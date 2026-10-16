Chris Boswell A Strong Fantasy Option Against Buccaneers
Oct 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connected on both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Week 5 and will look to stay consistent in a Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boswell's fantasy output has been a bit up and down to start the season, but his viability this week is apparent, with Tampa Bay surrendering the second-most fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers. Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking as of late, leading to more scoring opportunities for the 35-year-old veteran. Boswell profiles as a top-10 option at the position this week and should be viewed as a quality starter in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Jonathon Cooper is Reinstated From Comissioner Exempt List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETDenver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper (personal) was reinstated from the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, per Mike Klis. Cooper was placed on the Exempt List in late August while under investigation for domestic violence. The NFL is still conducting its own investigation, but Cooper is now eligible to play as of Week 7 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper hasn't played or practiced all season, so we'll see when he's actually ready for game action. The 28-year-old registered 50 tackles and eight sacks across 17 games with the Broncos last season. Once he's ready to play, his return will be a welcoming sight for this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Mike Klis
Pat Freiermuth Primed for Featured Role in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scored twice in Week 5 and should remain a focal point of the team's passing attack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Steelers' wide receiver room is thin, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) out and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to suit up. If Metcalf can't go, Freiermuth and rookie receiver Germie Bernard will be expected to lead the way for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with running back Jaylen Warren and fellow tight end Darnell Washington also contributing in the passing game. The Buccaneers are surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, making this a matchup worth targeting. Freiermuth leads all Steelers offensive weapons with four touchdowns and five red-zone targets already this season. The 27-year-old checks in as the TE12 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings and carries plenty of upside as a starting option on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler Remains Limited on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:34 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (chest) remained a limited participant during Friday's practice session, per John Keim of ESPN. The veteran back has been limited in back-to-back days ahead of Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) hasn't practiced yet this week, and Rachaad White (shoulder) was downgraded to limited on Friday. Ekeler could see a larger role than normal if one or both backs are unable to play this week. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Germie Bernard Trending Up, Carries Flex Value Against Buccaneers
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had his most productive outing yet in Week 5 and will look to carry that momentum into a Week 6 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Tampa Bay's defense has been solid, it ranks in the middle of the pack against fantasy wideouts. Bernard should earn plenty of looks on Sunday with teammates Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) inactive and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to play. The rookie's early chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on display when he sees an uptick in snaps. In two games this season with more than 70% of offensive snaps, Bernard has earned a total of 17 targets. While running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth are also sure to be involved in the passing game, Bernard's opportunity is hard to ignore, making him an intriguing WR3 or flex option in most fantasy formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Gets Through a Limited Practice Session
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:25 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, per John Keim of ESPN. White practiced in full on Thursday, but now he gets downgraded to limited due to a shoulder injury. This could be the team just being cautious with White, who has been dealing with this shoulder injury since Week 4. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the next few days. Lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) hasn't practiced yet this week. There's a chance that White operates as the lead back for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Stefon Diggs is Limited During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:18 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) was spotted back on the practice field on Friday. Diggs was able to get through a limited practice session on Friday, per John Keim of ESPN. The veteran wideout missed practice to begin the week on Thursday, but a limited session on Friday is encouraging ahead of the Monday Night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs wasn't able to play last week, and it looks like he'll be questionable for Monday's game. The Commanders are banged up on offense right now, so his return to the field would be huge for this offense. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Deebo Samuel Sr. has Not Practiced This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) missed a second straight practice on Friday, according to Harrison Rich of The San Francisco Chronicle. Although the 49ers do not plan to place Samuel on Injured Reserve at this time following his hamstring injury on Sunday in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the 30-year-old veteran is expected to miss several weeks, including Monday night's clash against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. Fantasy managers should not realistically expect him to make a return until their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8 after their bye in Week 8. San Francisco is running out of healthy bodies at the receiver position, with veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) also hobbled and not practicing yet this week. It is possible that Christian Kirk (calf) makes his return from Injured Reserve this weekend to give the team some reinforcements. Samuel was seeing increased usage in 2026 in his return to the Niners given all their injuries and had 16 catches on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns before his hamstring injury on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Christian Kirk Limited in Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, according to The San Francisco Chronicle's Harrison Rich. It was originally believed that it was unlikely that Kirk would have his 21-day practice window opened to return from Injured Reserve this week, but the 29-year-old veteran returned to the field on Thursday and is now an option to make his 2026 season debut on Monday night against the visiting Washington Commanders. The 49ers' receiving corps is among the most banged up in the league, and the team is expected to be without veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for multiple weeks after he was injured in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) continues to play through injuries, but he has not practiced yet this week. Kirk may not return in Week 6, but he is a sneaky waiver-wire pickup in deeper fantasy leagues for those looking for WR depth. When he returns, Kirk has a clear path to WR2 duties in the Bay Area with everyone else literally injured.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Quinshon Judkins Looks To Play Through Injury Against Ravens
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 16, 2026, 6:48 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury. Judkins missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday before receiving the questionable designation. The Ravens are 12th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 102.0 rush yards per game and have given up six rushing touchdowns this season. If Judkins is good to go, he will have a tough matchup against a solid Baltimore rush defense and is off to a bit of a slow start to the season through five games. The Ohio State product has run 73 times for 221 yards and one rushing touchdown. Judkins will look to get going as his 3.0 yards per rush attempt this season has not been overwhelming. Browns backup running back Dylan Sampson has been ruled out for Week 6, and the Browns signed Audric Estime as a precaution in case Judkins is unable to suit up. Estime should also see some carries even if Judkins is healthy enough to play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Trey Smack Has Streaming Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack is looking to bounce back after an uneven performance against Chicago. Smack made a 35-yard field goal but missed two other attempts and an extra point in the 31-7 victory. He is 7-for-10 on field goals through five games, including 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards with a season-long 59-yard make. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the rookie following last week's misses and said Smack was trying to compensate for the swirling winds at Lambeau Field. Green Bay's offense is coming off a 428-yard performance, while Dallas ranks 31st in total defense. Smack's recent misses add some risk, but his leg strength and role in a productive offense give him a favorable Week 6 outlook. RotoBaller ranks Smack K12 for Week 6, making him a viable streaming option against Dallas.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Misses Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day on Friday, according to Harrison Rich of The San Francisco Chronicle. Evans is trending towards being at least questionable for Monday night's contest at home against the Washington Commanders, even if he returns to the practice field for the final session of the week on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been playing through a painful rib injury and is also now dealing with soreness in his Achilles. The 49ers cannot afford to have their best pass-catcher join the list of wideouts on Injured Reserve this year, which is why he has not been practicing much during the week. If Evans returns to practice on Saturday, he could have a good chance of playing in Week 6. The future Hall of Fame receiver will have an even higher target share if he is active on Monday night, with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) expected to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Despite battling nagging injuries in his first year in San Fran, Evans has secured 24 of his 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns and has continued to be a must-start WR2 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Pierre Strong Jr. Has Minimal Flex Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:34 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. played 41% of the offensive snaps in his first game of the season against Chicago, but the production was limited. Strong rushed five times for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards. MarShawn Lloyd remained the lead option, handling 10 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Chris Brooks (ankle) is on injured reserve, which has opened additional snaps in the backfield. Josh Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, so Strong's current role may last only one more game. Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game, giving Green Bay a favorable matchup Sunday night. Strong's involvement in the passing game offers some value, but his limited workload and production make him difficult to trust. RotoBaller ranks Strong RB45 for Week 6, leaving him as a deep-league Flex option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson A Mid-Tier Starting QB For Week 6
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 16, 2026, 6:32 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns home for a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after losing a road contest to the New York Jets last week. Watson was inaccurate overall against the Jets in Week 5, completing 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Denzel Boston. Watson will look to build on and improve his performance from last week back at home against the Ravens. The Ravens' pass defense ranks 18th in the NFL with 223.6 passing yards allowed per game and has allowed just five passing touchdowns this season. Watson has struggled to put up QB1 numbers this season and has a completion rate of 64.2 percent this year with 1,010 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. Watson could have trouble finding the end zone against Baltimore who has allowed just one passing touchdown per game so far this season. But Watson has at least one passing touchdown in each of his two previous home games this season. Expect another mid-tier performance from Watson as the Browns are back in Cleveland.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Keon Coleman Remains Attractive Due to Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:28 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman only had one catch for seven yards in the Monday night overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to conclude Week 5 action, but he found the end zone for the second straight week in the process. The context here is that DJ Moore could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders after originally suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. The 23-year-old Coleman has been on the rise since as a potential flex play with Moore banged up. Coleman did not do anything at all against the Rams besides his touchdown, but he caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. If Moore misses another game on Sunday, Coleman will have the opportunity to break out once again as a top option in the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. The Raiders have allowed 236.4 passing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, which ranks ninth-most in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
MarShawn Lloyd Has Risky RB2 Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago while adding one reception for six yards. Lloyd scored on runs of six and four yards, giving him both of Green Bay's goal-to-go rushing touchdowns. He led the backfield with a 44% snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 41%, keeping Green Bay's backfield in a committee. Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, and his two touchdowns accounted for most of his fantasy production last week. He has handled 23 touches over the past two games, while his short-yardage role gives him additional scoring opportunities. Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry, including 241 rushing yards against Tampa Bay last week. Josh Jacobs will be eligible to return in Week 7, making this an important opportunity for Lloyd. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB19 for Week 6, placing him in the RB2 range with some workload risk.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Is A Strong TE1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:19 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught all five of his targets for 64 yards against Chicago, including a season-long 46-yard reception. He has drawn 20 targets over the past three games, catching 15 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. Kraft has become one of Green Bay's most reliable receiving options alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, giving Jordan Love multiple productive weapons in the passing game. His recent target volume gives him a solid fantasy floor even when he does not reach the end zone. Dallas provides another favorable matchup after struggling against the pass through five games. The Cowboys have allowed 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception this season. Kraft's steady usage and after-the-catch ability give him upside in this matchup. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 6, making him a strong TE1 against Dallas.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Remains a High-Floor QB1 With High-End Volume
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:17 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night, but he still managed to throw for over 300 yards for the second straight week on 42 passing attempts while adding one touchdown. Dallas' offense struggled as a whole, though, and it did not help matters that star receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a quadriceps injury in the second half and was unavailable to return late in the fourth quarter. He has only thrown one touchdown in each of the last three games after starting the 2026 campaign with six touchdown passes and just one pick in the first two contests. The four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,381 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in the first five games of his 11th year in the league, which makes him the QB9 overall in fantasy going into Sunday night's showdown at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers' defense allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (181.0), but the Cowboys' offense will be hungry for an answer after last week's disappointment, and Lamb is good to go from a health standpoint. Prescott has at least 40 pass attempts in each of the last three weeks as Dallas continues its high-volume passing attack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matthew Golden Is A Low-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:09 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six passes for 123 yards against Chicago, recording his second 100-yard game of the season. Through five games, Golden has 24 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns. He failed to score after finding the end zone in each of the previous two games, but his production remained strong. Dallas has allowed 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception through five games, giving Golden another favorable matchup. Opposing quarterbacks have also completed 72.1% of their passes against the Cowboys. Golden has seen at least seven targets in three straight games, giving him a reliable role alongside Christian Watson. His ability to make plays downfield should serve him well against a struggling Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR11 for Week 6, making him a low-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Set for Lead-Back Duties for Banged-Up Eagles Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:07 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, which will force running back Dameon Pierce into a lead-back role for the team in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Starter Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) have been placed on Injured Reserve, which leaves only Pierce and Carson Steele for backfield work this weekend. Additionally, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so Philly could be looking to lean on their ground game on Sunday against Carolina. The 26-year-old Pierce had 11 carries for only 14 yards and caught two of his five targets for minus-two yards in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after Shipley left with a foot injury. Added volume alone puts Pierce on the RB3/flex radar in fantasy this week, but behind a patchwork offensive line without Hurts under center, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Is A High-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught six of eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. He scored from 42 and 53 yards and has now topped 140 receiving yards twice this season. Watson remains Jordan Love's most dangerous downfield threat. Through five games, Watson has 26 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns. Dallas provides another favorable matchup. The Cowboys rank 31st in total defense and have struggled against the pass this season. Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft give Green Bay other productive options, but Watson continues to lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His big-play ability gives him significant upside against a vulnerable Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR4 for Week 6, making him a high-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller