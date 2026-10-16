Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Oct 16, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will miss his fourth consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Mitchell suffered the injury during practice ahead of Week 3 and recently underwent a procedure on his hand. Head coach Aaron Glenn has described his recovery timetable as week-to-week, leaving his return uncertain. Mitchell caught nine passes for 123 yards on 15 targets through the first two games of the season before getting hurt. Garrett Wilson has remained New York's leading receiver, while Isaiah Williams and Tim Patrick started alongside him against Cleveland in Week 5. Williams has also moved into second place on the team with 151 receiving yards. Mitchell remains a deep-league bench stash, but there is no confirmed timetable for when he will be available again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Breece Hall Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 11:01 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Hall injured his quadriceps late in Week 3 against Detroit and will now miss his third consecutive game. Braelon Allen has taken full advantage of the opportunity, rushing for 175 yards on 38 carries across his last two starts, including a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts against Cleveland in Week 5. Isaiah Davis has played only a limited role behind Allen, who has handled the overwhelming majority of the backfield work. Allen has caught just three passes for eight yards over those two games, making his fantasy production heavily dependent on rushing volume and touchdowns. Still, his recent workload puts him firmly in the RB2/flex conversation for Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rachaad White's Heavy Snap Share Yields Little Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:48 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) played 60% of the offensive snaps in his Week 5 return against the New York Giants, but that playing time translated into just 20 yards from scrimmage. He managed 18 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for two yards, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts despite playing fewer snaps. White has yet to exceed eight carries in any of his four appearances this season and has been held to 41 scrimmage yards or fewer in three of them. His receiving involvement has also dropped off since catching six passes in Week 2, with just one reception in each of his past two games. Austin Ekeler played only six offensive snaps against New York, so White's limited production wasn't caused by a significant reduction in playing time. Croskey-Merritt (groin) missed Thursday's practice ahead of Week 6 against San Francisco, potentially creating an opening for additional work. White practiced in full, but his current workload makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups unless Croskey-Merritt's injury changes the backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Losing His Appeal as a Weekly Fantasy Starter
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is becoming increasingly difficult to trust in standard fantasy lineups after two performances that bear little resemblance to his impressive start to 2026. His first three games produced 917 passing yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that briefly made him an appealing option for managers searching for quarterback help. That momentum has disappeared. Shough has thrown for 382 yards and one touchdown over his last two starts, with Sunday's 23-13 defeat against Minnesota representing his worst outing yet. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 96 yards and two interceptions as the Saints managed only 142 yards of total offense. New Orleans had few answers for Minnesota's defense, making it difficult to place the entire blame on its quarterback. Shough has also been dealing with a left-hand issue, although full practices Wednesday and Thursday suggest he remains on track to face the Giants in Week 6. His starting job keeps him relevant in Superflex formats. For managers in standard one-quarterback leagues, Sunday's matchup offers a chance to evaluate whether his early-season passing production is something they can reasonably expect again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Goes Quiet as Titans' Passing Game Stalls
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 10:14 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate experienced a sharp drop in production in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, managing just one reception for six yards on five targets. The disappointing outing came one week after the fourth overall pick caught nine of 12 targets for a career-high 145 yards against Baltimore. Tate also saw his offensive snap share fall from 84% to 76%, although he still led Tennessee's receivers with 48 snaps against Houston. The rookie dealt with back tightness during the week and was questionable entering the contest, but there's no confirmation that the issue contributed to his struggles. Quarterback Cam Ward threw for just 170 yards and an interception, continuing a difficult start for an offense that has scored only 58 points through five games. Tate still leads NFL rookies with 23 receptions and has drawn 37 targets, so his overall involvement remains promising. However, the lack of touchdowns and Tennessee's inconsistent passing attack make him difficult to trust as a weekly starter. He's worth holding in PPR leagues but should be considered a volatile WR3 or flex option until the offense demonstrates greater consistency.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 10:09 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught four of seven passes for 24 yards in the 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Once again, Waddle delivered a lackluster effort and is on pace for his worst statistical season. In six games, Waddle has caught 22 of 38 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After changing play-callers in Week 5, from offensive coordinator Davis Webb to head coach Sean Payton, many hoped Waddle would become a more prominent focal point of the offense. However, his production has only declined. With quarterback Bo Nix producing as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, Waddle hasn't been a reliable fantasy option. Until Nix finds a rhythm or Payton finds ways to get him the ball, Waddle should not be in starting lineups moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum's Workload Declining in Recent Weeks
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:55 AM ETAfter a strong start to the 2026 season, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has regressed significantly. In the first two games, Corum had 22 carries for 131 yards, outperforming starter Kyren Williams in efficiency. Since Week 3, he has not had more than six carries in a game and has averaged just three yards per carry. After approaching a 50/50 split near the end of the 2025 season, many expected Williams and Corum to share the workload evenly this season. Corum has played just 26% of snaps and 32% of opportunities, while Williams has played 67% of snaps and 63% of opportunities. Both face an ideal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth-most yards to running backs this season. However, with Williams carrying the bulk of the workload, Corum is a low-end FLEX option in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Failing to Capitalize During Pierce's Absence
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:43 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has failed to produce in back-to-back weeks. In the first three games this season, Downs had 14 receptions for 186 yards and 11 targets in Week 3, following wideout Alec Pierce's ankle injury. In Weeks 4 and 5, Downs caught just six of 10 targets for 63 yards, while tight end Tyler Warren and receivers Laquon Treadwell, Keenan Allen, and Ashton Dulin outproduced him. His usage has been solid, with Downs playing 80% of snaps and running 88% of routes. However, Daniel Jones's struggles have made Downs too hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Additionally, Pierce is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 6. If he does, Downs would become a droppable player upon Pierce's return.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Remains Difficult to Trust Despite Elite Usage
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:32 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has struggled to produce to start the 2026 season. In five games, Odunze has caught 17 of 29 targets for 273 yards and no touchdowns, averaging just 6.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite his lack of production, his usage has been elite, with over 85% of snaps and route participation in four straight games. The situation is crowded, with Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, and Colston Loveland all taking targets away from Odunze. However, with their elite rushing attack and quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) missing the last three weeks, none of these weapons have produced fantasy-relevant numbers this season. With Williams gearing up for a return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, Odunze is in position to improve his production, but it's unclear whether he can, despite an elite workload.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Slayton Released by the Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:21 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts have released veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Slayton signed with the Colts after the team placed wideout Alec Pierce (ankle) on injured reserve and was expected to play a larger role in the offense. Slayton has not appeared in a game with the team this season, having suffered a knee injury in practice before last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Slayton caught 37 of 63 targets for 538 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the New York Giants. While it's unclear whether Slayton will sign with another team this season, the Colts will roll with Laquon Treadwell as their primary outside receiver in the coming weeks. This could also mean that Pierce is trending in the right direction and could return at some point this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Alvin Kamara Struggling Despite Etienne's Absence
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been a non-factor in fantasy despite the injury to starting back Travis Etienne Jr. In four games this season, Kamara has had 28 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, plus 13 receptions for 41 yards. He is on pace for his lowest totals in attempts (7.0), scrimmage yards (31.8), and yards per touch (3.1), and is averaging just over six half-PPR fantasy points per game. Even with Etienne on injured reserve, running backs Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson have been just as involved. Since Week 4, Kamara has played 32% of snaps, Miller 29%, and Donaldson around 40%, mostly in obvious passing-down situations. Kamara has been playing through knee and back injuries early in the 2026 season, and while that could be hindering him, with just two games until Etienne is set to return, the veteran running back is too difficult to trust in starting lineups this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Saves Fantasy Day With Short TD
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 1:17 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins churned out 41 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes in his team's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught all three of his targets for a gain of five yards. Dobbins got the Broncos on the board early in the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown. It's the veteran's second straight game with a score, putting him halfway to his 2025 total of four in just six appearances. Still, it was another ineffective rushing day for him, as Denver's offense attempts to find its footing amid a slow start to the campaign. Backfield mate RJ Harvey saps some of Dobbins' fantasy value with his role in the passing game. However, the latter is the clear preference in the red zone, with 11 opportunities heading into Thursday's matchup compared with Harvey's three. Denver will get the Cardinals on the road next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson Inefficient in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 1:02 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries in his team's 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on the road. He failed to bring in his lone target. Wilson was riding a two-game touchdown streak into Week 6, but couldn't come through again for fantasy managers in what was a mostly slow start for the Seahawks. The fourth-year pro again led Seattle in carries, but was the least efficient of his backfield mates, notching another outing with fewer than four yards per carry. With teammate Zach Charbonnet's (knee) return nearing, Wilson's time as Seattle's unquestioned lead back will likely be short. While Charbonnet should have a ramp-up period, fantasy managers must monitor the situation ahead of a Week 7 matchup against a stalwart Kansas City Chiefs rush defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold Blanked by Denver D
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:47 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos. He added 19 yards on two carries. Darnold was under duress all night, taking 17 hits and getting sacked five times. Thursday marked the second straight game Seattle allowed five sacks. It's a disappointing result for the veteran, as he couldn't get much going despite Denver missing its top corner, Patrick Surtain II (ankle). Darnold has now thrown two interceptions in three of his last four games, and his TD:INT ratio sits at an unsavory 7:5 through four full starts. Seattle will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal primetime Week 7 matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Bo Nix Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:31 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards, with no touchdowns, in his team's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. He added two rushing yards on four attempts. Nix and the Broncos staked a 14-3 lead in the second quarter of Week 6, though they wouldn't score again until the extra frame in what was a stiff test for both offenses. Either way, it was another subpar performance from the former twelfth-overall pick, who has now failed to eclipse a 65% completion rate in all but one appearance. Better days are ahead for Nix and the Broncos' attack, but fantasy managers relying on him may want to look elsewhere for help, particularly when the 26-year-old faces a tough opponent. Nix will get a much softer Week 7 matchup on the road against the Cardinals.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Early Dominance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards in Thursday night's 17-14 loss to the hosting Denver Broncos. The former Ohio State Buckeye put on another clinic despite only a full practice on Wednesday, recording 100-plus receiving yards for the fifth time in six tries. It was also the second time he'd notched double-digit receptions in an outing this season. After another standout performance, Smith-Njigba is on pace for a stellar 139 receptions, 2,031 yards, and 20 receiving touchdowns. While those marks are likely to come down, they speak to how astounding the 24-year-old's play has been. Next up on the docket for Seattle are the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Smith-Njigba will again be an elite WR1 option.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Battling Declining Efficiency So Far in 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:57 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has recorded 22 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets. The 31-year-old has seen highly consistent target volume this season, earning at least six targets in four out of five contests. However, Andrews has now logged three consecutive games with fewer than 30 receiving yards. Andrews' declining efficiency is a continuation of a trend that started in 2025. Andrews averaged at least 11.6 yards per reception in each of the seven seasons of his career, but that number dropped to 8.8 yards last season and 8.0 yards so far in 2026. Given his lack of explosive ability, Andrews profiles as a touchdown-dependent tight end streaming option for fantasy managers rather than a locked-in starter at the position.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Doubtful to Return on Thursday Night with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is doubtful to return to his team's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday due to a shoulder injury, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Arroyo did not record a catch or a target before exiting the game. The second-year tight end has seen minimal usage in his team's offense so far this season, recording one catch for 17 yards on two targets across five games coming into Week 6. If Arroyo is unable to return on Thursday, Seahawks TE1 AJ Barner could see a few additional opportunities to contribute against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Colston Loveland Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Rely on
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:37 PM ETEntering 2026, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was a popular pick to be a breakout star for fantasy managers. Early on in 2026, it hasn't quite clicked for the 22-year-old. Across five games, Loveland has recorded 13 catches for 110 yards and zero touchdowns on 23 targets. On the bright side, Loveland has played most of the season without Bears QB1 Caleb Williams (hamstring). Williams could return as soon as Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, which could help trigger a turnaround for Loveland. The second-year tight end has also seen his usage tick up in the last couple of weeks, as he's seen 14 targets in his last two games. However, Loveland still ranks fourth on the Bears in targets behind wide receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond. Based on his lack of production so far, Loveland is becoming tougher and tougher for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) returned to full practice participation on Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Bowers underwent knee surgery earlier this year, which caused him to miss two games and may be leading the team to lighten his practice workload. However, it appears as though the star tight end is trending towards being available for Las Vegas' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has been dominant since returning to the field in Week 3, recording 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets across three games. Assuming he's cleared to play against Buffalo, Bowers profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Ashton Jeanty Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) logged another full practice Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Jeanty has been battling foot and ankle issues since training camp, but it appears he is trending toward being active for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The 22-year-old has been highly inefficient as a rusher so far this season, recording 291 yards on 88 carries (3.3 yards per attempt). However, Jeanty has saved his fantasy production with his work as a receiver, hauling in 22 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 30 targets. Given that Jeanty is averaging 22 touches per game, Las Vegas does not seem to be concerned with limiting his workload. As long as he's active, Jeanty remains a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden