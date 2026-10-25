Chuba Hubbard Stymied in Week 7 Loss to Buccaneers
Oct 25, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was limited to seven carries for just 33 yards in a 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. The matchup was expectedly difficult, given that the Bucs have excelled at containing the run game this season. Still, it marks a season-low in yards and the first time this season the star back has been held to single-digit carries. Hubbard can rebound in Week 8 against an unremarkable Green Bay Packers defense, but he is a bust for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
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Jaylen Wright Exits Week 7 Win vs. Jets with Quad Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) exited Sunday's game against the New York Jets with an apparent injury, the team reported via the X platform. Wright recorded just six carries for eight yards before exiting the game. The third-year back has dealt with a foot injury in the early part of the season, which has kept him from sharing more responsibilities with Ollie Gordon II since De'Von Achane (knee) sustained a season-ending injury. Wright should remain on the bench across fantasy leagues given his minimal production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Miami Dolphins via X.com
Jaylin Noel Questionable to Return With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 4:03 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, and Xavier Hutchinson, who is listed behind Noel at slot receiver, could see additional opportunities if the injury sidelines him for the remainder of the game. Noel has caught both of his targets for minus-three yards after entering the contest with 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games. The second-year receiver was coming off a career-best performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Houston has Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tank Dell available, giving the Texans several options for redistributing snaps and targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Josh Downs Disappoints in Week 7 Loss to Vikings
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 4:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs caught just two passes for 18 yards in a 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. The lackluster effort is just the latest in a non-productive fantasy season for the 25-year-old wideout. The Colts offense struggled overall against Minnesota, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 13 of 22 pass attempts for 108 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Keenan Allen led the receiving corps with three catches for 31 yards. Sunday's game was another reminder that Downs should not be started in fantasy leagues right now.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Returns After Medical-Tent Evaluation Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:53 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks has returned to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants after undergoing a medical evaluation, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, which keeps the Texans' primary rushing option available in a closely contested game against New York. Marks was injured on a third-quarter rushing attempt that resulted in a three-yard loss with 2:45 remaining in the period, and he had recorded 13 carries for 49 yards before leaving the field. Houston entered the contest with only two active running backs, leaving Dare Ogunbowale as its lone alternative at the position with David Montgomery (groin) inactive and Jawhar Jordan (quad) sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Kenny Gainwell Returns From Hip Injury Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:38 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) has returned to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman, restoring another option to the Buccaneers' backfield, although Bucky Irving continues to handle the majority of the rushing workload. Gainwell was initially questionable to return after leaving in the third quarter with nine carries for 49 yards. The veteran has since added five rushing attempts for 39 yards, bringing his total to 14 carries for 88 yards, easily his highest rushing output of the season. Irving remains Tampa Bay's lead back with 24 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Sean Tucker has also contributed a 46-yard touchdown run.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Aaron Jones Sr. Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:33 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported via the X platform. Jones, who has been dealing with an MCL injury, went to the blue medical tent after being hit on a 17-yard run in Sunday's game. Jordan Mason, who was questionable to play due to a thumb injury but is active, will assume Jones' duties in the interim. Jones had eight carries for 26 yards before exiting the game. Rookie Demond Claiborne was a healthy scratch for this game, so if Jones cannot return in the second half, DeeJay Dallas would serve as Minnesota's RB2 behind Mason.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Kevin Seifert via X.com
Woody Marks Enters Medical Tent Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:30 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (undisclosed) was seen heading to the blue medical tent during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to Ralph Vacchiano, and a depleted backfield cannot afford to lose him. The nature of the issue has not been reported, and his return status remains unknown. Houston entered the game with only two available running backs after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out and Jawhar Jordan (quad) landed on the practice-squad injured list. Marks handled 15 carries in each of his previous two games. Veteran Dare Ogunbowale, who has yet to record a rushing attempt this season, would be Houston's only remaining running back if Marks cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ralph Vacchiano
Kaleb Johnson Inactive vs. Lions
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson is a healthy scratch in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported via the X platform. Johnson has fallen down the depth chart in recent weeks, and his production has decreased, as he recorded one carry for a loss of two yards in a 23-13 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. His absence opens the door for teammate Josh Jacobs to run the ground game in his season debut, with MarShawn Lloyd serving in a complementary role for the Packers. After being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 23-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa has 28 carries for 104 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in six games in Green Bay, adding just one catch for 10 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rob Demovsky via X.com
Puka Nacua Active Against Raiders in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, and he remains a must-start WR1, with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve creating the potential for an even larger target share. Nacua left Thursday's practice early and missed Friday's session, but his availability gives Matthew Stafford his top receiving weapon. The 25-year-old has drawn 52 targets in four appearances on the season, catching 37 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown. He has recorded at least 80 receiving yards in each of his past three games, including a 17-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sarah Barshop
Mike Washington Jr. Active vs. Rams
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) is active against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, The Athletic's Sam Warren reported via the X platform. Washington was limited in practices during the week with foot and back injuries and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. The fourth-round pick from the 2026 draft has taken on more responsibility as the season has progressed, backing up Ashton Jeanty as the RB1 struggles with efficiency. Washington has 34 carries for 168 yards this season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sam Warren via X.com
Kenny Gainwell Questionable to Return With Hip Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Pewter Report, and Sean Tucker could pick up additional snaps if he cannot, though Bucky Irving remains the team's primary rushing option. Gainwell had nine carries for 49 yards in the first half, including a 29-yard run, after receiving just two rushing attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Irving has led Tampa Bay's backfield with 18 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Tucker has managed minus-one yard on his only attempt. With the Buccaneers leading 33-6 at halftime, the lopsided score could influence how Tampa Bay distributes its second-half workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Christian McCaffrey Returns From Thigh Injury Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returned for the team's opening offensive possession of the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, which cuts into the likelihood of rookie Kaelon Black handling the lead role throughout the second half. McCaffrey was initially questionable to return after receiving treatment in the medical tent and on the sideline before heading to the locker room. He recorded four carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards, before his departure. Black took on additional work in his absence and scored on a 30-yard touchdown run, but McCaffrey is back in San Francisco's backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Jonah Coleman Active for Week 7 Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:47 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens, but competition for touches makes him an interesting bench stash, not a preferred Week 7 starter. The rookie returns after missing four consecutive games with an ankle injury suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and was activated from injured reserve Saturday after practicing in full throughout Week 7. In his last appearance, the fourth-round pick led Denver with 39 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown while adding three receptions for 19 yards. He also played 40.3% of the offensive snaps, showing he can command a meaningful role in the Broncos' backfield. With Tyler Badie (thumb) now on injured reserve, Coleman rejoins J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the rotation, and his rushing potential makes him a stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:24 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, and Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary would absorb additional backfield work if he cannot. Tracy scored New York's first touchdown on a two-yard run in the opening quarter before suffering the injury, and he had recorded two carries for zero yards and one reception for two yards at the time of the report. He was coming off his most productive game of the season, totaling 45 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. With Najee Harris no longer on the roster, Skattebo entered Sunday's contest looking to regain a significant role after receiving no carries in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Christian McCaffrey Heads to Locker Room With Thigh Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has headed to the locker room during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, which puts rookie Kaelon Black in line for an expanded workload if McCaffrey cannot return. McCaffrey initially received treatment in the medical tent before returning to the sideline, where trainers continued working on his thigh. He remains questionable to return after recording four carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards. Black has taken over backfield duties during McCaffrey's absence and already delivered a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, demonstrating he can handle additional carries against Atlanta.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Rico Dowdle Productive in Win Over Saints, but Clear No. 2 Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 2:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle carried the ball nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and caught all six of his targets for 45 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception) in France during a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. He played 28 offensive snaps. Dowdle was fairly productive and heavily involved in the passing game, as he led the Steelers in receptions and tied for the team lead with wide receiver DK Metcalf in targets. However, it is evident that running back Jaylen Warren will remain the preferred option in the running game. Warren played 40 offensive snaps and rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per carry). Warren added three receptions (on four targets) for 36 yards (12.0 yards per catch). Warren out-touched Dowdle 21-15, compiling 137 scrimmage yards compared to 86 total yards for Dowdle. The Steelers prefer to use a two-running back attack, and Dowdle will continue to get plenty of touches, but expect Warren to keep operating as the lead back as the 2026 season progresses.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Questionable to Return with Thigh Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:54 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is questionable to return to a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a thigh injury, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that McCaffrey was spotted in the medical tent with a massage gun on his left hamstring/thigh. McCaffrey recorded four rushes for 29 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards (15.0 yards per catch), before exiting the contest. While McCaffrey is out, the 49ers will rely on running back Kaelon Black, who has already recorded a 30-yard touchdown run.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Devaughn Vele Efficient, Finds End Zone in Loss to Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:42 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele had an efficient effort and found the end zone in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in France in Week 7. Vele caught all five of his targets for 54 yards (10.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He played 51 out of a possible 57 snaps on offense (89.5%). Vele slightly trailed running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Barion Brown (57 yards each), and wide receiver Chris Olave (56 yards), in receiving yards, but he was the only Saints player to score a touchdown (outside of quarterback Tyler Shough). Olave led the team in targets with 10 (six receptions), while Kamara led the Saints in receptions (seven). Vele continues to play a significant role for the New Orleans offense, and he is currently available in 43% of Yahoo leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Germie Bernard Cools Down in Victory over Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had a low-production day in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Bernard saw five targets in the passing game and recorded three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 yards per reception). He did not find the end zone. After registering 21 catches for 167 receiving yards and a touchdown combined over the past two weeks, Bernard cooled off significantly. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers only threw for 212 passing yards on the day, as the Steelers rushed for 148 yards in the ground game. Wide receiver DK Metcalf led the Steelers in receiving yards against the Saints with 56, while running back Rico Dowdle led the team in receptions with six. Pittsburgh is dealing with multiple injuries in the wide receiver room, so expect Bernard to remain involved for the foreseeable future. He will look to bounce back in a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jaylen Warren Continues to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield in Win over Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:16 PM ETRunning back Jaylen Warren continues to be the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and made three receptions (on four targets) for 36 yards (12.0 yards per catch) in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints in France. Warren played 40 out of 64 offensive snaps (62.5%). He compiled 56 yards after contact, averaging 3.11 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. Fellow running back Rico Dowdle earned 28 snaps and rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry), while catching all six of his targets for 45 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception). While Dowdle remains involved, Warren out-touched him 21-15 and played 12 more offensive snaps. Warren tallied 137 scrimmage yards compared to 86 for Dowdle. Both running backs will play significant roles in the offense, but expect Warren to keep leading the charge.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com