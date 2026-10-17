Baltimore Ravens Defense Is Strong Start in Week 6 Divisional Matchup
Oct 17, 2026, 4:27 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' DST will face their former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and his Cleveland Browns in Ohio in Week 6. The Ravens' defense survived a high-octane Falcons offense, logging three sacks and a walk-off interception to win in overtime. The unit got a much-needed boost last week with the long-awaited return of defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected back after his two-game absence, which should give the DST another jolt. The three sacks against the Falcons are the team's most since Week 2, and their pass rush is key to the Ravens' game plan and fantasy managers. The Ravens' DST has a 36.5% quarterback-pressure rate and a 5.2% sack rate. Cleveland leads the league in sacks taken (19) and sack rate (11.3%) after five weeks, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has faced a 40.22% pressure rate, which bodes well for the Ravens' front seven. This AFC North slugfest has one of the lowest over/unders on the Week 6 slate and is historically low-scoring, with the Browns scoring 20 points or fewer since October 2024. However, rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston, the frontrunner for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and KC Concepcion (concussion), who cleared protocol late Friday afternoon, represent the type of downfield threats that the Ravens' secondary has struggled to contain this season. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked defense in Week 6 and is a solid streaming option before tougher matchups in Weeks 7 through 9.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
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Derrick Henry Primed for Another Heavy Workload in Week 6
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 17, 2026, 4:26 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens offense will once again look to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to take the helm against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 as Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday afternoon. Henry's role with Huntley at quarterback remained largely unchanged as he logged 24 rushing attempts in Week 5, in keeping with his 23-rush average this season. However, seven of those rushes came in overtime, and Henry carried the ball just five times in the second half. Admittedly, the Ravens had only nine minutes of possession in that half, which almost certainly limited Henry's opportunities. For the season, roughly 40% of the team's total targets and rushing attempts have gone through Henry, and that trend is unlikely to abate this weekend against a lackluster Cleveland run defense. While the Browns' pass rush will likely trouble the Ravens, they've given up the tenth-most rushing yards per play (4.5), eighth-most yards after contact (3.27), and fourth-highest rushing EPA per play (+0.02) through five games, according to Next Gen Stats. The Browns also just gave up 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to Jets backup running back Braelon Allen last week. Cleveland may be without Mason Graham (knee, ankle) and Carson Schwesinger (ankle), both important defensive pieces, and both are questionable going into the weekend. Derrick Henry is a mid-to-high-end workhorse RB1 in this week's AFC North battle and should be started in every fantasy format.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Trey McBride Remains A Must-Start Despite Difficult Defense
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 4:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught nine passes for 66 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. It was the fifth consecutive game that McBride reached double digits in targets, and he is just one behind Amon-Ra St. Brown's 57 for the most in the NFL. That volume should keep him in play in Week 6, despite a matchup against the Rams, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and receiving yards to tight ends so far this season. In a similarly difficult matchup against the 49ers in Week 3, McBride brought in nine catches for 75 yards on 11 targets, good enough to finish as the overall TE8 in PPR scoring. Los Angeles has allowed four end zone targeted touchdowns to slot receivers (where McBride lines up on 67.2% of routes), which may improve McBride's chances for another score this weekend. Despite the opponent, McBride still projects as a TE1 and is a must-start in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kendrick Bourne Could Surprise In Slot Role
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne led the team with 70 receiving yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Bourne caught five passes and was second in targets, with eight. As usual, Bourne was on the field in 11-personnel packages but saw no extra action with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive ahead of his trade to the Texans. This utilization may be Bourne's salvation in Week 6 against a Rams defense that is allowing just 165.0 passing yards per game. Bourne has operated out of the slot on 68.5% of his routes, and Los Angeles is tied for the second-most red zone receptions allowed and the second-most end zone target conversions for scores. Rather than deal with the Rams' shutdown corners on the outside, Jacoby Brissett may opt to take advantage of Bourne's softer matchup. Bourne projects as a WR4 in Week 6 and is in play for fantasy teams in deep leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Michael Wilson Faces Tough Matchup In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 3:23 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson was surprisingly unproductive without Marvin Harrison Jr. in the lineup against the Lions last week. On the cusp of being traded, the outbound Harrison was inactive, but Wilson had just four catches for 30 yards on seven targets in the loss. In Week 6, he draws a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will likely see a lot of cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite the challenge, there is room for optimism regarding Wilson's outlook. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranks fourth in pass attempts per game and will likely be throwing a lot again on Sunday in an effort to keep up with the Rams' production on offense. Also, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers and has given up at least one score to the position in four of their first five games. Wilson projects as a WR2 and should be in starting lineups for Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Bam Knight Not Viable Despite Potential For More Playing Time
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 3:02 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight had just one carry for eight yards in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Buried behind Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart, it was Knight's third rushing attempt of the season. Love has been ruled out for Arizona's Week 6 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, so Knight should see more work than usual, but he will still be operating behind Allgeier. Knight's opportunities may also be limited by the expected game script. The Cardinals are currently 12.5-point underdogs and will have to go pass-heavy to keep pace with the Rams. Aside from an aerial approach on offense detracting from rushing opportunities, Knight is not known for his pass-blocking ability, which may limit his chances to get on the field. Knight is projected as an RB5/6 and should only be considered as an option in deep leagues in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier In Line For More Work In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 2:52 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had just three carries for seven yards last week but is in line for far more work in Week 6. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been declared out for Arizona's next game, paving the way for Allgeier to operate as the team's primary backfield option. Unfortunately, Allgeier's window of opportunity opens with a meeting against the Rams. Before James Cook III's 111-yard, two-TD performance against the Rams in Week 5, the defense had not allowed more than 68 rushing yards nor any touchdowns to any running back. Challenging defense aside, Allgeier's opportunities may be limited as Arizona will have to lean into the pass to have any chance to keep up with Los Angeles. It is not an ideal situation, but after moving up the depth chart and with Arizona currently having just one other running back on their active roster, Allgeier projects as a low-end RB2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jacoby Brissett A Superflex Option Despite Tough Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 2:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns last week. Trailing for most of the game, Brissett threw 47 passes (completing 29) in the lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. It was a high point on a roller coaster season for Brissett, who has averaged 283 yards per game in three weeks but has a combined 261 in his other two. As 12.5-point underdogs against the Rams in Week 6, Arizona can be expected to lean heavily into the pass once again. The Rams' defense will present a much greater challenge than the Lions' did in Week 5, though. Los Angeles has not allowed more than 215 passing yards in a game thus far in 2026. Brissett's relentlessness (he ranks fourth in pass attempts per game with 39.8) keeps him in the running as a qualified streamer in two-QB leagues in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
New Orleans Saints Defense Offers Limited Upside Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 2:08 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. The score came on a fumble recovery by safety Jonas Sanker, who returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Saints, who will now face a Giants team that has allowed at least two sacks in every game and has committed at least one turnover in four of five games. The Saints have been poor defensively, ranking 31st in points allowed, and have recorded just five total takeaways on the season. They remain a safe option with limited upside in Week 6 and rank 12th in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Alec Pierce Worth Stashing as Injured Reserve Stint Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:05 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) remains a very intriguing player to stash in fantasy football, despite his current status on injured reserve. It was previously reported that Pierce is no longer wearing a cast, but he still isn't close to returning. With that being said, there's still an opportunity for managers to make some strategic roster moves, especially in leagues with IR spots. Pierce had four catches for 61 yards in his only game with a snap share higher than 26%. Evidently, availability has been his biggest flaw this year, but if he can return from IR midseason and stay on the field, his big-play upside will help him re-establish himself as a low-end WR2 in PPR leagues. Upon his return, Pierce will look to build on his 2025 season, during which he finished as the overall WR28 in scoring. Given that managers have already started dropping him to waivers out of impatience, there's now a glaring opportunity for savvy managers to add him and build an even stronger roster before lineups lock in subsequent weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Skyler Bell Immediately Slots Into Intriguing Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell went from being inactive for four weeks to handling a 61% snap share in his NFL debut last Monday. Bell was active against the Rams in the first place due to the absence of Joshua Palmer (shoulder), but then he ended up occupying an even larger role than anticipated after DJ Moore (shoulder) left the game early. Moore and Palmer are both questionable for Week 6 and beyond, but if they both end up missing time, Bell would instantly get onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3/flex in deeper leagues. That ranking alone is enough to justify grabbing Bell off the waiver wire for now. Even if managers can't find a realistic starting lineup spot for him in the short term, he has the ability to be a meaningful contributor full-season, especially if his teammates keep getting hurt.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wide Receiver Injuries Lead to Enormous Opportunity for Jacob Cowing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:55 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing could take on a significant role in Week 6 and beyond. The 49ers have been one of the NFL's most injured teams this year, and no position has been hit harder in San Francisco than wide receiver. Mike Evans (ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) could both sit out Week 6 after missing practice on Friday, and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are all on injured reserve. That leaves Jordan Watkins and Cowing as the 49ers' top two healthy receivers. While we haven't seen much of a track record of production from Cowing, the opportunity and volume alone are enough to put him on the WR3/flex radar for as long as Evans and Samuel are hurt. He has played at least 31% of the snaps in each of the last four weeks, and while he did catch his first pass of the season on Sunday, he also lost a fumble. A higher ceiling but similarly low floor await Cowing going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Top Running Back to Stash While on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:39 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is a top stash option heading into the middle portion of the 2026 season. Coleman is currently on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 2, but he'll be eligible to return as early as the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 1st. The rookie opened the year in the No. 3 running back role, but he wasted no time making a positive impression. In just his second game, Coleman totaled 39 rushing yards, three catches, 19 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Not only is there clearly a path to fantasy relevance for Coleman when he's healthy, but his productivity could also allow him to push for more opportunities than JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, who haven't exactly blown us away this year. At the very least, Coleman is a solid stash for fantasy managers looking to add some upside to their running back room around midseason, as he could flourish into a weekly RB3/flex option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Carlson Remains a Risky Start Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 1:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson converted just one of two extra-point attempts in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It has been a quiet season for Carlson, who has attempted a field goal in just one of the last three games. On the year, he is 11-for-13 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goals. His 84.6% conversion rate on extra points and 71.4% mark on field goals are both career lows. He will look to bounce back against a Giants team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is a risky fantasy option and ranks as K17 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
George Pickens Returning to Elite Level of Play From Last Year
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:28 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was one of the biggest steals in 2025 fantasy football drafts, finishing as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues while serving as a league winner for many managers. He got off to a relatively quiet start this season, but he seems to have turned a corner after the first few weeks. Pickens broke out for nine catches, 130 yards, and one touchdown last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with CeeDee Lamb spending part of the game on the sideline due to an injury. Pickens has played at least 84% of the snaps in four of his five games so far this year, and he has at least eight targets in three of those five. The 25-year-old receiver may continue to operate behind Lamb again in Week 6, but his prominent snap and target shares indicate that he's trending up and could end up returning to the WR1 tier in fantasy football very soon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Looks to Rebound After Quiet Week 5
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 1:13 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in four of five targets for just 16 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It was his first game this season with fewer than 53 receiving yards, though the Saints struggled to move the ball offensively as a whole. Johnson will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game and ranking around the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends. His 78.1% catch rate and 5.0 receptions per game are both career highs, and with wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (back) both questionable, Johnson could be asked to take on a larger role in the offense. He is a strong bounce-back candidate and ranks as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Could Be in Line for Bigger Role in Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 12:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught four of six targets for 26 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His yardage total was a season low, though it came amid an overall poor offensive performance from the Saints offense. Despite fellow wide receiver Chris Olave ranking second in the league with 537 receiving yards, Vele continues to lead the team's receivers in snap percentage at 91%. His 10.1 yards per reception is a career low, but his averages of 50.4 receiving yards and 5.0 receptions per game are career highs. With Olave (illness) questionable for Week 6, Vele could take on WR1 duties if his teammate is unable to suit up. Vele ranks as WR34 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, but his fantasy floor and ceiling would both rise if Olave sits.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Dare Ogunbowale Could Have a Role vs. the Jaguars
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:18 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale is set to be the team's primary backup behind Woody Marks in Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out. The 32-year-old veteran played just one snap last week and didn't touch the ball, but he was the only running back besides Marks and Montgomery to get any offensive work at all. Ogunbowale was on the Raiders' practice squad before joining the Texans, but he has yet to have a catch or carry in his two games this season. Ogunbowale could mix in on third downs due to his pass protection and his contributions as a pass-catcher, but he will likely have a very minimal role as Marks carries the load. The Jaguars have also been one of the best defenses in the league against running backs, making Ogunbowale only worth a look in the deepest of formats or in a DFS Showdown format as a punt play. He is RotoBaller's No. 54 RB this week, so he can be left on the waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Can Be a Solid RB2 in Expanded Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:10 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks appears to be set for his biggest workload of the season with teammate David Montgomery (groin) out in Week 6. Marks took a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and added four catches for 23 yards last week against the Titans, recording a season-high 12.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems. He has been a steady producer with short rushing touchdowns or multiple catches for the last few weeks, and now he'll have a bigger role without Montgomery. He played 85% of snaps last week, and no other running back besides Montgomery had a catch or a carry. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Marks is the RB20, making him a solid starter as an RB2 or FLEX in all formats. The only reason he isn't an even better play is that the Jaguars have been very strong against the run, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Opposing running backs have scored just two touchdowns in five games while averaging 42 rushing yards per game. Despite the tough matchup, though, Marks' volume keeps him a strong start for Week 6.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Could See Another Opportunity to Lead Saints Backfield
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the carries in Week 5 against the Vikings, recording 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. With starting running back Alvin Kamara entering the game after a week of limited practices due to a back issue, Miller played just 31% of the snaps but handled 71% of the team's carries. With Kamara listed as questionable with a back injury again this week, Miller could continue to lead the Saints' backfield. His efficiency remains a concern, as he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and he has seen little involvement in the passing game, recording only four receptions for 15 yards this season. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller is worth considering as a low-end RB2/FLEX option against a Giants defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a Solid QB2 in Week 6
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 16, 2026, 11:42 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have new acquisition Marvin Harrison Jr. available for the team's Week 6 matchup in London against the Jaguars. Stroud has been putting up good numbers in the last several weeks, and he led his team to their first win of the season last week in Tennessee. He threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while running for another score on a season-high six rushing attempts. Stroud has averaged 37.0 pass attempts per game, with at least 30 pass attempts in all but one of his five games this season. With so much volume, he has averaged 280.4 passing yards per game with a total of six passing scores and no interceptions. He'll be in a tough matchup against the Jaguars this week, who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season. His volume and having Harrison available keep him as a solid second QB option, though, and he lands at No. 15 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings. He can be an emergency starter in single-QB leagues if needed, but is much more solid as a strong QB2 in dual-quarterback formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller