Aday Mara's NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Oct 16, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara is facing a contract dispute with former Spanish club Basket Zaragoza ahead of Tuesday's season opener at San Antonio. Zaragoza claims the 21-year-old remains under contract through 2026-27, but Oklahoma City says the NBA advised the team that no clearance is required after Mara spent three seasons in the NCAA. There is no indication yet that he will be forced to sit. Mara averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 blocks in five preseason games while shooting 78.8% from the field, so fantasy managers should monitor the situation without overreacting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Donatas Urbonas
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Mikel Brown Jr. to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:08 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. will remain on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's season opener against Charlotte, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants a player cleared for more than 24 minutes before putting him in the starting lineup, and Brown isn't there yet. The No. 6 overall pick missed Brooklyn's first three preseason games with a sprained left ankle before scoring 15 points with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 18 minutes against Miami. Egor Demin is in line to start at point guard, while Brown's fantasy upside should grow as the restriction eases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Julian Strawther to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:01 PM ETDenver Nuggets guard/forward Julian Strawther (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left knee sprain in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Katy Winge. The 24-year-old had been one of Denver's better preseason performers, averaging 13.3 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 43.5% from three. Strawther also averaged 7.2 points across 57 games last season and is entering a contract year. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) still limited to non-contact work, Alpha Diallo has a better chance to earn rotation minutes while Strawther is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Katy Winge
Collin Murray-Boyles Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 AM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks. The 21-year-old shot 4-for-8 from the field and 1-for-3 from three, giving him averages of 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across four exhibitions. The All-Rookie Second Team selection appears headed for a reserve role, but his ability to play both frontcourt spots should keep him involved. Four combined steals and blocks Thursday were another reminder that he doesn't need a big scoring night to fill the box score.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:40 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star shot 7-for-11 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts. Fred VanVleet finished with eight assists and no turnovers after missing all of last season, when Sengun averaged 6.2 assists. VanVleet's return could take some playmaking off Sengun's plate, but his 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Macao opener showed Houston will still run plenty of offense through its big man.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jalen Williams Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:35 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams scored a team-high 18 points in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, adding seven rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. Williams' workload climbed from 19 to 21 to 25 minutes across his three preseason appearances, and he averaged 16.7 points on 22-for-39 shooting. The production wasn't the problem last season, but staying on the floor was, as he appeared in only 33 games. If his health holds, Williams should remain the No. 2 scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Scottie Barnes Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:29 AM ETToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks, adding three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and made four of five three-point attempts. Barnes shot just 30.4 percent from three last season, so one hot preseason night doesn't erase the concern. But if the jumper becomes even a little more reliable, it would round out an already strong fantasy profile built on assists, steals, and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:19 AM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors, recording 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three after resting Tuesday. Towns facilitated well, while Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points and seven assists. If the Knicks continue running more offense through Towns, the extra playmaking could add another useful layer to his fantasy production heading into Tuesday's opener against Philadelphia.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Josh Hart Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Head coach Mike Brown said he doesn't expect Hart's right ankle soreness to keep him out after the 31-year-old missed Thursday's preseason finale against Toronto. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals last season, making him a steady source of production across several categories. Barring a setback, he should return to his usual role Tuesday. Mohamed Diawara could pick up extra minutes if Hart isn't ready to handle his normal workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kristian Winfield
Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETPaul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports that free-agent forward Cameron Matthews signed a training camp contract with the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The undrafted Mississippi State standout averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 34 contests in his final campaign as a Bulldog last season. He will likely start this season with Houston's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Paul Garcia
Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 15, 2026, 9:13 PM ETThe Spot Up Shot reports that free-agent center Hunter Dickinson signed a training camp contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Pelicans waived the 25-year-old big man last month after he signed a two-way contract earlier this summer. Dickinson averaged 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the G League last season. He also played five games with the Pelicans but made little impact and is expected to spend most of this campaign in the G League this campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: The Spot Up Shot
Keaton Wagler Shines in First Preseason Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:56 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first preseason start Wednesday, helping Los Angeles beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110. Starting alongside Darius Garland while Kris Dunn rested, the 19-year-old shot 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from three without committing a turnover in 28 minutes. Wagler struggled with his shot in the preseason, finishing at 30.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. Still, with Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) sidelined to start the season, the rookie should have a chance to earn a regular spot in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Rui Hachimura Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Hachimura led Los Angeles in scoring in all three exhibitions, totaling 51 points. He averaged 11.5 points while shooting 44.3 percent from deep with the Lakers last season, but Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Max Strus (foot) will miss the start of the year, leaving Hachimura with more scoring opportunities when the Clippers open Wednesday against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:31 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 8-for-10 from the field but went just 4-for-9 at the line. Antetokounmpo had grabbed only four rebounds in each of his first two preseason appearances, so the 15-board night was a welcome sight. His minutes have also climbed from 14 to 18 to 24 across those outings. The free throws remain the main fantasy concern, but his workload is trending in the right direction ahead of the Oct. 21 opener against Minnesota.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Mikel Brown Jr. Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:22 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. scored 15 points off the bench in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to the Miami Heat, adding three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 18 minutes. The No. 6 overall pick shot 4-for-7 from the field, 2-for-5 from three and 5-for-5 at the line in his first action after missing three games with a left ankle injury. Egor Demin remained in the starting lineup, but Brown should have a chance to challenge for a larger role as his minutes restriction eases. His efficient debut was an encouraging start ahead of the Oct. 21 opener against Charlotte.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Michael Porter Jr. Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:15 AM ETBrooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 27 points in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to the Miami Heat, adding one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, closing the exhibition schedule with his best scoring night. Porter averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over 52 games last season, and Julius Randle's arrival hasn't kept him off the floor. The one rebound was unusually quiet, but Porter's scoring role looks secure heading into the Oct. 21 opener against Charlotte.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kristaps Porzingis Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:05 AM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) returned to the team's practice facility Tuesday. He met with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Rick Celebrini, the team's vice president of player health and performance. The Warriors later confirmed that Porzingis remains out indefinitely, with no timetable for returning to practice or game action. The 31-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with Golden State last season. Head coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the season with Draymond Green at center, while Charles Bassey could get more frontcourt minutes during Porzingis' absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Bradley Beal to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:12 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal (knee) will not be ready for the start of the regular season, head coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue added, "He's been getting better. Rehab is going pretty well, so we'll see where he's at. We don't know the timetable, just making sure he feels good before he steps on the floor." Beal re-signed with the Clippers this offseason, signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract in August. The veteran shooting guard played just six games with the team last season, averaging 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 20 minutes per game. With him expected to be sidelined at the start of the season, look to guards Kris Dunn, Gradey Dick, and fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler to fill in.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Grant Mona
Jalen Duren Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:00 PM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren scored 24 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out one assist in 15 minutes during his first preseason action. After negotiating a new contract ahead of training camp, Duren made his preseason debut, and it didn't disappoint. He shot 89% from the field (8/9) and led the team in scoring in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Duren signed a five-year, $200 million deal in early October and, despite not practicing with the team for most of training camp, looks ready for opening night against the Boston Celtics. Fantasy managers should expect Duren to be a top-end center option in the 2026-27 season as he looks to follow up his All-Star-caliber season in 2025-26.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Brandin Podziemski Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 14, 2026, 9:54 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski scored 17 points in Tuesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from three, though a 2-for-5 showing at the line kept the night from being cleaner. Fresh off a five-year, $110 million extension, Podziemski is averaging 13.5 points across four preseason appearances. Coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the 23-year-old alongside Stephen Curry on Opening Night, giving Podziemski a good chance to build on last season's career-high 13.8 points per game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Yaxel Lendeborg Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 14, 2026, 9:40 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (ankle) recorded 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 11 overall pick shot 5-for-11 from the field before turning his ankle in the third quarter after landing on Kevon Looney's foot. Lendeborg briefly returned before sitting out the fourth and said afterward that he expects to be fine. The rookie has scored at least 17 points in three straight appearances and is in line for an opening night starting role. His status for Friday's preseason finale against Portland is worth watching.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA