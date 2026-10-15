David Montgomery Officially Out in Week 6
Oct 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) will not travel with the team to London and has been ruled out for the Week 6 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old was expected to miss time after injuring his groin early in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans. He could also miss next week's action versus the New York Giants, depending on how his recovery goes over the next week. Monty has been underwhelming from an efficiency standpoint, averaging only 2.7 yards per carry for 138 yards and two rushing scores on 52 carries in his first five games with Houston in 2026. Since scoring three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, Montgomery has not found the end zone at all. He is not dealing with a long-term injury, which is good news, but if Woody Marks hits the ground running in his absence, Montgomery could be looking at a reduced backfield role and a lower fantasy ceiling and floor upon his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
More Recent News
CeeDee Lamb Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:53 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) has been a full participant in practice this week and is feeling better, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. He is not expected to have any limitations in the Sunday night game at Lambeau Field in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Lamb suffered a quad bruise in the second quarter of last Thursday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played through the injury and then took two hits to the same area that caused him to hit the sidelines at the end of the contest. "As far as the extra days (off), I took advantage immediately. Got a lot of time to rest. Got a lot of time to get some rehab. So, kind of back to square one now," Lamb said. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler put up a dud for his fantasy managers due to the injury, catching only two of his five targets for nine yards. It came after his Week 4 blowup in the win over the Houston Texans, when he caught 17 of 21 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown. With his injury scare in the rearview mirror, fantasy managers can set and forget Lamb in their starting lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Deebo Samuel Sr. Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:47 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was not seen in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, so it should not come as a big surprise that he is not practicing on Thursday. The good news for the 30-year-old pass-catcher is that head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will hold off on placing Samuel on Injured Reserve due to the team's bye in Week 8. Going on IR would have sidelined him for at least four games. With that said, fantasy managers should still be expecting Samuel to miss several games, so he might not be available again for the 49ers until Week 9. San Francisco's receiving corps is the most banged-up unit around the league, with veteran Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) holding down the fort while battling through multiple injuries. With Samuel set to miss the Week 6 contest on Monday night against the Washington Commanders, veteran Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing will be much more involved, as well as tight end George Kittle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Lamar Jackson Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not practicing for the second straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The Ravens were saying earlier this week that there was a realistic chance that Jackson could return this weekend to face the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 6 after tweaking his ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, which caused him to sit out the Sunday night overtime victory over the hosting Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old missing two straight practices this week does not exactly make him look like he is ready to return this weekend, so fantasy managers should be planning to be without Jackson again as things currently stand. The Ravens have the utmost confidence in Huntley, who is very similar in many regards to Jackson as a QB. Head coach Jesse Minter said last week that Jackson is the kind of player who could miss practice all week and still play, but it seems foolish for the Ravens to put the former MVP in harm's way like that. Jackson will probably have to practice on Friday to have a chance at suiting up in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Zay Flowers Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:34 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) was added to the Week 6 injury report after being limited in Thursday's practice with a toe injury, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Just when fantasy managers thought Flowers was getting healthy after dealing with hamstring and foot injuries in the first five weeks of the season, he is back on the injury report. Hopefully, the 26-year-old's toe injury is not serious enough to keep him from facing the division-rival Cleveland Browns in Week 6 on Sunday. While playing through a foot injury in Sunday night's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley running Baltimore's offense. Flowers will obviously have a higher fantasy football ceiling if Lamar Jackson (ankle) returns to the starting role under center, but that could be a long shot with Jackson not practicing yet this week. Even if Huntley makes another start, Flowers should have WR1 upside against Cleveland if he is active on Sunday. Flowers has 26 receptions on 31 targets for 405 yards and two touchdowns in four games played and has been a top-10 fantasy wideout in average fantasy points per game early in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Tyjae Spears Downgraded to DNP on Thursday With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 5:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) went from being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday to sitting out on Thursday due to a knee injury. Midweek downgrades typically are not good signs, and the 25-year-old is now trending in the wrong direction to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on the road. Backfield mate Tony Pollard was rested on Wednesday but made his return to the practice field on Thursday and should be fine to play this weekend. If Pollard's knee injury keeps him out against the Colts at Lucas Oil Field, Pollard would have clear RB2 value for fantasy managers despite the Titans' lackluster offense. Spears resurfaced on the PPR waiver-wire radar this week after catching a season-high nine passes on nine targets for 28 yards in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, although he had just two carries for the second straight week. If Spears plays against Indy, he will be an intriguing PPR flex option against a Colts defense that has been vulnerable to pass-catching backs through five weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Titans PR
Chris Olave Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) missed his second straight practice on Thursday with an illness, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. It's still too early to say whether Olave's status for the Saints' Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants is truly in doubt, but he will likely need to log a full practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend. The 26-year-old has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL so far this season, recording 39 catches for 537 yards and a touchdown on 54 targets across five games. If Olave is unable to play against New York, Saints wideout Devaughn Vele and tight end Juwan Johnson would both be much more attractive starting options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: WWL Radio - Jeff Nowak
Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:50 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) did not practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Monangai is battling a thumb injury and turf toe, which caused him to miss Chicago's Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers and could hold him out of his team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Monangai has been extremely productive when healthy this season, recording 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries across four games. If he is unable to play against Atlanta, Bears running back D'Andre Swift would likely dominate the team's backfield work and would profile as a potential top-12 running back for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:43 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was absent from his team's practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Love is battling a lingering ankle issue. While he's played through the injury to this point, it appears the team could be trending toward holding him out of its Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Across five games so far in 2026, Love has recorded 67 carries for 245 yards and a touchdown and hauled in 11 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He had his least effective game of the season in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, logging 22 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. If Love is unable to play against Los Angeles, Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier would likely dominate backfield touches for Arizona in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Kenyon Sadiq Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:36 PM ETNew York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq suffered a concussion during New York's Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns, which has his status for the Jets' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots in question. Across the first five games of his NFL career, the 21-year-old has recorded 14 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. The majority of his production came in Week 3, when he logged seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Outside of that one massive week, Sadiq's production has been inconsistent. The Jets also got tight end Mason Taylor back from a thumb injury in Week 5, which could put Sadiq's target share in jeopardy going forward.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Rico Dowdle Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) practiced in full on Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Dowdle has been sidelined since Week 2 with a toe injury, but it appears he could be trending toward returning in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before suffering the injury, Dowdle recorded 65 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches across two games. The 28-year-old was splitting backfield work relatively evenly with fellow Steelers back Jaylen Warren. However, Warren has taken off as the lead back in Dowdle's absence, totaling 490 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the past three weeks. While Dowdle will surely play a role in the Steelers' offense upon his return, he's unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload while Warren remains healthy.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Malik Nabers Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:25 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) believes he still has another 20 to 30 percent to reach as he works his way back from last year's torn ACL and meniscus, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That's an encouraging assessment considering the 23-year-old has caught 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over his last two games. Nabers followed a six-catch, 112-yard performance against Arizona in Week 4 with 11 receptions for 121 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 27-27 tie against Washington. His 20 targets against the Commanders were a career high, demonstrating how heavily quarterback Jameis Winston has leaned on him in the passing game. Nabers experienced some additional soreness in his surgically repaired knee last week but played through it without an apparent reduction in his workload. After a relatively quiet start to the season, he's beginning to resemble the receiver who caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards as a rookie in 2024. His recent target volume makes him a strong fantasy option heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Caleb Williams' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:18 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) said he had a tear in his injured hamstring and that he is still uncertain whether he will be able to return for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Williams has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury late in Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old had a monster game in his lone fully healthy outing of the season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 65 yards and two scores. However, he may not be operating at full strength even if he is able to play in Week 6. If Williams remains sidelined, Chicago could turn to either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum to take over under center against Atlanta.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Ashton Jeanty Feeling His Best Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) told reporters Thursday that he feels great and is feeling better physically than at any previous point this season, according to Ryan McFadden. The second-year back has battled an ankle injury since August and more recently developed a foot issue that left him questionable for Sunday's loss to New England. Jeanty managed just 27 rushing yards on 10 carries in that contest but added three receptions for 50 yards. He practiced in full Wednesday, with his ankle no longer appearing on the injury report, and head coach Klint Kubiak has dismissed the possibility of resting him for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against Buffalo. Jeanty has rushed for 291 yards on 88 carries through five games without a touchdown, although his 22 receptions for 215 yards and two receiving scores have helped his fantasy production. His improving health is encouraging, particularly after concerns about a potential absence surfaced earlier this week. Jeanty remains a viable fantasy starter against Buffalo, but Las Vegas' struggling rushing attack continues to limit his upside.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Mike Evans Missing Practice on Thursday with Achilles Soreness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) will not practice on Thursday due to Achilles soreness, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans has also been playing through a rib issue. The 33-year-old has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 34 targets across five games. However, Evans is now battling multiple ailments that could put his availability for San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in question. The 49ers lost WR2 Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) to a hamstring injury in Week 5, so the team could be without its top two wideouts in Week 6. If Evans is inactive, 49ers wide receivers Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins could all see increased workloads.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Darren Waller Remains Limited With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:03 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) was limited in Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person, matching his estimated participation from Wednesday's walkthrough. Waller dealt with the same injury ahead of Carolina's Week 4 victory over Detroit but was able to play, catching three passes for 36 yards. The 34-year-old has recorded 13 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement has increased recently, drawing 14 targets over his last two appearances and turning those opportunities into eight catches for 87 yards. That usage offers some encouragement for fantasy managers, although Waller hasn't found the end zone since Week 2. Fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (ribs) has also been limited this week, leaving Carolina with some uncertainty at the position ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller remains a potential streaming option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Spotted Jogging at Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:55 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was spotted jogging at Thursday's practice, according to Sheena Quick, an encouraging development in his recovery from a core-muscle injury. Brooks aggravated a lingering groin issue during Carolina's Week 2 victory over Atlanta and underwent surgery after being placed on injured reserve September 23. Head coach Dave Canales initially estimated a six-to-eight-week recovery period, so Thursday's activity shouldn't be confused with a return to regular practice. The 23-year-old has appeared in just five NFL games since being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, having previously endured two ACL tears. He managed nine carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 43 yards in two appearances this season before getting hurt. Chuba Hubbard continues to lead Carolina's backfield, while AJ Dillon (ankle) is dealing with an injury of his own. Trevor Etienne (ankle) also had his practice window opened earlier this week. Brooks remains without a confirmed return date, and his immediate redraft value is limited until there's more substantial progress in his recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
Caleb Williams Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:47 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, providing another encouraging sign that a Week 6 return is approaching. Williams was also listed as a full participant Wednesday, although that was only an estimate because Chicago held a walkthrough. Thursday's session marked a more meaningful step for the 24-year-old, who has missed three consecutive games since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2. Through two appearances this season, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. His mobility accounted for a significant portion of his early fantasy production, making his ability to run effectively an important consideration whenever he returns. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to officially name his starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but Williams' continued progress puts him in a strong position to reclaim the job. Fantasy managers should monitor Friday's injury report for further confirmation of his availability.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sean Hammond
Christian Kirk Has 21-Day Practice Window Opened
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, moving him closer to making his debut with the team. Kirk has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after straining his calf during training camp in July. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier this week that Kirk was unlikely to resume practicing, making Thursday's development an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old caught 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with Houston last season, then added 10 receptions for 164 yards and two scores during the playoffs. His potential return comes at a welcome time for San Francisco, which expects Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) to miss multiple games and still has Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve. Mike Evans remains the team's top receiving option, while Brandin Cooks is expected to handle additional work during Samuel's absence. Kirk could eventually factor into the receiving rotation, but he still needs to be activated from injured reserve. His availability for Monday's Week 6 matchup against Washington remains uncertain, making him a speculative fantasy option for now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Brenton Strange Commands 16 Targets in Two Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has drawn eight targets in consecutive games, a substantial change after seeing just 10 across the first three weeks. Strange followed his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati with another seven receptions for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over Philadelphia. He has accounted for a team-high 26.2% target share over those two contests, catching 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards. That production translated into 16.5 and 13.8 PPR points without a touchdown in either game, an encouraging development for a tight end who previously struggled to see consistent opportunities. Jacksonville still has several established receiving options, and Parker Washington remains a prominent part of the passing attack, so eight targets shouldn't automatically be considered Strange's new weekly expectation. However, Trevor Lawrence has been looking his way frequently enough to make him a viable streaming option, especially in full-PPR leagues. Strange is worth starting for managers short on established tight end options against Houston in Week 6, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye limits his immediate appeal as a pickup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Returns to WR1 Form After Quiet September
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has put his slow start behind him, catching 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over the past two games. Those numbers are a sharp departure from his opening three outings, when he managed 12 receptions for 96 yards without a score. Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders offered the clearest evidence yet, as Nabers drew a career-high 20 targets, turning 11 into catches for 121 yards. He also hauled in a 17-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime. The Giants won't throw 54 passes every week, and tight end Isaiah Likely's 13 targets against Washington show that Nabers isn't the only prominent receiving option. Even so, his connection with quarterback Jameis Winston has helped restore the heavy workload that made him such a valuable fantasy receiver before his 2025 knee injury. Nabers wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and enters Sunday's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints as a strong WR1 option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller