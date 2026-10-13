Cowboys Re-Sign Running Back Emari Demercado
Oct 13, 2026, 6:59 PM ETThe Dallas Cowboys re-signed running back Emari Demercado on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Running back depth has been a problem this year for the Cowboys behind starter Javonte Williams, but Demercado will return to Dallas alongside Tyler Goodson for now as the team heads into a Week 6 battle on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 27-year-old Demercado was a healthy scratch for the Cowboys for two games earlier this season before he was waived last week. The former undrafted free agent from TCU is only worth adding off the waiver wire as a handcuff for Williams in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Demercado has just five carries this year with Dallas for 15 yards and has not been targeted at all in the passing game. He is averaging a healthy 6.4 yards per carry in his three-plus seasons in the NFL (three years with the Arizona Cardinals), but Demercado has just 131 rushing attempts and 50 receptions on 70 targets since he debuted in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Chargers Work Out JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:52 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers worked out free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Quentin Johnston (chest) missed the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, and although Ladd McConkey (foot) was active, he was only available in an emergency situation and did not play a single offensive snap. Injuries to the wideout position continued in Sunday's loss, too, as Tre' Harris left with a hamstring injury and did not return. He is considered week-to-week with a Week 7 divisional tilt on the road coming this Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. With all of the injuries at the position, tight end Charlie Kolar led the Bolts in receiving in the 23-17 loss to Denver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. were forced into significant snaps last weekend and could be forced to do so again if Harris and Johnston do not play. The 29-year-old Smith-Schuster continues to look for another chance to play in 2026, and it could come in L.A. The former Pro Bowler in 2018 played in 17 games (12 starts) with the Chiefs last year and caught 33 of 45 targets for 345 yards and one touchdown. Smith-Schuster becoming fantasy-relevant in standard 12-team fantasy leagues is likely a long shot if he lands in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
James Cook III in Danger of Losing Carries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:34 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Tuesday that star running back James Cook III could be in danger of losing carries in the backfield if his ball-security issues continue, according to Bills insider Alex Brasky. "We're putting the ball in harm's way. It's negating all the positive. I have confidence in him. At some point there has to be consequences. It's gotta improve or the carries are gonna decrease," Brady said. The 27-year-old had a big night in the overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in Week 5, carrying the ball 10 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for seven yards, but he put the ball on the ground twice, losing one in overtime that luckily did not cost the Bills the game. Cook continued to pick up chunk gains on the ground for Buffalo against an underperforming Rams defense, and he is already up to five rushing TDs through five games after scoring 28 times on the ground in the last two years. He has three straight 1,000-yard seasons and already had reached the 100-yard mark in three of five games in 2026. Cook is a must-start RB1 in fantasy, but Ty Johnson and Ray Davis could steal more work away if the fumbles continue to happen.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Brasky
Tyreek Hill's Situation is "Fluid"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 5:13 PM ETReports have surfaced this week that free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) is close to signing with a team, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser that "it's a fluid situation." "I think a deal could happen anytime." Hill and Rosenhaus have been taking their time in trying to find his next team, and health-wise, the Cheetah is feeling good after he played in just four games last year for the Miami Dolphins before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Rosenhaus said Hill is looking to play for a contender that needs help at the receiver position, which describes his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Some folks around the league believe that if Hill resurfaces in the NFL this year, it will be with the Chiefs, who drafted the 32-year-old speedster in the fifth round in 2016 from West Alabama. Making his potential return even more cloudy is an off-the-field situation that the NFL is still investigating. Despite all of that, Hill is a worthy waiver-wire pickup going into Week 6 action, even though he still remains unsigned. Rosenhaus does not know that Hill is 100% on Tuesday, but "he's close."--Keith Hernandez
Source: Josh Moser
Joe Brady Takes Responsibility for Dalton Kincaid's Limited Usage
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:57 PM ETBuffalo Bills head coach and play caller Joe Brady said, "I have not done a good enough job of getting him the ball," when asked about tight end Dalton Kincaid's limited usage on Tuesday. Kincaid got off to a red-hot start in 2026, recording 12 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets across his first two games. However, the 26-year-old's production has come crashing back down to earth lately, as he's logged just four catches for 52 yards on seven targets across the last three weeks. Kincaid has been a very efficient receiver on a per-target basis for most of his NFL career, but he's also had long stretches of minimal usage during his time with the Bills. Still, it appears as though Brady and the Bills' decision-makers are going to make an intentional effort to get Kincaid more involved. Despite his disappointing production in recent weeks, Kincaid remains a high-upside tight end option for fantasy managers heading into Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Joe Brady
Jaleel McLaughlin a Top RB Stash Amid Backfield Injuries in Cleveland
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:47 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin has played a minimal role in his team's offense so far in 2026, recording just two carries for 31 yards and a touchdown across four games. However, the 26-year-old could be poised for a significant workload increase in Week 6 and beyond. The Browns placed RB2 Raheim Sanders (hip) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, guaranteeing that he will miss Cleveland's next four games. Additionally, starting running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, which could threaten his availability in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Particularly in deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing McLaughlin off the waiver wire just in case he ends up leading the Cleveland backfield in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:41 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns have placed running back Raheim Sanders (hip) on Injured Reserve, per a team announcement. Sanders has served as the primary backup running back in Cleveland behind RB1 Quinshon Judkins (ankle) this season, recording 117 scrimmage yards on 20 touches across five games. However, Sanders will now miss the Browns' next four games at least. Judkins' availability for Week 6 is also in question, as he's dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 5. The Browns signed running back Audric Estime to replace Sanders on the active roster. If Judkins is forced to miss time, Estime and veteran back Jaleel McLaughlin could handle Cleveland's backfield work in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.--Will Brady
Source: Cleveland Browns
Ryan Flournoy Remains a High-End Wide Receiver Stash
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has recorded 16 catches for 194 yards on 27 targets. Flournoy has flashed upside, but his usage in Dallas is limited by the presence of star Cowboys wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb (quad). Lamb exited Dallas' Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a quad injury, but he is expected to be able to play in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Still, Flournoy's production upside if either Lamb or Pickens misses any time is clear. Even with Lamb playing a chunk of the game against Tampa Bay, Flournoy recorded 90 receiving yards on three catches. Particularly with Lamb already a little bit banged up, Flournoy profiles as a priority stash candidate for fantasy managers in most league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel Remains an Intriguing Deep-League Stash Despite WR Logjam
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:28 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has recorded 13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets. The 24-year-old's production has trended positively of late, as he's hauled in eight catches for 126 yards and a score over his last two games. Houston acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, which could push Noel back down the team's depth chart. However, Noel provides an explosive element from the slot that gives him a different skill set than Harrison Jr. and Texans WR1 Nico Collins. Houston's passing offense has also been effective so far this season, with quarterback C.J. Stroud averaging 37 pass attempts and 280 yards per game. In deeper league formats, Noel could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Montez Sweat Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:18 PM ETChicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is being suspended for two games for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per Bears insider Ben Devine. Sweat has recorded two sacks and four QB hits across the first five games of 2026. The 30-year-old is in the second-to-last season of a four-year, $98 million extension he signed with Chicago ahead of the 2024 season. Sweat recorded 10 sacks for the Bears in 2025 and has been a key piece of his team's defense in recent seasons. Through five weeks, Chicago's defense currently ranks 11th in the NFL with 12 sacks. With Sweat sidelined, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will have an easier task against Chicago over the next two weeks.--Will Brady
Source: Ben Devine
Tank Dell Worth an IR Stash in Deeper Fantasy Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is back on the practice field, but there is still too much uncertainty surrounding his role to consider him a priority waiver addition for Week 6. Houston opened his 21-day practice window on October 6, and Dell was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice and being ruled out against Tennessee. He hasn't played since suffering a severe knee injury in December 2024, though his first two NFL seasons demonstrated his potential with 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns across 25 games. The receiving corps awaiting him looks considerably different, however, after Houston acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. from Arizona on Monday. Nico Collins remains a prominent part of the passing attack, while Jaylin Noel strengthened his case for additional opportunities by catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 5. Dell's eventual workload remains difficult to project, especially after such a lengthy absence. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues with an available IR spot can justify stashing him while Houston determines when he's ready to return and how he fits into its crowded receiving rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) is battling hip and knee injuries that limited his usage in the second half of his team's Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, per Bears insider Ben Devine. Green Bay was blowing out Chicago, which may have influenced the team's decision to give Swift just one carry in the second half. Still, it appears as though the veteran running back's availability for the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could be in question. Fellow Chicago running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) missed Week 5 with turf toe and could also be at risk of being sidelined in Week 6. With Swift and Monangai's health status in doubt, Bears RB3 Roschon Johnson could be a worthwhile deep-league waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Ben Devine
Marquez Valdes-Scantling a Deep-League Waiver Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:53 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling could see another substantial snap share in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, although his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper leagues. With Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sidelined, Ladd McConkey (foot) available only for emergencies, and Tre' Harris (hamstring) exiting early, Valdes-Scantling played 75% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-17 loss to Denver. Despite the expanded playing time, he caught just two passes for 22 yards on three targets and has only five targets across three appearances this season. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated Monday that McConkey could begin working back into the mix this week, while Johnston may remain limited in practice. Valdes-Scantling could continue seeing significant playing time if those injuries persist, but his lack of targets makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Managers in leagues with 14 or more teams can consider him for temporary receiver depth, although there's little incentive to invest heavily in a player who could see his opportunities disappear once the Chargers get healthier. Los Angeles also has a Week 7 bye approaching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders' Waiver Value Hinges on Two Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (hip) has a potential opportunity for additional work in Week 6 against Baltimore, but his own health could prevent him from taking advantage. Sanders exited Sunday's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets after recording three carries for 12 yards and one reception for one yard. Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was also seen wearing a walking boot following the game, although head coach Todd Monken described him as day-to-day Monday and did not rule him out against the Ravens. Sanders has operated as Cleveland's primary backup with Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve, catching 11 passes for 74 yards through five games while handling just nine carries. The Browns could open Sampson's practice window this week and are reportedly adding Audric Estime, further complicating the backfield alongside Jaleel McLaughlin. Sanders would become more interesting if Judkins misses time, provided his hip injury doesn't limit him. For now, he's a speculative stash in deeper PPR leagues rather than someone fantasy managers should count on starting in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Conner Getting Close to a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 3:34 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran running back James Conner (foot) is getting close to a return but is not quite ready yet, sources told John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. The Cardinals already have rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, and Bam Knight on their active roster at the position, so it will be hard to find a spot for Conner and get him any run when he is ready for his 2026 season debut. Gambadoro writes that Conner is basically an insurance policy coming off injury. He can practice, but he is unlikely to get 10 carries a game upon his return. Gambadoro believes that it is more likely that Conner is not moved at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Cardinals are not expected to open the 31-year-old's 21-day practice window this week, so he is unlikely to return for the Week 6 contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Conner played in only three games last year before suffering a season-ending right-foot injury that required surgery. Unless injuries strike Arizona's backfield or Conner gets traded to a more favorable situation, the odds of him carving out any fantasy value in 2026 appear remote right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Roschon Johnson's Five-Catch Day Comes With a Major Caveat
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:25 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson caught five passes in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but all five receptions came in the fourth quarter with Chicago trailing by 24 points. Johnson finished with 34 receiving yards on seven targets and added just six yards on five carries, making his receiving production considerably less encouraging than the box score might suggest. He played a season-high 27 offensive snaps while Kyle Monangai (toe) was sidelined, although D'Andre Swift remained the primary option in Chicago's backfield. Monangai is considered week-to-week, potentially keeping Johnson in the backup role for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta. There is still little evidence of reliable standalone fantasy value, with Johnson managing only nine carries for 22 yards through five games. His increased playing time could lead to additional opportunities if Monangai remains unavailable, but counting on another seven-target outing would be risky. Rostered in just 5% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, Johnson is worth considering in 14-team formats as a speculative depth option rather than an immediate fantasy starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Isn't a Priority Add Despite Leading Chargers in Receiving
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar returned from a fractured forearm to lead the team with 37 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, although his performance wasn't without problems. Kolar caught three of four targets, but lost a fumble following a 19-yard reception on Los Angeles' opening possession that helped set up Denver's first touchdown. The veteran has now caught six passes for 58 yards without a touchdown across three appearances this season. His increased involvement came with Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sidelined, leaving the Chargers short on receiving options. David Njoku remains on injured reserve, although Oronde Gadsden II continues to compete for playing time, and Hayden Rucci caught the team's lone passing touchdown against Denver. Kolar has an opportunity to build on Sunday's production against Kansas City in Week 6, but his limited receiving history makes him difficult to trust. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, he's an emergency streaming consideration in 14-team formats, particularly with the Chargers heading into their Week 7 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy Available With Trade Deadline Approaching
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:41 PM ETCleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is available with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, according to Jordan Schultz, with the Browns looking for something in the early third- to fourth-round range in return. It is unclear if the Browns will be able to get that in return for a declining pass-catcher, but what is clear is that Cleveland is excited about their young receiver group of KC Concepcion Jr., Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond. The 27-year-old Jeudy, the former 15th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020 from Alabama, has caught only eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no touchdowns through five games in 2026 in his third year in Cleveland. Jeudy played a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but that was likely only because Concepcion left the game early with a concussion. He played only 38% of the offensive snaps the week prior in the Thursday night win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. A trade out of town might be the only thing that makes fantasy managers consider adding Jeudy to their rosters off the waiver wire again this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jalen Coker at Practice on Tuesday, "On Track" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was seen on the practice field on Tuesday, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. Head coach Dave Canales said that Coker is "on track" to play in Week 6 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the team coming off their bye week. The 24-year-old missed the Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, but the week off has treated him well, and he looks ready to return against Philly this weekend. Coker could be limited in practice early in the week, but the expectation is that he will suit up against the Eagles, where he should at least be in the flex conversation for fantasy managers. The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross has had a tough time staying healthy early in his NFL career, but he is the Panthers' clear WR2 when healthy, which gives him plenty of fantasy upside. Through three games so far in 2026, Coker has caught 18 of his 22 targets for 222 yards and three touchdowns. We will be closely following Coker's practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Will Campbell Avoids Major Knee Injury, Considered Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:24 PM ETNew England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell (knee) avoided a major knee injury on Sunday in the Week 5 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Campbell is considered week-to-week and will likely be questionable to play this weekend at home against the division-rival New York Jets as the team looks for a third straight win. The 22-year-old is believed to be dealing with a sprained knee that he suffered in Sunday's 45-17 win. Campbell could very well miss time going forward, but the good news is that it does not look to be an injury that will force him to the Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. If Campbell misses any time for the Pats, Caleb Lomu will be the top option to replace him as the starting left tackle. The Patriots selected Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Caleb Williams Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:19 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that it looks "pretty good" for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Head coach Ben Johnson has been non-committal on when the starting signal-caller will be able to return after he suffered a Grade 2 strained right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old former first overall pick from USC returned to practice last week and was listed as questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he was ultimately held out on Sunday. If he can get in a full practice this week, it will look even better for Williams to make his return this weekend, when he would be back on the fantasy radar as a QB1. Third-stringer Case Keenum beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, and backup Tyson Bagent won a start as well for the Bears with Williams out, but Chicago's offense will be in much better shape when Williams returns to the field. Keep a close eye on Williams' practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport