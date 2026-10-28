Time to Consider Stashing De'Zhaun Stribling in Redraft Leagues
Oct 28, 2026, 3:27 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is an intriguing player to stash ahead of his projected return from injured reserve in December. Stribling, who has been sidelined since after Week 1, will have WR3/flex potential when he gets back on the field, so it would make sense for fantasy managers to add him before his activation, rather than get involved in the mad waiver wire scramble once he gets activated. Projecting an exact role and volume for Stribling is a bit difficult because he has yet to catch a pass at the NFL level, but his involvement back in Week 1 before he got hurt was encouraging. The 23-year-old won't pass Mike Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. on the depth chart, but it seemed like he was perfectly capable of coexisting alongside those two receivers in the 49ers' volume-heavy offense. Stribling should be stashed on the IR in 14+ team leagues for now, and managers in 12-team formats should get in on the action relatively soon, too.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Alec Pierce a Glaring Stash Ahead of Return, Teammate's Potential Trade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:22 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) should be a priority stash in all fantasy football leagues ahead of the midway mark in the season. Pierce tried to play through injury for the first two weeks of the season before being placed on injured reserve, and he is now eligible to be activated whenever the Colts feel he is ready. Given that this move could happen at any time, Pierce is a strong stash option in redraft leagues. After all, there will be a mad scramble to add him when he's activated, so savvy managers should beat the rush and add him off waivers now. Plus, there's the potential for Pierce to carve out an even bigger role if teammate Josh Downs gets traded, as recent rumors have suggested. A Downs trade would strengthen Pierce's position atop the wide receiver depth chart, putting him in the WR2 range on a more consistent basis. The 26-year-old should be stashed on the bench in most 10+ team leagues ahead of his eventual return and potential increase in volume with Downs in trade rumors.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson a Priority Handcuff to Target on the Waiver Wire
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:17 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson doesn't have much standalone value in fantasy football, but he remains one of the most intriguing handcuffs to roster because of his upside if James Cook III were to ever miss time. Johnson has carved out just a little standalone value this season, catching 12 passes across four games so far. Meanwhile, he has been nearly nonexistent in the rushing attack, which is where Cook and Josh Allen shine. With that being said, if Cook were to ever miss time, Johnson would have a steadier receiving workload while also handling more carries on early downs. Presumably, he and Ray Davis would share early-down work, while Johnson stays on the field almost exclusively for passing plays on later downs. Cook has missed just one game through nearly five years in the NFL, so rostering his handcuff admittedly requires patience and a willingness to be okay with never playing him. However, the upside is too good to pass up. Johnson should be added off waivers in 14+ team leagues going forward, especially by managers who already have Cook on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler's Role Increases Coming Out of the Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 28, 2026, 3:13 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler should have a larger role on offense following the team's Week 7 bye. Ekeler has yet to play more than 27% of the snaps in any of these three games with the Commanders so far this year, but that could change in Week 8 as he steps into a larger role with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) officially landing on injured reserve. The 31-year-old is particularly worth monitoring in PPR leagues, given his long track record of catching passes out of the backfield at the NFL level. While Washington already had Rachaad White in a similar role, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Commanders give White more of Croskey-Merritt's vacated carries, and then, in an effort to keep White's workload in check, give more receiving volume to Ekeler. Whether it's enough to get him on the flex/RB3 radar remains to be seen, but at the very least, the veteran pass-catching back is on the streaming radar for the duration of Croskey-Merritt's absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cuevas is Best Left on the Waiver Wire For Now
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Oct 27, 2026, 11:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie tight end Josh Cuevas has been more involved in the offense in the past three games, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets. Cuevas has season stats totaling 119 receiving yards, which does lead the Ravens' tight end room, and one touchdown. While the increase in production is encouraging, he should be left on the waiver wire until he sees more on-field opportunity. He sits behind both veteran tight end Mark Andrews and rookie Matt Hibner in snap percentage, averaging only 29% over these past three games. In addition to Cuevas having a low snap percentage, the Ravens rank 28th in pass attempts per game at 28.9 attempts. This leaves little room for his production to grow. It is unlikely that Josh Cuevas will see a fantasy-friendly role in the 2026 season, so he can remain on the waiver wire even in deep formats.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points
Michael Pittman Jr. Could be Long-Term Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) won't suit up for the Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Pittman will remain on the Injured Reserve, but he has a chance to return in Week 10. He won't play this weekend, and the Steelers have a bye during the following week. Fantasy managers willing to wait two weeks should consider stashing Pittman. Before going down, Pittman hauled in seven receptions for 89 yards in three games. He figures to be a significant part of the passing attack once he's back in the mix. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient might get a nice payoff down the road once Pittman is back in the mix.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tanner McKee Could Offer Deep-League Streaming Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee made his second straight start during Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. McKee delivered a lackluster performance, completing 23-of-35 passing attempts for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss. Despite some mixed results, the Eagles are expected to stick with McKee, given they don't really have any better options right now. Fantasy managers in a pinch due to bye weeks could snag McKee as a desperation streaming option. McKee has thrown for over 200 yards with at least one touchdown over his last two starts. He could offer superflex value for the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rachaad White is a Decent Streaming Option for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:33 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White is expected to remain the lead back ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is still on the Injured Reserve, so White should continue seeing a larger role in the backfield. In Week 6, White carried the ball seven times for 27 yards, but he did most of his damage in the receiving game. White hauled in four of his five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old is a dual-threat back who could help needy fantasy managers in Week 8. There's probably not a ton of long-term value here with White, but he'll be a decent flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brevyn Spann-Ford is Seeing a Larger Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:22 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has been seeing his snap count grow in recent weeks. The third-year tight end has been consistently getting more reps than Luke Schoonmaker throughout most of the season. Jake Ferguson remains the top option at tight end, but Spann-Ford has been getting the ball thrown his way more frequently. In Week 6, Spann-Ford hauled in four of his five targets for 35 yards. He saw his most playing time of the season this past week when he played 53 percent of the offensive snaps during the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He hauled in both of his targets for 11 yards in the victory. The 26-year-old could be a dynasty stash for managers willing to be patient with him.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darius Cooper Offers Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 27, 2026, 9:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper saw an increased snap count during Monday's Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper was asked to play more with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both sidelined for Monday's contest. Despite seeing a lot of the field, Cooper only hauled in one of his three targets for 17 yards. The second-year wideout has seen more time on the field lately, but he hasn't been able to make much of an impact. Cooper has two receptions or fewer in three straight games. Cooper is worth considering as a deep league or dynasty stash with the Eagles banged up at wide receiver right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Micah Parsons has a Chance to Practice Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 7:19 PM ETWhen asked if he expects All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to start practicing next week, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, "I sure hope so," according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I'm saying there's a chance." Parsons was hoping he would have a chance to return from Injured Reserve to make his season debut in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys, but that did not happen. The 27-year-old star pass-rusher will not be back on a short week this Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers either, but if he makes enough progress and returns to practice next week, there is a possibility that he could play for the first time this year in a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots on the road. Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last Dec. 14. When healthy, Parsons is a game-changer on defense for the Packers after recording 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay in 2025. The five-time Pro Bowler should be stashed in all IDP fantasy leagues. He has a whopping 65 sacks in just five NFL seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Matthew Golden "Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 6:54 PM ETWhen asked if second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) will be available to play on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, "I sure hope so. We're kind of working through it," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Golden is dealing with two injuries and has been an estimated non-participant twice this week on Monday and Tuesday at Packers practice. He played a team-high 85% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions, but Golden came out of that physical contest a little banged up, and he is now questionable to suit up to begin Week 8. The 23-year-old will probably need to practice in at least a limited fashion on Wednesday to avoid being ruled out altogether on a short week. Golden had six receptions on 12 targets for a disappointing 39 yards against Detroit, but if he plays on Thursday night, he will have a great chance to bounce back against a Carolina defense that allowed over 40 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Golden already has three 100-yard games, has scored three times, and has at least 12 targets in four of his seven games so far in 2026 in the midst of a second-year breakout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Chiefs Sticking With Kicker Harrison Butker
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:56 PM ETPer the league's transaction report on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs did not hold any kicker tryouts amid Harrison Butker's struggles. Butker continued to miss kicks in Sunday night's 20-3 loss on the road to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, coming up short on a 58-yard attempt and later missing a 45-yard try wide right in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old three-time Super Bowl winner has been a staple for fantasy managers in years past in KC's explosive offense, but that is no longer the case. So far through the first six games in 2026 in his 10th year in the league, Butker has made only 68.8% of his 16 field goal attempts, including going 2-for-6 from 50-plus yards out. He has also missed one of his 15 extra-point tries. At least for one more week this Sunday against the division-rival Denver Broncos, though, head coach Andy Reid will stick with the veteran placekicker. For Week 8 fantasy lineups, managers should consider him a borderline starting kicker with increased risk, although the thin air in Denver should help his distance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Cowboys Waive Running Back Emari Demercado for a Second Time
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:36 PM ETThe Dallas Cowboys waived running back Emari Demercado on Tuesday for a second time this year, leaving one roster spot open, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Demercado was brought to Dallas to give the team more depth behind starter Javonte Williams, but the 27-year-old has only appeared in two games for the Cowboys and carried the ball five times for 15 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. Tyler Goodson has settled in as Dallas' No. 2 back behind Williams, leaving Demercado out on the street once again. The former undrafted free agent from TCU could return to the Cowboys for a third time in 2026 if he goes unclaimed on waivers. In his first three years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Demercado had 126 rushing attempts for 819 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while adding 50 receptions on 70 targets for 324 yards and another score through the air in 40 games played (two starts). Right now, Demercado should remain on the waiver wire in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
WR-Needy Teams Calling Colts About Josh Downs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:31 PM ETWide receiver-needy NFL teams have called the Indianapolis Colts on wide receiver Josh Downs, several league sources told Jordan Schultz. The Colts traded away Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, and Downs could be next to go as the 2-5 Colts continue to clean house for draft capital. The 25-year-old Downs caught just two of his four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as he continues his disappointing 2026 season. The former third-rounder from North Carolina has yet to find the end zone through seven weeks and has 26 receptions on 46 targets for 307 yards (11.8 yards per catch ) to begin his fourth year in the NFL. Downs' production, or lack thereof, is even more disappointing when considering that Alec Pierce (heel) has been on Injured Reserve after aggravating his surgically repaired heel in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to Downs, the Colts could trade away veteran receiver Keenan Allen and star running back Jonathan Taylor before the Nov. 10 deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Eagles Cut Injured Running Back Carson Steele
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:24 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Carson Steele (shoulder) from Injured Reserve on Tuesday with an injury settlement, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Steele joined the Eagles' active roster in their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers with running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) missing a second straight game, but the 24-year-old only managed to play 12 snaps before suffering a dislocated shoulder. If Steele clears waivers, he will revert to the Eagles' Injured Reserve. In just two games played for the Eagles this year, he has only one reception on two targets for four yards. The former undrafted free agent from UCLA was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs and had 56 rushing attempts for 183 yards and caught seven of 11 targets for 26 yards as a rookie in 2024. Steele did not play at all in 2025 and remains well off the fantasy football radar in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:18 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buckner will return to San Francisco to help fortify their defensive line as an answer to the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson earlier in the day. Buckner was a first-round pick by the 49ers back in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career in the Bay Area before moving to Indianapolis. In seven games so far this year with the Colts in his 11th year in the league, Buckner has 31 tackles (11 solo), four sacks, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The 49ers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for the veteran pass-rusher. Buckner should start immediately for the Niners and will help their pass rush until All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa can return from a knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Zay Jones Signing with Cardinals
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 5:00 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Zay Jones is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Jones appeared in eight games with Arizona in 2025, recording 12 catches for 183 yards on 18 targets. However, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 10 and has yet to play in an NFL game since. In Arizona, Jones should provide a much-needed downfield field-stretcher, which the team has lacked since trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in early October. While Jones' presence could take a few targets away from Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, it could ultimately help relieve some defensive attention from Arizona's top options in the passing game.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Lamar Jackson Expected to Return in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:50 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return to the field in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, but he was reportedly very close to playing in Week 7 before ultimately being ruled out right before game time. Across 3-plus games before getting injured, Jackson completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns and added 144 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts. In his first game back from injury, Jackson may be a bit more cautious as a scrambler than usual. Still, he carries massive production upside and would profile as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers if active in what could be a high-scoring affair against Buffalo on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jalen Coker Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was upgraded to full practice participation on Tuesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Coker was listed as limited on Monday's injury report, but it appears he is trending toward being active for the Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The 24-year-old had his worst game of the 2026 season so far in Carolina's Week 7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging just one catch for nine yards on four targets. Still, Coker has been highly productive overall this season, recording 25 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets across five games. As long as he's active, Coker profiles as a must-start wide receiver in Week 8 against the Packers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Matthew Golden Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (foot, shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. It's too early to say for certain, but Golden appears to be at risk of being inactive for Green Bay's Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. The 23-year-old has had a breakout season for the Packers to this point in 2026, recording 36 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets across seven games. If Golden is unable to play against Carolina, Green Bay's passing game could become extremely condensed around wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft. Second-year wideout Savion Williams could be worth stashing off deep-league waiver wires as well.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky