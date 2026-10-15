Quinshon Judkins Still Not Practicing Thursday
Oct 15, 2026, 1:28 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is missing his second consecutive practice after injuring his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, and he is now in danger of missing the team's Week 6 divisional matchup with the Ravens. Judkins has reportedly shed the walking boot in which he was spotted following Sunday's loss, but he has been unable to return to the practice field. In more positive news, fellow second-year back Dylan Sampson (knee) returned to practice on Thursday after being designated to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. His presence makes for a more challenging fantasy outlook should Judkins miss Sunday's action. Raheim Sanders has been Judkins ' primary backup in Sampson's absence and would earn flex consideration if both Judkins and Sampson were to miss this week. However, a split between Sanders and Sampson carries less appeal against a formidable Ravens defense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
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Jalen Hurts Ruled Out with Blood Clot
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Panthers due to a superficial blood clot, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. A team statement said that after being cleated in the Week 4 loss to the Rams, a precautionary ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot before last week's international game against the Jaguars. Doctors concluded that Hurts could safely play in the game but recommended a follow-up ultrasound upon returning to Philadelphia. After playing without limitation, the second ultrasound revealed movement in the small clot, and Hurts will now miss his first game of the season. Fourth-year quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to start in his place.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Love's Arrow Pointing Up Heading into Juicy Week 6 Matchup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 1:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was the QB7 in fantasy in Week 5, when he went 25-for-31 passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-7 beatdown of the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Love picked apart the Bears' defense and had the third-highest single-game passing yardage of his career. The big game immediately puts the 27-year-old signal-caller back on the fantasy radar as a QB1 option heading into an excellent Week 6 matchup on Sunday Night Football at home at Lambeau Field against the Dallas Cowboys. Through the first five games of the 2026 season, Love checks in as the QB10 overall with 1,408 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He has carried the ball just seven times for a loss of two yards, so all of Love's fantasy contributions have come from his right arm. Green Bay's receiving group is not nearly as deep as it has been in years past, but the combination of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden this year as his top two receivers will be just fine to help Love to damage deep down the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Stefon Diggs Won't Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:53 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Dan Quinn told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Quinn is hopeful that Diggs will return to practice by the end of the week, though. Diggs missed some practice time last week with a hamstring injury and did not play in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants. The good news is that the 32-year-old should return to practice later this week, although that will not guarantee that he returns for a Monday night contest in Week 6 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. With Washington's game in Week 6 coming on Monday, it will make Diggs a much riskier fantasy option if he is questionable on Saturday's final injury report. He got off to a great start in D.C. by catching nine of his 15 targets for 102 yards and three touchdowns, but he has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 68 scoreless yards in his last two games. The good news for Diggs when he returns from his hamstring injury is that he will have quarterback Jayden Daniels back from his dislocated left elbow that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Mike Evans Back on the Rise After 100-Yard Game in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans seems to be the last man standing in the team's banged-up receiving corps, although the 33-year-old has not been immune to injuries himself. Battling through a painful rib injury over the last couple of weeks, Evans had his best game with the 49ers in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, catching seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. The future Hall of Famer also caught a successful two-point conversion in the big divisional victory. Through his first five games in San Francisco in 2026, Evans ranks as the WR24 in half-PPR leagues with 24 catches on 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Injuries and durability could be an issue for the aging veteran down the stretch, but with the team's WR ranks decimated by injuries, Evans should continue to have a relatively high fantasy floor. He will have WR1 upside going into a Monday night matchup in Week 6 against a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (255).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Woody Marks' Role Set to Grow With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:37 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is expected to be out this Sunday in London against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss even more time, which means that Woody Marks' role will be expanded as the team's new primary RB, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks had a season-high 62 rushing yards on 15 carries, which included having a 24-yard touchdown run called back due to a holding penalty in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Since his three-touchdown debut with the Texans in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, Montgomery's production was slowing down, and he had just five carries for 11 yards against the Titans before getting hurt. Marks, whose speed and power will make him an interesting lead back in an offense on the rise, has rushed for 149 yards on 43 carries (3.5 yards per carry) with 11 catches for 54 yards on 13 targets. Due to injuries in Houston's backfield in 2025, Marks ended up leading the team as a rookie with 703 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 208 yards and three more scores. Marks is a must-add off the waiver wire this week if he is available in your league, and he could keep the RB1 role for the Texans if he plays well in Monty's absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Terry McLaurin on the Rise With Better Health and QB Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:27 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin returned from a hamstring injury to catch all four of his targets for 62 yards and a two-point conversion in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants. McLaurin led the team in receiving yards in his return, but fellow wideout Stefon Diggs was sidelined by a hamstring injury of his own. It was not an eye-popping return by any means for the 31-year-old Scary Terry, but fantasy managers should be pleased to know that his arrow is pointing back up again now that he is healthy and that quarterback Jayden Daniels has returned from his dislocated left elbow. The Commanders do not have an easy task the next time out on Monday Night Football against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, but McLaurin could easily once again lead the team in receiving if Diggs misses another game. The two-time Pro Bowler and former third-rounder has 14 catches on 26 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in his four games played so far in 2026. The biggest reason for McLaurin's uptick in value going into Week 6 is the return of Daniels.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Josh Jacobs Sues Authorities to Block Release of Video Evidence
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is suing the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department to prevent the release of evidence in his criminal case, according to WBAY.com. Jacobs was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in a fight in May, and the criminal complaint said the security video confirms some of the details in the case. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the NFL placed him on the commissioner's exempt list. The league has been trying to obtain video from the altercation between Jacobs and his girlfriend, which it would use to continue its investigation. A Brown County judge lifted an order in September that temporarily kept evidence in the Jacobs case from public view. The decision came after Jacobs' ex-girlfriend filed a request to permanently seal evidence related to the criminal case against Jacobs. The 28-year-old's case continues to drag on and take interesting turns. The good news for fantasy managers who have been holding him through the first five weeks of the season is that his time already served on the commissioner's exempt list could equal time served during any suspension that the league hands down in relation to the personal-conduct policy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WBAY.com
Baker Mayfield Not Spotted at Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, according to Pewter Report, another concerning development for his potential Week 6 return against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield has missed two consecutive games since dislocating his right thumb during Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to Minnesota and was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles previously indicated that rookie Jalon Daniels was likely to make his third straight start this weekend, with Mayfield's ability to grip and throw the football remaining an important hurdle in his recovery. The 31-year-old completed 61 of 96 passes for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before suffering the injury. Daniels has shown improvement since taking over, completing 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in last Thursday's 24-16 victory over Dallas. Mayfield has not officially been ruled out against Pittsburgh, but another absence from practice leaves Daniels positioned to remain under center.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Chris Godwin Jr. Returns Following Wednesday Rest Day
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 12:13 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. returned to practice Thursday after receiving a rest day Wednesday, according to Pewter Report. The veteran was officially listed as a non-participant for rest rather than an injury, so there is no indication that his availability for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in jeopardy. Godwin caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in last Thursday's 24-16 victory over Dallas, bringing his season totals to 19 receptions for 179 yards without a touchdown through five games. His involvement has been surprisingly limited, particularly with Jalen McMillan (knee) on injured reserve and Mike Evans no longer on the roster. Emeka Egbuka has received more opportunities in the passing game, while tight end Cade Otton has also been heavily involved. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels has started the past two games with Baker Mayfield (thumb) sidelined, adding another variable to Godwin's fantasy outlook. Godwin appears on track to play Sunday, but his production and target volume remain concerns for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sean Tucker Returns to Practice Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 12:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (quadriceps) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, according to Pewter Report. Tucker's participation level has not yet been confirmed, but his return is an encouraging development ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 24-year-old has handled just eight carries for 28 yards and one touchdown across four appearances this season, although his opportunities have increased recently. He scored on a two-yard run against Green Bay in Week 4 before recording five carries for 18 yards in last Thursday's victory over Dallas. Head coach Todd Bowles has discussed finding ways to involve all three running backs, with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell also factoring into the rotation. Irving is coming off a dominant performance against Dallas, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Tucker could continue receiving occasional short-yardage opportunities, but his limited overall workload makes him a difficult fantasy option to trust. His status for Sunday should become clearer when Tampa Bay releases its updated injury report.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Michael Wilson Even More of a Target Hog After WR Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:07 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson should not be slowing down as a high-floor fantasy wideout after the recent trade of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans. Wilson disappointed in the Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions, catching four of his seven targets for 30 yards. The 26-year-old also completed a pass for just seven yards. Veteran Kendrick Bourne has been more involved so far this year with Harrison struggling, but even with Bourne showing good chemistry with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Wilson should bounce back as the team's WR1 going into a divisional matchup this weekend on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Through the first five games of 2026, Wilson is the WR24 in half-PPR scoring, with 29 catches on his 51 targets for 288 yards and one touchdown. The former third-rounder built strong chemistry with Brissett last year and recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season with a career-high seven touchdowns. Their chemistry has spilled into this year, as Wilson is tied for third (with CeeDee Lamb) in targets (51). The Cardinals should continue to have plenty of positive game scripts for throwing the football, too. The only thing that could negatively affect Wilson's fantasy value would be an injury or Brissett being benched for rookie Carson Beck.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Caleb Williams Could Be Nearing Week 6 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 12:02 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is expected to speak with reporters following Thursday's practice, according to Adam Jahns, another indication that he may be close to returning. Williams hasn't played since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2, missing three consecutive games. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but Chicago held a walkthrough rather than a regular practice. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to name his starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, making Thursday's on-field activity particularly important. Williams threw for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through his first two appearances, adding 107 rushing yards and two more scores. All four touchdowns came in Chicago's season-opening victory over Carolina. His rushing ability is a significant part of his fantasy appeal, although it remains unclear how much he'll be able to rely on his legs immediately following the injury. Williams is trending in the right direction.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Jahns
Germie Bernard's 92% Snap Share Is Hard to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 11:54 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard is suddenly playing almost every down, a notable development for a rookie who had just seven catches for 60 yards through his first four games. Bernard logged 55 offensive snaps (92%) in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, matching DK Metcalf's playing time while leading Pittsburgh with nine targets. He turned those chances into six receptions for a career-high 80 yards, and the Steelers have plenty of reasons to keep him heavily involved against Tampa Bay in Week 6. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve, while Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have already been ruled out. That leaves Bernard with a chance to establish himself as a more prominent receiving option alongside Metcalf. His nine-target performance might be difficult to replicate once Pittsburgh gets healthier, but playing nearly every snap gives him a realistic path to consistent production. Bernard deserves WR3 or flex consideration in deeper PPR leagues, especially for managers navigating injuries and bye-week absences.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young's Passing Surge Transforms His Fantasy Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 11:38 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has emerged as one of the NFL's biggest early-season fantasy risers, producing at a level few expected entering 2026. The 25-year-old has thrown for at least 287 yards in all four starts, completing 101 of 162 passes for 1,268 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Young was particularly impressive before Carolina's Week 5 bye, completing 29 of 41 attempts for 329 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions. His improvement becomes even more striking when compared with last season, when he averaged just 188.2 passing yards and 29.9 attempts per game. Those figures have climbed to 317 yards and 40.5 attempts through four contests in 2026, giving Young the passing volume necessary to support consistent fantasy production. His limited rushing contributions, totaling 19 yards and one touchdown, remain a concern for his weekly ceiling. However, RotoBaller ranks Young as the QB11 entering Sunday's road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him a legitimate starting consideration in 12-team fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce Could See Heavier Workload After Chiefs' Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 11:27 AM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has an opportunity to see his fantasy value climb as the team prepares for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 37-year-old leads Kansas City with 16 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets through four games, although his involvement has been inconsistent. Kelce caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis in Week 2 but managed just four receptions for 74 yards over his next two outings. The situation could change with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) now on injured reserve and Rashee Rice (hamstring) uncertain for Sunday after missing Wednesday's practice. Thornton's absence removes one of Kansas City's most productive downfield threats, while another missed game for Rice would leave Patrick Mahomes without two established receiving options. Xavier Worthy figures to benefit from the depleted receiving corps as well, particularly after catching four passes for 70 yards against Las Vegas in Week 4. Kelce remains a must-start TE1 regardless of Rice's availability, with the potential for a more substantial target share if Kansas City enters Sunday's contest shorthanded.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert's Return Brings Immediate Target Surge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 11:15 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) wasted little time reestablishing himself in the passing game after missing two contests, catching six of nine targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 31-year-old led Philadelphia in both receptions and targets, drawing more opportunities in his return than he received across his first two appearances combined. Goedert now has 11 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in three games, although 77 yards and both scores came in the season opener against Washington. His increased involvement could continue with DeVonta Smith (hamstring/toe) still sidelined after missing Wednesday's practice, while Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) was limited. The Eagles host the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, presenting an appealing matchup against a defense that has struggled to contain opposing tight ends. Goedert's target share could decline once Smith returns, but his immediate involvement following the knee injury is an encouraging development. He belongs in the TE1 conversation for Week 6, with additional upside if Philadelphia remains shorthanded at wide receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka Turning the Corner After Posting Season-High in Receptions
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 11:05 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has posted inconsistent and underwhelming results this season, but his solid volume in Week 5 could suggest that he's back on track going forward. Egbuka finished last Thursday's contest with nine targets, six catches, and 38 receiving yards, and he also boosted his fantasy value with a 14-yard touchdown run. The 24-year-old is averaging a modest 4.2 catches per game while ranking as a high-end WR3, but that fantasy stock could ascend into the WR2 territory if he continues to produce at a similar level as last week. The only real concern right now is the quarterback play of backup Jayden Daniels. While Daniels did target Egbuka nine times last week, the second-year receiver averaged just 4.2 yards per target, indicating that there isn't much of a connection between quarterback and receiver deep downfield. That could change when Baker Mayfield (thumb) returns to action, but in the meantime, we'd still roll out Egbuka as a high-end WR3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Javonte Williams Continues to Face Minimal Competition for Touches
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 11:01 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams continues to post impressive results in fantasy football, mostly because of his prominent role as the undisputed No. 1 option on the depth chart. Even when he struggled to get things going in terms of efficiency last week, Williams maintained a season-high 85% snap share, and a touchdown helped him to score more than 14 points in PPR leagues. He now ranks as the overall RB7 in PPR scoring, putting him well on his way to finish as a top-12 running back for the second year in a row. Williams, who has seven touchdowns through five games, is already up to 91 touches this season, while depth options Tyler Goodson, Emari Demercado, and Hunter Luepke have combined for 19 touches so far. As long as Williams is healthy, his high snap share and volume will keep him in the low-end RB1 conversation for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Maintaining Top-Five Status with Remarkable Snap Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 10:56 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle occupied a limited role back in Week 1, but across the four weeks since then, he has ranked as the overall TE2 in half-PPR scoring (behind only Brock Bowers). A high snap share has been a primary factor in Kittle's success; he has played in at least 85% of the snaps in each of his last three games, and at least 90% of the snaps in each of his last two games. The 33-year-old has yet to catch more than six passes in a game this season, but he consistently gets on the field and gets looks from quarterback Brock Purdy. Plus, he's a major weapon around the goal line with four touchdowns over his last four games. Kittle will maintain his top-five status for as long as he stays healthy, starting with a Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders, who most recently surrendered 11 catches, 94 yards, and two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Shakes Off Rare Dud Outing, Returns to Top-Tier Form
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 10:50 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington had a disappointing performance back in Week 4 with just one catch for seven yards, but outside of that game, he has been truly remarkable this season. Through five weeks, Washington has been the undisputed No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville, catching 22 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the uncharacteristic one-catch outing in Week 4, Washington has managed to rank as the overall WR9 in scoring (PPR) so far this season. As long as he remains healthy, he should continue to handle a large workload like he did last week, when he caught six of nine targets for a pair of touchdowns. It's also worth noting that he has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in each of his last four games, showing off his consistent playing time. The 24-year-old has been one of the most pleasant surprises in fantasy football this year, and he should continue to rank as a mid-to-low WR1 with potential league-winning upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller