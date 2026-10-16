TreVeyon Henderson Practicing Again on Friday
Oct 16, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was present again for the start of Friday's practice, according to team reporter Mark Daniels, capping off three straight days of practice after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's Week 5 win over the Raiders. Henderson was initially feared to be facing a multi-week absence, but after surprising with limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday, and showing up again on Friday, he has a chance to suit up for the team's divisional clash with the New York Jets on Sunday. Outside of one long run in a Week 2 win over the Steelers, Henderson has been inefficient in his second season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and finding the end zone only once after scoring 10 times as a rookie. As such, even if active, he should be viewed as little more than a flex play despite a favorable matchup against the Jets.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mark Daniels
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A.J. Brown Loosening Up for Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:04 PM ETNew England Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was seen loosening up along the sidelines as the team's practice got underway on Friday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown has practiced all week, albeit limited, as he potentially looks to come off Injured Reserve to play this weekend against the division-rival New York Jets. We will know whether Brown is going to play in Week 6 by Saturday, when the Patriots would have to officially activate him from IR if they plan on using him on Sunday. The 29-year-old big offseason acquisition suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and has been out since then. If Brown is activated and plays on Sunday, he will be volatile in starting fantasy lineups while potentially being at risk of having his snaps limited. The three-time Pro Bowler caught three passes for 26 yards in the season opener before his ankle injury. He will look to immediately re-establish a connection with quarterback Drake Maye as the team's No. 1 wideout when he returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Saquon Barkley has Missed Practice All Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:49 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is not at practice on Friday and has missed practice all week, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Injuries have hit the Eagles' offense hard of late, with Barkley tweaking his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and not playing in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Barring something unforeseen, he is trending towards missing a second straight game this Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers. After Will Shipley's foot injury in London last weekend, the Eagles are down to Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele in the backfield, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) still on Injured Reserve. And if that was not enough, star quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is now out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot. Fantasy managers should be planning to be without Barkley for a second straight game, and when he does return, his fantasy ceiling will be lowered if Hurts remains sidelined. The next chance for Barkley to return will be in a Week 6 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Dave Zangaro
Stefon Diggs at Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:42 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is at practice on Friday working with the rest of the receivers in individual drills, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. Diggs injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London and did not play in last week's tie to the division-rival New York Giants. The 32-year-old veteran missed the first practice of the week on Thursday, but his return on Friday means that he is trending in the right direction to play on Monday night in Week 6 versus the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers. It is good news for Washington's offense, but Diggs is going to be a tough sell for starting fantasy lineups this week if he receives a questionable tag and is a game-time decision for Monday night. He has 18 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games for the Commanders this year. If Diggs misses a second straight game, rookie Antonio Williams would serve in the WR2 role again behind Terry McLaurin.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was not seen at Friday's practice, which would be the second straight practice that he has missed with a groin injury, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. The 25-year-old was limited in two practices last week due to a groin injury, but he was active in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants and handled 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground while not being targeted in the passing game. It is unclear if the second-year back has suffered a setback with his groin injury or if the Commanders are simply resting their RB1 going into a Week 6 tilt on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The good news is that JCM has one more day to potentially return to practice on Saturday, but as of now, he is looking questionable to play in Week 6. If Croskey-Merritt cannot go on Monday night, Rachaad White would jump into the featured-back role for the Commanders, albeit in a tough matchup on the road against the 5-0 Niners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Lamar Jackson Missing Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not present during the media-viewing portion of Friday's practice, which indicates that backup Tyler Huntley will likely start for the second straight week this Sunday against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson missed every practice this week and has not suited up since spraining his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. Huntley has won his last three starts as a fill-in starter for Jackson, so they definitely are not going to rush Jackson back if he is not quite ready. In the three victories with Huntley under center, the Ravens have averaged 33.7 points. Huntley has become one of the better backups in the league, and he will once again be on the QB2 streaming radar in superflex fantasy leagues if he makes his second straight start. Fantasy managers should be ready to be without Jackson for a second straight week. If he is ruled out on Friday, his next chance to play will be at home for another divisional contest on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
DeVonta Smith Practicing on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is practicing with the team on Friday, which is a good sign for his availability in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Smith has missed the last two games after injuring his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old did not practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday and was listed as limited. Smith could very well take a questionable tag into the weekend, but with back-to-back days of practice, he is trending up to return to action against the Panthers. The bad news for Smith is that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so if he plays on Sunday, he will be working with backup Tanner McKee. Smith is an easy fade in DFS if he is active this weekend, with McKee running the show on offense for Philadelphia, and fantasy managers in single-year leagues may want to consider benching him as well if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Zay Flowers Practicing Again on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:17 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe), who was added to the Week 6 injury report on Thursday with a toe injury, is practicing on Friday, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Flowers was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The 26-year-old has already missed a game this year due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and he played through a foot injury in the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday night, catching eight of his nine targets for 53 yards with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined. Flowers appears to be trending in the right direction to be available this weekend versus the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but fantasy managers will want to check back for his final status on Friday. He will still be a must-start if he is active on Sunday in Week 6, but his fantasy ceiling will be lowered if Jackson misses a second straight game with his ankle injury. The two-time Pro Bowler is a must-start anytime he is in the starting lineup for Baltimore. Flowers has 26 receptions for 405 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets in his first four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Kenyon Sadiq Trending Toward Playing in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew York Jets first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) is trending towards playing in the Week 6 game on Sunday on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots, according to NFL.com. Sadiq suffered a head injury in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, was placed in the concussion protocol, and never returned. However, after limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, the Oregon product has upgraded to a full practice on Friday and looks to be on the right track to be cleared to play this weekend. It is great news for a Jets offense that will be without receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) for yet another game. New York will also be getting first-round rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) back from Injured Reserve, so quarterback Geno Smith will have another weapon to help replace the injured Mitchell. The 21-year-old Sadiq has intriguing pass-catching upside as an ultra-athletic TE, but he will likely continue to be volatile for fantasy purposes in his first year in the NFL. Sadiq broke out for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he has just two catches for three yards in two games since.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Quinshon Judkins Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 12:07 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was able to return to the final practice of the week on Friday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins was present for Thursday's practice but did not stretch with the team or take part in individual drills, and he was a non-participant on Wednesday after injuring his foot in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. It is a step in the right direction for the 22-year-old to return to practice on Friday, but it does not ensure that he will be available this Sunday when the Browns take on the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Raheim Sanders (hip) was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, so if Dylan Sampson (knee) does not come off IR to play this weekend, the Browns will be down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime in their backfield in a tough matchup against the Ravens. If Judkins does play in Week 6, he could be subject to a smaller workload if he is not 100%, making him a risky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers this weekend. He is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts through five games for 221 yards and one rushing touchdown, adding 18 catches for 102 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Kaleb Johnson Slipping Down Green Bay's Backfield Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:57 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson saw his role shrink at the very moment an opening appeared in the backfield. Chris Brooks (ankle) landed on injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but Johnson didn't play an offensive snap in the first half of Sunday's 31-7 win over Chicago. He finished with nine snaps (15%), down from 15 (27%) against Tampa Bay in Week 4, when he rushed for 42 yards but also lost a fumble inside the 5-yard line. Pierre Strong Jr., promoted from the practice squad, logged 24 snaps and caught three passes, while MarShawn Lloyd played 26 snaps and scored twice. Johnson's seven carries produced 26 yards, with 23 coming on a single fourth-quarter run after Green Bay had built a comfortable lead. Through five games, he has 106 rushing yards, one reception, and no touchdowns. With Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson had an opportunity to establish himself, but he now looks like a speculative deep-league stash heading into Week 6 against Dallas.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Set for Limited Role in Texans Debut
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:42 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will make his team debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, although his playing time will be managed as he adjusts to his new offense. According to Aaron Wilson, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Harrison will have a specific package of plays and cautioned against expecting him to play all 60 snaps. The former first-round pick has had little time to practice with Houston since arriving from Arizona, where he caught just five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets through four games this season. Harrison reunites with former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and joins a receiving group led by Nico Collins. Their familiarity offers some optimism for his longer-term outlook, but his immediate target volume remains uncertain. Fantasy managers should approach Harrison cautiously in Week 6, with his initial usage providing a better indication of what to expect moving forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Joe Milton III Being Signed by Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:27 AM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are signing quarterback Joe Milton III off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz. Philadelphia is adding depth at the position with Jalen Hurts (calf) ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot. Tanner McKee is expected to start in Hurts' absence, with rookie Cole Payton also on the roster. Milton appeared in four games for Dallas in 2025, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 50 rushing yards on five carries. The former sixth-round pick has made five NFL appearances across two seasons but has yet to start a regular-season game. With McKee expected to handle the starting duties, Milton does not figure to have an immediate fantasy role. His potential involvement beyond Week 6 will depend on Hurts' recovery and how Philadelphia handles its quarterback depth chart.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Omar Cooper Jr. Set to Play Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:17 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport. The first-round rookie has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in the season opener against Tennessee, where he caught one pass for 30 yards before exiting after five offensive snaps. Cooper returned to practice Wednesday after the Jets opened his 21-day window to come off injured reserve, then logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He must be activated to the active roster before kickoff. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) also ruled out, Cooper could see immediate playing time, although his workload remains uncertain after a five-week absence. His return gives New York another option in the passing game, but fantasy managers should leave him on the bench until his role becomes clearer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will miss his fourth consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Mitchell suffered the injury during practice ahead of Week 3 and recently underwent a procedure on his hand. Head coach Aaron Glenn has described his recovery timetable as week-to-week, leaving his return uncertain. Mitchell caught nine passes for 123 yards on 15 targets through the first two games of the season before getting hurt. Garrett Wilson has remained New York's leading receiver, while Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick started alongside him against Cleveland in Week 5. Williams has also moved into second place on the team with 151 receiving yards. Mitchell remains a deep-league bench stash, but there is no confirmed timetable for when he will be available again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Breece Hall Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Hall injured his quadriceps late in Week 3 against Detroit and will now miss his third consecutive game. Braelon Allen has taken full advantage of the opportunity, rushing for 175 yards on 38 carries across his last two starts, including a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts against Cleveland in Week 5. Isaiah Davis has played only a limited role behind Allen, who has handled the overwhelming majority of the backfield work. Allen has caught just three passes for eight yards over those two games, making his fantasy production heavily dependent on rushing volume and touchdowns. Still, his recent workload puts him firmly in the RB2/flex conversation for Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rachaad White's Heavy Snap Share Yields Little Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:48 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) played 60% of the offensive snaps in his Week 5 return against the New York Giants, but that playing time translated into just 20 yards from scrimmage. He managed 18 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for two yards, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts despite playing fewer snaps. White has yet to exceed eight carries in any of his four appearances this season and has been held to 41 scrimmage yards or fewer in three of them. His receiving involvement has also dropped off since catching six passes in Week 2, with just one reception in each of his past two games. Austin Ekeler played only six offensive snaps against New York, so White's limited production wasn't caused by a significant reduction in playing time. Croskey-Merritt (groin) missed Thursday's practice ahead of Week 6 against San Francisco, potentially creating an opening for additional work. White practiced in full, but his current workload makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups unless Croskey-Merritt's injury changes the backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Losing His Appeal as a Weekly Fantasy Starter
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is becoming increasingly difficult to trust in standard fantasy lineups after two performances that bear little resemblance to his impressive start to 2026. His first three games produced 917 passing yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that briefly made him an appealing option for managers searching for quarterback help. That momentum has disappeared. Shough has thrown for 382 yards and one touchdown over his last two starts, with Sunday's 23-13 defeat against Minnesota representing his worst outing yet. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 96 yards and two interceptions as the Saints managed only 142 yards of total offense. New Orleans had few answers for Minnesota's defense, making it difficult to place the entire blame on its quarterback. Shough has also been dealing with a left-hand issue, although full practices Wednesday and Thursday suggest he remains on track to face the Giants in Week 6. His starting job keeps him relevant in Superflex formats. For managers in standard one-quarterback leagues, Sunday's matchup offers a chance to evaluate whether his early-season passing production is something they can reasonably expect again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Goes Quiet as Titans' Passing Game Stalls
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:14 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate experienced a sharp drop in production in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, managing just one reception for six yards on five targets. The disappointing outing came one week after the fourth overall pick caught nine of 12 targets for a career-high 145 yards against Baltimore. Tate also saw his offensive snap share fall from 84% to 76%, although he still led Tennessee's receivers with 48 snaps against Houston. The rookie dealt with back tightness during the week and was questionable entering the contest, but there's no confirmation that the issue contributed to his struggles. Quarterback Cam Ward threw for just 170 yards and an interception, continuing a difficult start for an offense that has scored only 58 points through five games. Tate still leads NFL rookies with 23 receptions and has drawn 37 targets, so his overall involvement remains promising. However, the lack of touchdowns and Tennessee's inconsistent passing attack make him difficult to trust as a weekly starter. He's worth holding in PPR leagues but should be considered a volatile WR3 or flex option until the offense demonstrates greater consistency.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 10:09 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught four of seven passes for 24 yards in the 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Once again, Waddle delivered a lackluster effort and is on pace for his worst statistical season. In six games, Waddle has caught 22 of 38 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After changing play-callers in Week 5, from offensive coordinator Davis Webb to head coach Sean Payton, many hoped Waddle would become a more prominent focal point of the offense. However, his production has only declined. With quarterback Bo Nix producing as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, Waddle hasn't been a reliable fantasy option. Until Nix finds a rhythm or Payton finds ways to get him the ball, Waddle should not be in starting lineups moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum's Workload Declining in Recent Weeks
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:55 AM ETAfter a strong start to the 2026 season, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has regressed significantly. In the first two games, Corum had 22 carries for 131 yards, outperforming starter Kyren Williams in efficiency. Since Week 3, he has not had more than six carries in a game and has averaged just three yards per carry. After approaching a 50/50 split near the end of the 2025 season, many expected Williams and Corum to share the workload evenly this season. Corum has played just 26% of snaps and 32% of opportunities, while Williams has played 67% of snaps and 63% of opportunities. Both face an ideal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth-most yards to running backs this season. However, with Williams carrying the bulk of the workload, Corum is a low-end FLEX option in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller