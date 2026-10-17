Tyler Allgeier In Line For More Work In Week 6
Oct 17, 2026, 2:52 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had just three carries for seven yards last week but is in line for far more work in Week 6. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been declared out for Arizona's next game, paving the way for Allgeier to operate as the team's primary backfield option. Unfortunately, Allgeier's window of opportunity opens with a meeting against the Rams. Before James Cook III's 111-yard, two-TD performance against the Rams in Week 5, the defense had not allowed more than 68 rushing yards nor any touchdowns to any running back. Challenging defense aside, Allgeier's opportunities may be limited as Arizona will have to lean into the pass to have any chance to keep up with Los Angeles. It is not an ideal situation, but after moving up the depth chart and with Arizona currently having just one other running back on their active roster, Allgeier projects as a low-end RB2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Jacoby Brissett A Superflex Option Despite Tough Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 2:38 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns last week. Trailing for most of the game, Brissett threw 47 passes (completing 29) in the lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. It was a high point on a roller coaster season for Brissett, who has averaged 283 yards per game in three weeks but has a combined 261 in his other two. As 12.5-point underdogs against the Rams in Week 6, Arizona can be expected to lean heavily into the pass once again. The Rams' defense will present a much greater challenge than the Lions' did in Week 5, though. Los Angeles has not allowed more than 215 passing yards in a game thus far in 2026. Brissett's relentlessness (he ranks fourth in pass attempts per game with 39.8) keeps him in the running as a qualified streamer in two-QB leagues in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
New Orleans Saints Defense Offers Limited Upside Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 2:08 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. The score came on a fumble recovery by safety Jonas Sanker, who returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Saints, who will now face a Giants team that has allowed at least two sacks in every game and has committed at least one turnover in four of five games. The Saints have been poor defensively, ranking 31st in points allowed, and have recorded just five total takeaways on the season. They remain a safe option with limited upside in Week 6 and rank 12th in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Alec Pierce Worth Stashing as Injured Reserve Stint Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:05 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) remains a very intriguing player to stash in fantasy football, despite his current status on injured reserve. It was previously reported that Pierce is no longer wearing a cast, but he still isn't close to returning. With that being said, there's still an opportunity for managers to make some strategic roster moves, especially in leagues with IR spots. Pierce had four catches for 61 yards in his only game with a snap share higher than 26%. Evidently, availability has been his biggest flaw this year, but if he can return from IR midseason and stay on the field, his big-play upside will help him re-establish himself as a low-end WR2 in PPR leagues. Upon his return, Pierce will look to build on his 2025 season, during which he finished as the overall WR28 in scoring. Given that managers have already started dropping him to waivers out of impatience, there's now a glaring opportunity for savvy managers to add him and build an even stronger roster before lineups lock in subsequent weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Skyler Bell Immediately Slots Into Intriguing Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell went from being inactive for four weeks to handling a 61% snap share in his NFL debut last Monday. Bell was active against the Rams in the first place due to the absence of Joshua Palmer (shoulder), but then he ended up occupying an even larger role than anticipated after DJ Moore (shoulder) left the game early. Moore and Palmer are both questionable for Week 6 and beyond, but if they both end up missing time, Bell would instantly get onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3/flex in deeper leagues. That ranking alone is enough to justify grabbing Bell off the waiver wire for now. Even if managers can't find a realistic starting lineup spot for him in the short term, he has the ability to be a meaningful contributor full-season, especially if his teammates keep getting hurt.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wide Receiver Injuries Lead to Enormous Opportunity for Jacob Cowing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:55 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing could take on a significant role in Week 6 and beyond. The 49ers have been one of the NFL's most injured teams this year, and no position has been hit harder in San Francisco than wide receiver. Mike Evans (ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) could both sit out Week 6 after missing practice on Friday, and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are all on injured reserve. That leaves Jordan Watkins and Cowing as the 49ers' top two healthy receivers. While we haven't seen much of a track record of production from Cowing, the opportunity and volume alone are enough to put him on the WR3/flex radar for as long as Evans and Samuel are hurt. He has played at least 31% of the snaps in each of the last four weeks, and while he did catch his first pass of the season on Sunday, he also lost a fumble. A higher ceiling but similarly low floor await Cowing going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman a Top Running Back to Stash While on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:39 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is a top stash option heading into the middle portion of the 2026 season. Coleman is currently on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 2, but he'll be eligible to return as early as the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 1st. The rookie opened the year in the No. 3 running back role, but he wasted no time making a positive impression. In just his second game, Coleman totaled 39 rushing yards, three catches, 19 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Not only is there clearly a path to fantasy relevance for Coleman when he's healthy, but his productivity could also allow him to push for more opportunities than JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, who haven't exactly blown us away this year. At the very least, Coleman is a solid stash for fantasy managers looking to add some upside to their running back room around midseason, as he could flourish into a weekly RB3/flex option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Carlson Remains a Risky Start Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 1:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson converted just one of two extra-point attempts in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It has been a quiet season for Carlson, who has attempted a field goal in just one of the last three games. On the year, he is 11-for-13 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goals. His 84.6% conversion rate on extra points and 71.4% mark on field goals are both career lows. He will look to bounce back against a Giants team allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Carlson is a risky fantasy option and ranks as K17 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
George Pickens Returning to Elite Level of Play From Last Year
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 1:28 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was one of the biggest steals in 2025 fantasy football drafts, finishing as the overall WR5 in PPR leagues while serving as a league winner for many managers. He got off to a relatively quiet start this season, but he seems to have turned a corner after the first few weeks. Pickens broke out for nine catches, 130 yards, and one touchdown last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, albeit with CeeDee Lamb spending part of the game on the sideline due to an injury. Pickens has played at least 84% of the snaps in four of his five games so far this year, and he has at least eight targets in three of those five. The 25-year-old receiver may continue to operate behind Lamb again in Week 6, but his prominent snap and target shares indicate that he's trending up and could end up returning to the WR1 tier in fantasy football very soon.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Looks to Rebound After Quiet Week 5
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 1:13 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in four of five targets for just 16 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It was his first game this season with fewer than 53 receiving yards, though the Saints struggled to move the ball offensively as a whole. Johnson will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game and ranking around the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends. His 78.1% catch rate and 5.0 receptions per game are both career highs, and with wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (back) both questionable, Johnson could be asked to take on a larger role in the offense. He is a strong bounce-back candidate and ranks as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Could Be in Line for Bigger Role in Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 17, 2026, 12:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught four of six targets for 26 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His yardage total was a season low, though it came amid an overall poor offensive performance from the Saints offense. Despite fellow wide receiver Chris Olave ranking second in the league with 537 receiving yards, Vele continues to lead the team's receivers in snap percentage at 91%. His 10.1 yards per reception is a career low, but his averages of 50.4 receiving yards and 5.0 receptions per game are career highs. With Olave (illness) questionable for Week 6, Vele could take on WR1 duties if his teammate is unable to suit up. Vele ranks as WR34 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, but his fantasy floor and ceiling would both rise if Olave sits.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Dare Ogunbowale Could Have a Role vs. the Jaguars
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:18 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale is set to be the team's primary backup behind Woody Marks in Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out. The 32-year-old veteran played just one snap last week and didn't touch the ball, but he was the only running back besides Marks and Montgomery to get any offensive work at all. Ogunbowale was on the Raiders' practice squad before joining the Texans, but he has yet to have a catch or carry in his two games this season. Ogunbowale could mix in on third downs due to his pass protection and his contributions as a pass-catcher, but he will likely have a very minimal role as Marks carries the load. The Jaguars have also been one of the best defenses in the league against running backs, making Ogunbowale only worth a look in the deepest of formats or in a DFS Showdown format as a punt play. He is RotoBaller's No. 54 RB this week, so he can be left on the waiver wire in most standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Can Be a Solid RB2 in Expanded Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 17, 2026, 12:10 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks appears to be set for his biggest workload of the season with teammate David Montgomery (groin) out in Week 6. Marks took a season-high 15 carries for 62 yards and added four catches for 23 yards last week against the Titans, recording a season-high 12.5 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems. He has been a steady producer with short rushing touchdowns or multiple catches for the last few weeks, and now he'll have a bigger role without Montgomery. He played 85% of snaps last week, and no other running back besides Montgomery had a catch or a carry. In RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Marks is the RB20, making him a solid starter as an RB2 or FLEX in all formats. The only reason he isn't an even better play is that the Jaguars have been very strong against the run, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Opposing running backs have scored just two touchdowns in five games while averaging 42 rushing yards per game. Despite the tough matchup, though, Marks' volume keeps him a strong start for Week 6.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Could See Another Opportunity to Lead Saints Backfield
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the carries in Week 5 against the Vikings, recording 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. With starting running back Alvin Kamara entering the game after a week of limited practices due to a back issue, Miller played just 31% of the snaps but handled 71% of the team's carries. With Kamara listed as questionable with a back injury again this week, Miller could continue to lead the Saints' backfield. His efficiency remains a concern, as he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and he has seen little involvement in the passing game, recording only four receptions for 15 yards this season. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller is worth considering as a low-end RB2/FLEX option against a Giants defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a Solid QB2 in Week 6
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 16, 2026, 11:42 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have new acquisition Marvin Harrison Jr. available for the team's Week 6 matchup in London against the Jaguars. Stroud has been putting up good numbers in the last several weeks, and he led his team to their first win of the season last week in Tennessee. He threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while running for another score on a season-high six rushing attempts. Stroud has averaged 37.0 pass attempts per game, with at least 30 pass attempts in all but one of his five games this season. With so much volume, he has averaged 280.4 passing yards per game with a total of six passing scores and no interceptions. He'll be in a tough matchup against the Jaguars this week, who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season. His volume and having Harrison available keep him as a solid second QB option, though, and he lands at No. 15 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings. He can be an emergency starter in single-QB leagues if needed, but is much more solid as a strong QB2 in dual-quarterback formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Looks to Bounce Back After Quiet Week 5
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded just four receptions for 46 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His yardage total was his lowest since Week 14 of 2025, though it's difficult to fault Olave when the Saints' offense managed just 142 total yards. Olave has missed two practices this week due to an illness but was able to participate in some capacity on Friday, leaving his status for Sunday's game questionable. If he suits up, he faces a Giants defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers. Despite last week's disappointing performance, Olave still ranks second in the league in receiving yards and remains a must-start fantasy option on a weekly basis.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Alvin Kamara Could Share Workload Again in Week 6
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week 5 dealing with a back issue that likely contributed to him receiving just five touches for six yards against the Vikings. With Kamara's involvement limited, fellow running back Kendre Miller handled the bulk of the workload, with CJ Donaldson also getting involved. Kamara has been limited in practice again this week and is officially questionable with a back injury for Week 6 against the Giants. It's a favorable matchup against a New York defense allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game, the 25th-most in the league. However, even if Kamara suits up, fantasy managers could be in for another frustrating outing if he splits carries with Miller once again. He ranks as RB31 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough Looks to Bounce Back Against Giants
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 16, 2026, 11:08 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16-of-25 pass attempts for just 96 yards and two interceptions in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. His 3.8 yards per attempt and 38.1 passer rating were both the worst marks of his young career, as he faced constant pressure from a relentless Vikings front that posted a 50% pressure rate. This was Shough's first game of the season without at least 252 passing yards and a touchdown. He will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the league, but surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Shough ranks as QB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson is Stash Option with Return Nearing
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is expected to have a minimal stay on the Injured Reserve. Ferguson landed on the IR ahead of Week 4, so he should be available for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tyler Higbee has been leaned on the most while Ferguson has been out, but he's likely to take a backseat once Ferguson returns. Ferguson recorded six receptions for 54 yards in Week 2. The 23-year-old has big-play upside that makes him worth stashing for tight-end-needy fantasy managers with his return looming.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bam Knight Could See an Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:42 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight will move up the depth chart ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is ruled out, so Tyler Allegeier will operate as the No. 1 back this weekend. Knight should move into the No. 2 role for as long as Love is out. Knight hasn't done much this season, but he rushed for 269 yards on 82 carries in 12 games last season. He could be a desperation deep league option for fantasy managers looking for help this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dont'e Thornton Won't be Activated in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 10:33 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) won't be activated from the Injured Reserve ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Thornton has been a full participant in practice for two weeks, but he'll remain sidelined for at least one more week. Thornton hasn't played at all this season due to a lingering hamstring injury. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have in the passing attack once he is deemed healthy enough to play. Thornton isn't worth rostering in most fantasy formats at the moment. Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Cody White will be the starting wideouts for the Raiders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Levi Edwards