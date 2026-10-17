Oct 17, 2026, 2:08 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. The score came on a fumble recovery by safety Jonas Sanker, who returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Saints, who will now face a Giants team that has allowed at least two sacks in every game and has committed at least one turnover in four of five games. The Saints have been poor defensively, ranking 31st in points allowed, and have recorded just five total takeaways on the season. They remain a safe option with limited upside in Week 6 and rank 12th in RotoBaller's rankings.