
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) could be a trade candidate to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Johnston was involved in trade discussions in the offseason, and with the Chargers 0-5, they could revisit those talks soon. The fourth-year receiver has caught just seven of 19 targets for 108 yards in four games this season, which is on pace for a major regression compared with his 2024 and 2025 seasons. The team could also save $16 million next season if they trade the former first-round pick before June 1st. While possible landing spots are unclear at this point, fantasy managers should prepare for a trade involving the receiver.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jauan Jennings Could be Traded to 49ers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:18 AM ETAfter leaving the team this offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings could be on the San Francisco 49ers' radar. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. could be a warning to Jennings, who has caught just two passes for nine yards in five games. Jennings appeared frustrated on the sideline after Myles Price fumbled and yelled at head coach Kevin O'Connell during Week 5's 23-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. If Jennings is traded before this season's trade deadline, the 49ers seem like a likely destination. They've dealt with numerous injuries to their wide receiver room, including Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation, as Jennings could be a fantasy-relevant option if he's moved to a team like the 49ers.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk
A.J. Brown Eligible to Practice on Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is eligible to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain on the opening night of the 2026 season and was placed on injured reserve, with expectations that he would miss close to six weeks. Recovery has been going well, with reports that Brown is walking without a limp, working out on the side, and has had no setbacks. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown could play in Week 6, which would shorten his timeline to five weeks. Although he played just one half with his new team, he's averaged over 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game in six of his seven seasons. Now with Drake Maye looking like his former self, Brown should be positioned to be a high-end WR2 once he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Najee Harris the Handcuff to Roster in New York?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:46 AM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris has just 97 rushing yards through five games this season, but his modest volume in a depth role has allowed him to emerge as a potential handcuff option ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Right now, Cam Skattebo is the only Giants running back worth starting in fantasy football. However, if anything were to happen to him, we're increasingly confident that New York would turn to Harris to lead the backfield, rather than Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Devin Singletary. After all, Harris has 23 carries over his last three games, while Tracy has just five and Singletary hasn't played since Week 2. Neither Harris nor Tracy has been particularly efficient on the ground this year, but at least the former has handled modest volume in the backup role. He also has significantly more experience operating as a lead back than Tracy, so if necessary, the transition from Skattebo to Harris wouldn't be too complicated. As a result of stepping into the handcuff role, Harris is now worth consideration as a stash in deeper 12+ team leagues, especially for managers who already have Skattebo on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Top Waiver-Wire Target if Injury Isn't a Major Concern
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:39 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (rib) should be added in most fantasy football leagues after he strung together three solid performances. Penix now has at least 220 passing yards and one touchdown in each of his three games this year, and his only turnover so far was more than two weeks ago. The big storyline surrounding the 26-year-old now is that he's dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, the injury isn't expected to be serious, but it's still too early to tell whether he'll play in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. Assuming Penix isn't going to miss a significant amount of time, his impressive and consistent production makes him an intriguing quarterback for managers to target on the waiver wire. There's more than just streaming appeal here; he can be a high-end QB2 for the rest of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Continues to Produce as a Viable Streaming Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:36 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cooled down since the first three weeks of the season, but he still remains in the streaming conversation for fantasy football. Watson has thrown for at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, but he also has three turnovers over the last two weeks. Similarly, although he has been running the ball incredibly well, he has also found himself under extreme pressure; he took a whopping eight sacks in Week 5. It seems like for every positive factor surrounding Watson, there's also something negative to consider. That's why he remains a fringe streamer going forward. He doesn't need to be rostered in every league, but managers looking for a quarterback fill-in to overcome injuries or bye weeks should feel comfortable turning to Watson. He'll get a mediocre matchup this week in the form of the Baltimore Ravens, who most recently allowed 240 passing yards and a touchdown to Michael Penix Jr.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalon Daniels' Fantasy Value Carried by Rushing Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels has looked solid in two weeks as the team's starter, leading the Bucs to a 1-1 record during that time. Daniels has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a single game so far, but he has one passing touchdown in each game and a combined 78 rushing yards across the two contests. Given that he's mediocre at best in the passing game, the bulk of Daniels' upside comes from his rushing ability. His rushing profile alone is enough to put him on the fantasy radar, and he ranks as the overall QB18 in fantasy football since being installed as the starter in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (right thumb). This week, Daniels faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed 265+ passing yards in each of the last two weeks, so we like Daniels' chances to set a new career-high passing mark. We're a little less certain about how he'll fare on the ground, though, as the Steelers' T.J. Watt-led defense has slowed down mobile quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Daniels remains a mid-range QB2 in fantasy football, making him a viable streamer in deeper leagues or 2QB formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Myles Garrett Won't Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:10 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams will not open star pass-rusher Myles Garrett's (knee) 21-day practice window this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Garrett is eligible to come off Injured Reserve, but he is not ready yet. It means that Garrett will not make his return for the Week 6 divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The 30-year-old did not look right in the team's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia in Week 1 before having surgery on his knee that landed him on IR. Nothing is confirmed, but if Garrett can return to the practice field next week, he will have a chance to be activated to make his return for a Week 7 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25. The seven-time Pro Bowler broke the NFL record with 23 sacks in 17 starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and is as disruptive as they come as a pass-rusher in the NFL. Garrett has a whopping 125.5 sacks in his 10-year NFL career, and if he can return to his pre-injury form, he will team up with interior pass-rusher Aaron Donald to give the Rams one of the nastiest pass-rush units in the league this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Tyreek Hill Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been found liable for two counts related to domestic violence and has been ordered to pay his estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages, according to Adam Kilgore of The Athletic. The testimony included video showing Hill physically abusing the victim, which could open the door for him to face discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The veteran wide receiver has been a free agent ever since the Miami Dolphins released him at the end of the 2025 season, and while there has been some recent speculation about potential landing spots for Hill, this latest legal development could impact his chances of signing with a team anytime soon. His impressive track record makes him a fine stash in deeper fantasy leagues, but he's well past the peak of his career, and there's no guarantee that he even plays another snap in the NFL, let alone returns to fantasy relevance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Kilgore
Jauan Jennings Worth Stashing Amidst Trade Rumors
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:59 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has not been able to find much success with his new team. Heading into the Week 6 bye, Jennings has recorded two receptions for nine yards with zero touchdowns. The Vikings were without Jordan Addison (hamstring) this past weekend, and Jennings still only managed one target. Recently, Ian Rapoport mentioned that Jennings is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. He hinted that the San Francisco 49ers could be a potential fit, given their history with Jennings and a need for another wide receiver. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient with Jennings should consider stashing him, given recent trade rumors.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Williams is Getting More Involved
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:52 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams made his biggest contribution of the season during last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old hauled in all three of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the win. His biggest play came on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter. The expectation is that Williams is going to see an expanded role in the offense with A.J. Brown (ankle) and Mack Hollins (calf) on the Injured Reserve. It looks like the Patriots are finally beginning to trust Williams more in the offense. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for help should consider adding Williams ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaiah Bond Could See Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:38 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond could be looking at a larger role in the offense moving forward. In Week 5, Bond hauled in three of his seven targets for 74 yards during the loss to the New York Jets. Before this game, Bond had only two receptions for 12 yards on the season. He saw a larger role because KC Concepcion (concussion) was forced to exit early. It's unclear at the moment if Concepcion is going to be ready to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. If he remains out, Bond could see a high target share again this upcoming weekend. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are seeking help at wide receiver should consider adding Bond.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference