Bam Knight Could See an Expanded Role
Oct 16, 2026, 10:42 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight will move up the depth chart ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is ruled out, so Tyler Allegeier will operate as the No. 1 back this weekend. Knight should move into the No. 2 role for as long as Love is out. Knight hasn't done much this season, but he rushed for 269 yards on 82 carries in 12 games last season. He could be a desperation deep league option for fantasy managers looking for help this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Dont'e Thornton Won't be Activated in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:33 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) won't be activated from the Injured Reserve ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Thornton has been a full participant in practice for two weeks, but he'll remain sidelined for at least one more week. Thornton hasn't played at all this season due to a lingering hamstring injury. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have in the passing attack once he is deemed healthy enough to play. Thornton isn't worth rostering in most fantasy formats at the moment. Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Cody White will be the starting wideouts for the Raiders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Levi Edwards
Jalen Nailor is Cleared for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Nailor is back in action after missing last week's loss to the New England Patriots due to a concussion. He'll be back in the mix this weekend, but Nailor hasn't contributed much when healthy this season. Coming into Week 6, Nailor has recorded five receptions for 52 yards with zero touchdowns. His return is a positive for this offense, but Nailor doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Levi Edwards
Darnell Washington Could See Additional Looks in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 10:18 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has been relatively quiet for fantasy purposes so far this season but could be in line for an expanded role against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Steelers are incredibly thin at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all ruled out and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable. While running back Jaylen Warren should see a heavy workload, Washington, along with fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth and rookie wideout Germie Bernard, could see an uptick in targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Buccaneers are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and Washington has been involved near the end zone, with three red-zone targets and one touchdown over the past two weeks. His lack of consistent utilization keeps him out of fantasy consideration in most formats, but Washington has some upside as a dart throw in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Monday. Jacobs will be eligible to play as early as Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. The veteran back has been out all season because of an ongoing investigation surrounding misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage. Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, but the NFL does have the right to discipline Jacobs if they feel it is needed. The NFL will keep its investigation of Jacobs open, so he could be suspended at some point down the road if new information comes out.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Pittsburgh Steelers DST A Must-Start in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 10:02 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense managed just one sack and no turnovers in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but it carries plenty of upside in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tampa Bay quarterback Jalon Daniels impressed last week against the Dallas Cowboys, there is still a path for the Steelers to find success against an undrafted rookie making just his third career NFL start. Through five weeks, Tampa Bay is allowing the second-most sacks and giving up the sixth-most turnovers per contest. Additionally, Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle), who was inactive in Week 5, appears to be trending toward returning against his former team on Sunday, bolstering Pittsburgh's secondary. Fantasy managers should confidently deploy the Steelers DST as a top-five option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Fumble Issues Could Cost Him Playing Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:58 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo could see a reduced role in the backfield during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach John Harbaugh was recently asked if the team would need to make adjustments following the fumbling issues. Harbaugh responded by saying, yes he believes it has reached that point. Skattebo rushed 13 times for 59 yards during last week's tie with the Washington Commanders. He also lost a fumble, which could've cost the team a potential game-winning field goal. Skattebo has four fumbles through the first five games. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Skattebo loses some touches this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: SNY Giants
Chris Boswell A Strong Fantasy Option Against Buccaneers
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell connected on both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Week 5 and will look to stay consistent in a Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boswell's fantasy output has been a bit up and down to start the season, but his viability this week is apparent, with Tampa Bay surrendering the second-most fantasy points per contest to opposing kickers. Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking as of late, leading to more scoring opportunities for the 35-year-old veteran. Boswell profiles as a top-10 option at the position this week and should be viewed as a quality starter in most fantasy leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Cooper Reinstated From the Commissioner Exempt List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETDenver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper (personal) was reinstated from the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, per Mike Klis. Cooper was placed on the Exempt List in late August while under investigation for domestic violence. The NFL is still conducting its own investigation, but Cooper is now eligible to play starting Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper hasn't played or practiced all season, so we'll see when he's ready to return to game action. The 28-year-old registered 50 tackles and eight sacks across 17 games with the Broncos last season. Once he's ready to play, his return will be a welcome sight for this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Mike Klis
Pat Freiermuth Primed for Featured Role in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth scored twice in Week 5 and should remain a focal point of the team's passing attack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Steelers' wide receiver room is thin, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) out and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to suit up. If Metcalf can't go, Freiermuth and rookie receiver Germie Bernard will be expected to lead the way for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with running back Jaylen Warren and fellow tight end Darnell Washington also contributing in the passing game. The Buccaneers are surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, making this a matchup worth targeting. Freiermuth leads all Steelers offensive weapons with four touchdowns and five red-zone targets already this season. The 27-year-old checks in as the TE12 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings and carries plenty of upside as a starting option on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler Remains Limited on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:34 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (chest) remained a limited participant during Friday's practice session, per John Keim of ESPN. The veteran back has been limited in back-to-back days ahead of Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) hasn't practiced yet this week, and Rachaad White (shoulder) was downgraded to limited on Friday. Ekeler could see a larger role than normal if one or both backs are unable to play this week. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Germie Bernard Trending Up, Carries Flex Value Against Buccaneers
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had his most productive outing yet in Week 5 and will look to carry that momentum into a Week 6 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Tampa Bay's defense has been solid, it ranks in the middle of the pack against fantasy wideouts. Bernard should earn plenty of looks on Sunday with teammates Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) inactive and DK Metcalf (illness) questionable to play. The rookie's early chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on display when he sees an uptick in snaps. In two games this season with more than 70% of offensive snaps, Bernard has earned a total of 17 targets. While running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth are also sure to be involved in the passing game, Bernard's opportunity is hard to ignore, making him an intriguing WR3 or flex option in most fantasy formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Gets Through a Limited Practice Session
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:25 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, per John Keim of ESPN. White practiced in full on Thursday, but now he gets downgraded to limited due to a shoulder injury. This could be the team just being cautious with White, who has been dealing with this shoulder injury since Week 4. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the next few days. Lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) hasn't practiced yet this week. There's a chance that White operates as the lead back for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Stefon Diggs is Limited During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 9:18 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) was spotted back on the practice field on Friday. Diggs was able to get through a limited practice session on Friday, per John Keim of ESPN. The veteran wideout missed practice to begin the week on Thursday, but a limited session on Friday is encouraging ahead of the Monday Night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs wasn't able to play last week, and it looks like he'll be questionable for Monday's game. The Commanders are banged up on offense right now, so his return to the field would be huge for this offense. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: John Keim
Deebo Samuel Sr. has Not Practiced This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) missed a second straight practice on Friday, according to Harrison Rich of The San Francisco Chronicle. Although the 49ers do not plan to place Samuel on Injured Reserve at this time following his hamstring injury on Sunday in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the 30-year-old veteran is expected to miss several weeks, including Monday night's clash against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. Fantasy managers should not realistically expect him to make a return until their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8 after their bye in Week 8. San Francisco is running out of healthy bodies at the receiver position, with veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) also hobbled and not practicing yet this week. It is possible that Christian Kirk (calf) makes his return from Injured Reserve this weekend to give the team some reinforcements. Samuel was seeing increased usage in 2026 in his return to the Niners given all their injuries and had 16 catches on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns before his hamstring injury on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Christian Kirk Limited in Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, according to The San Francisco Chronicle's Harrison Rich. It was originally believed that it was unlikely that Kirk would have his 21-day practice window opened to return from Injured Reserve this week, but the 29-year-old veteran returned to the field on Thursday and is now an option to make his 2026 season debut on Monday night against the visiting Washington Commanders. The 49ers' receiving corps is among the most banged up in the league, and the team is expected to be without veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) for multiple weeks after he was injured in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Veteran Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) continues to play through injuries, but he has not practiced yet this week. Kirk may not return in Week 6, but he is a sneaky waiver-wire pickup in deeper fantasy leagues for those looking for WR depth. When he returns, Kirk has a clear path to WR2 duties in the Bay Area with everyone else literally injured.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Quinshon Judkins Looks To Play Through Injury Against Ravens
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 16, 2026, 6:48 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury. Judkins missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday before receiving the questionable designation. The Ravens are 12th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 102.0 rush yards per game and have given up six rushing touchdowns this season. If Judkins is good to go, he will have a tough matchup against a solid Baltimore rush defense and is off to a bit of a slow start to the season through five games. The Ohio State product has run 73 times for 221 yards and one rushing touchdown. Judkins will look to get going as his 3.0 yards per rush attempt this season has not been overwhelming. Browns backup running back Dylan Sampson has been ruled out for Week 6, and the Browns signed Audric Estime as a precaution in case Judkins is unable to suit up. Estime should also see some carries even if Judkins is healthy enough to play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Trey Smack Has Streaming Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack is looking to bounce back after an uneven performance against Chicago. Smack made a 35-yard field goal but missed two other attempts and an extra point in the 31-7 victory. He is 7-for-10 on field goals through five games, including 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards with a season-long 59-yard make. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the rookie following last week's misses and said Smack was trying to compensate for the swirling winds at Lambeau Field. Green Bay's offense is coming off a 428-yard performance, while Dallas ranks 31st in total defense. Smack's recent misses add some risk, but his leg strength and role in a productive offense give him a favorable Week 6 outlook. RotoBaller ranks Smack K12 for Week 6, making him a viable streaming option against Dallas.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Misses Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day on Friday, according to Harrison Rich of The San Francisco Chronicle. Evans is trending towards being at least questionable for Monday night's contest at home against the Washington Commanders, even if he returns to the practice field for the final session of the week on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been playing through a painful rib injury and is also now dealing with soreness in his Achilles. The 49ers cannot afford to have their best pass-catcher join the list of wideouts on Injured Reserve this year, which is why he has not been practicing much during the week. If Evans returns to practice on Saturday, he could have a good chance of playing in Week 6. The future Hall of Fame receiver will have an even higher target share if he is active on Monday night, with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) expected to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Despite battling nagging injuries in his first year in San Fran, Evans has secured 24 of his 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns and has continued to be a must-start WR2 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Pierre Strong Jr. Has Minimal Flex Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:34 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. played 41% of the offensive snaps in his first game of the season against Chicago, but the production was limited. Strong rushed five times for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards. MarShawn Lloyd remained the lead option, handling 10 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Chris Brooks (ankle) is on injured reserve, which has opened additional snaps in the backfield. Josh Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, so Strong's current role may last only one more game. Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game, giving Green Bay a favorable matchup Sunday night. Strong's involvement in the passing game offers some value, but his limited workload and production make him difficult to trust. RotoBaller ranks Strong RB45 for Week 6, leaving him as a deep-league Flex option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson A Mid-Tier Starting QB For Week 6
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 16, 2026, 6:32 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns home for a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after losing a road contest to the New York Jets last week. Watson was inaccurate overall against the Jets in Week 5, completing 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Denzel Boston. Watson will look to build on and improve his performance from last week back at home against the Ravens. The Ravens' pass defense ranks 18th in the NFL with 223.6 passing yards allowed per game and has allowed just five passing touchdowns this season. Watson has struggled to put up QB1 numbers this season and has a completion rate of 64.2 percent this year with 1,010 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. Watson could have trouble finding the end zone against Baltimore who has allowed just one passing touchdown per game so far this season. But Watson has at least one passing touchdown in each of his two previous home games this season. Expect another mid-tier performance from Watson as the Browns are back in Cleveland.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com