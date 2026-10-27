Oct 27, 2026, 7:19 PM ET

When asked if he expects All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to start practicing next week, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, "I sure hope so," according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I'm saying there's a chance." Parsons was hoping he would have a chance to return from Injured Reserve to make his season debut in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys, but that did not happen. The 27-year-old star pass-rusher will not be back on a short week this Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers either, but if he makes enough progress and returns to practice next week, there is a possibility that he could play for the first time this year in a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots on the road. Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last Dec. 14. When healthy, Parsons is a game-changer on defense for the Packers after recording 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay in 2025. The five-time Pro Bowler should be stashed in all IDP fantasy leagues. He has a whopping 65 sacks in just five NFL seasons.