Malik Willis Plays Turnover-Free Football for the First Time in 2026
Oct 25, 2026, 11:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's Week 7 win over the New York Jets. He also had eight rushing attempts, 37 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Willis' big game was significant for a few reasons. First of all, this was Willis' first game of 2026 with at least three total touchdowns. It was also his first time this year finishing a game without a turnover. Additionally, the strong performance helped lead Miami to its first victory of the campaign. The Dolphins are now 1-5 and will run into a much tougher test next week in the form of the New England Patriots, who just allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Williams on a short week. Willis' rushing upside keeps him in the QB2 territory for fantasy football, but his previous turnover problems give him a relatively lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Kenyon Sadiq Quickly Losing Redraft Appeal After Week 7 Dud
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:15 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq converted his lone target into a six-yard reception during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Sadiq impressed through the first three weeks of the season, but he has lost plenty of fantasy relevance in the four games since then. During that subsequent four-game span, he caught just four passes for 21 yards with zero touchdowns and one lost fumble. It's not like the Jets have been ignoring the tight end position, either. They've simply preferred to use Mason Taylor, who stepped up with five catches, 62 yards, and two touchdowns on Sunday afternoon. Taylor has 12 catches on 15 targets over the last three weeks, solidifying himself as the clear No. 1 tight end on the Jets' roster. He's emerging as a deep-league tight end option with streaming appeal for Week 8 against the Raiders, who allowed Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen to combine for nine catches, 68 yards, and two touchdowns this weekend.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield a Fantasy Bust Despite Thinned WR Room
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:11 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had an opportunity for an elevated role in the passing game in Sunday's Week 7 win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did not pan out for him on the scoresheet. Mumpfield was barely heard from in the 35-21 victory without veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), catching just one of his two targets for 15 yards. Star pass-catcher Puka Nacua continued to be heavily targeted by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Davis Allen came out of nowhere to catch four of five targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing showing for Mumpfield, but the good news is that he was the only other receiver who was targeted for the Rams, and he will have plenty of time to earn a bigger role, with Adams expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with his hamstring injury. Mumpfield will not be a realistic fantasy starter in most leagues next week against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he is still a worthwhile deep-league stash with Adams on Injured Reserve in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Christian McCaffrey's Rushing Volume Hindered by Brief Exit
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey totaled nine carries, 39 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He also caught six of seven targets for an additional 61 receiving yards. McCaffrey had a very productive day when he was on the field, but his rushing volume was limited by a mix of injury and game script. The 30-year-old missed a portion of the game with a thigh injury, and it was serious enough that he had to go to the locker room for evaluation and was listed as questionable. He did end up returning, although the Niners used him in the passing game more than the rushing attack since they were trailing Atlanta. San Francisco went on to lose, but McCaffrey salvaged his performance (especially in PPR leagues) with the six catches, 100 scrimmage yards, and one touchdown. As long as he's healthy, he remains a high-end RB1 on the other side of his Week 8 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out on Sunday Night With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver/return man Rashid Shaheed (knee) suffered a knee injury in the Sunday night game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and has been ruled out, according to the team. Shaheed suffered a knee injury in the first half and was ruled out for the second half. Before getting hurt, Shaheed caught two of his three targets in the passing game for just one yard while returning a punt for 32 yards. The 28-year-old big-play threat came into the Week 7 contest against KC with 14 receptions on 27 targets for 162 yards without a touchdown in six games in his first full season with Seattle. Shaheed helped the Seahawks win the Lombardi Trophy last year, but he struggled to get much going in the passing game in nine regular-season games after being acquired from the New Orleans Saints, catching only 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and zero touchdowns. If he is available to play in the Week 8 contest next Monday night against the Chicago Bears, he will be a boom/bust WR4/flex in deeper leagues for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks PR
Bryce Young's Three Turnovers Headline an Ugly Divisional Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 10:54 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed just 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 163 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble and took five sacks. Young has faced plenty of adversity since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2023, but the five sacks and three turnovers make this one of his ugliest games yet. The 25-year-old played so poorly in the 43-13 loss that he was benched for Kenny Pickett when the game became out of hand. This game was certainly an anomaly for Young, who entered this week with 12 touchdowns and just two turnovers through his first five games this season. Because of his strong record pre-Week 7, we'd expect him to bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Finds Little Success in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:48 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was unable to do basically anything during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming into this game, Coker was actually a fairly consistent option, but he had little success on Sunday. Coker hauled in one of his four targets for nine yards in the blowout loss. The Panthers' offense struggled heavily as a whole unit, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this dud. Coker has been mostly good when healthy this season. The expectation is that Coker will bounce back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Sam LaPorta is a Non-Factor During Week 7 Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:40 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was non-existent during Sunday's Week 7 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. LaPorta has been one of the best fantasy tight ends this season, but he gave fantasy managers a dud on Sunday. LaPorta hauled in one of his two targets for 18 yards during the victory. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season lows for LaPorta. Surprisingly, LaPorta was unable to do much in a game where quarterback Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried and chalk this game up as a fluke. LaPorta will almost certainly post better results against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum Sees a Season High in Touches
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum saw an increased workload during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Corum has seen his role grow in recent weeks, but he saw heavy usage this weekend. Corum carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in the win. The 25-year-old has now found the end zone in three straight games. Kyren Williams will remain the lead back in Los Angeles, but Corum keeps gaining more reps due to his solid play. The expectation is that Corum is going to remain a significant part of this offense going forward. He should be in the mix as a RB3 or flex play for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets New Career High in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:23 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was unstoppable during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The stud wideout had no issues torching this secondary all game long. He hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards in the win. The 153-yard performance is a new career-high for Brown, topping his 142-yard performance from Week 2. The Lions continue to feed St. Brown the ball with 33 targets over his last three games. Fantasy managers should expect his numbers to take a hit next week against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. St. Brown is still a strong WR1 despite a tough matchup in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Trey McBride Continues to Ascend, Records Season-High 111 Yards, TD
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was everywhere in the team's 30-16 loss on Sunday to the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. Although the Cardinals could not pull off a second straight upset, McBride did work for his fantasy managers, catching 10 of his 13 targets for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown. He led the Cardinals in all receiving categories and became the first tight end in NFL history with 400 regular-season catches in his first five seasons. The 26-year-old now has 406 career receptions after another 10 grabs against Denver. The Cardinals do not have a feared offense, but McBride is one of, if not the best, tight ends in football. He has at least seven catches in all seven games so far in 2026 while adding four touchdowns for his fantasy managers. McBride will have an even higher target ceiling for the rest of the year after the Cardinals traded away former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., too. He should be almost a lock for at least another seven catches while approaching the century mark in yards in a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and their suspect passing defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Rashid Shaheed is Questionable to Return with Knee Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) is currently listed as questionable to return during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shaheed suffered a knee injury during this game, and it's unclear if he'll be able to finish out the second half of this game. Before leaving, Shaheed hauled in two of his three targets for one yard. His absence will likely mean increased roles for Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton down the stretch of this game. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on Shaheed.--Andy Webb
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Michael Penix Jr. has Efficient Day to Give 49ers Their First Loss
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 10:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led his team to an upset victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Penix had a productive and efficient day against the 49ers, as he completed 25 out of 34 passing attempts (73.5%) for 213 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In fact, the Falcons didn't turn the ball over at all, while the 49ers gave the ball away four times, which obviously played a big role for the Falcons in their win. On Sunday, Penix connected on touchdown passes with wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and tight end Nick Muse. Penix has now had back-to-back games in which he has thrown for at least 213 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the 2026 season, he has recorded nine touchdown passes versus just one pick. Penix is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, but is starting to prove that he is worth more consideration from fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Avoids Injury Late in Week 7 Win Over Packers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 10:10 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not find the end zone in Sunday's 20-17 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers in Week 7, but he still did plenty for his fantasy managers, carrying the ball a whopping 29 times for 116 yards while catching five of his six targets for 27 yards. Gibbs did lose a fumble, and he looked like he might have tweaked something when going down in bounds late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal. However, the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett reports that Gibbs was fine after the game and avoided an injury when he went down to the turf awkwardly in Detroit. The 24-year-old former 12th overall pick from Alabama has been advertised in 2026 as one of the best all-around RBs in the game. Sunday was the first time this year that Gibbs has not found the end zone, but he has 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of six games and entered Week 7 with a league-high nine touchdowns. Gibbs will have his toughest matchup of the season next week against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, who have not lost, but he will still be a must-start in all fantasy football leagues with an elite volume share as Detroit's best offensive weapon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Detroit Free Press - Dave Birkett
RJ Harvey Leads Broncos in Receiving Yards in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:59 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey did not do much as a rusher in his team's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, logging just three carries for six yards. However, the second-year back made a major impact as a receiver, hauling in two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Harvey has emerged as a critical piece of the Broncos' pass game in 2026, recording 25 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets across six games played. Harvey figures to split carries with fellow Denver backs J.K. Dobbins and Jonah Coleman most weeks, which caps his upside as a rusher and fantasy running back overall. Still, Harvey's work as a pass-catcher makes him an intriguing deep-league PPR flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Allgeier Plays Second Fiddle in Loss to Broncos
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:56 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed eight times for 19 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) and caught all three of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards (10.0 yards per reception) in a 30-16 Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos. He did not score. For the second consecutive week, despite starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) being out with an ankle injury, Allgeier was out-produced by fellow running back Bam Knight. Allgeier played 38 offensive snaps on Sunday, while Knight earned 43 snaps. Knight rushed just seven times, but tallied 48 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and added three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per reception). With Knight's emergence and Love expected back at some point, Allgeier's fantasy relevance is starting to slide. Still, Allgeier is worth stashing as long as Love remains out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Puka Nacua Not Slowed by Calf Injury, Scores a TD in Week 7 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:51 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua came into the Week 7 tilt against the hosting Las Vegas Raiders with a questionable designation due to a calf injury that he suffered in Thursday's practice. Nacua ended up playing and did not look slowed at all by his calf, leading the Rams in all receiving categories with eight catches on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 35-21 blowout win on the road to get the Rams back in the win column and prevent a 2-5 start to the season. He added two carries for 10 yards on the ground. This was L.A.'s first game without veteran wideout Davante Adams, who is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. It was not a surprise that Nacua led the team in targets by a good margin, as veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leaned on the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to help the Rams' offense bounce back after a slow start to the 2026 season. It was nice to see Nacua get back into the end zone for only the second time this year. Nacua will be a must-start fantasy receiver with a massive target share going into a Week 8 contest against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who will be coming off their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Jameson Williams Continues Recent Hot Streak in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:50 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a huge game in his team's Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers, logging five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. The 25-year-old got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, logging just 10 catches and zero touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. However, Williams has picked up his production since then, recording 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets over his last three games. Williams has a long track record of both spike weeks and major letdown games, so fantasy managers should not expect him to provide consistent production. Still, the explosive wideout is capable of monster performances at any time, particularly in games where the Lions are forced into pass-heavy game scripts.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kyren Williams Productive, But Continues to Split Backfield Touches
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a productive day in a 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He recorded 16 carries for 99 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch). However, Williams also lost a fumble, and he continues to split carries with fellow running back Blake Corum. Williams played 37 offensive snaps compared to 32 for Corum. Meanwhile, Corum tallied 17 rushes for 93 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown of his own. Corum also had one reception for eight yards. As a team, the Rams rushed for 199 yards and 5.2 yards per carry against the Raiders. While it is evident at this point that L.A. prefers to split up carries between Williams and Corum relatively evenly, Williams continues to produce as an RB1 and still must be started in all formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Mason Taylor Breaks Out in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 25, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor was one of the bright spots of his team's 28-25 Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, hauling in five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. After suffering a thumb injury in Week 2 that caused him to miss Weeks 3 and 4 as well, Taylor has quietly worked his way back into a prominent role in the Jets' passing game since returning. Across the last three weeks, the 22-year-old has hauled in 12 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. Taylor appears to be New York's preferred tight end option over first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq, who has just four catches for 21 yards over the team's last three games. Heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor could be an intriguing tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jonathan Taylor Stays Hot as his Future Remains Uncertain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor does not have a 100-yard game so far in 2026, but he continues to produce as a strong RB1 for fantasy managers. In the team's 16-10 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Taylor had 18 carries for 95 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, adding two catches on three targets for 15 yards through the air. As usual, the 27-year-old carried Indy's struggling offense. Despite being in a struggling offense, Taylor continues to produce, going over 100 scrimmage yards four times already while scoring on the ground eight times. He has surpassed 90 rushing yards in five of seven games this year. The future of the Colts' organization is a bit murky after ownership fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard this week, with head coach Shane Steichen potentially joining him soon on the chopping block. A handful of NFL teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Taylor before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but it is unclear if the Colts will sell the talented RB for draft assets. A move to a contending team would likely make Taylor even more dangerous in fantasy. If he remains with the Colts for Week 8, Taylor will be in search of his first 100-yard game against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com