Stefon Diggs on WR2/WR3 Line for Monday Night Matchup
Oct 17, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Week 5's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but he is trending positively to play in Week 6 (despite a questionable tag) after getting in back-to-back limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been productive in the four games played so far in Washington, leading the team with 7.5 targets per game and three receiving touchdowns. The 32-year-old wideout has not exceeded 55 receiving yards in a game since Week 17 last season with the Patriots, but Diggs will have a good opportunity to produce on Monday night against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers, and while Diggs has been productive for fantasy, his route share has still been limited so far this season, maxing at 74.3% in Week 3. Diggs profiles as a WR3 in PPR leagues for Week 6 if he suits up.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Jalen Hurts Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reporting earlier on Saturday indicated that Hurts would avoid IR, but Schefter writes that the Eagles will indeed make the move following "consultations with numerous doctors and experts." As a result, Hurts will remain sidelined through at least Week 10, when the Eagles have their bye. Across five games in 2026, the 28-year-old has thrown for 933 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and a score. Without him, the Eagles will likely turn to quarterback Tanner McKee in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and beyond. McKee has thrown for 597 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception across six games (two starts) with the Eagles since the start of 2024.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Stefon Diggs Questionable in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been listed as questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury. Diggs missed last week's tie with the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday before being marked as a limited participant on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been a key contributor for Washington this season, totaling no fewer than four receptions in each of his first four games. He has racked up 31 targets and 18 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns on the year. The Commanders take on a 49ers pass defense that has allowed opponents to pass for just 199.6 yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.--Alex Brasky
Source: Commanders injury report
Roman Wilson Placed on Injured Reserve
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers placed Roman Wilson (dislocated finger) on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for at least the next four weeks. Wilson is the Steelers' third-leading receiver, recording 14 receptions for 188 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. With Wilson unavailable, that will likely mean more targets for rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has totaled 13 receptions for 140 yards on the year. Additionally, fellow Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice on Friday due to an illness. Bernard is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 226.6 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Tampa Bay gave up 316 yards to Dallas through the air, including a three-reception, 90-yard performance from WR3 Ryan Flournoy, which included a 48-yard reception.--Alex Brasky
Source: Steelers official site
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Losing Value as Jaguars Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:38 PM ETAfter a slow week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is losing value as his team's top handcuff to starter Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez Jr. carried the ball just twice for five yards while recording one reception for six yards against Philadelphia, which ended his streak of two straight weeks with a touchdown. The week before, Rodriguez Jr. received six carries, totaling 35 yards and a touchdown. He has averaged four yards per carry leading into Jacksonville's Week 6 tilt with the Houston Texans, who have allowed a slim average of 78.4 yards rushing per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Goodson a Potential Waiver-Wire Addition as Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCowboys running back Tyler Goodson is a handcuff option and a potential deep-league waiver wire addition as Dallas prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Goodson didn't receive a carry or a target during the Cowboys' loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but remains the backup to starter Javonte Williams, RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back. The Packers have allowed 127.6 yards per game this season, ninth-worst in the NFL. With that said, the Green Bay defense limited the Chicago Bears to just 81 yards on the ground during a Week 5 win last Sunday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum a Deep-League Option in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:21 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is a deep league option as he goes up against a leaky Arizona Cardinals run defense in Week 6. Corum found the end zone for the first time this year during a loss to the Buffalo Bills, scoring a rushing touchdown while finishing with just 19 yards rushing on five carries. He also recorded three receptions for 53 yards during his most productive performance of the season. The Cardinals allowed the Detroit Lions to run rampant in Week 5, as Detroit racked up 163 yards on the ground, including a couple of touchdowns for running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Arizona has allowed an average of 126.6 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson Waiting in Wings for Bills
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:10 PM ETBills running back Ty Johnson played a critical role in Buffalo's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the game with four receptions for 72 yards. He has 10 receptions for 131 yards since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 3. While Johnson has been a non-factor in the running game, recording just one carry for three yards this season, he could see an uptick in usage in that department if fellow Bills running back James Cook's fumbling issues continue this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cook nearly gave the game away late against the Rams, fumbling for the ninth time in his last 13 games. Johnson was listed on the Bills' injury report with a hamstring injury, but returned to full practice on Friday and does not have an injury designation entering Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas. He and Ray Davis are behind Cook on the Bills' depth chart.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Donaldson Drawing Waiver Interest as Saints Backfield Battles Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 3:05 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson has seen his playing time increase as injuries continue to deplete the team's backfield. The rookie led New Orleans running backs with a 42% offensive snap share against Minnesota in Week 5, although he managed just 13 yards on four carries and caught one pass for seven yards. Kendre Miller handled 10 rushing attempts for 30 yards and a touchdown despite playing fewer snaps, leaving Donaldson without a substantial rushing workload. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) and Ty Chandler (knee) on injured reserve, another opportunity could be approaching. Alvin Kamara (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants after being limited in practice throughout the week. Donaldson has totaled only 42 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards through five games, but his increased involvement and the uncertainty surrounding Kamara make him worth considering as a speculative waiver stash in deeper leagues. Miller remains the more appealing short-term option if Kamara cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore's Shoulder Injury Makes Him a Risky Week 6 Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:50 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) faces an appealing matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, but his availability remains uncertain after missing Monday's overtime win over the Rams. Moore is questionable after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday. The 29-year-old initially injured his shoulder against Detroit in Week 2 and aggravated it against New England in Week 4. His season totals of 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown are heavily influenced by a five-catch, 100-yard performance against Houston in the opener. Across his other three appearances, Moore has managed just seven receptions for 78 yards. Las Vegas presents an opportunity for a rebound after allowing Drake Maye to throw for 374 yards and four touchdowns last week. Still, Moore's health and uncertain workload make him a risky WR3/flex option even if he plays. Fantasy managers should have an alternative available with Buffalo not kicking off until 4:25 p.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee's Consistent Production Makes Him a Week 6 Streaming Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:35 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has caught at least five passes for 60 yards in three consecutive games, putting him in a favorable position for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Since Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went down, Higbee has caught 18 of 23 targets for 212 yards and a touchdown, including five receptions for a season-high 83 yards against Buffalo in Week 5. He played 67% of the offensive snaps in that contest, while fellow tight end Colby Parkinson managed just two targets despite playing a similar number of snaps. Arizona has been particularly vulnerable against tight ends, surrendering 258 receiving yards and four touchdowns to the position over its last three games. Higbee has become a reliable receiving option for Matthew Stafford, and Ferguson's continued absence should help preserve his opportunities. He is a worthwhile Week 6 streaming option, especially in PPR leagues, with the potential to deliver low-end TE1 production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams' Receiving Surge Bolsters Week 6 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:13 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has caught 22 passes over his last three games, adding another dimension to his fantasy production heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams rushed 16 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday's overtime loss to Buffalo, while catching six of eight targets for another 27 yards. He played 73% of the offensive snaps, maintaining his lead role despite Blake Corum scoring on one of his five carries and adding three receptions for 53 yards. Arizona offers an appealing opportunity after allowing Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 45-21 loss to Detroit. Williams has already scored five total touchdowns through five games, and his increased receiving involvement provides another avenue for production when rushing yards are harder to come by. He remains a high-end RB1 and should be locked into starting lineups across all fantasy formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Ranks as Solid WR2 for Monday Night Against 49ers
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 2:01 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice this week, but he has been cleared to play heading into Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. McLaurin was a bit limited in his return in Week 5, playing just 56.7% of the snaps with a 70.3% route share, but the veteran still made a handful of impactful plays, hauling in all four of his targets for 62 yards. Fellow wideout Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 6 after missing last week, but it seems there is optimism about his chances to suit up. The 49ers are one of just eight defenses to allow less than 200 passing yards per game through five weeks and also have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers. However, in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, McLaurin projects as a solid WR2 for Week 6, ranking as RotoBaller's WR23.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Carries WR1 Upside Against Arizona
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 1:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams draws a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after catching five of seven targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's overtime loss to Buffalo. The veteran has now recorded 27 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns through five games, drawing at least seven targets in each of his past four appearances. His yardage has fluctuated considerably, including a four-catch, 32-yard outing against Philadelphia in Week 4, but the opportunities have remained steady. Puka Nacua commanded a remarkable 24 targets against Buffalo, leaving Adams with a smaller share of Matthew Stafford's passing volume than usual. Still, Arizona presents an appealing matchup after allowing three passing touchdowns in last week's 45-21 loss to Detroit, including two to Jameson Williams. Adams remains a strong weekly starter with WR1 potential, particularly against a Cardinals defense that has struggled to keep opposing receivers out of the end zone.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler A Risky Option in Week 6
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 1:57 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler saw his role decrease in Week 5 after playing an immediate role in Week 4, with his snap share dropping from 26.2% to 10%. Now the 31-year-old has been limited and wore a non-contact jersey in practice all week with a chest injury. There was an expectation heading into Week 5 that Ekeler could see more work with the struggles of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), who has now been ruled out for Monday night against the 49ers. Ekeler and Rachaad White should be expected to handle most of the touches in Week 6, assuming both are available. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Washington's backfield at the moment, and with a Monday night game, it could be one to avoid. Ekeler ranks as RotoBaller's RB48 in PPR leagues for Week 6.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Has Flex Appeal on Monday Night Against 49ers
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 1:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White could have an opportunity to lead the team's backfield in Week 6 with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) ruled out. White was also present on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury, though he is expected to play after returning to the field in Week 5. White should be expected to share responsibilities with Austin Ekeler (chest), who is also banged up with a chest injury, as well as possibly Jeremy McNichols (quad), who is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve. White's efficiency as a runner has limited his fantasy upside at times, but he is a strong pass catcher and should benefit from running alongside a healthy Jayden Daniels. San Francisco has been exploitable on the ground this season, and opposing running backs are top 10 in PPR points per game against them, giving White legitimate flex appeal for a potential shootout on Monday night.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels A Strong Start on Monday Night vs. 49ers
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 1:52 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was largely excellent in his return to the field in Week 5 against the Giants after missing two weeks with a dislocated left (non-throwing) elbow. Daniels completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and added nine carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns as a runner. It marked Daniels' second career game with 100 or more rushing yards as well as his second career game with two rushing scores. The third-year quarterback showed no effects from his injury, scoring 32.3 fantasy points, his most in a game since Week 17 of his rookie season. Daniels is trending up heading into a potential shootout with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night, though the 49ers have been a stingy fantasy opponent for opposing quarterbacks through five weeks, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game (13.6). Daniels ranks as RotoBaller's QB7 for Week 6 and should be trusted in all lineups.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jaleel McLaughlin Faces Uncertain Week 6 Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 1:45 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin could see his biggest workload of the season against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, although much depends on Quinshon Judkins (ankle). Cleveland's starter is questionable after missing two practices before returning in a limited capacity Friday. With Raheim Sanders (hip) on injured reserve and Dylan Sampson (knee) ruled out, McLaughlin and recently signed Audric Estime would be the primary candidates for additional carries if Judkins sits. McLaughlin has barely played an offensive role this season, totaling just two carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, with 28 of those yards coming on one scoring run against Pittsburgh in Week 4. He failed to record a touch against the Jets last week. Estime could factor into early-down and goal-line situations, making a potential committee difficult to project. Baltimore has allowed just 419 rushing yards to opposing running backs through five games. Even if Judkins is inactive, McLaughlin remains a risky emergency flex option in deeper leagues, with too much uncertainty surrounding his workload to trust him in most starting lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Remains Off Jaguars' Trade Block
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 1:33 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw attention around the league ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, but the team has shown no indication that it intends to move him, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Speculation surrounding the former first-round pick has increased following Marvin Harrison Jr.'s trade to Houston, particularly as Thomas' role in Jacksonville continues to diminish. He failed to catch any of his three targets against Philadelphia in Week 5 and has managed just three receptions for 25 yards over his last three games. Thomas has only nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown through five contests, a dramatic decline from his 87-catch, 1,282-yard rookie campaign in 2024. Meanwhile, Parker Washington has established himself as Jacksonville's leading receiver with 22 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. With no indication that a trade is imminent, Thomas remains difficult to trust in fantasy lineups until his involvement in the offense improves.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan Jones
Shedeur Sanders Unlikely to Be Traded Despite Hiring Agent
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 1:24 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is unlikely to be moved before the November 10 trade deadline despite recently hiring his first agent, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Sanders signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after previously representing himself, raising questions about his future in Cleveland. However, Jones reports that general manager Andrew Berry remains fond of the 2025 fifth-round pick and would be reluctant to trade him. Sanders has barely seen the field this season behind Deshaun Watson after completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight games as a rookie. His contract runs through 2028, giving Cleveland an inexpensive option to develop while Watson's long-term future remains uncertain. Sanders has no immediate redraft appeal, but his age and contract situation make him worth holding in deeper dynasty superflex leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: The Athletic
Tyreek Hill Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 1:12 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) does not appear close to reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Kansas City reportedly isn't in a rush to sign its former star, although a reunion hasn't been ruled out. The Chiefs could lean on younger receivers such as Jalen Royals in the short term while continuing to explore the trade market ahead of the November 10 deadline. Hill is still recovering from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season, and his contract expectations present another obstacle. Potential NFL discipline is also a concern after a Miami jury found him liable for two counts of battery in a civil trial earlier this week. No league punishment has been announced. With Kansas City considering other receiving options and no clear timetable for Hill's return, he's difficult to justify rostering in standard fantasy leagues until his situation becomes clearer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: The Athletic