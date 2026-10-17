Daniel Carlson Remains a Risky Start Against Giants
Oct 17, 2026, 1:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson converted just one of two extra-point attempts in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It has been a quiet season for Carlson, who has attempted a field goal in just one of the last three games. On the year, he is 11-for-13 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goals. His 84.6% conversion rate on extra points and 71.4% mark on field goals are both career lows. He will look to bounce back against a Giants team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is a risky fantasy option and ranks as K17 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
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George Pickens Returning to Elite Level of Play From Last Year
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:28 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was one of the biggest steals in 2025 fantasy football drafts, finishing as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues while serving as a league winner for many managers. He got off to a relatively quiet start this season, but he seems to have turned a corner after the first few weeks. Pickens broke out for nine catches, 130 yards, and one touchdown last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with CeeDee Lamb spending part of the game on the sideline due to an injury. Pickens has played at least 84% of the snaps in four of his five games so far this year, and he has at least eight targets in three of those five. The 25-year-old receiver may continue to operate behind Lamb again in Week 6, but his prominent snap and target shares indicate that he's trending up and could end up returning to the WR1 tier in fantasy football very soon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Looks to Rebound After Quiet Week 5
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 1:13 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in four of five targets for just 16 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It was his first game this season with fewer than 53 receiving yards, though the Saints struggled to move the ball offensively as a whole. Johnson will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game and ranking around the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends. His 78.1% catch rate and 5.0 receptions per game are both career highs, and with wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (back) both questionable, Johnson could be asked to take on a larger role in the offense. He is a strong bounce-back candidate and ranks as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Could Be in Line for Bigger Role in Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 12:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught four of six targets for 26 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His yardage total was a season low, though it came amid an overall poor offensive performance from the Saints offense. Despite fellow wide receiver Chris Olave ranking second in the league with 537 receiving yards, Vele continues to lead the team's receivers in snap percentage at 91%. His 10.1 yards per reception is a career low, but his averages of 50.4 receiving yards and 5.0 receptions per game are career highs. With Olave (illness) questionable for Week 6, Vele could take on WR1 duties if his teammate is unable to suit up. Vele ranks as WR34 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, but his fantasy floor and ceiling would both rise if Olave sits.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Dare Ogunbowale Could Have a Role vs. the Jaguars
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:18 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale is set to be the team's primary backup behind Woody Marks in Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out. The 32-year-old veteran played just one snap last week and didn't touch the ball, but he was the only running back besides Marks and Montgomery to get any offensive work at all. Ogunbowale was on the Raiders' practice squad before joining the Texans, but he has yet to have a catch or carry in his two games this season. Ogunbowale could mix in on third downs due to his pass protection and his contributions as a pass-catcher, but he will likely have a very minimal role as Marks carries the load. The Jaguars have also been one of the best defenses in the league against running backs, making Ogunbowale only worth a look in the deepest of formats or in a DFS Showdown format as a punt play. He is RotoBaller's No. 54 RB this week, so he can be left on the waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Can Be a Solid RB2 in Expanded Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:10 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks appears to be set for his biggest workload of the season with teammate David Montgomery (groin) out in Week 6. Marks took a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and added four catches for 23 yards last week against the Titans, recording a season-high 12.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems. He has been a steady producer with short rushing touchdowns or multiple catches for the last few weeks, and now he'll have a bigger role without Montgomery. He played 85% of snaps last week, and no other running back besides Montgomery had a catch or a carry. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Marks is the RB20, making him a solid starter as an RB2 or FLEX in all formats. The only reason he isn't an even better play is that the Jaguars have been very strong against the run, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Opposing running backs have scored just two touchdowns in five games while averaging 42 rushing yards per game. Despite the tough matchup, though, Marks' volume keeps him a strong start for Week 6.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Could See Another Opportunity to Lead Saints Backfield
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the carries in Week 5 against the Vikings, recording 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. With starting running back Alvin Kamara entering the game after a week of limited practices due to a back issue, Miller played just 31% of the snaps but handled 71% of the team's carries. With Kamara listed as questionable with a back injury again this week, Miller could continue to lead the Saints' backfield. His efficiency remains a concern, as he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and he has seen little involvement in the passing game, recording only four receptions for 15 yards this season. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller is worth considering as a low-end RB2/FLEX option against a Giants defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a Solid QB2 in Week 6
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 16, 2026, 11:42 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have new acquisition Marvin Harrison Jr. available for the team's Week 6 matchup in London against the Jaguars. Stroud has been putting up good numbers in the last several weeks, and he led his team to their first win of the season last week in Tennessee. He threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while running for another score on a season-high six rushing attempts. Stroud has averaged 37.0 pass attempts per game, with at least 30 pass attempts in all but one of his five games this season. With so much volume, he has averaged 280.4 passing yards per game with a total of six passing scores and no interceptions. He'll be in a tough matchup against the Jaguars this week, who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season. His volume and having Harrison available keep him as a solid second QB option, though, and he lands at No. 15 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings. He can be an emergency starter in single-QB leagues if needed, but is much more solid as a strong QB2 in dual-quarterback formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Looks to Bounce Back After Quiet Week 5
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded just four receptions for 46 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His yardage total was his lowest since Week 14 of 2025, though it's difficult to fault Olave when the Saints' offense managed just 142 total yards. Olave has missed two practices this week due to an illness but was able to participate in some capacity on Friday, leaving his status for Sunday's game questionable. If he suits up, he faces a Giants defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers. Despite last week's disappointing performance, Olave still ranks second in the league in receiving yards and remains a must-start fantasy option on a weekly basis.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Alvin Kamara Could Share Workload Again in Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week 5 dealing with a back issue that likely contributed to him receiving just five touches for six yards against the Vikings. With Kamara's involvement limited, fellow running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the workload, with CJ Donaldson also getting involved. Kamara has been limited in practice again this week and is officially questionable with a back injury for Week 6 against the Giants. It's a favorable matchup against a New York defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game, the 25th-most in the league. However, even if Kamara suits up, fantasy managers could be in for another frustrating outing if he splits carries with Miller once again. He ranks as RB31 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough Looks to Bounce Back Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:08 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for just 96 yards and two interceptions in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His 3.8 yards per attempt and 38.1 passer rating were both the worst marks of his young career, as he faced constant pressure from a relentless Vikings front that posted a 50% pressure rate. This was Shough's first game of the season without at least 252 passing yards and a touchdown. He will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league, but surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Shough ranks as QB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson is Stash Option with Return Nearing
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is expected to have a minimal stay on the Injured Reserve. Ferguson landed on the IR ahead of Week 4, so he should be available for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tyler Higbee has been leaned on the most while Ferguson has been out, but he's likely to take a backseat once Ferguson returns. Ferguson recorded six receptions for 54 yards in Week 2. The 23-year-old has big-play upside that makes him worth stashing for tight-end-needy fantasy managers with his return looming.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bam Knight Could See an Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:42 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight will move up the depth chart ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is ruled out, so Tyler Allegeier will operate as the No. 1 back this weekend. Knight should move into the No. 2 role for as long as Love is out. Knight hasn't done much this season, but he rushed for 269 yards on 82 carries in 12 games last season. He could be a desperation deep league option for fantasy managers looking for help this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dont'e Thornton Won't be Activated in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:33 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) won't be activated from the Injured Reserve ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Thornton has been a full participant in practice for two weeks, but he'll remain sidelined for at least one more week. Thornton hasn't played at all this season due to a lingering hamstring injury. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have in the passing attack once he is deemed healthy enough to play. Thornton isn't worth rostering in most fantasy formats at the moment. Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Cody White will be the starting wideouts for the Raiders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Levi Edwards
Jalen Nailor is Cleared for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Nailor is back in action after missing last week's loss to the New England Patriots due to a concussion. He'll be back in the mix this weekend, but Nailor hasn't contributed much when healthy this season. Coming into Week 6, Nailor has recorded five receptions for 52 yards with zero touchdowns. His return is a positive for this offense, but Nailor doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Levi Edwards
Darnell Washington Could See Additional Looks in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 10:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has been relatively quiet for fantasy purposes so far this season but could be in line for an expanded role against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Steelers are incredibly thin at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all ruled out and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable. While running back Jaylen Warren should see a heavy workload, Washington, along with fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth and rookie wideout Germie Bernard, could see an uptick in targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and Washington has been involved near the end zone, with three red-zone targets and one touchdown over the past two weeks. His lack of consistent utilization keeps him out of fantasy consideration in most formats, but Washington has some upside as a dart throw in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Monday. Jacobs will be eligible to play as early as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. The veteran back has been out all season because of an ongoing investigation surrounding misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage. Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, but the NFL does have the right to discipline Jacobs if they feel it is needed. The NFL will keep its investigation of Jacobs open, so he could be suspended at some point down the road if new information comes out.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Pittsburgh Steelers DST A Must-Start in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 10:02 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense managed just one sack and no turnovers in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but it carries plenty of upside in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tampa Bay quarterback Jalon Daniels impressed last week against the Dallas Cowboys, there is still a path for the Steelers to find success against an undrafted rookie making just his third career NFL start. Through five weeks, Tampa Bay is allowing the second-most sacks and giving up the sixth-most turnovers per contest. Additionally, Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle), who was inactive in Week 5, appears to be trending toward returning against his former team on Sunday, bolstering Pittsburgh's secondary. Fantasy managers should confidently deploy the Steelers DST as a top-five option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Fumble Issues Could Cost Him Playing Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:58 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo could see a reduced role in the backfield during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach John Harbaugh was recently asked if the team would need to make adjustments following the fumbling issues. Harbaugh responded by saying, yes he believes it has reached that point. Skattebo rushed 13 times for 59 yards during last week's tie with the Washington Commanders. He also lost a fumble, which could've cost the team a potential game-winning field goal. Skattebo has four fumbles through the first five games. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Skattebo loses some touches this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: SNY Giants
Chris Boswell A Strong Fantasy Option Against Buccaneers
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connected on both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Week 5 and will look to stay consistent in a Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boswell's fantasy output has been a bit up and down to start the season, but his viability this week is apparent, with Tampa Bay surrendering the second-most fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers. Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking as of late, leading to more scoring opportunities for the 35-year-old veteran. Boswell profiles as a top-10 option at the position this week and should be viewed as a quality starter in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Cooper Reinstated From the Commissioner Exempt List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETDenver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper (personal) was reinstated from the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, per Mike Klis. Cooper was placed on the Exempt List in late August while under investigation for domestic violence. The NFL is still conducting its own investigation, but Cooper is now eligible to play starting Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper hasn't played or practiced all season, so we'll see when he's ready to return to game action. The 28-year-old registered 50 tackles and eight sacks across 17 games with the Broncos last season. Once he's ready to play, his return will be a welcome sight for this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Mike Klis