Oct 17, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers' D/ST put up their best fantasy production to date in Week 5 despite giving up 29 points in the team's win over the Seahawks. The unit's success was driven by San Francisco's five sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, including one in Seattle's end zone for a touchdown. A boom week like that will be hard to follow, especially with the losses in personnel the 49ers will have in Week 6. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will serve a one-game suspension for an illegal headbutt last week, and Joey Bosa (knee, calf) will need at least one more week to recover before returning to action. Additionally, defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder) and lineman Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable. The Commanders have done well at protecting the ball but allowed five sacks last week and are in the middle of the pack with 23 points scored per game. San Francisco doesn't make for an elite option, but they will be a serviceable streamer in Week 6.