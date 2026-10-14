AJ Brown Eligible to Practice on Wednesday
Oct 14, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver AJ Brown (ankle) is eligible to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain on the opening night of the 2026 season and was placed on injured reserve, with expectations that he would miss close to six weeks. Recovery has been going well, with reports that Brown is walking without a limp, working out on the side, and has had no setbacks. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown could play in Week 6, which would shorten his timeline to five weeks. Although he played just one half with his new team, he's averaged over 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game in six of his seven seasons. Now with Drake Maye looking like his former self, Brown should be positioned to be a high-end WR2 once he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
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Najee Harris the Handcuff to Roster in New York?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:46 AM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris has just 97 rushing yards through five games this season, but his modest volume in a depth role has allowed him to emerge as a potential handcuff option ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Right now, Cam Skattebo is the only Giants running back worth starting in fantasy football. However, if anything were to happen to him, we're increasingly confident that New York would turn to Harris to lead the backfield, rather than Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Devin Singletary. After all, Harris has 23 carries over his last three games, while Tracy has just five and Singletary hasn't played since Week 2. Neither Harris nor Tracy has been particularly efficient on the ground this year, but at least the former has handled modest volume in the backup role. He also has significantly more experience operating as a lead back than Tracy, so if necessary, the transition from Skattebo to Harris wouldn't be too complicated. As a result of stepping into the handcuff role, Harris is now worth consideration as a stash in deeper 12+ team leagues, especially for managers who already have Skattebo on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Top Waiver Wire Target if Injury Isn't a Major Concern
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:39 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (rib) should be added in most fantasy football leagues after he strung together three solid performances. Penix now has at least 220 passing yards and one touchdown in each of his three games this year, and his only turnover so far was more than two weeks ago. The big storyline surrounding the 26-year-old now is that he's dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, the injury isn't expected to be serious, but it's still too early to tell whether he'll play in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. Assuming Penix isn't going to miss a significant amount of time, his impressive and consistent production makes him an intriguing quarterback for managers to target on the waiver wire. There's more than just streaming appeal here; he can be a high-end QB2 for the rest of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Continues to Produce as a Viable Streaming Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:36 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cooled down since the first three weeks of the season, but he still remains in the streaming conversation for fantasy football. Watson has thrown for at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, but he also has three turnovers over the last two weeks. Similarly, although he has been running the ball incredibly well, he has also found himself under extreme pressure; he took a whopping eight sacks in Week 5. It seems like for every positive factor surrounding Watson, there's also something negative to consider. That's why he remains a fringe streamer going forward. He doesn't need to be rostered in every league, but managers looking for a quarterback fill-in to overcome injuries or bye weeks should feel comfortable turning to Watson. He'll get a mediocre matchup this week in the form of the Baltimore Ravens, who most recently allowed 240 passing yards and a touchdown to Michael Penix Jr.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalon Daniels' Fantasy Value Carried by Rushing Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels has looked solid in two weeks as the team's starter, leading the Bucs to a 1-1 record during that time. Daniels has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a single game so far, but he has one passing touchdown in each game and a combined 78 rushing yards across the two contests. Given that he's mediocre at best in the passing game, the bulk of Daniels' upside comes from his rushing ability. His rushing profile alone is enough to put him on the fantasy radar, and he ranks as the overall QB18 in fantasy football since being installed as the starter in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (right thumb). This week, Daniels faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed 265+ passing yards in each of the last two weeks, so we like Daniels' chances to set a new career-high passing mark. We're a little less certain about how he'll fare on the ground, though, as the Steelers' T.J. Watt-led defense has slowed down mobile quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Daniels remains a mid-range QB2 in fantasy football, making him a viable streamer in deeper leagues or 2QB formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Myles Garrett Won't Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:10 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams will not open star pass-rusher Myles Garrett's (knee) 21-day practice window this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Garrett is eligible to come off Injured Reserve, but he is not ready yet. It means that Garrett will not make his return for the Week 6 divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The 30-year-old did not look right in the team's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia in Week 1 before having surgery on his knee that landed him on IR. Nothing is confirmed, but if Garrett can return to the practice field next week, he will have a chance to be activated to make his return for a Week 7 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25. The seven-time Pro Bowler broke the NFL record with 23 sacks in 17 starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and is as disruptive as they come as a pass-rusher in the NFL. Garrett has a whopping 125.5 sacks in his 10-year NFL career, and if he can return to his pre-injury form, he will team up with interior pass-rusher Aaron Donald to give the Rams one of the nastiest pass-rush units in the league this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Tyreek Hill Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ETFree agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been found liable for two counts related to domestic violence and has been ordered to pay his estranged wife $500,000 in compensatory damages, according to Adam Kilgore of The Athletic. The testimony included video showing Hill physically abusing the victim, which could open the door for him to face discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The veteran wide receiver has been a free agent ever since the Miami Dolphins released him at the end of the 2025 season, and while there has been some recent speculation about potential landing spots for Hill, this latest legal development could impact his chances of signing with a team anytime soon. His impressive track record makes him a fine stash in deeper fantasy leagues, but he's well past the peak of his career, and there's no guarantee that he even plays another snap in the NFL, let alone returns to fantasy relevance.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Kilgore
Jauan Jennings Worth Stashing Amidst Trade Rumors
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:59 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings has not been able to find much success with his new team. Heading into the Week 6 bye, Jennings has recorded two receptions for nine yards with zero touchdowns. The Vikings were without Jordan Addison (hamstring) this past weekend, and Jennings still only managed one target. Recently, Ian Rapoport mentioned that Jennings is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. He hinted that the San Francisco 49ers could be a potential fit, given their history with Jennings and a need for another wide receiver. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient with Jennings should consider stashing him, given recent trade rumors.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Williams is Getting More Involved
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:52 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams made his biggest contribution of the season during last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 23-year-old hauled in all three of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the win. His biggest play came on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter. The expectation is that Williams is going to see an expanded role in the offense with A.J. Brown (ankle) and Mack Hollins (calf) on the Injured Reserve. It looks like the Patriots are finally beginning to trust Williams more in the offense. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for help should consider adding Williams ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaiah Bond Could See Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:38 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond could be looking at a larger role in the offense moving forward. In Week 5, Bond hauled in three of his seven targets for 74 yards during the loss to the New York Jets. Before this game, Bond had only two receptions for 12 yards on the season. He saw a larger role because KC Concepcion (concussion) was forced to exit early. It's unclear at the moment if Concepcion is going to be ready to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. If he remains out, Bond could see a high target share again this upcoming weekend. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are seeking help at wide receiver should consider adding Bond.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Efton Chism III is Gaining Value After Another Solid Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:25 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has been seeing a bigger role in the offense with multiple wideouts landing on the Injured Reserve. Right now, the Patriots are without both A.J. Brown (ankle) and Mack Hollins (calf), which has led to an increased workload for Chism. This past weekend, Chism hauled in five of his six targets for 57 yards in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Both the yardage and receptions were a season-high for Chism. The expectation is that he'll continue seeing more balls thrown his way with the Patriots being limited on offensive contributors. Fantasy managers in deep leagues that are looking for help at wideout should consider snagging Chism.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jerry Jeudy an Interesting Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 13, 2026, 9:17 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is someone worth looking at on the waiver wire ahead of Week 6. This past weekend, Jeudy hauled in three of his seven targets for 19 yards during the loss to the New York Jets. The seven targets were a season-high for Jeudy, who has struggled to get involved at times. The Browns could be looking his way more frequently with KC Concepcion (concussion) uncertain for the Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are attempting to move Jeudy ahead of the trade deadline. The 27-year-old is an intriguing stash option, given a possible bigger role or move elsewhere soon.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Authorities to Delay Release of Josh Jacobs Video
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 8:16 PM ETThe Hobart-Lawrence Police Department announced on Tuesday that they are delaying the release of video evidence in Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ case, according to WBAY. Jacobs was accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a fight back in May. A Brown County Court judge lifted an order in September that temporarily kept evidence in the Jacobs case from public view. The decision came after Jacobs' ex-girlfriend filed a request to permanently seal evidence related to the criminal case against Jacobs. The 28-year-old pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the NFL placed him on the commissioner's exempt list, where he remains. The NFL has been trying to obtain video from the May 23 altercation between Jacobs and his girlfriend, which it would use to continue its investigation. Jacobs remains on the commissioner's exempt list until further notice, with MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson splitting the workload in Green Bay's backfield in the meantime. The good news for fantasy managers who have been holding Jacobs is that his time spent on the exempt list (five weeks so far) may count as time served if the NFL eventually issues a suspension.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WBAY
Patrick Surtain II Trending Towards Missing Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 7:30 PM ETDenver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) have not practiced yet this week and are trending towards not playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Surtain tweaked his ankle in the Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was held out of Sunday's Week 5 victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Hufanga, meanwhile, left Sunday's game in L.A. with an ankle injury of his own and did not return. It looks like Denver's secondary will be short-handed without both Surtain and Hufanga on a short week, which is bad news against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle). The good news is that neither Surtain's nor Hufanga's ankle injuries are considered long-term issues, so they could be back and ready for the Week 7 game on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Starting cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) might also be unavailable on Thursday against Seattle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Rams Left Tackle Alaric Jackson Suspended Two Games
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 7:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended without pay for two games on Tuesday by the NFL for punching Buffalo Bills defensive end Bradley Chubb after the Week 5 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. If the 28-year-old appeals his suspension, he could be allowed to play this weekend against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If the league upholds Jackson's two-game suspension, he will miss this weekend's game against the Cardinals and a Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. "It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game," Chubb told The California Post in the Bills locker room. "And you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled." Losing Jackson for two games will be a downgrade for a Rams offense, but they should be just fine against the Cardinals and Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Chase Brown's Workload to Shrink in Bengals' Offense?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 7:19 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals shifted to a higher rate of shotgun, downhill runs in the Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. The shotgun formation fits backup running back Samaje Perine's skill set better, and his powerful running style resulted in 4.9 yards per carry on 14 attempts. Perine's 57.1% success rate tied for the most of any back in the NFL last weekend. Brown, meanwhile, saw 13 carries for only 39 yards (3.0 yards per attempt) while catching three of his four targets for 21 yards as a receiver. Perine had one more carry than he had in the first four games combined, and he had one more rushing attempt than Brown. There have been 182 runs of at least 14 yards in the NFL so far this year, but the Bengals are the only team without one. "I think we'll continually assess how that touch share between (Perine) and Chase Brown should play out," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "Every game's different." Brown will continue to have a major role in Cincy's backfield, but how opponents play the Bengals could determine how the Bengals dictate the usage of Perine versus Brown. He should continue to be a must-start in all fantasy lineups, especially when considering that his 24 catches are the second-most of any RB in the NFL through five weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 7:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day this week on Tuesday, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. The 24-year-old reigning Offensive Player of the Year had his ankle taped up heavily during Sunday's Week 5 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but it did not really slow him down at all, as he played 84% of the offensive snaps and caught five of his eight targets for 102 yards and his seventh touchdown of the season. Smith-Njigba has just 14 targets over the last two games after seeing 36 targets in the first three games of 2026, but he continues to produce as an elite WR1 for fantasy managers. The two-time Pro Bowler currently leads the league in receiving yards (583), touchdowns (seven), and yards per game (116.6) going into a short week this Thursday night against the hosting Denver Broncos. Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) is expected to miss a second straight game, so Smith-Njigba should eat yet again in primetime. There have been no indications that JSN's ankle injury will slow him down or keep him from playing to kick off Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Cowboys Re-Sign Running Back Emari Demercado
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 6:59 PM ETThe Dallas Cowboys re-signed running back Emari Demercado on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Running back depth has been a problem this year for the Cowboys behind starter Javonte Williams, but Demercado will return to Dallas alongside Tyler Goodson for now as the team heads into a Week 6 battle on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 27-year-old Demercado was a healthy scratch for the Cowboys for two games earlier this season before he was waived last week. The former undrafted free agent from TCU is only worth adding off the waiver wire as a handcuff for Williams in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Demercado has just five carries this year with Dallas for 15 yards and has not been targeted at all in the passing game. He is averaging a healthy 6.4 yards per carry in his three-plus seasons in the NFL (three years with the Arizona Cardinals), but Demercado has just 131 rushing attempts and 50 receptions on 70 targets since he debuted in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chargers Work Out JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:52 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers worked out free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Quentin Johnston (chest) missed the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, and although Ladd McConkey (foot) was active, he was only available in an emergency situation and did not play a single offensive snap. Injuries to the wideout position continued in Sunday's loss, too, as Tre' Harris left with a hamstring injury and did not return. He is considered week-to-week with a Week 7 divisional tilt on the road coming this Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. With all of the injuries at the position, tight end Charlie Kolar led the Bolts in receiving in the 23-17 loss to Denver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. were forced into significant snaps last weekend and could be forced to do so again if Harris and Johnston do not play. The 29-year-old Smith-Schuster continues to look for another chance to play in 2026, and it could come in L.A. The former Pro Bowler in 2018 played in 17 games (12 starts) with the Chiefs last year and caught 33 of 45 targets for 345 yards and one touchdown. Smith-Schuster becoming fantasy-relevant in standard 12-team fantasy leagues is likely a long shot if he lands in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
James Cook III in Danger of Losing Carries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:34 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Tuesday that star running back James Cook III could be in danger of losing carries in the backfield if his ball-security issues continue, according to Bills insider Alex Brasky. "We're putting the ball in harm's way. It's negating all the positive. I have confidence in him. At some point there has to be consequences. It's gotta improve or the carries are gonna decrease," Brady said. The 27-year-old had a big night in the overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in Week 5, carrying the ball 10 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for seven yards, but he put the ball on the ground twice, losing one in overtime that luckily did not cost the Bills the game. Cook continued to pick up chunk gains on the ground for Buffalo against an underperforming Rams defense, and he is already up to five rushing TDs through five games after scoring 28 times on the ground in the last two years. He has three straight 1,000-yard seasons and already had reached the 100-yard mark in three of five games in 2026. Cook is a must-start RB1 in fantasy, but Ty Johnson and Ray Davis could steal more work away if the fumbles continue to happen.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Brasky
Tyreek Hill's Situation is "Fluid"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:13 PM ETReports have surfaced this week that free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) is close to signing with a team, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser that "it's a fluid situation." "I think a deal could happen anytime." Hill and Rosenhaus have been taking their time in trying to find his next team, and health-wise, the Cheetah is feeling good after he played in just four games last year for the Miami Dolphins before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Rosenhaus said Hill is looking to play for a contender that needs help at the receiver position, which describes his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Some folks around the league believe that if Hill resurfaces in the NFL this year, it will be with the Chiefs, who drafted the 32-year-old speedster in the fifth round in 2016 from West Alabama. Making his potential return even more cloudy is an off-the-field situation that the NFL is still investigating. Despite all of that, Hill is a worthy waiver-wire pickup going into Week 6 action, even though he still remains unsigned. Rosenhaus does not know that Hill is 100% on Tuesday, but "he's close."--Keith Hernandez
Source: Josh Moser