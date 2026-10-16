Blake Corum's Workload Declining in Recent Weeks
Oct 16, 2026, 9:55 AM ETAfter a strong start to the 2026 season, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has regressed significantly. In the first two games, Corum had 22 carries for 131 yards, outperforming starter Kyren Williams in efficiency. Since Week 3, he has not had more than six carries in a game and has averaged just three yards per carry. After approaching a 50/50 split near the end of the 2025 season, many expected Williams and Corum to share the workload evenly this season. Corum has played just 26% of snaps and 32% of opportunities, while Williams has played 67% of snaps and 63% of opportunities. Both face an ideal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth-most yards to running backs this season. However, with Williams carrying the bulk of the workload, Corum is a low-end FLEX option in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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Josh Downs Failing to Capitalize During Pierce's Absence
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:43 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has failed to produce in back-to-back weeks. In the first three games this season, Downs had 14 receptions for 186 yards and 11 targets in Week 3, following wideout Alec Pierce's ankle injury. In Weeks 4 and 5, Downs caught just six of 10 targets for 63 yards, while tight end Tyler Warren and receivers Laquon Treadwell, Keenan Allen, and Ashton Dulin outproduced him. His usage has been solid, with Downs playing 80% of snaps and running 88% of routes. However, Daniel Jones's struggles have made Downs too hard to trust in fantasy lineups. Additionally, Pierce is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 6. If he does, Downs would become a droppable player upon Pierce's return.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Remains Difficult to Trust Despite Elite Usage
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:32 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has struggled to produce to start the 2026 season. In five games, Odunze has caught 17 of 29 targets for 273 yards and no touchdowns, averaging just 6.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite his lack of production, his usage has been elite, with over 85% of snaps and route participation in four straight games. The situation is crowded, with Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, and Colston Loveland all taking targets away from Odunze. However, with their elite rushing attack and quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) missing the last three weeks, none of these weapons have produced fantasy-relevant numbers this season. With Williams gearing up for a return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, Odunze is in position to improve his production, but it's unclear whether he can, despite an elite workload.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Slayton Released by the Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:21 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts have released veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Slayton signed with the Colts after the team placed wideout Alec Pierce (ankle) on injured reserve and was expected to play a larger role in the offense. Slayton has not appeared in a game with the team this season, having suffered a knee injury in practice before last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Slayton caught 37 of 63 targets for 538 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the New York Giants. While it's unclear whether Slayton will sign with another team this season, the Colts will roll with Laquon Treadwell as their primary outside receiver in the coming weeks. This could also mean that Pierce is trending in the right direction and could return at some point this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Alvin Kamara Struggling Despite Etienne's Absence
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 16, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been a non-factor in fantasy despite the injury to starting back Travis Etienne Jr. In four games this season, Kamara has had 28 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, plus 13 receptions for 41 yards. He is on pace for his lowest totals in attempts (7.0), scrimmage yards (31.8), and yards per touch (3.1), and is averaging just over six half-PPR fantasy points per game. Even with Etienne on injured reserve, running backs Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson have been just as involved. Since Week 4, Kamara has played 32% of snaps, Miller 29%, and Donaldson around 40%, mostly in obvious passing-down situations. Kamara has been playing through knee and back injuries early in the 2026 season, and while that could be hindering him, with just two games until Etienne is set to return, the veteran running back is too difficult to trust in starting lineups this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Saves Fantasy Day With Short TD
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 1:17 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins churned out 41 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes in his team's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught all three of his targets for a gain of five yards. Dobbins got the Broncos on the board early in the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown. It's the veteran's second straight game with a score, putting him halfway to his 2025 total of four in just six appearances. Still, it was another ineffective rushing day for him, as Denver's offense attempts to find its footing amid a slow start to the campaign. Backfield mate RJ Harvey saps some of Dobbins' fantasy value with his role in the passing game. However, the latter is the clear preference in the red zone, with 11 opportunities heading into Thursday's matchup compared with Harvey's three. Denver will get the Cardinals on the road next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson Inefficient in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 1:02 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries in his team's 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on the road. He failed to bring in his lone target. Wilson was riding a two-game touchdown streak into Week 6, but couldn't come through again for fantasy managers in what was a mostly slow start for the Seahawks. The fourth-year pro again led Seattle in carries, but was the least efficient of his backfield mates, notching another outing with fewer than four yards per carry. With teammate Zach Charbonnet's (knee) return nearing, Wilson's time as Seattle's unquestioned lead back will likely be short. While Charbonnet should have a ramp-up period, fantasy managers must monitor the situation ahead of a Week 7 matchup against a stalwart Kansas City Chiefs rush defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold Blanked by Denver D
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:47 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos. He added 19 yards on two carries. Darnold was under duress all night, taking 17 hits and getting sacked five times. Thursday marked the second straight game Seattle allowed five sacks. It's a disappointing result for the veteran, as he couldn't get much going despite Denver missing its top corner, Patrick Surtain II (ankle). Darnold has now thrown two interceptions in three of his last four games, and his TD:INT ratio sits at an unsavory 7:5 through four full starts. Seattle will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal primetime Week 7 matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Bo Nix Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:31 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards, with no touchdowns, in his team's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. He added two rushing yards on four attempts. Nix and the Broncos staked a 14-3 lead in the second quarter of Week 6, though they wouldn't score again until the extra frame in what was a stiff test for both offenses. Either way, it was another subpar performance from the former twelfth-overall pick, who has now failed to eclipse a 65% completion rate in all but one appearance. Better days are ahead for Nix and the Broncos' attack, but fantasy managers relying on him may want to look elsewhere for help, particularly when the 26-year-old faces a tough opponent. Nix will get a much softer Week 7 matchup on the road against the Cardinals.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Early Dominance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 16, 2026, 12:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards in Thursday night's 17-14 loss to the hosting Denver Broncos. The former Ohio State Buckeye put on another clinic despite only a full practice on Wednesday, recording 100-plus receiving yards for the fifth time in six tries. It was also the second time he'd notched double-digit receptions in an outing this season. After another standout performance, Smith-Njigba is on pace for a stellar 139 receptions, 2,031 yards, and 20 receiving touchdowns. While those marks are likely to come down, they speak to how astounding the 24-year-old's play has been. Next up on the docket for Seattle are the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Smith-Njigba will again be an elite WR1 option.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Battling Declining Efficiency So Far in 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:57 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has recorded 22 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets. The 31-year-old has seen highly consistent target volume this season, earning at least six targets in four out of five contests. However, Andrews has now logged three consecutive games with fewer than 30 receiving yards. Andrews' declining efficiency is a continuation of a trend that started in 2025. Andrews averaged at least 11.6 yards per reception in each of the seven seasons of his career, but that number dropped to 8.8 yards last season and 8.0 yards so far in 2026. Given his lack of explosive ability, Andrews profiles as a touchdown-dependent tight end streaming option for fantasy managers rather than a locked-in starter at the position.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Doubtful to Return on Thursday Night with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is doubtful to return to his team's Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday due to a shoulder injury, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Arroyo did not record a catch or a target before exiting the game. The second-year tight end has seen minimal usage in his team's offense so far this season, recording one catch for 17 yards on two targets across five games coming into Week 6. If Arroyo is unable to return on Thursday, Seahawks TE1 AJ Barner could see a few additional opportunities to contribute against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Colston Loveland Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Rely on
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:37 PM ETEntering 2026, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was a popular pick to be a breakout star for fantasy managers. Early on in 2026, it hasn't quite clicked for the 22-year-old. Across five games, Loveland has recorded 13 catches for 110 yards and zero touchdowns on 23 targets. On the bright side, Loveland has played most of the season without Bears QB1 Caleb Williams (hamstring). Williams could return as soon as Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, which could help trigger a turnaround for Loveland. The second-year tight end has also seen his usage tick up in the last couple of weeks, as he's seen 14 targets in his last two games. However, Loveland still ranks fourth on the Bears in targets behind wide receivers Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond. Based on his lack of production so far, Loveland is becoming tougher and tougher for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) returned to full practice participation on Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Bowers underwent knee surgery earlier this year, which caused him to miss two games and may be leading the team to lighten his practice workload. However, it appears as though the star tight end is trending towards being available for Las Vegas' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has been dominant since returning to the field in Week 3, recording 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets across three games. Assuming he's cleared to play against Buffalo, Bowers profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Ashton Jeanty Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) logged another full practice Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Jeanty has been battling foot and ankle issues since training camp, but it appears he is trending toward being active for the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The 22-year-old has been highly inefficient as a rusher so far this season, recording 291 yards on 88 carries (3.3 yards per attempt). However, Jeanty has saved his fantasy production with his work as a receiver, hauling in 22 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 30 targets. Given that Jeanty is averaging 22 touches per game, Las Vegas does not seem to be concerned with limiting his workload. As long as he's active, Jeanty remains a must-start running back for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
DJ Moore Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 9:09 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore did not play in Buffalo's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to a shoulder injury, and it appears he could be trending toward missing a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore is battling a sprained AC joint in his shoulder that he initially suffered in Week 2. The 29-year-old initially attempted to play through the injury, but he reaggravated the shoulder in Week 4. Moore has been highly productive in the two fully healthy games he's played this season, recording 11 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. If he remains sidelined in Week 6, Bills wideouts Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir could be solid streaming options for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jalen Hurts Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 7:49 PM ETDr. Ryan Schreiter, who is a clinical orthopaedic and sports medicine physician at Temple University, expects a 45-day to three-month recovery period for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' (calf) superficial blood clot, according to Sports Radio 94 WIP. The Eagles announced on Thursday that Hurts will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a recent ultrasound revealed the blood clot in Hurts' leg. The 28-year-old is now out indefinitely, and from what Schreiter thinks, this medical issue could keep Hurts out for the rest of the 2026 season. For now, backup Tanner McKee will take over an Eagles offense that could also be without star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for the second straight game. Fantasy managers should not outright drop Hurts just yet until we have confirmation from the Eagles that this could be a season-ender. Philly is now starting down a potential four-game losing streak if they come up short against the Panthers, and Hurts' injury could torpedo their entire season. Stay tuned for more information regarding a more concrete timetable for Hurts. If he is out for multiple months, the Eagles could look to re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton or search for another available veteran signal-caller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Radio 94 WIP
Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:31 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. It was the first time that Smith has practiced with the team since injuring his hamstring in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 27-year-old is not out of the woods yet, but it is a good sign that he is progressing and gives him a chance to end his two-game absence and play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. The problem for Smith is that if he returns to face Carolina this weekend, he will be working with backup quarterback Tanner McKee after the Eagles ruled Jalen Hurts (calf) out due to a superficial blood clot. Hurts is out indefinitely and could miss time beyond this week, which would obviously do damage to Smith's fantasy value. Smith has only 19 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown in three games played in 2026, but he is averaging 13.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game, which makes him a top-20 fantasy wideout. Fantasy managers should be tempering their expectations for the former first-rounder for however long Hurts is sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Officially Misses Another Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was officially a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Barkley tweaked his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and sat out of Sunday's tie to the division-rival New York Giants as a result. With the 29-year-old not yet returning to practice this week, he is trending towards missing a second straight game this weekend versus the Carolina Panthers. And with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) now ruled out with a superficial blood clot, the Eagles might be missing their two best offensive weapons against a team coming off their bye week. Fantasy managers should keep Barkley on their bench until further notice. Will Shipley (foot) was injured on Sunday, too, and is expected to miss time. With Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on Injured Reserve, Philly's RB depth is being tested. If Barkley is not cleared to play this weekend, Dameon Pierce would be the team's RB1 while being backed up by Carson Steele.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Tank Dell Will Remain on Injured Reserve in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:15 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) will not travel with the team to London and has been officially ruled out for the Week 6 contest on Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Dell has practiced in full in both practices this week, but the Texans do not feel that he is quite ready to come off Injured Reserve to make his 2026 debut. But if the 26-year-old continues to make progress going into next week, he could be officially activated to return in Week 7 against the New York Giants. He is recovering from a severe left-knee injury (he tore multiple ligaments) that kept him out for all of last season. It remains to be seen if the former third-rounder from the University of Houston can regain his downfield speed and burst, but even after the Texans acquired former first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, Dell could play a key role in the team's passing attack behind WR1 Nico Collins when he returns. Dell is not a bad WR stash for fantasy managers with IR spots available. He caught 98 passes for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 targets in his first two years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR
Josh Jacobs and Accuser File to Block Release of Evidence
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 6:07 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has filed a civil suit seeking a permanent injunction restricting access to records from his May 23 altercation with a woman at his home, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Jacobs' attorneys said that their client's filing "is an effort to assist" the woman in the altercation, who filed a restraining order against the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department on Wednesday to block the release of the records. The lawsuits were filed on Wednesday, a day after the police department announced it had approved the release of certain records. The initial criminal report said there is surveillance video from Jacobs' garage that shows part of the altercation with the woman. Jacobs pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to charges of battery and criminal destruction of property. He was convicted of battery and fined $1,000 and agreed to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property. He is on the commissioner's exempt list while the NFL investigates the matter. It is becoming harder to justify holding Jacobs in fantasy leagues, but if he is eventually handed down a suspension by the NFL, his time spent on the commissioner's exempt list (five games now) could count towards time served on a suspension.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky