Germie Bernard Cools Down in Victory over Saints
Oct 25, 2026, 1:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had a low-production day in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Bernard saw five targets in the passing game and recorded three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 yards per reception). He did not find the end zone. After registering 21 catches for 167 receiving yards and a touchdown combined over the past two weeks, Bernard cooled off significantly. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers only threw for 212 passing yards on the day, as the Steelers rushed for 148 yards in the ground game. Wide receiver DK Metcalf led the Steelers in receiving yards against the Saints with 56, while running back Rico Dowdle led the team in receptions with six. Pittsburgh is dealing with multiple injuries in the wide receiver room, so expect Bernard to remain involved for the foreseeable future. He will look to bounce back in a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
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Jaylen Warren Continues to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield in Win over Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:16 PM ETRunning back Jaylen Warren continues to be the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and made three receptions (on four targets) for 36 yards (12.0 yards per catch) in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints in France. Warren played 40 out of 64 offensive snaps (62.5%). He compiled 56 yards after contact, averaging 3.11 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. Fellow running back Rico Dowdle earned 28 snaps and rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry), while catching all six of his targets for 45 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception). While Dowdle remains involved, Warren out-touched him 21-15 and played 12 more offensive snaps. Warren tallied 137 scrimmage yards compared to 86 for Dowdle. Both running backs will play significant roles in the offense, but expect Warren to keep leading the charge.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Lamar Jackson Likely to Return Against Bills in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 1:03 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is back in the QB1 conversation for Week 8, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting he is likely to make his return against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1 after coming close to playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson will miss his third consecutive game after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Tennessee Titans on October 4, and Tyler Huntley will start against the Bengals in his absence. He returned to practice Wednesday and remained limited throughout Week 7, but acknowledged Friday that running still caused him pain. How comfortably he can run will be a significant factor in determining his Week 8 fantasy ceiling.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jaylen Waddle a Borderline Week 7 Start Against Vulnerable Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:50 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is a borderline WR3/flex start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, with a favorable matchup offsetting some concerns surrounding Denver's passing game. Waddle (chest) practiced fully Friday and carries no game designation, so production, not availability, is the primary concern. He has drawn 25 targets over his last four games but converted them into only 13 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. His 138-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 accounts for more than half of his 228 receiving yards on the season, and he managed just 24 yards on seven targets against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Denver ranks 30th in passing yards per game (174.8), helping explain why his involvement has yielded so little fantasy production. Arizona has allowed an NFL-high 16 passing touchdowns through six games and could be without questionable cornerback Max Melton (knee).--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Inactive Against Browns in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt, which makes Tony Pollard a volume-driven RB3/flex option for Week 7. Spears has been Tennessee's most frequently targeted running back on the season, catching 15 passes on 17 targets compared with Pollard's eight receptions on 12 targets. Pollard has dominated the rushing workload, carrying 19 times for 76 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 while Spears managed just one carry for one yard. Rookie Nick Singleton is also inactive, leaving Julius Chestnut and practice-squad elevation Kalel Mullings as depth behind Pollard. The veteran could absorb additional passing-game opportunities alongside his established rushing workload, although Cleveland has allowed just one rushing touchdown through six games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jim Wyatt
Calvin Ridley Inactive With Hip Injury in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:20 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a move that puts Elic Ayomanor on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues only. Ridley was questionable after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday. The veteran has caught just five of 10 targets for 81 yards on the season and played 28 of Tennessee's 46 offensive snaps in Week 6, matching Ayomanor's workload. Ayomanor could see considerably more playing time alongside Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, but he has drawn only 14 targets through six games, catching seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. That limited involvement in the passing game makes him difficult to trust in standard-sized leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Dylan Sampson Active for Week 7 Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:05 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but his immediate fantasy appeal is limited to bench-stash duty in deeper PPR leagues, where his receiving ability helps. Sampson returns after missing five consecutive games with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second-year back was activated from injured reserve Saturday after practicing in full Friday. He caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, giving him a potential passing-game role behind Quinshon Judkins (ankle), who is also available after missing Week 6. With Judkins remaining Cleveland's lead back, that role stays secondary.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jordan Mason Officially Active for Week 7 Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:56 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries RB3/flex appeal, particularly if Minnesota restores his early-down and goal-line opportunities. He returns to a backfield that has leaned heavily on Aaron Jones Sr. since Mason's Week 1 thumb injury. Before undergoing surgery, Mason led Minnesota with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, while Jones recorded 12 carries for 40 yards and a score. Jones handled 85 rushing attempts over four games in Mason's absence. The 27-year-old practiced in full throughout Week 7 before being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Indianapolis has surrendered 4.8 yards per carry through six games, providing an appealing matchup for his return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tank Dell Officially Active for Week 7 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:48 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he's a deeper-league stash, not a safe starter. Dell will make his first regular-season appearance since December 21, 2024, when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston activated the 26-year-old on Saturday and removed his questionable designation after he practiced in full throughout Week 7. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has tempered expectations for Dell's return, and the Texans already have considerable competition for targets with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jaylin Noel. Given his lengthy absence and uncertain initial workload, Dell is a risky Week 7 starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Breece Hall Ruled Out Against Dolphins in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) will not play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which makes Braelon Allen a strong RB2 option for Week 7. Hall was questionable after two limited practices heading into the game but will miss his fourth consecutive game since suffering the injury in Week 3. Allen has handled at least 86% of New York's offensive snaps during each of Hall's three-game absences, recording 44 touches, 220 scrimmage yards, and one touchdown over the past two contests. Isaiah Davis has served as his primary backup, and the Jets should continue leaning heavily on Allen against Miami.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Baker Mayfield to Wear Protective Glove Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:27 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) profiles as a Week 7 QB2 whose greatest fantasy appeal comes in Superflex and deeper leagues, and he will wear a custom protective glove for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a photo of the custom equipment ahead of kickoff. Developed with assistance from the Tampa Bay Rays, the glove features reinforcement behind Mayfield's dislocated thumb to prevent it from bending backward. Mayfield acknowledged that wearing the glove requires adjustments to his grip and release point but said he feels comfortable throwing with the glove on. The veteran practiced in full throughout Week 7, and head coach Todd Bowles expects him to start after a three-game absence despite his questionable designation. Mayfield threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first three starts, and he will return without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot).--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Braelon Allen a Strong Week 7 RB2 Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:20 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen is a strong RB2 start in 12-team leagues against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 if Breece Hall (quadriceps) is officially ruled out, which looks likely. Hall is reportedly unlikely to play Sunday, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated he could test the injury before kickoff, although a fourth consecutive absence appears likely. Allen has dominated the backfield during Hall's absence, playing 30 of 32 offensive snaps in Week 4, 60 of 70 in Week 5, and 54 of 62 in Week 6. He has rushed for 253 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries across those three starts, adding five receptions for 34 yards. Miami presents a favorable matchup for a running back receiving that level of opportunity, while a Hall return would significantly reduce Allen's projected workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Will Start in Week 7 and Handle "Normal" Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:01 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will make his season debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon in Week 7. The veteran ball-carrier spent the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs will be the starter on Sunday and is expected to handle a "normal allotment of reps," according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The team will monitor Jacobs' productivity throughout the game and could scale back his work if necessary, but for now, the plan is that he'll be a full-go. That's great news for the Packers, who struggled to get production from the running back position in Jacobs' absence. Green Bay's 59.8 rushing yards per game this season rank last in the NFL, and it's a whopping 16.2 yards below the second-lowest mark (Dallas). Jacobs will look to reverse that trend, as he has previously shown that he's capable of pushing for triple-digit scrimmage yard totals in any given week. For now, he ranks as a mid-range RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Bam Knight a Top-36 Running Back with Starter Sidelined Again
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 10:54 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has gone from being the No. 3 running back on the depth chart to holding legitimate fantasy value as a top-36 option for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals' usual starting running back, Jeremiyah Love, will miss a second consecutive week with an ankle injury, forcing Arizona's depth ball-carriers to get more involved. Heading into last week, it seemed like Tyler Allgeier would carry the load in the rushing attack. While he did just barely lead the backfield in snaps and touches, Knight was far more productive in terms of yardage and efficiency. As a result, we should expect a relatively similar backfield split in Week 7, with Knight proving that he can play around 50% of the snaps with roughly 15 touches. If he can replicate last week's 5.3 yards per carry and two catches, he'll have no trouble establishing himself as a solid RB3/flex option. Plus, while Denver is typically regarded as a tough defense, they have been softer against running backs through six weeks. So far, the Broncos have allowed the third-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. As it stands, Knight is the RB36 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Worth Starting with Volume Projected to Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 10:47 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has seen his volume increase in recent weeks, and he should take on an even larger role in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Higbee has an opportunity to step up as quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target with Davante Adams (hamstring). Right now, Higbee projects to operate as the No. 1 tight end alongside starting receiver Puka Nacua (calf). Nacua is questionable for this week, and if he were to be inactive, Higbee would have a strong chance to lead the team in targets and catches. However, as of now, Nacua is trending toward playing. Even with Nacua likely active, Higbee is a very intriguing option as a fantasy starter at the tight end position. In addition to Adams being on IR, the Rams are without tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). Plus, Higbee gets a very favorable matchup, as the Raiders have surrendered the third-most catches, third-most touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The stars are aligning perfectly for Higbee to have another big game in fantasy football. He ranks as the overall TE9 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Game Script a Major Factor for Omar Cooper Jr. in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has a very impressive rest-of-season outlook, but uncertainty about the game script could lower his floor in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Last Sunday, Cooper returned from a multi-week absence and immediately broke out with six catches, 103 yards, and one touchdown. He was more productive than Garrett Wilson in that game, and he has established himself as one of Geno Smith's favorite targets going forward. However, the Jets are likely headed for a very positive game script against the winless Dolphins, which means Cooper might see less volume. This has been the case for receivers facing Miami all year long. As poor as Miami has been on defense, they have held wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points and the fewest receiving yards all season, largely due to game script. All it takes is one or two big plays for Cooper to dominate, but because of the game script, he's more of a WR3/flex than a WR2 this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Falcons Not Optimistic That Olamide Zaccheaus Will Play in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:01 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. When comparing Zaccheaus' status to his teammates, Rapoport said that the Falcons have "much less optimism" for the veteran receiver. The 29-year-old has merely been a depth option this season. Even though he logged a season-high 55% snap share and four targets last week, he was held without a reception. He has just four receptions this season, and he hasn't caught a single pass since Week 3. Zaccheaus can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues. Drake London remains the only must-roster and must-start Falcons wide receiver, but Jahan Dotson has also started to generate some buzz after catching seven passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jerry Jeudy Has a High Price Tag, Unlikely to be Traded
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:56 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns are unlikely to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The relationship between Jeudy and the Browns has ebbed and flowed over time, but Rapoport reports that the two sides are on good terms right now and Jeudy's behavior has been appropriate, despite the fact that he's stuck in the No. 3 receiver role behind Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Furthermore, the Browns, who are legitimate playoff contenders, reportedly have a high price tag for Jeudy, making a trade extremely unlikely. The 27-year-old has just 12 catches for 150 yards this season, and he should continue to produce at a similar pace if the Browns do indeed keep him on the roster past the trade deadline.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Peyton Manning Not a Candidate for Colts' General Manager Vacancy
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:51 AM ETRetired quarterback Peyton Manning is not expected to be a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager position, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. After the Colts fired Chris Ballard last week, it was reported that they would interview Manning for the position. That report appears to have been false, as Schefter now writes that Manning "has not trained nor aspired to become a GM in the NFL." The future Hall of Famer and former Colts star quarterback already wears plenty of hats between his personal life, his role with Omaha Productions, and a weekly Monday Night Football alternative broadcast. With that being said, interviewing Manning would not have been unprecedented. The Falcons recently named former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan their President of Football, a role with many responsibilities that would normally belong to a general manager. In the end, though, it sounds like Manning isn't in the mix to work for the Colts. Indianapolis will turn its attention to more conventional candidates as it conducts its search for a new leader to oversee football operations.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
49ers Could Pursue a Trade for DeForest Buckner
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:45 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers could "make a run" at Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner if he becomes available for trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Colts are 2-4 and continue to evaluate their options ahead of the trade deadline. They're technically second in the AFC South, but the record is less than ideal, and the organization fired general manager Chris Ballard last week. Running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name drawing trade speculation lately, but Buckner should also generate plenty of interest. The 32-year-old already has four sacks through six games this season, as well as three passes defended. Not only would he offer a huge boost to the undefeated 49ers' defensive front, but a trade would represent a homecoming of sorts, as Buckner spent his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco from 2016 through 2019.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Browns Sign Maliek Collins to a Two-Year Extension
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:41 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 31-year-old has been with the Browns since the start of the 2025 season, and he gets rewarded for his productivity with a new deal. Collins has 10 sacks across 18 games since joining the Browns, including 3.5 sacks already through six games this year. Cleveland's defense may have taken a step back this season without Myles Garrett, but the unit is still very impressive and has turned heads numerous times in 2026. Collins is a big reason why, and now he'll remain a core piece of the unit through at least 2028.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter