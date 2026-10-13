Chase Brown's Workload to Shrink in Bengals' Offense?

Oct 13, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is being suspended for two games for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per Bears insider Ben Devine. Sweat has recorded two sacks and four QB hits across the first five games of 2026. The 30-year-old is in the second-to-last season of a four-year, $98 million extension he signed with Chicago ahead of the 2024 season. Sweat recorded 10 sacks for the Bears in 2025 and has been a key piece of his team's defense in recent seasons. Through five weeks, Chicago's defense currently ranks 11th in the NFL with 12 sacks. With Sweat sidelined, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will have an easier task against Chicago over the next two weeks.