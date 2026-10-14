Zach Charbonnet Could Make Season Debut in Week 7

Oct 14, 2026, 12:10 AM ET

The Los Angeles Rams will not open star pass-rusher Myles Garrett's (knee) 21-day practice window this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Garrett is eligible to come off Injured Reserve, but he is not ready yet. It means that Garrett will not make his return for the Week 6 divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. The 30-year-old did not look right in the team's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia in Week 1 before having surgery on his knee that landed him on IR. Nothing is confirmed, but if Garrett can return to the practice field next week, he will have a chance to be activated to make his return for a Week 7 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25. The seven-time Pro Bowler broke the NFL record with 23 sacks in 17 starts for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and is as disruptive as they come as a pass-rusher in the NFL. Garrett has a whopping 125.5 sacks in his 10-year NFL career, and if he can return to his pre-injury form, he will team up with interior pass-rusher Aaron Donald to give the Rams one of the nastiest pass-rush units in the league this year.