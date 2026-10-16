Quentin Johnston Will Play in Week 6, Could Face Snap Count
Oct 16, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, when asked about a potential snap count for Johnston, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh replied, "I don't know," per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged podcast. Johnston has had a rough season even when he's been healthy so far in 2026, recording seven catches for 108 yards on 19 targets across four games. He could have a chance to play a significant role in the Chargers' passing game in Week 6, as fellow wideout Tre' Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out and Ladd McConkey (foot) is playing through a foot injury. Still, Johnston remains extremely difficult for fantasy managers to trust as a starter against the tough Chiefs defense.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
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Dontayvion Wicks Leads Eagles in Receiving Yards Entering Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:51 PM ETWide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) has essentially operated as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wicks saw eight targets, which was the second-most on the team behind tight end Dallas Goedert. Wicks turned those opportunities into five receptions for 63 yards (12.6 yards per catch), but he did not find the end zone. Only Darius Cooper (71 yards on two receptions) had more receiving yards for the Eagles against the Jaguars. Now, Wicks and the Eagles return to Philadelphia for a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Wicks has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and he missed Thursday's practice this week, but he played through it against Jacksonville last week and is expected to play against the Panthers as well. Smith is returning in Week 6, but Wicks should still be involved against Carolina as the No. 2 wideout for the Eagles. The big question mark for Wicks and the wide receivers, though, is how well backup quarterback Tanner McKee will play in place of Jalen Hurts (calf). The Panthers currently allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL). However, Carolina is one of the stingier teams in the league when it comes to allowing fantasy points to wide receivers. According to Pro Football Reference, the Panthers rank fourth in the NFL, allowing 16.2 fantasy points per game to wideouts. Wicks currently leads the Eagles with 260 receiving yards, and he has scored one touchdown. His 17 receptions rank second on the team, behind Smith's 19, and Wicks is averaging 15.3 yards per reception. He is RotoBaller's No. 41 wide receiver (half-PPR) for Week 6 and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points. Wicks has flex or possibly WR3 fantasy appeal.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris Ruled Out for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris suffered the injury during the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old has flashed upside to this point in 2026, recording 15 catches for 225 yards on 25 targets across five games. However, fantasy managers will now have to wait until at least Week 8 to play him, as the Chargers have their bye in Week 7. While Harris is sidelined against Kansas City, Los Angeles wideouts Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) are both active and should be the lead options in the passing game for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Goedert Locked Into Busy Role with Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5 after missing two games due to an MCL sprain. He immediately picked up where he left off, generating a team-high nine targets and a team-high six receptions, which he turned into 38 yards (6.3 yards per reception). Goedert did not play with any sort of limitations, as he dominated offensive snaps for Philadelphia's tight ends with 43, compared to Johnny Mundt's 20, E.J. Jenkins' 12, and Zach Ertz's seven. In Week 6, Goedert draws a Carolina Panthers defense that gives up 230.8 passing yards per game and, according to Pro Football Reference, allows 11.3 fantasy points per game to tight ends. In three appearances in 2026, Goedert has tallied 17 targets and recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He played 71 combined offensive snaps in those three contests. According to RotoBaller, Goedert is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game, which ranks 11th among tight ends. He has only seen two red zone targets so far this season, but one of them went for a 17-yard touchdown. Even with No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returning this week, Goedert will remain heavily involved in Philadelphia's offense. Goedert checks in as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end (Half-PPR) for Week 6, and he is projected to score 8.8 fantasy points. He is a must-start tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tanner McKee to Make 2026 Debut in Start Vs. Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will make his 2026 debut and start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. McKee will fill in for Jalen Hurts (calf) who is out due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Hurts played without limitation and threw a season-high 40 passes in a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5, but the superficial blood clot was discovered via an ultrasound the Saturday before the game. However, ahead of Week 6, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot and Hurts will be out for the game against the Panthers at minimum, according to the team. Amidst a three-game losing streak, the already short-handed Eagles will now turn to McKee. The Panthers allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) and allow 6.4 yards per completion (13th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, Carolina gives up 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (25th in the NFL). McKee is yet to take a snap in 2026, but has played in six career games, with two starts. He has completed 54 out of 88 pass attempts (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Entering Week 6, McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback. He is projected to score 13 fantasy points. Unless there are no other suitable options, McKee does not need to be picked up on the waiver wire or started until he proves what he can do. It is possible Hurts misses multiple weeks, so McKee will be somebody to watch moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast. However, when asked whether McConkey will be on a snap count, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "I don't know." McConkey was active for the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not play a single snap. The 24-year-old has battled multiple injury issues so far in 2026, recording 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across four games. While McConkey has a chance to be productive against Kansas City, his uncertain health status and the Chargers' struggling offense make him a very risky start for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
Tyler Warren Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:28 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is questionable to play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury. Warren was a surprise addition to the Friday injury report as a limited practice participant after practicing in full throughout the early portion of the week. The 24-year-old may have suffered the injury during practice on Friday, which could put his availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Across five games so far in 2026, Warren has recorded 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. If he's unable to play against Tennessee, Colts wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen could both be in line for upticks in target share and profile as more attractive options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs Defense Should Feast On Chargers In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense is set up to succeed against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Chiefs defense is fresh off their bye week and ready to face a Chargers team that has turned the ball over 13 times this season. The Kansas City defense will also have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd in a game where they are heavy favorites. This stellar defensive unit is dealing with an injury to L'Jarius Sneed who is questionable with a knee injury, but the rest of the defenders should be good to go for Sunday. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making them a strong start at the position this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to add them this week if they were dropped last week during their bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Harrison Butker Could Be Useful In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of the team's Week 5 bye. Butker was perfect in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, nailing all four of his kicks. The Chiefs kicker made all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone 28-yard field goal attempt. Butker will now face the division rival Chargers at home in a game that Kansas City is heavily favored in. Even if the game is not entirely competitive, the Chiefs could score a ton of points against a middling Chargers defense. If the Chiefs run up the score, Butker could be in for a heavier workload than usual this week. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Butker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cyrus Allen Could Make An Impact Against Chargers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen could be useful against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Allen is the Chiefs rookie receiver who was making noise in training camp with Rashee Rice still rehabbing his knee injury. Now, Allen could get a chance to produce in the absence of Rice who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this week. Allen will face the winless Chargers, who feature both a poor offense and a middling defense to begin the 2026 season. Through his first four games, the rookie has yet to catch a single pass, but expect that to change this week. Allen has the potential to be a good wideout for the Chiefs and Week 6 should be the beginning of his ascension. Allen is a dart-throw option for very deep leagues this Sunday. Fantasy managers should view Allen as more of a stash option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Jalen Royals Could Be A Factor In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals could step into a larger role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Royals could act as the team's WR2 with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton out with a dislocated ankle. The young wideout will likely compete with rookie receiver Cyrus Allen for targets in the thin Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals has done little to suggest his ability to handle a larger workload, catching just three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown this season, but the Chiefs offense is losing pass catchers by the day at this point. The Los Angeles defense also offers a matchup that does not put fear in the hearts of opposing offenses. The winless Chargers should be a walk in the park for the Chiefs this Sunday. Royals should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues this weekend. Fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Royals instead of plugging him into lineups right away.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Xavier Worthy Could Be Valuable In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:20 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Worthy had his best game of the season in terms of receiving yards in Week 4 before the team's bye week. Worthy reeled in four catches for 70 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that performance, the speedy wideout had failed to clear 25 receiving yards in any contest this season. The arrow is pointed up now with a week of rest and the absence of WR1 Rashee Rice heading into the weekend. The Chiefs offense should also have no issues imposing their will against the Chargers defense. With a potentially expanded role in a game that Kansas City should win, Worthy is set up to have his best game of the year at home in Week 6. Worthy should be viewed as a low-end WR2/3 option on Sunday. Fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks could do worse than Worthy this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith Good to Go for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring, toe) is off the injury report and will play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has missed each of Philadelphia's last two games with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old was off to a strong start before getting injured, recording 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets across three games. However, Smith now returns to an Eagles offense that will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) and star right tackle Lane Johnson (retirement). Smith has enough talent to produce for fantasy managers, but he profiles as a risky start while catching passes from Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark
Travis Kelce Could Be More Involved Against Los Angeles
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:17 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Kelce should benefit from the team's bye last week, offering the veteran tight end an opportunity to recover before taking on a division rival. The Chargers are winless heading into the weekend and march into Arrowhead as heavy underdogs. Kelce should also step into a larger role on offense with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury. None of the Kansas City pass receivers outside of Rice and Tyquan Thornton have stepped up this season, making Kelce the de-facto top option in the passing game once again. Kelce is ranked TE8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option. Fantasy managers should feel confident riding with Kelce this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Rico Dowdle Questionable Despite Full Practices
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Dowdle has missed three consecutive games since injuring his toe against New England in Week 2, but his progression from a limited session Wednesday to consecutive full practices is encouraging. He recorded 37 rushing yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for 28 yards across his first two games. Jaylen Warren has taken control of the Pittsburgh backfield during Dowdle's absence, most recently totaling 188 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis in Week 5. Warren's production gives the Steelers little reason to rush Dowdle into a substantial role, even if he's cleared to return. Fantasy managers should keep Dowdle on the bench until there's a clearer picture of how Pittsburgh intends to distribute its backfield touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Riley Holsinger
Kenneth Walker Set To Crush In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Walker and the rest of the team should be well-rested coming off the bye week and ready to take on a division rival in the Chargers. Los Angeles has not been a tough matchup for opposing offenses this season and their offense has not been much better as their winless record should reflect. Walker has been one of the most valuable backs in fantasy to begin the season and he should continue to handle a hefty workload after a week of rest. Walker could also see increased usage in the passing game with wide receiver Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 6 PPR rankings, making him a top-end option at the position this week. Fantasy managers who missed his production last week should welcome Walker back into lineups this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Saquon Barkley Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be the second consecutive missed game for Barkley after he injured his hamstring during Philadelphia's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Across the four games he's played in this season, Barkley has recorded 190 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 40 touches. The Eagles head into Week 6 incredibly banged up across the board, but especially at the running back position. Outside of Barkley, Philadelphia RB2 Tank Bigsby (core) and RB3 Will Shipley (foot) are both on Injured Reserve. As a result, reserve backs Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele appear set to lead the team's backfield in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jaylen Warren Still a Strong RB1 Despite Tough Matchup in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 4:10 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is enjoying a breakout campaign, ranking as the fantasy RB9 through the first five weeks, and should continue to produce against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The bad news for Warren is that Tampa Bay is giving up the third-fewest yards per carry and fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. On the plus side, however, the Buccaneers have surrendered the fourth-most receptions to the position. Warren has seen at least four targets in every game this season and secured nine of 12 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the past two weeks. With Pittsburgh incredibly thin at wide receiver, as Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) are all out and DK Metcalf (illness) is questionable, Warren should be heavily involved in the passing game on Sunday. He may cede some opportunities to teammate Rico Dowdle (toe) if he returns, but Warren remains locked in as a fantasy RB1 given his recent performances and workload.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Ready To Face Winless Chargers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:08 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a knee injury again, but it's the same knee he's been managing all season, so there's no reason to worry. The Chiefs superstar should be well-rested and prepared to face the Chargers at Arrowhead fresh off of the team's bye week. The Chargers have been dreadful this year, starting the season 0-5, and Mahomes should be able to take advantage of the matchup. The turnover-prone Los Angeles offense should also give the veteran QB good field position to start drives. Mahomes will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice in this contest, but he should still have enough playmakers to easily win this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a strong QB1 at home following the bye week. Fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Mahomes right back into lineups this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
DK Metcalf Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 4:02 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) was added to the injury report Friday after missing practice and is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Metcalf wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, making his availability a late-week concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have already ruled out Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf), while Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve. Metcalf has caught 19 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown through five games, including a disappointing three-catch, 12-yard performance against Indianapolis last week. Rookie Germie Bernard could be asked to handle a larger role if Metcalf cannot play, with Pittsburgh also having several tight ends capable of contributing in the passing game. Fantasy managers planning to start Metcalf should have a replacement available in case the illness keeps him sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Riley Holsinger
Josh Jacobs to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:59 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, according to Adam Schefter, potentially clearing the way for his Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs has not played or practiced this season after being placed on the list in late August. The NFL's investigation remains open, however, and the league reserves the right to impose additional discipline. Green Bay has rotated MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield, with Chris Brooks (ankle) currently on injured reserve. The three available backs combined for just 64 rushing yards on 22 carries against Chicago in Week 5. Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and his return would provide Green Bay with its established lead back. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by the development, although his Week 7 workload remains uncertain after such a lengthy absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter