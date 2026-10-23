T.J. Watt Expected to Play in Week 7
Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice but is expected to play in Week 7's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Watt is reportedly dealing with a calf issue, but Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't believe it will affect the four-time All-Pro's status on Sunday. In six games this season, Watt has 4.5 sacks, 15 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown. If Watt is unable to play in Week 7, both Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer will shoulder more responsibility against the Saints. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues who own the Steelers D/ST should monitor Watt's status, as his on-field impact is crucial to their success.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike DeFabo
More Recent News
Rico Dowdle Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Week 7's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Dowdle was limited in all three days of practice this week due to an apparent knee injury, despite not appearing to be injured in the 26-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Last week, Dowdle returned from a toe injury that cost him three games, had seven carries for 40 yards, and added three receptions for nine yards. While Jaylen Warren has firmly cemented himself as the lead back in this offense, Dowdle, if healthy, will still have a role, even after Warren's elite production in Dowdle's absence. Fantasy managers should monitor the team's Saturday elevations and Dowdle's status on Sunday morning, especially in a weaker matchup against the struggling Saints run defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Puka Nacua Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is believed to have suffered a minor injury during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Nacua's calf injury was "minor compared to anything else, but not precautionary, and it's not nothing." Nacua has dealt with a hip/groin injury throughout the early part of the season, but it has not hindered his production, with the fourth-year receiver totaling 428 yards and two touchdowns in four games. With Davante Adams (hamstring) expected to miss more than six weeks, the Rams are thin at the position. Fantasy managers will need to check the Friday practice report to determine whether Nacua will miss Week 7 with this calf injury. If Nacua is out, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and the tight ends will be the main beneficiaries.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Rhamondre Stevenson Rumbles for Long TD in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 1:15 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed six times for 22 yards and caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown (five targets) in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson led New England's backfield in carries and was the most efficient RB on Thursday, but he made most of his hay in the receiving game, posting a career-high in yards. The sixth-year pro's new personal best was aided in large part by a spectacular catch-and-run in the waning seconds of the first half. Stevenson caught a dump-off on the right side on a play that looked like he was supposed to pitch it back. However, he scampered up the sideline and cut back against the grain, untouched for a 48-yard touchdown. While New England's backfield may be a mess right now, Stevenson is getting most of the snaps and has the most stable role in the receiving game. He'll look to keep this momentum in a divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 1:00 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown on a game-high 12 targets in Thursday's 30-24 win over the visiting New England Patriots. Now that's more like it. Loveland built on a strong performance from a week ago in quarterback Caleb Williams' return from a three-game absence and was again a featured part of the game plan. It's the former first-round pick's second straight game with at least six catches, 65 yards, and a touchdown, as Chicago's offense is rounding into form under Williams' direction. Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III will undoubtedly get more involved at times, but things are looking up for Loveland after a string of solid production. Chicago's offense will be put to the test their next time out when they line up against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense on the road.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 12:44 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift totaled 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Thursday's 30-24 home win over the New England Patriots. He added 12 yards on four receptions. Swift had another inefficient day on the ground, but he scored for the fourth time in three appearances and still got a decent target share (four). Stats aside, Swift looked spry and is a nice fit in Chicago's outside zone scheme. It doesn't seem likely the 27-year-old will see many more 20-plus-carry games, especially with backfield mate Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) due back eventually. However, the former doesn't need workhorse volume to remain effective for fantasy when he's an ever-present threat to cash in on a touchdown. Swift and the Bears will face stiffer competition on the road their next time out against the Seattle Seahawks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Keeps Rolling in Bears' Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 12:29 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 30-24 win against the New England Patriots in Week 7. Williams and the Bears' offense were on the attack from their very first drive, and they might have scored another TD had the signal-caller not missed wide receiver Kalif Raymond on third down before settling for a field goal. Regardless, it was another strong effort for the 24-year-old, as he threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career. It'd be nice to see Williams use his legs a bit more, but fantasy managers won't have qualms about his output when he looks this comfortable from the pocket. Additionally, that part of his game could return as he's further removed from a hamstring injury. Chicago will face another formidable opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 8. Williams will again be a solid fantasy play, even with the unfavorable draw.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Drake Maye has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 12:15 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tossed for 321 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception in Thursday night's 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He added 26 yards and an additional score on four rushes. It was another impressive, efficient (77% completion rate) outing for the former North Carolina Tarheel, as he's scored at least three total touchdowns in four straight games following a less-than-savory start to the campaign. Over the stretch, Maye has posted a stellar 12:1 TD:INT ratio while averaging 299.5 passing yards per clip. Moreover, he's done well to stay on his feet, taking just four total sacks during his hot streak. Up next for New England is a divisional bout with the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He'll be among the top fantasy options at his position once again.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown has Another Dud in Thursday's Loss in Chicago
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:44 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was looking for a bounce-back game on Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears, but it did not come. Brown came off Injured Reserve last weekend for Sunday's 26-19 victory over the division-rival New York Jets, but he battled drops and finished with only three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was held in check again in Thursday's loss to the Bears, as he caught only three of his six targets on the night for 48 yards and no touchdowns. Brown's 48 receiving yards were fourth on the team, and his six targets were only one fewer than tight end Hunter Henry. He has not looked all that comfortable in two games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With more time to rest before the team's Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, fantasy managers will be hoping that Brown can finally make some noise in 2026. He has been one of the biggest fantasy busts at the receiver position through the first seven games of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Luther Burden III Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:38 PM ETChicago Bears second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III looked like the second-year breakout player that many fantasy managers envisioned coming into this season in the team's 30-24 victory on Thursday night over the visiting New England Patriots. Burden had a strong connection with quarterback Caleb Williams and caught all four of his targets for a season-high 130 yards and his second touchdown of the 2026 season. His four targets were tied with running back D'Andre Swift for third on the team behind tight end Colston Loveland's 12 and Rome Odunze's five, but he struck for chunk gains and averaged a strong 32.5 yards per reception on the night. Burden also carried the ball once for a gain of seven yards on the ground. It is a second straight strong game for the 22-year-old wideout after he caught all eight of his targets for 95 yards in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. The former second-rounder from Missouri is one of Williams' favorite targets and should be considered a must-start after a slow start going into the Monday night matchup in Week 8 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Cole Kmet Carted Off With Knee Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:29 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee) suffered a serious-looking right-knee injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots and has been ruled out, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Kmet was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest after being carted to the locker room. Before leaving the game, the 27-year-old caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Colston Loveland had another big win in the 30-24 victory, catching seven of a team-high 12 targets for 69 yards and another touchdown. Kmet's injury had the looks of a season-ender, but we will get more information on Friday about the severity of his injury and how long he might be sidelined. Going into the Week 7 contest on Thursday night, Kmet had only seven receptions on 11 targets for 59 yards and one touchdown in his first six games. A lengthy absence from Kmet due to his knee injury would give Loveland an even higher ceiling as a potential breakout candidate in just his second NFL season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Saquon Barkley Taking his Recovery Day to Day
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and was limited, but he is not ready to say that he will make a return on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. "Monday's still a long ways away, just going to listen and trust the trainers...and hopefully continue to get better each day," Barkley said. The 29-year-old, who said he has never dealt with a hamstring before in his career, has missed each of the last two games after injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to Barkley, receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) are banged up going into Week 7, so backup QB Tanner McKee might be working with limited weapons against the Cowboys. Barkley has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in four games this year for 182 rushing yards, but he has not found the end zone on the ground or as a receiver. Dameon Pierce would make a second straight start for Philly on Monday if Barkley is not given the green light to face Dallas. Hopefully, we will have a better idea of Barkley's Week 7 status by Saturday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:28 PM ETMultiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told Stephen Holder of ESPN. However, it is unclear if the Colts are going to unload players at the Nov. 10 trade deadline after firing long-time general manager Chris Ballard this week. Taylor is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards per game (89.9) and would be a massive addition for a contending team's backfield if he were to be traded. The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year contract extension in August, but depending on how these next few weeks play out, ownership could decide to sell off some of their key assets. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon put Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen on notice that progress was expected after last year's disappointing collapse. Significant organizational changes could be coming after Indy hires a new GM. The 27-year-old Taylor is second to only Derrick Henry in rushing yards since entering the league with 8,090 career yards. If Taylor is dealt at this year's deadline, Seth McGowan would become the Colts' lead back for the rest of the season. Despite the Colts' struggles this year, Taylor has still been a top-five fantasy RB with 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 163 receiving yards on 15 receptions in six games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Packers Don't Know if Luke Musgrave Will Return This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that the team does not really know if tight end Luke Musgrave (neck) will play this year, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. "That's tough to say right now. Until proven otherwise, I would say no. But I would never close the door on that," LaFleur said. The 26-year-old was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of the regular season after getting injured in training camp. Musgrave lost what little fantasy appeal he had left last year when he could not take advantage of Tucker Kraft's season-ending knee injury, as he caught only 24 passes on 31 targets for 252 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts). The Packers are set at the tight end position this year with Kraft healthy and Jonnu Smith also on the roster. Musgrave should not be rostered in any single-year fantasy leagues and is not very attractive in dynasty/keeper leagues either.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Dallas Goedert Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was not able to practice with the rest of the team on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. After losing quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the season, Goedert and receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are banged up going into a Week 7 matchup on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The 31-year-old Goedert did not play in Weeks 3 and 4 after spraining the MCL in his right knee, so his injury is definitely concerning as it pertains to his availability next Monday night. In the first game without Hurts on Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, Goedert was involved by backup Tanner McKee and finished with six catches on eight targets for 61 yards. Fantasy managers may want to grab an insurance policy at TE for the week with Goedert's game coming on Monday. Both of Goedert's receiving touchdowns came in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. When healthy, Goedert could still have plenty of fantasy potential as a safety valve for the inexperienced McKee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Dontayvion Wicks Dealing With Ankle Injury, Misses Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Top Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was also a non-participant, so the Eagles could be down two of their top receivers for a Monday night matchup against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 if they do not return to practice in the next two days. The 25-year-old injured his ankle late in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he was able to return to the game, which gives some hope that he will be available to play on Monday night. Wicks has stepped up as Philly's WR2 behind Smith in his first year with the team, catching 19 of his 32 targets for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games. However, his fantasy value as a deep-league flex play diminished when it was announced earlier this week that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) would miss the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should look to avoid Wicks if he is trending as a game-time decision for Monday's contest. He caught just two of four targets for 24 yards with backup Tanner McKee running the offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Jonah Coleman Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:35 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday and is trending toward a return from Injured Reserve for the team's Week 7 game this Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Just when it looked like Coleman might take over Denver's backfield after the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Washington suffered an ankle injury and was placed on IR. He is eligible to return this weekend and will be a big boost for the Broncos' ground game as they look to get over their offensive woes through the first six weeks of the 2026 season. The only problem is that both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are healthy, which was not the case in Week 2, when Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown against the Jags, adding three catches for 19 yards. Coleman has three-down abilities and perhaps the most fantasy upside of Denver's RBs, but he will be in a timeshare upon his return and might need to patiently await his chance. Fantasy managers looking for RB depth should be considering adding Coleman, who is rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Saquon Barkley Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:53 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Although Barkley was not a full participant, it is still great news for this banged-up Eagles offense that the 29-year-old is on the field for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He now has a chance to return for the Eagles' Week 7 divisional matchup on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. All of Philly's offensive weapons need to be downgraded for the rest of the year in fantasy football with star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but Barkley will still be a weekly starting option at RB when he returns. The three-time Pro Bowler could have an even bigger role on offense with Hurts out to take pressure off backup QB Tanner McKee. Through four games in 2026, Barkley has averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry for 182 yards on 36 carries, but he has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air. If Barkley is held out for a third straight game, Dameon Pierce would serve as the Eagles' primary RB for the second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. In addition to Smith, wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also missed practice. The 27-year-old has already missed two games this year due to hamstring issues, so this is something to watch as the week progresses. The Eagles could have given Smith a day off on Thursday, but we will know more on Friday and Saturday. If Smith is up in the air to play this week, it will make fantasy managers' decisions even harder with the Eagles' game on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could be in line for heavy targets in a great matchup against Dallas if one or both of Smith and Wicks do not play. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) also missed practice on Thursday, so Philly's offense remains extremely banged up. Smith's rest-of-season outlook took a major hit when it was announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would miss the rest of the year due to blood clots. In his four games played in 2026, he has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was encouraging to see Smith catch seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a TD from backup QB Tanner McKee in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Mike Washington Jr. Trending in the Wrong Direction
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice after he was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mid-week downgrades are typically not a good sign, so Washington is in serious danger of not playing in Week 7 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. If the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Arkansas cannot play this weekend, Dylan Laube would be forced into a bigger role as the backfield complement to second-year back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has not had standalone fantasy value through the first six weeks of his rookie season as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but he has been efficient with his limited work and is one of the best upside RB handcuffs in the NFL. He has seen 34 carries for 168 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding three catches on five targets for 11 yards through the air. If Washington is out in Week 7, his next chance to return will be in Week 8 on the road against the New York Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Brock Bowers Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to hamstring and calf injuries, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee just before the start of the year, and this is the first time he has been listed on the injury report with an injury besides his knee. It looks like the Raiders are just giving the star tight end a little rest early in the week. Now that he is back to a full practice, he should be fine to suit up this Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. In just four games played, Bowers has racked up 28 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns for his fantasy managers. Bowers should remain locked into all starting fantasy football lineups again this week. The Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first game in which Bowers did not have double-digit targets. He finished with four catches on nine targets for 70 yards. Bowers already has two 100-yard games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren