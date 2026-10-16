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Nicolas Roy Misses Second Straight Game

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Oct 16, 2026, 5:39 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) will remain sidelined for a second straight game on Friday against Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old sustained a lower-body injury earlier this week. He remains day-to-day, but Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday morning that Roy's status could turn to week-to-week. He said the same about left wing Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), who will miss a third consecutive game. While injuries can be very disruptive for teams, Roy's and L'Heureux's absences don't have fantasy consequences, as both players saw limited ice time before they were hurt.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 16, 2026, 5:29 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks forward Mikael Granlund (upper body) will sit out Friday's clash against the Boston Bruins. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Finnish forward is expected to join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, suggesting Granlund's absence could be limited to a single game. Granlund has had a spectacular start to the season, playing some of the best hockey of his career. In six games, he has contributed two goals and six assists. Fortunately for the Ducks, Cutter Gauthier (upper body) is back in the fold and set to center the second line in Granlund's place.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 16, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (upper body) will return from a one-game absence on Friday against the Boston Bruins. He suffered a minor upper-body injury last weekend against the Calgary Flames, sitting out a rematch between the teams on Tuesday. Gauthier has two goals and four points in five games this season. He is expected to center the second line on Friday, with Mikael Granlund (upper body) out of commission. Gauthier will also skate on the first power-play unit, looking to add to the three points he has picked up with the man advantage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (shoulder) has suffered a setback in his recovery, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports. Lyon was expected to make his season debut this week, but he had a setback in practice. The 33-year-old netminder, who had an impressive 20-10-4 record last season, is rehabbing a left shoulder injury. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis have shared goaltending duties in Buffalo at the start of the season. They have helped the Sabres to a 4-3-1 record, but the team has the fourth-worst save percentage in the league (.857).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bill Hoppe
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) has been downgraded to week-to-week. He was initially considered day-to-day after injuring his right wrist against Colorado on Oct. 7. Thursday's overtime loss to Chicago marked Morrissey's third straight absence. Morrissey has recorded three assists and five blocks in four games this season. In his absence, Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk have shouldered a heavy workload. Pionk factored on all three goals in Thursday's 4-3 loss and deserves fantasy attention after amassing five points (one goal, four assists) since Morrissey's departure from the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Winnipeg Jets
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) underwent surgery and will be out for 10-12 weeks. Senators head coach Travis Green provided the update before Thursday's matchup with the Islanders. Eklund's absence is a big blow for Ottawa's top six. With Eklund sidelined, Stephen Halliday has seen time on the first line. He had points in back-to-back games before going scoreless on Thursday. Players like Warren Foegele and Fabian Zetterlund could also receive some top-line usage until Eklund returns. Unfortunately, we may not see him back in action until 2027.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Florida after being injured in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. The former Panther sustained a lower-body injury in the opening frame. He initially tried to play through it before leaving the game in the second period. Montour has been productive at both ends of the ice this season, registering five assists, 13 SOG, 13 blocks, and seven hits in eight games. If Montour can't play this weekend, Cale Fleury will return to the lineup for his third appearance of the season, and the top defensive duo of Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson could see heavy minutes on the ice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris is in concussion protocol after being hurt in Thursday's overtime win against Toronto. Shortly before Owen Power's game-winning goal in overtime, Norris was involved in a collision with Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and didn't finish the contest. Norris has had a tough start to the season, totaling just two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games. This is another setback for him. Buffalo lost Jiri Kulich (undisclosed) before Thursday's game, and Jason Zucker (abdomen) remained out, so the team's forward depth will be tested in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares had a productive night cut short by an undisclosed injury on Thursday against Buffalo. He left the game in the third period after colliding with Sabres forward Josh Norris. Before leaving, Tavares set up two goals, making it his second straight multi-point game. In total, Tavares has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. Gavin McKenna could rejoin the top six if Tavares misses time. On Thursday, this year's top draft pick played just 6:36 and saw his point streak come to an end at four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (undisclosed) is reportedly fine after being injured in Thursday's win over St. Louis. In the third period, he received a hit from Blues goaltender Joel Hofer and didn't finish the game. However, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that a couple of teammates indicated after the game that Kaprizov was "OK." We should get an official update before Sunday's game against Columbus. Kaprizov has looked spectacular early in the season, recording 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in eight games. He has finished without a point only once and has four multi-point performances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub (knee) will slot into the lineup for his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He has finally shaken off a knee injury, providing much-needed reinforcement to Ottawa's blue line. On defense, the team will remain without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Nikolas Matinpalo (upper body). Zub, who recorded a career-high 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 81 games last season, will join Thomas Chabot on the first defensive pairing. As a result, Jordan Spence must settle for a third-pairing role. Spence hasn't done much offensively this season and now has even less fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:27 PM ET

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (strain) will suit up on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He missed the end of Tuesday's loss to St. Louis with what head coach Travis Green described as a "strain," but Greig has been cleared to play on Thursday night. Greig has one point in five outings this season. He's struggled to produce offensively and likely won't make a significant impact against the Islanders either, as he will work on the fourth line and won't have power-play duties.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:21 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be Byram's second absence this season, after he missed one game at the start of the month for personal reasons. Since moving from Buffalo, Byram has struggled to meet his usual standards. He has recorded one assist and a minus-seven rating in his first six appearances for the Blackhawks. Still, Byram will be a big loss for Chicago, as he leads the team with 24:42 of ice time per game. With Byram out, Ethan Del Mastro is expected to join the blue line, but he offers little value from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:13 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) will make his 2026-27 debut in Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers. This will be his first regular-season appearance since Feb. 2. Chytil has dealt with several health issues and missed the start of this season with a shoulder injury. He will center the third line on Thursday night and skate with the second power-play unit. While Chytil isn't a flashy player, he's averaged close to 0.5 points per game in his career, which gives him some fantasy appeal. Arshdeep Bains will sit as a healthy scratch to accommodate Chytil's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) will remain sidelined Thursday against the New York Rangers. At the start of the week, Evangelista played through illness against Ottawa, but he exited the lineup Tuesday against Detroit and will miss a second consecutive game. Evangelista has tallied two goals and one assist in five appearances. The Devils also remain without Connor Brown (lower body) up front, giving Dawson Mercer and Arseny Gritsyuk a chance to move into the top six. Gritsyuk looks like the better fantasy target at the moment, having notched two points (one goal, one assist) in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (personal) won't be in action against Minnesota Thursday night. He has left the team for the birth of his child. Buchnevich produced three assists in the last game against Ottawa and has improved offensively in recent outings. Overall, he has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Zach Dean will re-enter the lineup to fill in for Buchnevich. Dean has a limited skill set and isn't a recommended fantasy target. The Blues also have a road game Saturday against Nashville, and it's unclear whether Buchnevich will rejoin the team by then.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
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Oct 15, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He recently exited the lineup with an upper-body injury and will miss a second straight game. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin is 50/50 to play on Saturday against Montreal. Owen Power and Olen Zellweger have more fantasy value with Dahlin on the shelf. Both have also been productive offensively: Zellweger is coming off a two-goal game, and Power is averaging a point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri recorded an assist on both of the team's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas. He set up Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. With this effort, Kadri boosted his total to five assists this season. While he hasn't yet scored in seven outings, the veteran forward has played a big role on offense. Nathan MacKinnon is the only Avalanche player with more assists this season. Kadri continues his search for his first goal of the year Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was in top form Wednesday night in a special matchup against his brother, Cole, and the Washington Capitals. He finished an entertaining 5-4 loss with a goal and an assist. Hutson scored an even-strength goal in the first period and set up a power-play goal in the third. With three multi-point games already this season, Hutson is tied for fourth in scoring among defensemen. He has notched eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. The 22-year-old has enjoyed back-to-back multi-point outings. Hutson will try to stretch the streak to three games on Saturday against Buffalo. So far, he has registered two three-game multi-point streaks in his young career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Tuch led the offense in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Montreal. He scored two goals, including a short-handed tally, and added one assist. This was Tuch's second multi-point performance of the season. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent in his new gear, but Tuch's overall productivity has been fine. After seven games, he leads the Capitals with five goals and is tied for the scoring lead with six points. In Saturday's tilt against New Jersey, Tuch will attempt to record points in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Capitals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Oskar Back (upper body) joined the team's growing list of absentees in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado. He was on the ice for only five shifts before being ruled out for the rest of the contest with an upper-body injury. Back has one assist in seven outings this season. He generally doesn't see much action, but Back's ice time has grown in recent games because of Dallas' lineup issues. Up front, the team has lost two key contributors: Matt Duchene (abdomen) and Wyatt Johnston (illness). Dallas hopes to have Johnston back on Saturday against Chicago. Johnston will likely fill Back's spot in the lineup if he can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dallas Stars
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Lamar Jackson

Missing Another Practice on Friday
Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Jaylen Waddle

a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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