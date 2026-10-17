Houston Texans D/ST Is a Fringe Start in a Tough Matchup
Oct 17, 2026, 7:40 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST takes on the Jaguars in a big division game early on Sunday morning in London. Houston's defense had been struggling during the team's 0-4 start but bounced back with a good game against the Titans, allowing only three points, forcing two turnovers, and piling up four sacks in last week's road win. Will Anderson Jr. had three of those four sacks, while Jake Hansen picked off Cam Ward and Jalen Pitre recovered a fumble from Tyjae Spears. The Texans will face a much tougher opponent this week, though, since the Jags have only had three turnovers in five games while allowing an average of 2.0 sacks per game. They have been one of the top 10 worst matchups for defenses this season, but the Texans still have enough talent and big-play potential to be a fringe option in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks them as the No. 10 D/ST for the week, making them a decent start if a D/ST in a better matchup isn't available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Rome Odunze Remains Hit-or-Miss Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:40 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze lines up for a dream Week 6 matchup against the hosting Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Odunze's snap share and target totals have increased with each passing game this season. However, it hasn't amounted to much in the box score for the University of Washington product, as he's averaged just 54.6 receiving yards per game. Odunze is talented, and his profile has some underlying positives, but he'll be nothing more than a volatile WR3 until proven otherwise. Fortunately, Chicago may get Caleb Williams (hamstring) back this Sunday, which would significantly boost the offense's skill players. Atlanta has been stout against the run in 2026, but it's a favorable unit to attack through the air, giving up the sixth-most yards per game (248.4). Moreover, they allow a decent amount of points (24.4). Odunze would obviously be in much better standing for fantasy with Williams at the helm. Still, his high-volume role at least makes him intriguing against softer opposition. The third-year wideout is RotoBaller's PPR WR34.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Looks to Continue his WR1 Campaign in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 7:35 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) surprised some managers this week with a different injury designation than the hamstring and foot injuries he carried between Weeks 2 and 5. Still, he lacks a questionable tag as the team heads to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start again this weekend while Lamar Jackson (ankle) continues to heal, but Flowers' usage between quarterbacks was largely similar. In Week 5, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards and sustained a 28% target share, 27% air yards share, and 97% route participation, all consistent with his 2025 and 2026 season averages. The only troubling metric was Flowers' sharp decline in air yards per target (4.4), nearly half his normal amount. Huntley was pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and took three sacks against the Falcons, and the Ravens face another aggressive front in Week 6. The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley less time to throw, which may lead to shorter targets again for Flowers. However, Flowers' 196 yards after catch, the sixth-highest for qualified receivers, should instill optimism that the team's top pass-catcher can overcome this drawback. Despite the potential for a low-scoring AFC North slog and a backup quarterback, Flowers is a must-start WR1 in every fantasy format in Week 6.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Ka'imi Fairbairn a Top Kicker vs. Jacksonville
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:32 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had another very solid week in Week 5 against the Titans, and he remains a strong starting option as he heads to London this week. He and the Texans will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, which is typically a soccer pitch and has seen plenty of famous kicks over the years. Fairbairn is 11-for-12 on field goal attempts this season, including a perfect 7-for-7 in the last two weeks. He made a season-high four field goals last week against Tennessee, including one from over 50 yards. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week, so he can be started with confidence in all formats based on his strong current form and favorable matchup in London.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland a Fringe TE1 Against Beatable Falcons D
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has been a letdown for fantasy over the season's first month-plus, but sits favorably ahead of a road game with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The former tenth overall pick in the 2025 draft has struggled to find consistency in his second campaign. It's a surprise, given how much Loveland was talked up this offseason as a key cog in Chicago's attack. There's still time to turn his season around, and it could happen as soon as this Sunday if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns from a three-game absence. However, the issue remains that the offense has too many viable receivers to support consistently, and a highly effective ground game. Atlanta is mostly a middle-of-the-road fantasy matchup for tight ends, but owners should still temper expectations until Loveland delivers the breakout we've been waiting for. The Washington native is RotoBaller's PPR TE13 for Week 6.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Foster Moreau a DFS Punt Play vs. Jacksonville
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:27 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau has exactly two catches in four of his five games this season and did get into the end zone in Week 3 against the Colts. Moreau is the team's second tight end behind Dalton Schultz, and he doesn't get enough consistent work to be a regular fantasy option. He's ranked as only the No. 41 tight end in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings. However, if you're starting your Sunday with a single-game DFS lineup, he does bring enough upside to be a viable bargain play since he does get a few opportunities in the team's game plan in most matchups.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Gaining Momentum Ahead of Clash With Falcons
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:17 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is lined up for a strong fantasy matchup in this weekend's road contest with the Atlanta Falcons. Burden has been solid this season, albeit unspectacular for owners who paid up to draft him. For what it's worth, the 22-year-old led the team's receiving corps last time out, and he's recorded at least four receptions and six targets in all but one appearance this season. Furthermore, Burden saw his snap share jump up in Week 5, potentially cementing him ahead of veteran teammate Kalif Raymond in the offense's hierarchy once and for all. With the target share finally stabilizing and quarterback Caleb Williams' return (hamstring) looming, things are looking up for the Bears' pass catchers. Even if Williams doesn't suit up for this Sunday, Burden and the rest of the receiving corps will face a vulnerable Falcons secondary, enhancing the passing game's outlook. The second-year pro comes in as a mid-to-low-end WR2 for his outing with Atlanta and, officially, RotoBaller's PPR WR20 for the weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Dalton Schultz a Fringe TE2 in London
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:15 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has multiple catches in every game this season and showed a high ceiling with a 12-catch performance against the Bengals in Week 2. He only has a total of eight catches in his three games since then, though, after recording three catches for 30 yards against the Titans in Houston's first win of the season last week. The team added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade this week, who will also compete for targets from C.J. Stroud, meaning Schultz's target share could shrink even more in the coming weeks. He will remain a possession and check-down option, but he's not getting enough reliable looks to make him a starting tight end in standard-sized leagues. In his Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville, he's the No. 21 tight end in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week, making him a low-end TE2 in most formats who should only be started in case of emergency in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift a Top Option Despite Unfavorable Draw
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:10 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is in the RB1 conversation for this weekend's road clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Though his game-day status was never affected, Swift spent the prior two weeks on Chicago's injury report with knee and hip issues. It's unclear whether the injuries, or a game script that got away from the team too quickly, led to a diminished workload in the loss to the Packers, but the 27-year-old will be without limits for a stiff test against Atlanta's run defense. The Falcons are one of the league's top units against the rush, allowing a paltry 80.2 yards per game (fourth-fewest) despite getting gashed by Baltimore for 208 yards a week ago. Fortunately, Swift has seen a steady diet of targets in the passing game, and should continue to dominate snaps with backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) set to miss a second straight appearance. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kayshon Boutte Only a Starter in Deep Formats
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:07 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is still adjusting to his new team after joining the Texans via trade just before the season began. He has multiple catches in four straight games but has yet to reach 40 yards receiving in any contest. He had three catches for 38 yards last week against the Titans and matched his season high with five targets. Boutte has been playing about 60% of snaps in the team's receiver rotation, but he could get less work after the team added Marvin Harrison Jr. in another trade this week. Harrison will make his debut in a limited role this week against the Jags in London, but with a new threat to his playing time, Boutte's value drops a little bit. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Boutte is only the WR68, making him a high-risk start this week and best left on the bench if possible.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel May Lose Momentum with New Teammate
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 7:04 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been gathering some solid momentum as his team's slot receiver over the last few weeks, but his usage and his role are uncertain after the team traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. this week. Noel led the team with five catches and scored the only receiving touchdown last week in a win over the Titans, finishing with 41 receiving yards and his most PPR fantasy points of the season. His snap share and target share were trending up, but with Harrison joining the mix, the wide receiver room in Houston is starting to get crowded, and targets could be harder to come by. This week against Jacksonville in London, Harrison will make his debut in a limited role, but Noel's playing time and role are uncertain, so he slides to No. 64 in RotoBaller's WR rankings. He is best left on the bench in all but the deepest of formats until his role is more settled.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams a Must-Start if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 17, 2026, 7:02 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will draw a questionable tag for the second straight game as his team squares off with the hosting Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Williams has already missed three games in 2026 with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 2's loss to the Vikings. One might think the 24-year-old has a strong shot to suit up this weekend, since he participated fully in this week's practice prep. However, he may still be feeling lingering effects from an apparent tear. As for fantasy, Williams would be a must-start if he returns this week against a Falcons defense that's been a pass funnel so far in 2026. While Atlanta ranks highly against opposing ground attacks, it's been much softer on the back end, giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game (248.4). Fantasy managers should once again monitor Chicago's QB situation right up until kickoff. Williams is RotoBaller's QB9 if active.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Xavier Hutchinson In a Smaller Role After Acquisition
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:54 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has at least three catches in every game for the Texans this season and had four catches for a season-high 65 yards last week against the Titans. This week against the Jaguars, though, his role could be smaller due to the arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade from the Cardinals. Harrison will make his debut, but he'll likely only have a limited package of plays as he ramps up with his new squad. Hutchinson had already seen his snap share dip under 50% in his last two games, and now his playing time will be squeezed even more. He is RotoBaller's No. 69 WR this week in his international matchup with the Jaguars in London, leaving him on the bench or the waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues this week. He could remain involved, but his shrinking role makes him a high-risk start.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Only a Deep-League Option in Texans Debut
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:46 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to make his debut for his new team with a limited package against the Jaguars in Week 6. Coach DeMeco Ryans praised the receiver's work to learn the team's playbook after he was acquired earlier this week, but he also said, "Don't expect him to come out and play all 60 snaps in the game, but we'll make sure he gets what he needs." While the team will want to showcase its new addition, Harrison will be a high-risk option since he is still just ramping up with his new team's playbook and terminology. He only had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Cardinals before the trade, so he may need time to settle in and find his form. In his limited role in Week 6, he's only RotoBaller's No. 71 WR, so he isn't a strong starter in most formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Is a Strong WR1 in London
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:34 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is getting some help in the team's pass-catching corps, with Marvin Harrison Jr. added via trade and Tank Dell (knee) nearing a return. Even with more options in the passing game, though, Collins remains a strong WR1 as RotoBaller's No. 6 WR in Week 6. He and the Texans will take on the Jaguars in a divisional matchup in London early on Sunday morning, as they look to win a second straight game after getting their first win of the season last week over the Titans, 26-3. Collins had a quiet five catches for 56 yards in that contest, but he was much better in Week 4 with seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. He has elite upside and almost always gets heavy volume with plenty of chances to make plays. The Jaguars have been a top-10 matchup for wide receivers this year, and Collins has at least seven catches and at least 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games against his division foe.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Spencer Shrader An Unquestioned Elite Kicker For Fantasy Football in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is on an absolute tear this season as the No. 1 overall kicker in fantasy football. He averages a ridiculous 17 fantasy points per game over his last four contests, which is production you'd be happy with from a high-end running back or wideout rather than a placekicker. Still, Indy's offense has done a good job of moving the ball down the field but chronically fails at getting it into the end zone, especially not through the air. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is struggling, and hasn't pushed the ball into the end zone many times this season, leaving Shrader to help the team rack up points slowly. He's made all 16 of his field goal attempts this season and missed just one extra point, and currently ranks as the No. 35 overall player in fantasy football if you exclude Week 1, as he's scored an average of 17.0 fantasy points through those games.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aubrey A Solid Starting Option for Fantasy Football in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is just a shadow of his former self for fantasy football this season. In Week 5, he scored just 5.0 fantasy points by kicking just one field goal and one extra point, though he made both of his attempt. Dallas' offense was putrid without WR CeeDee Lamb (quad) on the field. He's back, but the Packers have one of the NFL's toughest defenses against the pass. Aubrey saw so few opportunities in Week 5 that it was tough for him to succeed, though. In Week 6, with Lamb back and healthy, the Cowboys should have a much easier time moving the ball down the field and getting into kicking range. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams does a good job punching the ball in for short-yardage touchdowns, which is not necessarily good for Aubrey's value, but Dallas should get in scoring range enough that Aubrey can manage better output than he did last week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker A WR2 In Return at Eagles in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:54 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 after a quad injury kept him out of two consecutive contests. In the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he should be started in fantasy football leagues as a WR2 with upside for more. He dominated production of Panthers wideouts in Week 1, though he cooled off a bit in Week 2 and got hurt in Week 3. It would be foolish to ignore a 33.8 PPR fantasy point outing from Coker, though, even if the general assumption is that he's the clear WR2 for his team, behind wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Coker has flashed major talent as a separator and at making tough contested catches, and should have a prominent role in one of the league's better passing offenses. Coker should be locked into starting lineups for his massive single-game upside at the position, even if he doesn't repeat his Week 1 exploits against one of the weakest pass defenses in the league.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tetairoa McMillan Should See Reduced Volume Amid Teammate's Return
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:51 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan isn't likely to see the insane volume from last week again in Week 6. In Week 5, he caught 14 of his 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns against the floundering Detroit Lions pass defense. He played that game without WR Jalen Coker, who actually out-targeted and outproduced him in Week 1. Coker suffered a quad injury in Week 3 after tying McMillan in targets and easily pacing him in catches, yards, and touchdowns in the first two weeks. McMillan hasn't been very consistent this season, evidenced by his mere 3.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 3. Still, he shouldn't be left out of starting lineups after his detonation in Week 4. His upside may not be that of a top-5 wideout when Coker is on the field, but he should sit in around WR2 range for the matchup with the Eagles in Week 6.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard A Fantasy RB1 In Week 6 Matchup at Eagles
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:46 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is looking like a steal in fantasy football yet again. He's the RB6 in PPR fantasy points per game, with 19.8, and doesn't have to worry about RB Jonathon Brooks (core) siphoning away his touches, as he's out for an extended period with a core injury. Hubbard could see a huge workload against the Eagles, who will be without their starting quarterback for the game. Carolina should be able to build a lead and focus on hanging on to the ball and grinding the clock down late in the game, as the Eagles will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (calf). Philly's offense hasn't even been great with Hurts on the field, and they'll also be missing their lead running back, Saquon Barkley (hamstring). Expect another contest with 20 or more touches for Hubbard and another top-10 finish as a result.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Still a Deep League Alternative in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 5:45 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was on the injury report ahead of the team's Week 6 tilt against the Browns in Cleveland, but logged a full practice on Friday and is now clear of an injury designation. Bateman's production improved slightly as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in for injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), who is out again this week. The team's WR2 hauled in five of his six targets for 62 yards, and his 41.2% air-yards share was his highest of the 2026 season. Bateman is also averaging 12.2 air yards per target, which places him in the top quarter of qualified receivers in the league. Although his week-to-week fantasy output is inconsistent, Bateman is routinely involved in the Ravens' passing attack, averaging 19% target share and an 87% route-running rate through five games. This week, Bateman emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who noted teams have shown interest in him in the past and that he has a tradeable contract. Deep league managers with Bateman on the end of their bench may want to hold him through the early November NFL trade deadline, as a change of scenery could bump him up to fringe WR3/Flex territory as we saw in 2024. However, in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, with a relatively low over/under and a potentially slow AFC North battle, Bateman remains a low-end WR4/Flex option in deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN