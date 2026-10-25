Jaylin Noel Diagnosed With Turf Toe After Week 7 Exit
Oct 25, 2026, 5:31 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, as reported by Jonathan M. Alexander, and the Week 8 bye buys him nearly two weeks before the team's next game. Noel did not return after exiting in the fourth quarter and was wearing a boot following the game. The second-year receiver finished with two receptions for minus-three yards on two targets, interrupting a productive two-game stretch in which he accumulated 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Houston faces the Los Angeles Chargers on November 8, and no timetable for Noel's return has been announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander
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KC Concepcion Jr. Erupts for 152 Scrimmage Yards in Week 7 Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:22 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. is a legitimate WR3/flex consideration heading into a Week 8 rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers after delivering his first 100-yard receiving performance in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, catching eight of 10 targets for 129 yards while adding 23 rushing yards on three carries. All eight receptions came before halftime, including gains of 21 and 32 yards on a second-quarter touchdown drive that helped Cleveland erase an early 14-0 deficit. Concepcion did not catch another pass after the break, although his 18-yard fourth-quarter run helped set up a go-ahead touchdown. He finished with 152 scrimmage yards and 23.2 PPR fantasy points after entering the game with just 186 receiving yards through six appearances. His previous single-game high was 64 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Concepcion led Cleveland in targets and receiving yards, which backs the upgrade.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Posts Week 7 Dud With Just 12 Receiving Yards
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 5:10 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely raised concern about his involvement in the passing attack with quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center, seeing his target volume plunge in Sunday's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans and catching just two of four targets for 12 yards without a touchdown. It was a dramatic reversal after Likely drew 36 targets over his previous three games, converting them into 24 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Both of his Week 7 catches came in the second half, and he finished with a disappointing 3.2 PPR fantasy points despite McCarthy throwing for 252 yards in his first start with New York. Malik Nabers commanded nine targets and finished with 111 receiving yards, while all four Giants touchdowns came on the ground. Likely's four targets represented his lowest total of the season. New York enters its Week 8 bye before visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Suffers Major Week 7 Fantasy Bust With Just Six Yards
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:58 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains the team's most established receiving threat despite turning in his worst performance of the season during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants, catching just two of five targets for six yards without a touchdown. He finished with only 2.6 PPR fantasy points, with both receptions coming on the same third-quarter possession for gains of two and four yards. The disastrous showing followed four consecutive appearances with at least 56 receiving yards, including a 118-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Houston managed just 153 passing yards despite playing into overtime, with C.J. Stroud throwing touchdowns to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Hutchinson. Tank Dell also made his return, contributing a 43-yard reception on his lone target. Sunday's lack of production was especially frustrating given Collins' recent success. The Texans have a Week 8 bye before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chase Brown Fails to Score TD in Win vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:57 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown had 11 carries for 39 yards in a 35-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Brown is splitting his workload with fellow back Samaje Perine, who had four carries for 16 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. The Ravens' potent defense pushed quarterback Joe Burrow to air the ball out in Week 7, which further cut into Brown's workload. Cincinnati faces a weak Tennessee Titans defense its next time out, which could boost Brown's production. However, his light workload is a warning that fantasy managers may need to look elsewhere, especially after he was a bust in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Receives Support from Coach Following Week 7 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:47 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Sunday that he has "a lot of faith" in quarterback Daniel Jones and isn't considering a change under center. Jones completed 13 of 22 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, and he was sacked four times. Indianapolis is missing receivers Alec Pierce (heel) and D.J. Montgomery (groin), but Jones still has other receivers he is failing to target on a weekly basis. The Colts will face an inconsistent Jacksonville Jaguars defense their next time out, but Jones remains too risky to play in redraft leagues this season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Derrick Henry Held to 45 Yards in Another Week 7 Fantasy Disappointment
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:46 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry still carries a substantial workload, but poor efficiency and a lack of scoring chances have produced consecutive fantasy disappointments, including just 45 rushing yards on 17 carries without a touchdown in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry averaged a season-low 2.6 yards per attempt, with his longest run gaining only nine yards. He also caught one of two targets for four yards, finishing with 5.9 PPR fantasy points. Baltimore led 13-0 at halftime but failed to score after the break, with three trips inside Cincinnati's 15-yard line producing only six points. Henry has now rushed for 103 yards on 34 carries without a touchdown over his last two games, including a 58-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 that featured a lost fumble. Baltimore visits the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, when Lamar Jackson (ankle) could potentially return after missing three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Posts Over 100 Yards in Win vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:38 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II added to his mid-season breakout with 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 28-25 win against the New York Jets. Gordon has become Miami's primary back since De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury, and has rushed for 100 or more yards in two of his last three games. With Jaylen Wright (quad) exiting Sunday's game with an injury, Gordon could continue carrying the bulk of the responsibilities for Miami. Gordon will be challenged in Week 8 against a sturdy New England Patriots defense, but the 22-year-old continues to be an intriguing RB3 and FLEX option in fantasy leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Disappoints With Just 44 Yards in Week 7 Victory
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:32 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains a must-start fantasy wideout despite being one of Week 7's biggest disappointments, catching four of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He led Minnesota in targets and receiving yards but failed to record a reception in the second half, finishing with just 8.4 PPR fantasy points. The lackluster performance came against a Colts secondary missing standout cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), making the limited production frustrating. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed only 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards, with his lone touchdown going to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Jefferson had entered the game following a six-catch, 79-yard, one-touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, but Minnesota's passing offense struggled to generate opportunities Sunday. He is still the Vikings' primary receiving option, although the team's modest passing volume continues to present challenges.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Posts Season Lows in Week 7 Loss to Dolphins
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson recorded just two receptions for 26 yards in a 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. It's the second week in a row Wilson recorded under 50 receiving yards, with quarterback Geno Smith favoring wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Mason Taylor in Sunday's home loss. Wilson's target share was expected to decrease since teammate Adonai Mitchell was returning to the lineup, but his season lows badly dent his status as a WR2 in fantasy leagues. Wilson could rebound in Week 8 against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders defense, but he is a bust for Week 7 after recording so little production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Bucky Irving Scores Twice in 100-Yard Rushing Performance
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:16 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving offers RB2 value heading into Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons after delivering his second 100-yard rushing performance in three games during Sunday's 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers, finishing with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Irving scored from four yards out on Tampa Bay's opening possession after accounting for 47 rushing yards on the drive, then added a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He also caught one of two targets for four yards, finishing with 110 scrimmage yards. It was a welcome turnaround after Irving managed just 46 rushing yards on 19 attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Kenny Gainwell remained involved, rushing 14 times for 88 yards, although Irving handled both of Tampa Bay's short-yardage touchdown opportunities, and his 24 carries and goal-line usage outweigh any concern about Gainwell's involvement.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Stymied in Week 7 Loss to Buccaneers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was limited to seven carries for just 33 yards in a 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. The matchup was expectedly difficult, given that the Bucs have excelled at containing the run game this season. Still, it marks a season-low in yards and the first time this season the star back has been held to single-digit carries. Hubbard can rebound in Week 8 against an unremarkable Green Bay Packers defense, but he is a bust for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Jaylen Wright Exits Week 7 Win vs. Jets with Quad Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) exited Sunday's game against the New York Jets with an apparent injury, the team reported via the X platform. Wright recorded just six carries for eight yards before exiting the game. The third-year back has dealt with a foot injury in the early part of the season, which has kept him from sharing more responsibilities with Ollie Gordon II since De'Von Achane (knee) sustained a season-ending injury. Wright should remain on the bench across fantasy leagues given his minimal production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Miami Dolphins via X.com
Jaylin Noel Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:03 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, and Xavier Hutchinson, who is listed behind Noel at slot receiver, could see additional opportunities if the injury sidelines him for the remainder of the game. Noel has caught both of his targets for minus-three yards after entering the contest with 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games. The second-year receiver was coming off a career-best performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Houston has Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tank Dell available, giving the Texans several options for redistributing snaps and targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Josh Downs Disappoints in Week 7 Loss to Vikings
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs caught just two passes for 18 yards in a 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. The lackluster effort is just the latest in a non-productive fantasy season for the 25-year-old wideout. The Colts offense struggled overall against Minnesota, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 13 of 22 pass attempts for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Keenan Allen led the receiving corps with three catches for 31 yards. Sunday's game was another reminder that Downs should not be started in fantasy leagues right now.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Returns After Medical-Tent Evaluation Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:53 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks has returned to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants after undergoing a medical evaluation, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, which keeps the Texans' primary rushing option available in a closely contested game against New York. Marks was injured on a third-quarter rushing attempt that resulted in a three-yard loss with 2:45 remaining in the period, and he had recorded 13 carries for 49 yards before leaving the field. Houston entered the contest with only two active running backs, leaving Dare Ogunbowale as its lone alternative at the position with David Montgomery (groin) inactive and Jawhar Jordan (quad) sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Kenny Gainwell Returns From Hip Injury Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:38 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) has returned to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman, restoring another option to the Buccaneers' backfield, although Bucky Irving continues to handle the majority of the rushing workload. Gainwell was initially questionable to return after leaving in the third quarter with nine carries for 49 yards. The veteran has since added five rushing attempts for 39 yards, bringing his total to 14 carries for 88 yards, easily his highest rushing output of the season. Irving remains Tampa Bay's lead back with 24 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Sean Tucker has also contributed a 46-yard touchdown run.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Aaron Jones Sr. Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:33 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported via the X platform. Jones, who has been dealing with an MCL injury, went to the blue medical tent after being hit on a 17-yard run in Sunday's game. Jordan Mason, who was questionable to play due to a thumb injury but is active, will assume Jones' duties in the interim. Jones had eight carries for 26 yards before exiting the game. Rookie Demond Claiborne was a healthy scratch for this game, so if Jones cannot return in the second half, DeeJay Dallas would serve as Minnesota's RB2 behind Mason.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Kevin Seifert via X.com
Woody Marks Enters Medical Tent Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (undisclosed) was seen heading to the blue medical tent during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to Ralph Vacchiano, and a depleted backfield cannot afford to lose him. The nature of the issue has not been reported, and his return status remains unknown. Houston entered the game with only two available running backs after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out and Jawhar Jordan (quad) landed on the practice-squad injured list. Marks handled 15 carries in each of his previous two games. Veteran Dare Ogunbowale, who has yet to record a rushing attempt this season, would be Houston's only remaining running back if Marks cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ralph Vacchiano
Kaleb Johnson Inactive vs. Lions
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is a healthy scratch in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported via the X platform. Johnson has fallen down the depth chart in recent weeks, and his production has decreased, as he recorded one carry for a loss of two yards in a 23-13 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. His absence opens the door for teammate Josh Jacobs to run the ground game in his season debut, with MarShawn Lloyd serving in a complementary role for the Packers. After being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 23-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa has 28 carries for 104 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in six games in Green Bay, adding just one catch for 10 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rob Demovsky via X.com
Puka Nacua Active Against Raiders in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, and he remains a must-start WR1, with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve creating the potential for an even larger target share. Nacua left Thursday's practice early and missed Friday's session, but his availability gives Matthew Stafford his top receiving weapon. The 25-year-old has drawn 52 targets in four appearances on the season, catching 37 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown. He has recorded at least 80 receiving yards in each of his past three games, including a 17-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sarah Barshop