A.J. Brown Likely to Be Active in Week 6

Oct 17, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

The Chicago Bears D/ST has been up and down through the season's first five weeks, but has done well to limit opposing offenses' yardage and scoring. In Week 6, they'll face an Atlanta Falcons squad that has been a favorable matchup for opposing defenses on the year as a whole. Chicago's unit has been solid, ranking ninth in total yards allowed per game (311.4), though they have really shone against the run. The Bears allow 96 rushing yards per game, tied for the ninth-best mark in the league, so an Atlanta offense that averages the second-most yards on the ground (166.8) will test them this weekend. If Chicago can keep the Falcons' superstar rusher in check, its pass rush should keep causing issues in the backfield. The unit's 12 sacks are the eleventh-highest total in 2026 so far. Fantasy managers can rely on Chicago's defense as a sound fantasy stream in Week 6, officially ranking as RotoBaller's D/ST11