Oct 13, 2026, 7:24 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended without pay for two games on Tuesday by the NFL for punching Buffalo Bills defensive end Bradley Chubb after the Week 5 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. If the 28-year-old appeals his suspension, he could be allowed to play this weekend against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. If the league upholds Jackson's two-game suspension, he will miss this weekend's game against the Cardinals and a Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. "It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game," Chubb told The California Post in the Bills locker room. "And you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled." Losing Jackson for two games will be a downgrade for a Rams offense, but they should be just fine against the Cardinals and Raiders.