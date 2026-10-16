Sam Darnold Blanked by Denver D
Oct 16, 2026, 12:47 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos. He added 19 yards on two carries. Darnold was under duress all night, taking 17 hits and getting sacked five times. Thursday marked the second straight game Seattle allowed five sacks. It's a disappointing result for the veteran, as he couldn't get much going despite Denver missing its top corner, Patrick Surtain II (ankle). Darnold has now thrown two interceptions in three of his last four games, and his TD:INT ratio sits at an unsavory 7:5 through four full starts. Seattle will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal primetime Week 7 matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Bo Nix Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:31 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards, with no touchdowns, in his team's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. He added two rushing yards on four attempts. Nix and the Broncos staked a 14-3 lead in the second quarter of Week 6, though they wouldn't score again until the extra frame in what was a stiff test for both offenses. Either way, it was another subpar performance from the former twelfth-overall pick, who has now failed to eclipse a 65% completion rate in all but one appearance. Better days are ahead for Nix and the Broncos' attack, but fantasy managers relying on him may want to look elsewhere for help, particularly when the 26-year-old faces a tough opponent. Nix will get a much softer Week 7 matchup on the road against the Cardinals.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Early Dominance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards in Thursday night's 17-14 loss to the hosting Denver Broncos. The former Ohio State Buckeye put on another clinic despite only a full practice on Wednesday, recording 100-plus receiving yards for the fifth time in six tries. It was also the second time he'd notched double-digit receptions in an outing this season. After another standout performance, Smith-Njigba is on pace for a stellar 139 receptions, 2,031 yards, and 20 receiving touchdowns. While those marks are likely to come down, they speak to how astounding the 24-year-old's play has been. Next up on the docket for Seattle are the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Smith-Njigba will again be an elite WR1 option.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Battling Declining Efficiency So Far in 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:57 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has recorded 22 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets. The 31-year-old has seen highly consistent target volume this season, earning at least six targets in four out of five contests. However, Andrews has now logged three consecutive games with fewer than 30 receiving yards. Andrews' declining efficiency is a continuation of a trend that started in 2025. Andrews averaged at least 11.6 yards per reception in each of the seven seasons of his career, but that number dropped to 8.8 yards last season and 8.0 yards so far in 2026. Given his lack of explosive ability, Andrews profiles as a touchdown-dependent tight end streaming option for fantasy managers rather than a locked-in starter at the position.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Doubtful to Return on Thursday Night with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is doubtful to return to his team's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday due to a shoulder injury, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Arroyo did not record a catch or a target before exiting the game. The second-year tight end has seen minimal usage in his team's offense so far this season, recording one catch for 17 yards on two targets across five games coming into Week 6. If Arroyo is unable to return on Thursday, Seahawks TE1 AJ Barner could see a few additional opportunities to contribute against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Colston Loveland Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Rely on
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:37 PM ETEntering 2026, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was a popular pick to be a breakout star for fantasy managers. Early on in 2026, it hasn't quite clicked for the 22-year-old. Across five games, Loveland has recorded 13 catches for 110 yards and zero touchdowns on 23 targets. On the bright side, Loveland has played most of the season without Bears QB1 Caleb Williams (hamstring). Williams could return as soon as Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, which could help trigger a turnaround for Loveland. The second-year tight end has also seen his usage tick up in the last couple of weeks, as he's seen 14 targets in his last two games. However, Loveland still ranks fourth on the Bears in targets behind wide receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond. Based on his lack of production so far, Loveland is becoming tougher and tougher for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) returned to full practice participation on Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Bowers underwent knee surgery earlier this year, which caused him to miss two games and may be leading the team to lighten his practice workload. However, it appears as though the star tight end is trending towards being available for Las Vegas' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has been dominant since returning to the field in Week 3, recording 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets across three games. Assuming he's cleared to play against Buffalo, Bowers profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Ashton Jeanty Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) logged another full practice Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Jeanty has been battling foot and ankle issues since training camp, but it appears he is trending toward being active for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The 22-year-old has been highly inefficient as a rusher so far this season, recording 291 yards on 88 carries (3.3 yards per attempt). However, Jeanty has saved his fantasy production with his work as a receiver, hauling in 22 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 30 targets. Given that Jeanty is averaging 22 touches per game, Las Vegas does not seem to be concerned with limiting his workload. As long as he's active, Jeanty remains a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
DJ Moore Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:09 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore did not play in Buffalo's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to a shoulder injury, and it appears he could be trending toward missing a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore is battling a sprained AC joint in his shoulder that he initially suffered in Week 2. The 29-year-old initially attempted to play through the injury, but he reaggravated the shoulder in Week 4. Moore has been highly productive in the two fully healthy games he's played this season, recording 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. If he remains sidelined in Week 6, Bills wideouts Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir could be solid streaming options for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jalen Hurts Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 7:49 PM ETDr. Ryan Schreiter, who is a clinical orthopaedic and sports medicine physician at Temple University, expects a 45-day to three-month recovery period for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' (calf) superficial blood clot, according to Sports Radio 94 WIP. The Eagles announced on Thursday that Hurts will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a recent ultrasound revealed the blood clot in Hurts' leg. The 28-year-old is now out indefinitely, and from what Schreiter thinks, this medical issue could keep Hurts out for the rest of the 2026 season. For now, backup Tanner McKee will take over an Eagles offense that could also be without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the second straight game. Fantasy managers should not outright drop Hurts just yet until we have confirmation from the Eagles that this could be a season-ender. Philly is now starting down a potential four-game losing streak if they come up short against the Panthers, and Hurts' injury could torpedo their entire season. Stay tuned for more information regarding a more concrete timetable for Hurts. If he is out for multiple months, the Eagles could look to re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton or search for another available veteran signal-caller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Radio 94 WIP
Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. It was the first time that Smith has practiced with the team since injuring his hamstring in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old is not out of the woods yet, but it is a good sign that he is progressing and gives him a chance to end his two-game absence and play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. The problem for Smith is that if he returns to face Carolina this weekend, he will be working with backup quarterback Tanner McKee after the Eagles ruled Jalen Hurts (calf) out due to a superficial blood clot. Hurts is out indefinitely and could miss time beyond this week, which would obviously do damage to Smith's fantasy value. Smith has only 19 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown in three games played in 2026, but he is averaging 13.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game, which makes him a top-20 fantasy wideout. Fantasy managers should be tempering their expectations for the former first-rounder for however long Hurts is sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Officially Misses Another Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was officially a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Barkley tweaked his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and sat out of Sunday's tie to the division-rival New York Giants as a result. With the 29-year-old not yet returning to practice this week, he is trending towards missing a second straight game this weekend versus the Carolina Panthers. And with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) now ruled out with a superficial blood clot, the Eagles might be missing their two best offensive weapons against a team coming off their bye week. Fantasy managers should keep Barkley on their bench until further notice. Will Shipley (foot) was injured on Sunday, too, and is expected to miss time. With Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on Injured Reserve, Philly's RB depth is being tested. If Barkley is not cleared to play this weekend, Dameon Pierce would be the team's RB1 while being backed up by Carson Steele.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Tank Dell Will Remain on Injured Reserve in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:15 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) will not travel with the team to London and has been officially ruled out for the Week 6 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Dell has practiced in full in both practices this week, but the Texans do not feel that he is quite ready to come off Injured Reserve to make his 2026 debut. But if the 26-year-old continues to make progress going into next week, he could be officially activated to return in Week 7 against the New York Giants. He is recovering from a severe left-knee injury (he tore multiple ligaments) that kept him out for all of last season. It remains to be seen if the former third-rounder from the University of Houston can regain his downfield speed and burst, but even after the Texans acquired former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, Dell could play a key role in the team's passing attack behind WR1 Nico Collins when he returns. Dell is not a bad WR stash for fantasy managers with IR spots available. He caught 98 passes for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 targets in his first two years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Josh Jacobs and Accuser File to Block Release of Evidence
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:07 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has filed a civil suit seeking a permanent injunction restricting access to records from his May 23 altercation with a woman at his home, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Jacobs' attorneys said that their client's filing "is an effort to assist" the woman in the altercation, who filed a restraining order against the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department on Wednesday to block the release of the records. The lawsuits were filed on Wednesday, a day after the police department announced it had approved the release of certain records. The initial criminal report said there is surveillance video from Jacobs' garage that shows part of the altercation with the woman. Jacobs pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to charges of battery and criminal destruction of property. He was convicted of battery and fined $1,000 and agreed to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property. He is on the commissioner's exempt list while the NFL investigates the matter. It is becoming harder to justify holding Jacobs in fantasy leagues, but if he is eventually handed down a suspension by the NFL, his time spent on the commissioner's exempt list (five games now) could count towards time served on a suspension.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
David Montgomery Officially Out in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) will not travel with the team to London and has been ruled out for the Week 6 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old was expected to miss time after injuring his groin early in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans. He could also miss next week's action versus the New York Giants, depending on how his recovery goes over the next week. Monty has been underwhelming from an efficiency standpoint, averaging only 2.7 yards per carry for 138 yards and two rushing scores on 52 carries in his first five games with Houston in 2026. Since scoring three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, Montgomery has not found the end zone at all. He is not dealing with a long-term injury, which is good news, but if Woody Marks hits the ground running in his absence, Montgomery could be looking at a reduced backfield role and a lower fantasy ceiling and floor upon his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
CeeDee Lamb Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) has been a full participant in practice this week and is feeling better, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. He is not expected to have any limitations in the Sunday night game at Lambeau Field in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Lamb suffered a quad bruise in the second quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played through the injury and then took two hits to the same area that caused him to hit the sidelines at the end of the contest. "As far as the extra days (off), I took advantage immediately. Got a lot of time to rest. Got a lot of time to get some rehab. So, kind of back to square one now," Lamb said. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler put up a dud for his fantasy managers due to the injury, catching only two of his five targets for nine yards. It came after his Week 4 blowup in the win over the Houston Texans, when he caught 17 of 21 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown. With his injury scare in the rearview mirror, fantasy managers can set and forget Lamb in their starting lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:47 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was not seen in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, so it should not come as a big surprise that he is not practicing on Thursday. The good news for the 30-year-old pass-catcher is that head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will hold off on placing Samuel on Injured Reserve due to the team's bye in Week 8. Going on IR would have sidelined him for at least four games. With that said, fantasy managers should still be expecting Samuel to miss several games, so he might not be available again for the 49ers until Week 9. San Francisco's receiving corps is the most banged-up unit around the league, with veteran Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) holding down the fort while battling through multiple injuries. With Samuel set to miss the Week 6 contest on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, veteran Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing will be much more involved, as well as tight end George Kittle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Lamar Jackson Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not practicing for the second straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The Ravens were saying earlier this week that there was a realistic chance that Jackson could return this weekend to face the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 6 after tweaking his ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, which caused him to sit out the Sunday night overtime victory over the hosting Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old missing two straight practices this week does not exactly make him look like he is ready to return this weekend, so fantasy managers should be planning to be without Jackson again as things currently stand. The Ravens have the utmost confidence in Huntley, who is very similar in many regards to Jackson as a QB. Head coach Jesse Minter said last week that Jackson is the kind of player who could miss practice all week and still play, but it seems foolish for the Ravens to put the former MVP in harm's way like that. Jackson will probably have to practice on Friday to have a chance at suiting up in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Zay Flowers Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:34 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) was added to the Week 6 injury report after being limited in Thursday's practice with a toe injury, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Just when fantasy managers thought Flowers was getting healthy after dealing with hamstring and foot injuries in the first five weeks of the season, he is back on the injury report. Hopefully, the 26-year-old's toe injury is not serious enough to keep him from facing the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 6 on Sunday. While playing through a foot injury in Sunday night's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley running Baltimore's offense. Flowers will obviously have a higher fantasy football ceiling if Lamar Jackson (ankle) returns to the starting role under center, but that could be a long shot with Jackson not practicing yet this week. Even if Huntley makes another start, Flowers should have WR1 upside against Cleveland if he is active on Sunday. Flowers has 26 receptions on 31 targets for 405 yards and two touchdowns in four games played and has been a top-10 fantasy wideout in average fantasy points per game early in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Tyjae Spears Downgraded to DNP on Thursday With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) went from being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday to sitting out on Thursday due to a knee injury. Midweek downgrades typically are not good signs, and the 25-year-old is now trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on the road. Backfield mate Tony Pollard was rested on Wednesday but made his return to the practice field on Thursday and should be fine to play this weekend. If Pollard's knee injury keeps him out against the Colts at Lucas Oil Field, Pollard would have clear RB2 value for fantasy managers despite the Titans' lackluster offense. Spears resurfaced on the PPR waiver-wire radar this week after catching a season-high nine passes on nine targets for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, although he had just two carries for the second straight week. If Spears plays against Indy, he will be an intriguing PPR flex option against a Colts defense that has been vulnerable to pass-catching backs through five weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Titans PR
Chris Olave Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) missed his second straight practice on Thursday with an illness, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. It's still too early to say whether Olave's status for the Saints' Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants is truly in doubt, but he will likely need to log a full practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend. The 26-year-old has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL so far this season, recording 39 catches for 537 yards and a touchdown on 54 targets across five games. If Olave is unable to play against New York, Saints wideout Devaughn Vele and tight end Juwan Johnson would both be much more attractive starting options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: WWL Radio - Jeff Nowak