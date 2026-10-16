Dameon Pierce Poised For Large Role Against Panthers
Oct 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETWith running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) all out, the Philadelphia Eagles may need to rely heavily on Dameon Pierce in a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the depleted depth at running back, the Eagles will also be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. The Eagles will start Tanner McKee at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. The injury situation is dire in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster ahead of the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He played 48 offensive snaps, but Jacksonville held Pierce to just 11 carries for 14 yards (1.3 yards per attempt) and two receptions that lost a combined two yards in an extremely inefficient 2026 debut for Pierce. The Eagles will also have running back Carson Steele available, but expect Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers. Pierce could have a much easier time against a Carolina defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL). In 44 career games played, Pierce has recorded 430 attempts for 1,698 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 266 yards (5.7 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 6 and is projected to produce 6.7 fantasy points. He is a risky play, but should see enough volume to warrant flex upside.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Harold Fannin Jr. has Been Inconsistent to Start Sophomore Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:30 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025 with 72 receptions on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played, but so far in 2026, he has been hit or miss as a TE1 in fantasy. The 22-year-old former third-rounder from Bowling Green has 18 catches on his 27 targets for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games. Fannin had three touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 before falling flat in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, when he caught just one of his four targets for a four-yard gain. The Browns were dealing with rainy conditions all day in New York last weekend, though, so the young tight end will be looking to bounce back in a divisional matchup this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Fannin is on the TE1/2 borderline going into Week 6, with more volatility now that we know that both rookie receivers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston will be active after being on the injury report this week. His touchdowns have been nice, but he has only two games over 50 receiving yards so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cody White Continues Deep-League Potential vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White is emerging within an injury-riddled receiving corps, but is it enough to target him in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills? Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to play on Sunday, and the Raiders' target share already flows mostly through tight end Brock Bowers. With Tre Tucker and pass-catching running back Ashton Jeanty also in the mix, it's unlikely White will produce enough for standard fantasy leagues. Then again, the sixth-year veteran caught two of four targets for 44 yards in last week's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. Plus, Buffalo's struggling defense is allowing 280.4 passing yards per game and 13 passing touchdowns on the season. White is worth consideration in deep leagues with 14 or more teams.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tre Tucker Offers Deep-League Appeal vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has started flexing deep-league fantasy muscle, and that could continue in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite an inconsistent start to his 2026 campaign and just one touchdown on his season tally, Tucker has finished each of his last four games with four or more receptions. That includes four catches on five targets in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, where he finished second in receptions behind tight end Brock Bowers. Buffalo is allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4) and a whopping 13 touchdowns in the air, which could grant more opportunities for the 25-year-old receiver. Tucker doesn't generate enough for standard fantasy league production, but could be a target for managers in deeper formats in need of a wide receiver.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Offers Streaming Upside vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has probably hit the waiver wire in your league, but he still has some fantasy value as the Silver and Black gear up to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Mayer's target share and production have taken an expected dip since Brock Bowers returned to the gridiron, and the TE2 had just one catch for two yards in a 45-17 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. However, the former second-round pick from Notre Dame also ranks in the top 20 in targets and receiving yards among tight ends. The Bills are allowing 280.4 passing yards per game, so Kirk Cousins could vary his targets in Week 6. Mayer is a streaming option in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers a High-End Option vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers returned to full practice on Thursday and should have a dominant Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The former first-round pick missed the first two games of the season as he recovered from knee surgery and has been limited in practices, but he has been dominant during games since returning in Week 3. He leads Vegas with 24 catches on 34 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns, catching eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 45-17 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills are allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4) and 13 touchdowns, so Kirk Cousins should target Bowers early and often. Bowers is a high-end TE1 against a struggling Buffalo defense in Week 6.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty Should Bounce Back vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty raised fantasy managers' eyebrows as he dealt with lingering foot and ankle injuries, but he could bounce back in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. The star back has been nursing these ailments through the start of the season and was noticeably banged up as he was held to just 10 carries for 27 yards in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. The former Heisman Trophy finalist is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, but maintains a heavy workload that has generated 88 carries for 291 yards. He adds 22 receptions for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns, which beefs up his fantasy output. Jeanty is a viable fantasy starter against a struggling Buffalo defense that allows the third-most total yards per game (388.6) in the league.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Kirk Cousins a Viable Streaming Option vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bounce-back opportunity as his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Sin City in Week 6. Cousins was taken out in the fourth quarter of a blowout Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots so rookie Fernando Mendoza could get reps in, although he eclipsed 240 yards for a fourth straight game. Through five games, Cousins ranks eighth in the league in passing yards (1,269) and second in touchdowns (12), with just four interceptions on the year. The Bills' defense has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing 280.4 yards per game and 13 total touchdowns in the air. This opens the door for Vegas to have a pass-heavy game, and Cousins is a viable streaming option at home against an inconsistent defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles Defense In For Another Challenging Matchup
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:20 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles held the talented Jacksonville Jaguars offense to 19 points in a Week 5 loss in London, but allowed 408 total yards, including 306 passing yards and 102 rushing yards. The Philadelphia defense intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence to force just its third takeaway of the season. Unfortunately for the Eagles, after taking the lead with just eight seconds to play, Jacksonville kicker Cam Little hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Jags a 17-16 win, while Philadelphia suffered its third-straight loss. The Eagles will have another difficult challenge on their hands with a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers rank third in the NFL in total yards per game (405.8), second in passing yards per game (301.3), 18th in rushing yards per game (104.5) and fourth in points scored per game (30.3). Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defense ranks 24th in the league in total yards allowed per game (356.8), 26th in passing yards allowed per game (238.8), 20th in rushing allowed yards per game (104.5) and tied for 13th in points allowed per game (22.4). According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the Eagles rank just 29th in total fantasy points scored through five weeks with 14.0 (2.8 points per game). Philadelphia recorded two sacks against Jacksonville, bringing its total to six sacks on the 2026 campaign, which is tied for 28th in the NFL. Philadelphia ranks as RotoBaller's No. 19 defense and special teams for Week 6. In a tough matchup against the Panthers, it is best to sit Philly this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
NFL Still Reviewing Josh Jacobs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:17 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is being removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and will be eligible to play for the team in Week 7 against the division-rival Detroit Lions, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, the league's review of Jacobs' off-field situation will continue, and he could be subject to a suspension. The 28-year-old will miss the first six games of the 2026 season after his May arrest following a domestic incident. Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in early September. Jacobs will now be allowed to make his season debut while the NFL resumes its investigation. The good news for Jacobs and his fantasy managers is that if the league hands down a suspension, his time already served on the exempt list could count towards the suspension. It remains to be seen if the Packers plan to ease Jacobs back into their backfield after relying mostly on a combination of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson through the first six weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Eagles Place Will Shipley on Injured Reserve on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:10 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Will Shipley (foot) on Injured Reserve on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Shipley was a high-priority pickup off the waiver wire last week after Saquon Barkley injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he suffered a foot injury while in a starting role in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and will now be forced to miss at least the next four games. The 24-year-old will join Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on IR, and with Barkley ruled out for a second straight game this weekend against the visiting Carolina Panthers, the Eagles will be down to Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele in their backfield in Week 6. Specifically, Shipley was diagnosed with a plantar-fascia tear in his foot, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if he misses more than the next four games. In many leagues where he was scooped off the waiver wire, Shipley can be cut. In his first five games of 2026, he has 20 rushing attempts for 57 yards and one touchdown while catching five passes for 31 yards. Shipley was the RB3 in Philly when both Barkley and Bigsby were healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Makai Lemon Making Strides as Rookie Campaign Continues
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:02 PM ETIt hasn't been a smooth start for Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, but he showed improvement in a 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Lemon recorded career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (43) last Sunday. The seven targets that Lemon saw against the Jaguars were also the most he has recorded in his young NFL career thus far. Lemon and the Eagles will face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. The Panthers rank 22nd in the league in passing defense, allowing 230.8 passing yards per game. With that said, Carolina is only giving up 16.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, according to Pro Football Reference. While No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed the past two games, he is expected to play in Week 6, which could cut into Lemon's workload. Still, Lemon should continue to see his fair share of targets, but he needs to be more efficient with his opportunities. Lemon, the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has recorded 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 108 yards (7.2 yards per reception) and one rush for negative-five yards so far in 2026. He has not scored a touchdown of any kind. Lemon has tallied 17.8 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats, according to RotoBaller, which ranks him 88th out of 215 qualifying wide receivers. Of note, Lemon will be catching passes from backup quarterback Tanner McKee on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts (calf) out due to a blood clot in his calf. Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 59 wideout for Week 6 (half PPR) and is expected to score 4.2 fantasy points. It is not necessary to start Lemon right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Will Play in Week 6, Could Face Snap Count
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, when asked about a potential snap count for Johnston, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh replied, "I don't know," per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged podcast. Johnston has had a rough season even when he's been healthy so far in 2026, recording seven catches for 108 yards on 19 targets across four games. He could have a chance to play a significant role in the Chargers' passing game in Week 6, as fellow wideout Tre' Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out and Ladd McConkey (foot) is playing through a foot injury. Still, Johnston remains extremely difficult for fantasy managers to trust as a starter against the tough Chiefs defense.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
Dontayvion Wicks Leads Eagles in Receiving Yards Entering Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:51 PM ETWide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) has essentially operated as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wicks saw eight targets, which was the second-most on the team behind tight end Dallas Goedert. Wicks turned those opportunities into five receptions for 63 yards (12.6 yards per catch), but he did not find the end zone. Only Darius Cooper (71 yards on two receptions) had more receiving yards for the Eagles against the Jaguars. Now, Wicks and the Eagles return to Philadelphia for a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Wicks has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and he missed Thursday's practice this week, but he played through it against Jacksonville last week and is expected to play against the Panthers as well. Smith is returning in Week 6, but Wicks should still be involved against Carolina as the No. 2 wideout for the Eagles. The big question mark for Wicks and the wide receivers, though, is how well backup quarterback Tanner McKee will play in place of Jalen Hurts (calf). The Panthers currently allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL). However, Carolina is one of the stingier teams in the league when it comes to allowing fantasy points to wide receivers. According to Pro Football Reference, the Panthers rank fourth in the NFL, allowing 16.2 fantasy points per game to wideouts. Wicks currently leads the Eagles with 260 receiving yards, and he has scored one touchdown. His 17 receptions rank second on the team, behind Smith's 19, and Wicks is averaging 15.3 yards per reception. He is RotoBaller's No. 41 wide receiver (half-PPR) for Week 6 and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points. Wicks has flex or possibly WR3 fantasy appeal.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris Ruled Out for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris suffered the injury during the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old has flashed upside to this point in 2026, recording 15 catches for 225 yards on 25 targets across five games. However, fantasy managers will now have to wait until at least Week 8 to play him, as the Chargers have their bye in Week 7. While Harris is sidelined against Kansas City, Los Angeles wideouts Ladd McConkey (foot) and Quentin Johnston (chest) are both active and should be the lead options in the passing game for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Goedert Locked Into Busy Role with Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5 after missing two games due to an MCL sprain. He immediately picked up where he left off, generating a team-high nine targets and a team-high six receptions, which he turned into 38 yards (6.3 yards per reception). Goedert did not play with any sort of limitations, as he dominated offensive snaps for Philadelphia's tight ends with 43, compared to Johnny Mundt's 20, E.J. Jenkins' 12, and Zach Ertz's seven. In Week 6, Goedert draws a Carolina Panthers defense that gives up 230.8 passing yards per game and, according to Pro Football Reference, allows 11.3 fantasy points per game to tight ends. In three appearances in 2026, Goedert has tallied 17 targets and recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards (10.8 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He played 71 combined offensive snaps in those three contests. According to RotoBaller, Goedert is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game, which ranks 11th among tight ends. He has only seen two red zone targets so far this season, but one of them went for a 17-yard touchdown. Even with No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returning this week, Goedert will remain heavily involved in Philadelphia's offense. Goedert checks in as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end (Half-PPR) for Week 6, and he is projected to score 8.8 fantasy points. He is a must-start tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tanner McKee to Make 2026 Debut in Start Vs. Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee will make his 2026 debut and start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. McKee will fill in for Jalen Hurts (calf) who is out due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. Hurts played without limitation and threw a season-high 40 passes in a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5, but the superficial blood clot was discovered via an ultrasound the Saturday before the game. However, ahead of Week 6, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot and Hurts will be out for the game against the Panthers at minimum, according to the team. Amidst a three-game losing streak, the already short-handed Eagles will now turn to McKee. The Panthers allow 230.8 passing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) and allow 6.4 yards per completion (13th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Reference, Carolina gives up 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (25th in the NFL). McKee is yet to take a snap in 2026, but has played in six career games, with two starts. He has completed 54 out of 88 pass attempts (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Entering Week 6, McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback. He is projected to score 13 fantasy points. Unless there are no other suitable options, McKee does not need to be picked up on the waiver wire or started until he proves what he can do. It is possible Hurts misses multiple weeks, so McKee will be somebody to watch moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is off the injury report and will be active for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast. However, when asked whether McConkey will be on a snap count, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "I don't know." McConkey was active for the Chargers' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, but did not play a single snap. The 24-year-old has battled multiple injury issues so far in 2026, recording 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across four games. While McConkey has a chance to be productive against Kansas City, his uncertain health status and the Chargers' struggling offense make him a very risky start for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Guilty As Charged Podcast - Alex Insdorf
Tyler Warren Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:28 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is questionable to play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury. Warren was a surprise addition to the Friday injury report as a limited practice participant after practicing in full throughout the early portion of the week. The 24-year-old may have suffered the injury during practice on Friday, which could put his availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Across five games so far in 2026, Warren has recorded 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. If he's unable to play against Tennessee, Colts wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen could both be in line for upticks in target share and profile as more attractive options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs Defense Should Feast On Chargers In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense is set up to succeed against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Chiefs defense is fresh off their bye week and ready to face a Chargers team that has turned the ball over 13 times this season. The Kansas City defense will also have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd in a game where they are heavy favorites. This stellar defensive unit is dealing with an injury to L'Jarius Sneed who is questionable with a knee injury, but the rest of the defenders should be good to go for Sunday. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making them a strong start at the position this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to add them this week if they were dropped last week during their bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Harrison Butker Could Be Useful In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of the team's Week 5 bye. Butker was perfect in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, nailing all four of his kicks. The Chiefs kicker made all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone 28-yard field goal attempt. Butker will now face the division rival Chargers at home in a game that Kansas City is heavily favored in. Even if the game is not entirely competitive, the Chiefs could score a ton of points against a middling Chargers defense. If the Chiefs run up the score, Butker could be in for a heavier workload than usual this week. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Butker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com