Caleb Williams a Must-Start if Active
Oct 17, 2026, 7:02 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will draw a questionable tag for the second straight game as his team squares off with the hosting Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Williams has already missed three games in 2026 with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 2's loss to the Vikings. One might think the 24-year-old has a strong shot to suit up this weekend, since he participated fully in this week's practice prep. However, he may still be feeling lingering effects from an apparent tear. As for fantasy, Williams would be a must-start if he returns this week against a Falcons defense that's been a pass funnel so far in 2026. While Atlanta ranks highly against opposing ground attacks, it's been much softer on the back end, giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game (248.4). Fantasy managers should once again monitor Chicago's QB situation right up until kickoff. Williams is RotoBaller's QB9 if active.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Xavier Hutchinson In a Smaller Role After Acquisition
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:54 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has at least three catches in every game for the Texans this season and had four catches for a season-high 65 yards last week against the Titans. This week against the Jaguars, though, his role could be smaller due to the arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade from the Cardinals. Harrison will make his debut, but he'll likely only have a limited package of plays as he ramps up with his new squad. Hutchinson had already seen his snap share dip under 50% in his last two games, and now his playing time will be squeezed even more. He is RotoBaller's No. 69 WR this week in his international matchup with the Jaguars in London, leaving him on the bench or the waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues this week. He could remain involved, but his shrinking role makes him a high-risk start.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Only a Deep-League Option in Texans Debut
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:46 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to make his debut for his new team with a limited package against the Jaguars in Week 6. Coach DeMeco Ryans praised the receiver's work to learn the team's playbook after he was acquired earlier this week, but he also said, "Don't expect him to come out and play all 60 snaps in the game, but we'll make sure he gets what he needs." While the team will want to showcase its new addition, Harrison will be a high-risk option since he is still just ramping up with his new team's playbook and terminology. He only had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Cardinals before the trade, so he may need time to settle in and find his form. In his limited role in Week 6, he's only RotoBaller's No. 71 WR, so he isn't a strong starter in most formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Is a Strong WR1 in London
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:34 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is getting some help in the team's pass-catching corps, with Marvin Harrison Jr. added via trade and Tank Dell (knee) nearing a return. Even with more options in the passing game, though, Collins remains a strong WR1 as RotoBaller's No. 6 WR in Week 6. He and the Texans will take on the Jaguars in a divisional matchup in London early on Sunday morning, as they look to win a second straight game after getting their first win of the season last week over the Titans, 26-3. Collins had a quiet five catches for 56 yards in that contest, but he was much better in Week 4 with seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. He has elite upside and almost always gets heavy volume with plenty of chances to make plays. The Jaguars have been a top-10 matchup for wide receivers this year, and Collins has at least seven catches and at least 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games against his division foe.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Spencer Shrader An Unquestioned Elite Kicker For Fantasy Football in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 6:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is on an absolute tear this season as the No. 1 overall kicker in fantasy football. He averages a ridiculous 17 fantasy points per game over his last four contests, which is production you'd be happy with from a high-end running back or wideout rather than a placekicker. Still, Indy's offense has done a good job of moving the ball down the field but chronically fails at getting it into the end zone, especially not through the air. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is struggling, and hasn't pushed the ball into the end zone many times this season, leaving Shrader to help the team rack up points slowly. He's made all 16 of his field goal attempts this season and missed just one extra point, and currently ranks as the No. 35 overall player in fantasy football if you exclude Week 1, as he's scored an average of 17.0 fantasy points through those games.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Brandon Aubrey A Solid Starting Option for Fantasy Football in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is just a shadow of his former self for fantasy football this season. In Week 5, he scored just 5.0 fantasy points by kicking just one field goal and one extra point, though he made both of his attempt. Dallas' offense was putrid without WR CeeDee Lamb (quad) on the field. He's back, but the Packers have one of the NFL's toughest defenses against the pass. Aubrey saw so few opportunities in Week 5 that it was tough for him to succeed, though. In Week 6, with Lamb back and healthy, the Cowboys should have a much easier time moving the ball down the field and getting into kicking range. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams does a good job punching the ball in for short-yardage touchdowns, which is not necessarily good for Aubrey's value, but Dallas should get in scoring range enough that Aubrey can manage better output than he did last week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker A WR2 In Return at Eagles in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:54 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 after a quad injury kept him out of two consecutive contests. In the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he should be started in fantasy football leagues as a WR2 with upside for more. He dominated production of Panthers wideouts in Week 1, though he cooled off a bit in Week 2 and got hurt in Week 3. It would be foolish to ignore a 33.8 PPR fantasy point outing from Coker, though, even if the general assumption is that he's the clear WR2 for his team, behind wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Coker has flashed major talent as a separator and at making tough contested catches, and should have a prominent role in one of the league's better passing offenses. Coker should be locked into starting lineups for his massive single-game upside at the position, even if he doesn't repeat his Week 1 exploits against one of the weakest pass defenses in the league.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tetairoa McMillan Should See Reduced Volume Amid Teammate's Return
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:51 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan isn't likely to see the insane volume from last week again in Week 6. In Week 5, he caught 14 of his 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns against the floundering Detroit Lions pass defense. He played that game without WR Jalen Coker, who actually out-targeted and outproduced him in Week 1. Coker suffered a quad injury in Week 3 after tying McMillan in targets and easily pacing him in catches, yards, and touchdowns in the first two weeks. McMillan hasn't been very consistent this season, evidenced by his mere 3.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 3. Still, he shouldn't be left out of starting lineups after his detonation in Week 4. His upside may not be that of a top-5 wideout when Coker is on the field, but he should sit in around WR2 range for the matchup with the Eagles in Week 6.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard A Fantasy RB1 In Week 6 Matchup at Eagles
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:46 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is looking like a steal in fantasy football yet again. He's the RB6 in PPR fantasy points per game, with 19.8, and doesn't have to worry about RB Jonathon Brooks (core) siphoning away his touches, as he's out for an extended period with a core injury. Hubbard could see a huge workload against the Eagles, who will be without their starting quarterback for the game. Carolina should be able to build a lead and focus on hanging on to the ball and grinding the clock down late in the game, as the Eagles will be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts (calf). Philly's offense hasn't even been great with Hurts on the field, and they'll also be missing their lead running back, Saquon Barkley (hamstring). Expect another contest with 20 or more touches for Hubbard and another top-10 finish as a result.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Still a Deep League Alternative in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 5:45 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was on the injury report ahead of the team's Week 6 tilt against the Browns in Cleveland, but logged a full practice on Friday and is now clear of an injury designation. Bateman's production improved slightly as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in for injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), who is out again this week. The team's WR2 hauled in five of his six targets for 62 yards, and his 41.2% air-yards share was his highest of the 2026 season. Bateman is also averaging 12.2 air yards per target, which places him in the top quarter of qualified receivers in the league. Although his week-to-week fantasy output is inconsistent, Bateman is routinely involved in the Ravens' passing attack, averaging 19% target share and an 87% route-running rate through five games. This week, Bateman emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who noted teams have shown interest in him in the past and that he has a tradeable contract. Deep league managers with Bateman on the end of their bench may want to hold him through the early November NFL trade deadline, as a change of scenery could bump him up to fringe WR3/Flex territory as we saw in 2024. However, in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, with a relatively low over/under and a potentially slow AFC North battle, Bateman remains a low-end WR4/Flex option in deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell A Deep League Potential High-Volume Option For Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:14 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell's 14 targets combined in his last two games are hard to ignore for fantasy football, though they haven't translated into production that's made him a startable fantasy WR yet. With that much volume, he may seem like a good starting option, but his actual catches resulted in just 9.2 and 5.4 PPR fantasy points in those two contests. A matchup with the Tennessee Titans may seem solid on paper, but it could just as easily lead to a low passing volume day from the Colts. Treadwell's path to success runs through quarterback Daniel Jones, who's still recovering from an Achilles tendon tear from late 2025. The Colts may not have to produce a ton of offense to beat the Titans in Week 6, so Treadwell is a very risky start, especially since he's caught just half the passes thrown his way in Week 5 and Week 6 combined.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jalen Brooks Not Viable Despite Move Up The Depth Chart
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:10 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks seemed to be the biggest beneficiary of Marvin Harrison Jr. sitting out Week 5 in anticipation of his eventual trade to the Texans. Brooks saw seven targets in the game, though he converted just two of them for receptions for 16 receiving yards. Perhaps more notable was how the Cardinals utilized Brooks in MHJ's absence. Brooks took over for Harrison in 2-WR sets while Kendrick Bourne was used exclusively in 3-WR packages, and Brooks' 57.4% route participation rate was just behind Kendrick Bourne's 59.3%. Brooks may be on the ascent, but on Sunday he will be challenged by Trent McDuffie or Jaylen Watson on the outside. Brooks makes for a sneaky stash, but he should not be in fantasy lineups against the Rams in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Keenan Allen Has WR3 Value In Week 6 vs Titans
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:04 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen scored 18.3 and 9.5 PPR fantasy points in his last two outings, and would likely have had double-digit points a second time in Week 5 were his game not cut short by an injury. He's back to full health and will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Allen is 34 years old but still shows sufficient separation ability, and is big enough to play outside receiver and block when he's asked to. The Colts have made it a point to get the ball to their outside receivers and top tight end, with the slot receivers having had disappointing production so far. Allen will have a starting role and play opposite WR Laquon Treadwell, who bounced around teams before being called into regular season action due to the injury to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel). Allen checks in as a WR3/flex in deeper leagues and a start if you're bold enough.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Josh Downs Still Searching For Breakout Game in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 5:01 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs just hasn't been a huge part of his team's game plan this season. Even after injuries to WRs Alec Pierce (heel) and Keenan Allen, Downs failed to have any big games this season, and has seen just 10 targets in his last two games combined. He wasn't able to eclipse double-digit PPR fantasy points in either. Despite separating well on film and being a reliable short-to-intermediate option in the passing game, Downs has been quiet for fantasy football this year. Frustratingly, he often takes a back seat to WRs like Laquon Treadwell, which can be infuriating for fantasy managers. The underlying efficiency metrics are encouraging, but they don't mean much when Indy just doesn't look the way of its slot receiver enough. Downs is a risky start due to his low volume this year, and there are better options if you're looking for a good WR3/flex for Week 6.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Primed For Monster Day vs Titans in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:56 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should enjoy a fantastic fantasy football performance against the hopeless Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Tennessee has one of the NFL's weakest offenses, and their inability to move the ball downfield should help the Colts dominate time of possession. This game should feature a heavy dose of Taylor carries, at least a few rushing touchdowns, and could finish with 20+ PPR fantasy points. The Titans look surprisingly good against running backs on paper. However, their ineffective offense gives opposing offenses plenty of flexibility to grind the clock down after building a lead and still come away with a win. Taylor is good enough to overcome such perceived difficulties, and he'll be instrumental in keeping the clock churning. Treat him as an elite RB1 in fantasy football for Week 6.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyler Huntley is an Intriguing Superflex Option in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:54 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start again in Week 6 in Cleveland against the Browns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains on the mend. Snoop was lights-out in the final minutes of regulation and overtime against the Falcons, going 11-for-11 for 80 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Huntley's 11 completions without a miss over the final 2:30 of regulation and overtime are the most by any player in such a situation since at least 2000. The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley more trouble than the Falcons did on Sunday night. However, the veteran backup completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns despite being pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and taking three sacks. This gives managers seeking relief some hope that Huntley will protect the ball and still produce in this AFC North slugfest. For superflex managers looking to replace a quarterback on bye this week, Huntley has averaged 18.4 points per game in his three starts since the start of 2025 and, much like for the Ravens, he probably is a serviceable substitute.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Poised For Breakout Game Of 2026 vs Titans
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:53 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is set up nicely to have his first big game of the 2026 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans. The 0-5 team has little hope for a strong beginning, middle, or end to their season, as they're completely ineffective on both sides of the ball. They've allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs this season. The only reason they haven't allowed a ton of fantasy points is that opposing teams haven't had to throw the ball much against them. Indianapolis has a lot to prove this season -- head coach Shane Steichen is likely on the hot seat, and he should use this as an opportunity to get a blowout victory against a hapless squad. Such a game plan would help Jones put up solid numbers, as he really hasn't this season since recovering from an Achilles tendon tear late last year. Jones is a stash candidate in deeper leagues to help with bye weeks and wait it out until he's fully healthy again.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Primed For Big Performance at Packers in Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:49 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has the pleasure of facing the extreme run-funnel Green Bay Packers defense in Week 6. They've allowed the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt this season but are the third-worst team in the NFL at slowing down opposing running backs in fantasy football. Williams now has the benefit of having his elite run-blocking offensive guard, Tyler Smith, back in the lineup and healthy after he missed the first four games of the season with a thumb injury. Smith is a Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All Pro thanks to his exploits as a run blocker, where he moves defenders out of the way effectively and bulldozes paths for Williams to run through. It seems that his dip in rushing efficiency was due to Smith's absence, and we should see the former Broncos RB return to 2024 form in short time. Start him in all leagues as an RB1 with high-end touchdown upside and enough volume for a very safe floor.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson A Risky Fantasy Option Amid Poor Production
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:45 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson hasn't been a big part of his team's passing game this season, but he'll look to turn things around in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Though he's caught three touchdowns in five games this season, he's made a series of crucial mistakes, including losing a key fumble in Week 3 and failing to catch a close-loss pass that ended up as an interception in Week 5. Both games ended in one-score losses. It would probably serve Dallas well to ease back on Ferguson's targets and start getting the ball to WR Ryan Flournoy more; he's shown excellent flashes of talent, and his film is impressive. Ferguson has plenty of mistakes to clean up and limited upside, as he's averaging just 20.4 receiving yards per game. The opposing Green Bay Packers, who Dallas will face in Week 6, are bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Fantasy managers outside of dynasty leagues may want to look elsewhere for a starting TE this week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy A Deep League Stash With Limited Upside In Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:41 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has shown enough upside to be startable as a WR3/flex in fantasy football leagues in games in which either of his team's top-2 WRs are injured. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have him, both WRs CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) and George Pickens practiced in full on Friday and are set to play in Week 6 without restrictions. Flournoy's standalone value is minimal when both Lamb and Pickens are healthy. The third-year pro will continue to serve as third fiddle at WR in an offense that also looks to get tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams involved in the passing game. This leaves little room for No. 19 to go off on a weekly basis. He should remain on benches in deep leagues and in the minds of fantasy managers as a waiver wire priority if either Lamb or Pickens suffers a serious injury moving forward.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens A WR2 In Tough Matchup at Packers
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:36 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens faces a tough test in a battle to put up WR1 numbers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Pickens has been one of the more disappointing picks in fantasy football this season -- he had a huge game in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was after Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) exited with injury. Aside from that game, Pickens has been the clear WR2 for the Cowboys and has been dominated in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns by his counterpart. Lamb could be playing hurt in Week 6, which would help Pickens measurably, but we don't know how hampered No. 88 will be. Still, Pickens is a must-start this week, as the Cowboys still have one of the NFL's best offenses for fantasy football and No. 3 showed elite talent as the team's WR1 last season. Treat Pickens as a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside for his upcoming game against the team he scored 33.4 PPR fantasy points against in Week 4 of last season.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN