TreVeyon Henderson Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Oct 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the New York Jets in Week 6, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. This should be considered a best-case scenario for Henderson's fantasy managers after he was expected to miss multiple weeks following his ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 23-year-old was able to practice all week in a limited fashion, but instead of being out multiple weeks, he will have a chance to suit up on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets. On the flip side, it will be hard to trust Henderson as a fantasy starter, even if he makes a remarkable turnaround to play this weekend. Henderson missed the season opener due to injury and has been the RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 42 times for 163 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown while catching only two passes for 22 yards. Stevenson will have RB1 upside against Gang Green if Henderson is ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
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Chris Olave Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) will be listed as questionable with an illness for Week 6 on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Olave has been under the weather this week and did not practice with the team on Wednesday or Thursday. The 26-year-old high-end pass-catcher returned to the practice field on Friday, though, which is a good sign that he will be available for Sunday's road tilt against the New York Giants in Week 6. We should have a better idea by Sunday morning whether Olave is seriously in danger of missing this weekend's game, but for now, fantasy managers should plan on having him available as the Saints look to break their losing streak. Olave, a former first-rounder from Ohio State, is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. Going into Week 6, he ranks as the WR6 in half-PPR scoring, catching 39 of 54 targets for 537 yards and one touchdown. His 54 targets rank third among all wideouts, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (one more game) and Amon-Ra St. Brown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
A.J. Brown Officially Questionable for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 6 on Sunday at home against the division-rival New York Jets, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. The Patriots want to see how Brown responds after Friday's practice. The 29-year-old is on the verge of returning from Injured Reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The former second-rounder from Mississippi is a question mark for Week 6, but fantasy managers will know one way or another if he will be active against the Jets if the Patriots officially activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon's deadline. If given the green light to return this weekend, Brown will be a volatile fantasy football option after a long layoff with the potential to see a reduced workload. Eventually, though, Brown will reprise his role as the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Rashee Rice Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but despite having a bye last week to recover, the Chiefs do not want to put him out there this weekend. The 26-year-old's absence will open up more targets for receiver Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce against the winless Chargers. Rice's absence is very disappointing for fantasy managers, but hopefully he can return to practice next week and be back for a Week 7 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. He has been relatively quiet despite the team's 5-0 start in 2026, catching 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and just one touchdown in four games played. In deeper fantasy leagues this weekend, rookie Cyrus Allen, who generated a lot of fantasy buzz during the preseason, could be in consideration as a flex play against the Bolts with Rice out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Quinshon Judkins Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:07 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (foot) is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins made an early exit from Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a foot injury and then missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The 22-year-old second-year back from Ohio State managed to return to practice on Friday, but it does not necessarily mean he will be active come Sunday against Baltimore. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye out for updates on his status leading up to Sunday morning. Backfield mate Raheim Sanders (hip) was placed on Injured Reserve this week, and it remains unclear if Dylan Sampson (knee) will come off IR to play this weekend. If neither Judkins nor Sampson can play against Baltimore, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would be sharing snaps in Cleveland's backfield. Judkins is trending as a risky low-end RB2 in fantasy this week due to his injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Jeremiyah Love Will Not Play in Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 2:00 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 divisional matchup with the Rams, according to team reporter Darren Urban. After missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that the rookie's injured ankle requires further rest. The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love has disappointed fantasy managers early in his career, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, adding only 11 receptions, and being kept out of the end zone in three of five games, with much of his inefficiency likely tied to the ailing ankle dating back to his preseason injury. With Love inactive, veteran Tyler Allgeier could be in line for a bell cow workload and becomes a must-start against a Rams defense that has been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Darren Urban
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will miss his second straight game after head coach Jesse Minter announced on Friday that he has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Browns. Veteran Tyler Huntley will start again after leading the team to an overtime victory over the Falcons in Week 5 and keeping the offense largely on track, as he's been known to do in his time as Jackson's backup. While the fantasy ceilings of running back Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers are ultimately lowered without Jackson under center, Baltimore's Plan B is better than most, and both can still be started with only slightly tempered expectations.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Michael Penix Jr. Cleared to Start Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is off the injury report and set to start the team's Week 6 matchup with the Bears, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. After being knocked out of the Falcons' Week 5 overtime loss to the Ravens with a rib injury, Penix has logged a full week of practice participation and carries no injury designation into Sunday. Since returning in Week 3 from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Penix has been the fantasy QB20 while notably elevating the ceilings of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. In a Bears matchup with one of the week's highest over/unders, all of Atlanta's usual playmakers can be started with confidence, though Penix himself is RotoBaller's QB25.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jalen Coker Healthy and Set to Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter a quadriceps injury knocked him out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Browns and kept him sidelined for one more game before the bye week, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) logged three straight full practice participations this week and carries no injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. Coker was the Panthers' leading receiver through the first three weeks of the season before his absence allowed 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan to post career highs of 14 receptions and 192 yards in the team's Week 4 win over the Lions. With the Panthers' passing attack back to full health, fantasy managers should find value in an above-average matchup with the Eagles, though Coker could struggle to match some of his early-season highs, and he is RotoBaller's WR20.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
TreVeyon Henderson Practicing Again on Friday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was present again for the start of Friday's practice, according to team reporter Mark Daniels, capping off three straight days of practice after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Raiders. Henderson was initially feared to be facing a multi-week absence, but after surprising with limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday, and showing up again on Friday, he has a chance to suit up for the team's divisional clash with the New York Jets on Sunday. Outside of one long run in a Week 2 win over the Steelers, Henderson has been inefficient in his second season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and finding the end zone only once after scoring 10 times as a rookie. As such, even if active, he should be viewed as little more than a flex play despite a favorable matchup against the Jets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mark Daniels
A.J. Brown Loosening Up for Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:04 PM ETNew England Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen loosening up along the sidelines as the team's practice got underway on Friday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown has practiced all week, albeit limited, as he potentially looks to come off Injured Reserve to play this weekend against the division-rival New York Jets. We will know whether Brown is going to play in Week 6 by Saturday, when the Patriots would have to officially activate him from IR if they plan on using him on Sunday. The 29-year-old big offseason acquisition suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and has been out since then. If Brown is activated and plays on Sunday, he will be volatile in starting fantasy lineups while potentially being at risk of having his snaps limited. The three-time Pro Bowler caught three passes for 26 yards in the season opener before his ankle injury. He will look to immediately re-establish a connection with quarterback Drake Maye as the team's No. 1 wideout when he returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Saquon Barkley has Missed Practice All Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:49 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is not at practice on Friday and has missed practice all week, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Injuries have hit the Eagles' offense hard of late, with Barkley tweaking his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and not playing in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Barring something unforeseen, he is trending towards missing a second straight game this Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers. After Will Shipley's foot injury in London last weekend, the Eagles are down to Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele in the backfield, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) still on Injured Reserve. And if that was not enough, star quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is now out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot. Fantasy managers should be planning to be without Barkley for a second straight game, and when he does return, his fantasy ceiling will be lowered if Hurts remains sidelined. The next chance for Barkley to return will be in a Week 6 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Dave Zangaro
Stefon Diggs at Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:42 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is at practice on Friday working with the rest of the receivers in individual drills, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. Diggs injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London and did not play in last week's tie to the division-rival New York Giants. The 32-year-old veteran missed the first practice of the week on Thursday, but his return on Friday means that he is trending in the right direction to play on Monday night in Week 6 versus the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers. It is good news for Washington's offense, but Diggs is going to be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this week if he receives a questionable tag and is a game-time decision for Monday night. He has 18 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games for the Commanders this year. If Diggs misses a second straight game, rookie Antonio Williams would serve in the WR2 role again behind Terry McLaurin.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was not seen at Friday's practice, which would be the second straight practice that he has missed with a groin injury, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. The 25-year-old was limited in two practices last week due to a groin injury, but he was active in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants and handled 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground while not being targeted in the passing game. It is unclear if the second-year back has suffered a setback with his groin injury or if the Commanders are simply resting their RB1 going into a Week 6 tilt on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The good news is that JCM has one more day to potentially return to practice on Saturday, but as of now, he is looking questionable to play in Week 6. If Croskey-Merritt cannot go on Monday night, Rachaad White would jump into the featured-back role for the Commanders, albeit in a tough matchup on the road against the 5-0 Niners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Lamar Jackson Missing Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not present during the media-viewing portion of Friday's practice, which indicates that backup Tyler Huntley will likely start for the second straight week this Sunday against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson missed every practice this week and has not suited up since spraining his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. Huntley has won his last three starts as a fill-in starter for Jackson, so they definitely are not going to rush Jackson back if he is not quite ready. In the three victories with Huntley under center, the Ravens have averaged 33.7 points. Huntley has become one of the better backups in the league, and he will once again be on the QB2 streaming radar in superflex fantasy leagues if he makes his second straight start. Fantasy managers should be ready to be without Jackson for a second straight week. If he is ruled out on Friday, his next chance to play will be at home for another divisional contest on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
DeVonta Smith Practicing on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is practicing with the team on Friday, which is a good sign for his availability in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Smith has missed the last two games after injuring his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old did not practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday and was listed as limited. Smith could very well take a questionable tag into the weekend, but with back-to-back days of practice, he is trending up to return to action against the Panthers. The bad news for Smith is that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so if he plays on Sunday, he will be working with backup Tanner McKee. Smith is an easy fade in DFS if he is active this weekend, with McKee running the show on offense for Philadelphia, and fantasy managers in single-year leagues may want to consider benching him as well if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Zay Flowers Practicing Again on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:17 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe), who was added to the Week 6 injury report on Thursday with a toe injury, is practicing on Friday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Flowers was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The 26-year-old has already missed a game this year due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and he played through a foot injury in the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday night, catching eight of his nine targets for 53 yards with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined. Flowers appears to be trending in the right direction to be available this weekend versus the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but fantasy managers will want to check back for his final status on Friday. He will still be a must-start if he is active on Sunday in Week 6, but his fantasy ceiling will be lowered if Jackson misses a second straight game with his ankle injury. The two-time Pro Bowler is a must-start anytime he is in the starting lineup for Baltimore. Flowers has 26 receptions for 405 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets in his first four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Kenyon Sadiq Trending Toward Playing in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew York Jets first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) is trending towards playing in the Week 6 game on Sunday on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots, according to NFL.com. Sadiq suffered a head injury in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, was placed in the concussion protocol, and never returned. However, after limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, the Oregon product has upgraded to a full practice on Friday and looks to be on the right track to be cleared to play this weekend. It is great news for a Jets offense that will be without receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) for yet another game. New York will also be getting first-round rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) back from Injured Reserve, so quarterback Geno Smith will have another weapon to help replace the injured Mitchell. The 21-year-old Sadiq has intriguing pass-catching upside as an ultra-athletic TE, but he will likely continue to be volatile for fantasy purposes in his first year in the NFL. Sadiq broke out for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he has just two catches for three yards in two games since.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Quinshon Judkins Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:07 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was able to return to the final practice of the week on Friday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins was present for Thursday's practice but did not stretch with the team or take part in individual drills, and he was a non-participant on Wednesday after injuring his foot in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. It is a step in the right direction for the 22-year-old to return to practice on Friday, but it does not ensure that he will be available this Sunday when the Browns take on the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Raheim Sanders (hip) was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, so if Dylan Sampson (knee) does not come off IR to play this weekend, the Browns will be down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their backfield in a tough matchup against the Ravens. If Judkins does play in Week 6, he could be subject to a smaller workload if he is not 100%, making him a risky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers this weekend. He is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts through five games for 221 yards and one rushing touchdown, adding 18 catches for 102 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Kaleb Johnson Slipping Down Green Bay's Backfield Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:57 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson saw his role shrink at the very moment an opening appeared in the backfield. Chris Brooks (ankle) landed on injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but Johnson didn't play an offensive snap in the first half of Sunday's 31-7 win over Chicago. He finished with nine snaps (15%), down from 15 (27%) against Tampa Bay in Week 4, when he rushed for 42 yards but also lost a fumble inside the 5-yard line. Pierre Strong Jr., promoted from the practice squad, logged 24 snaps and caught three passes, while MarShawn Lloyd played 26 snaps and scored twice. Johnson's seven carries produced 26 yards, with 23 coming on a single fourth-quarter run after Green Bay had built a comfortable lead. Through five games, he has 106 rushing yards, one reception, and no touchdowns. With Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson had an opportunity to establish himself, but he now looks like a speculative deep-league stash heading into Week 6 against Dallas.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Set for Limited Role in Texans Debut
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:42 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his team debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, although his playing time will be managed as he adjusts to his new offense. According to Aaron Wilson, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Harrison will have a specific package of plays and cautioned against expecting him to play all 60 snaps. The former first-round pick has had little time to practice with Houston since arriving from Arizona, where he caught just five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets through four games this season. Harrison reunites with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and joins a receiving group led by Nico Collins. Their familiarity offers some optimism for his longer-term outlook, but his immediate target volume remains uncertain. Fantasy managers should approach Harrison cautiously in Week 6, with his initial usage providing a better indication of what to expect moving forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson