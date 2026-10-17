Tyler Huntley is an Intriguing Superflex Option in Week 6
Oct 17, 2026, 4:54 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start again in Week 6 in Cleveland against the Browns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) remains on the mend. Snoop was lights-out in the final minutes of regulation and overtime against the Falcons, going 11-for-11 for 80 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Huntley's 11 completions without a miss over the final 2:30 of regulation and overtime are the most by any player in such a situation since at least 2000. The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley more trouble than the Falcons did on Sunday night. However, the veteran backup completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns despite being pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and taking three sacks. This gives managers seeking relief some hope that Huntley will protect the ball and still produce in this AFC North slugfest. For superflex managers looking to replace a quarterback on bye this week, Huntley has averaged 18.4 points per game in his three starts since the start of 2025 and, much like for the Ravens, he probably is a serviceable substitute.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Daniel Jones Poised For Breakout Game Of 2026 vs Titans
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:53 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is set up nicely to have his first big game of the 2026 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans. The 0-5 team has little hope for a strong beginning, middle, or end to their season, as they're completely ineffective on both sides of the ball. They've allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt to opposing QBs this season. The only reason they haven't allowed a ton of fantasy points is that opposing teams haven't had to throw the ball much against them. Indianapolis has a lot to prove this season -- head coach Shane Steichen is likely on the hot seat, and he should use this as an opportunity to get a blowout victory against a hapless squad. Such a game plan would help Jones put up solid numbers, as he really hasn't this season since recovering from an Achilles tendon tear late last year. Jones is a stash candidate in deeper leagues to help with bye weeks and wait it out until he's fully healthy again.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Javonte Williams Primed For Big Performance at Packers in Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:49 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has the pleasure of facing the extreme run-funnel Green Bay Packers defense in Week 6. They've allowed the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt this season but are the third-worst team in the NFL at slowing down opposing running backs in fantasy football. Williams now has the benefit of having his elite run-blocking offensive guard, Tyler Smith, back in the lineup and healthy after he missed the first four games of the season with a thumb injury. Smith is a Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All Pro thanks to his exploits as a run blocker, where he moves defenders out of the way effectively and bulldozes paths for Williams to run through. It seems that his dip in rushing efficiency was due to Smith's absence, and we should see the former Broncos RB return to 2024 form in short time. Start him in all leagues as an RB1 with high-end touchdown upside and enough volume for a very safe floor.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Jake Ferguson A Risky Fantasy Option Amid Poor Production
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:45 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has failed to be a big part of his team's efforts to move the ball down the field in the passing game this season. Though he's caught three touchdowns in five games this season, he's made a series of crucial mistakes, such as losing a key fumble in Week 3 and failing to catch a close losses, pass that ended up as an interception in Week 5. Both those games ended up being one-score losses. It would probably serve Dallas well to ease back on Ferguson's targets and start getting the ball to WR Ryan Flournoy more -- he's shown excellent flashes of talent and his film is impressive. Ferguson has a lot of mistakes to clean up and not a lot of upside, as he's averaging just 20.4 receiving yards per game. The opposing Green Bay Packers, who Dallas will face in Week 6, are bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Fantasy managers outside of dynasty leagues may want to look elsewhere for a starting TE this week.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy A Deep League Stash With Limited Upside In Week 6
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:41 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has shown enough upside to be startable as a WR3/flex in fantasy football leagues in games in which either of his team's top-2 WRs are injured. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have him, both WRs CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) and George Pickens practiced in full on Friday and are set to play in Week 6 without restrictions. Flournoy's standalone value is minimal when both Lamb and Pickens are healthy. The third-year pro will continue to serve as third fiddle at WR in an offense that also looks to get tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams involved in the passing game. This leaves little room for No. 19 to go off on a weekly basis. He should remain on benches in deep leagues and in the minds of fantasy managers as a waiver wire priority if either Lamb or Pickens suffers a serious injury moving forward.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
George Pickens A WR2 In Tough Matchup at Packers
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:36 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens faces a tough test in a battle to put up WR1 numbers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Pickens has been one of the more disappointing picks in fantasy football this season -- he had a huge game in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was after Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) exited with injury. Aside from that game, Pickens has been the clear WR2 for the Cowboys and has been dominated in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns by his counterpart. Lamb could be playing hurt in Week 6, which would help Pickens measurably, but we don't know how hampered No. 88 will be. Still, Pickens is a must-start this week, as the Cowboys still have one of the NFL's best offenses for fantasy football and No. 3 showed elite talent as the team's WR1 last season. Treat Pickens as a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside for his upcoming game against the team he scored 33.4 PPR fantasy points against in Week 4 of last season.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Trusted by Team, but not all Fantasy Managers in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:35 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) popped up on the injury report after a disappointing four receptions for 28 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Still, he practiced in full all week and has no injury designation heading into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Andrews' dropped potential touchdown reception and fumble almost certainly frustrated managers who started the veteran tight end for his floor last week. However, after the game, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said he never considered reducing Andrews' targets, and Doyle praised the tight end for his resiliency, accountability, and leadership, according to Baltimore Ravens Staff Writer Clifton Brown. These sentiments strongly suggest he will continue to have a dedicated niche in the Ravens' offense, but such praise doesn't always translate to fantasy points. That said, the veteran does rank second on the team in targets (30), routes (111), and receptions (22) through five games. Looking ahead to Week 6, the Browns are a middle-of-the-road matchup for Andrews, allowing three touchdowns to tight ends in five games and giving up around 15 PPR points per game to the position. This potential vulnerability may benefit Andrews this weekend, who has seen two red zone opportunities in each of the last two games. Andrews will likely get his usual five or six targets and profiles as a touchdown-dependent fringe TE1 in Week 6.--Matt McCauley
Source: Clifton Brown – Baltimore Ravens
CeeDee Lamb A Must-Start WR1 Even If Playing Through Injury
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:33 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (quadriceps) is dealing with a thigh injury that ended up seeing him pulled from his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. The Cowboys shockingly went on to lose that game despite the opposing team missing their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield (thumb). Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the game -- it's clear that if Lamb had been healthy and active for the whole game, things could have been different. Dallas faces a tough test against the Green Bay Packers, who have been stingy against the pass this season. Their defense is middling against the run but excellent against the pass, though they rank just above average against wide receivers in fantasy football. The only thing that can hold back Lamb this season is his health, it seems, so as he practiced in full this week, expect him to have a shot at WR1 numbers.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Tyler Loop is a Solid Start Again in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:29 AM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop looks to continue his reliability as the Ravens travel to Cleveland in Week 6 to take on the Browns. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Loop made all three field goals, including two from 51 yards out. He also made one extra point in overtime. So far this season, Loop is perfect beyond 50 yards, making all five long-range attempts. This AFC North matchup has one of the week's lowest over/unders, and points probably will be hard to come by. Also, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the nod again this week after Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday afternoon. For these reasons, the Ravens may opt to rely on Loop's leg to put points on the board when they are within his range rather than going for it on fourth downs. Lastly, Cleveland weather looks sunny and clear at kickoff on Sunday with minimal wind, which should leave the kicking game mostly unaffected. Loop's consistency likely offers fantasy managers a safe floor in Week 6, and he is shaping up to be a set-it-and-forget-it kicker for the next several weeks.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Dak Prescott Still A Fantasy Football QB1 in Week 6 at Packers
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 17, 2026, 4:29 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will face the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 6 after a disappointing performance in Week 5. He failed to lift the Cowboys to a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sans their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield (thumb). This week, he'll face one of the tougher defenses against quarterbacks in the NFL -- Green Bay has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season. It looks like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will return for Week 6 without restrictions, but he may still be slowed down by the thigh injury that affected him in Week 5. Prescott wasn't very effective with Lamb out of the lineup, and threw just one touchdown against two interceptions in the loss. Prescott is still productive enough to be a QB1, and depending on how healthy Lamb is, could bounce back, but don't expect a monster ceiling against the defense that's lockdown against the pass, allowing the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt this year.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Baltimore Ravens Defense Is Strong Start in Week 6 Divisional Matchup
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:27 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' DST will face their former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and his Cleveland Browns in Ohio in Week 6. The Ravens' defense survived a high-octane Falcons offense, logging three sacks and a walk-off interception to win in overtime. The unit got a much-needed boost last week with the long-awaited return of defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected back after his two-game absence, which should give the DST another jolt. The three sacks against the Falcons are the team's most since Week 2, and their pass rush is key to the Ravens' game plan and fantasy managers. The Ravens' DST has a 36.5% quarterback-pressure rate and a 5.2% sack rate. Cleveland leads the league in sacks taken (19) and sack rate (11.3%) after five weeks, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has faced a 40.22% pressure rate, which bodes well for the Ravens' front seven. This AFC North slugfest has one of the lowest over/unders on the Week 6 slate and is historically low-scoring, with the Browns scoring 20 points or fewer since October 2024. However, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston, the frontrunner for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and KC Concepcion (concussion), who cleared protocol late Friday afternoon, represent the type of downfield threats that the Ravens' secondary has struggled to contain this season. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked defense in Week 6 and is a solid streaming option before tougher matchups in Weeks 7 through 9.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry Primed for Another Heavy Workload in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:26 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens offense will once again look to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to take the helm against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 as Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday afternoon. Henry's role with Huntley at quarterback remained largely unchanged as he logged 24 rushing attempts in Week 5, in keeping with his 23-rush average this season. However, seven of those rushes came in overtime, and Henry carried the ball just five times in the second half. Admittedly, the Ravens had only nine minutes of possession in that half, which almost certainly limited Henry's opportunities. For the season, roughly 40% of the team's total targets and rushing attempts have gone through Henry, and that trend is unlikely to abate this weekend against a lackluster Cleveland run defense. While the Browns' pass rush will likely trouble the Ravens, they've given up the tenth-most rushing yards per play (4.5), eighth-most yards after contact (3.27), and fourth-highest rushing EPA per play (+0.02) through five games, according to Next Gen Stats. The Browns also just gave up 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to Jets backup running back Braelon Allen last week. Cleveland may be without Mason Graham (knee, ankle) and Carson Schwesinger (ankle), both important defensive pieces, and both are questionable going into the weekend. Derrick Henry is a mid-to-high-end workhorse RB1 in this week's AFC North battle and should be started in every fantasy format.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Trey McBride Remains A Must-Start Despite Difficult Defense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 4:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught nine passes for 66 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. It was the fifth consecutive game that McBride reached double digits in targets, and he is just one behind Amon-Ra St. Brown's 57 for the most in the NFL. That volume should keep him in play in Week 6, despite a matchup against the Rams, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and receiving yards to tight ends so far this season. In a similarly difficult matchup against the 49ers in Week 3, McBride brought in nine catches for 75 yards on 11 targets, good enough to finish as the overall TE8 in PPR scoring. Los Angeles has allowed four end zone targeted touchdowns to slot receivers (where McBride lines up on 67.2% of routes), which may improve McBride's chances for another score this weekend. Despite the opponent, McBride still projects as a TE1 and is a must-start in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne Could Surprise In Slot Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans. This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game. Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores. Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson Faces Tough Matchup In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 3:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson was surprisingly unproductive without Marvin Harrison Jr. in the lineup against the Lions last week. On the cusp of being traded, the outbound Harrison was inactive, but Wilson had just four catches for 30 yards on seven targets in the loss. In Week 6, he draws a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will likely see a lot of cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite the challenge, there is room for optimism regarding Wilson's outlook. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranks fourth in pass attempts per game and will likely be throwing a lot again on Sunday in an effort to keep up with the Rams' production on offense. Also, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers and has given up at least one score to the position in four of their first five games. Wilson projects as a WR2 and should be in starting lineups for Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight Not Viable Despite Potential For More Playing Time
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 3:02 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight had just one carry for eight yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Buried behind Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart, it was Knight's third rushing attempt of the season. Love has been ruled out for Arizona's Week 6 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, so Knight should see more work than usual, but he will still be operating behind Allgeier. Knight's opportunities may also be limited by the expected game script. The Cardinals are currently 12.5-point underdogs and will have to go pass-heavy to keep pace with the Rams. Aside from an aerial approach on offense detracting from rushing opportunities, Knight is not known for his pass-blocking ability, which may limit his chances to get on the field. Knight is projected as an RB5/6 and should only be considered as an option in deep leagues in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier In Line For More Work In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 2:52 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had just three carries for seven yards last week but is in line for far more work in Week 6. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been declared out for Arizona's next game, paving the way for Allgeier to operate as the team's primary backfield option. Unfortunately, Allgeier's window of opportunity opens with a meeting against the Rams. Before James Cook III's 111-yard, two-TD performance against the Rams in Week 5, the defense had not allowed more than 68 rushing yards nor any touchdowns to any running back. Challenging defense aside, Allgeier's opportunities may be limited as Arizona will have to lean into the pass to have any chance to keep up with Los Angeles. It is not an ideal situation, but after moving up the depth chart and with Arizona currently having just one other running back on their active roster, Allgeier projects as a low-end RB2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jacoby Brissett A Superflex Option Despite Tough Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 2:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns last week. Trailing for most of the game, Brissett threw 47 passes (completing 29) in the lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. It was a high point on a roller coaster season for Brissett, who has averaged 283 yards per game in three weeks but has a combined 261 in his other two. As 12.5-point underdogs against the Rams in Week 6, Arizona can be expected to lean heavily into the pass once again. The Rams' defense will present a much greater challenge than the Lions' did in Week 5, though. Los Angeles has not allowed more than 215 passing yards in a game thus far in 2026. Brissett's relentlessness (he ranks fourth in pass attempts per game with 39.8) keeps him in the running as a qualified streamer in two-QB leagues in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
New Orleans Saints Defense Offers Limited Upside Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 2:08 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. The score came on a fumble recovery by safety Jonas Sanker, who returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Saints, who will now face a Giants team that has allowed at least two sacks in every game and has committed at least one turnover in four of five games. The Saints have been poor defensively, ranking 31st in points allowed, and have recorded just five total takeaways on the season. They remain a safe option with limited upside in Week 6 and rank 12th in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Alec Pierce Worth Stashing as Injured Reserve Stint Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:05 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) remains a very intriguing player to stash in fantasy football, despite his current status on injured reserve. It was previously reported that Pierce is no longer wearing a cast, but he still isn't close to returning. With that being said, there's still an opportunity for managers to make some strategic roster moves, especially in leagues with IR spots. Pierce had four catches for 61 yards in his only game with a snap share higher than 26%. Evidently, availability has been his biggest flaw this year, but if he can return from IR midseason and stay on the field, his big-play upside will help him re-establish himself as a low-end WR2 in PPR leagues. Upon his return, Pierce will look to build on his 2025 season, during which he finished as the overall WR28 in scoring. Given that managers have already started dropping him to waivers out of impatience, there's now a glaring opportunity for savvy managers to add him and build an even stronger roster before lineups lock in subsequent weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Skyler Bell Immediately Slots Into Intriguing Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell went from being inactive for four weeks to handling a 61% snap share in his NFL debut last Monday. Bell was active against the Rams in the first place due to the absence of Joshua Palmer (shoulder), but then he ended up occupying an even larger role than anticipated after DJ Moore (shoulder) left the game early. Moore and Palmer are both questionable for Week 6 and beyond, but if they both end up missing time, Bell would instantly get onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3/flex in deeper leagues. That ranking alone is enough to justify grabbing Bell off the waiver wire for now. Even if managers can't find a realistic starting lineup spot for him in the short term, he has the ability to be a meaningful contributor full-season, especially if his teammates keep getting hurt.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller